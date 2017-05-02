Boeing Is Primarily A Dividend Story Now

Image credit

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was once one of my favorite mega-caps in the entire market. When it was trading around $100 or just above, it represented tremendous value and huge capital returns to boot. Its impressive FCF helped differentiate it in a sea of mega-caps with high valuations and much less flexibility with respect to capital returns. But lately, Boeing has been "discovered" - as much as a $100B+ company can be - and the valuation simply isn't as attractive. Q1 results included a modest guidance raise but for its part, Goldman wasn't impressed. And while I think Goldman was being a little too harsh, I sort of get it.

All of Boeing's segments produced negative revenue growth in Q1 with the flagship Commercial Airplanes division seeing a 4% loss of volume during the quarter. Boeing said the weak revenue number was due to timing and that's fine; that's a fairly common reason (or excuse) for light revenue in heavily cyclical sectors and Boeing certainly fits that bill. I'm inclined to believe it given management's track record and the fact that, it is indeed a business that is not run for quarterly results. The backlog grew by yet another $27B and now sits and nearly half a trillion dollars. I therefore don't think Boeing has a revenue problem, per se, I just think that viewing one quarter of revenue for an aircraft manufacturer probably doesn't hold as much value as it would for other businesses. To that end, what I'm really interested in is Boeing's ability to continue to return cash to shareholders as that is what originally drove me towards the stock.

There are several moving pieces to that puzzle but one of them is certainly margins. Commercial saw its margins up 130bps while DS&S produced a 100bps gain of its own, sending blended aggregate margins up 60bps to 7.1% during Q1. That's a really nice result and it means that - despite the drop in revenue - Boeing is squeezing productivity from its lines and pricing is robust enough not to squander it away. Boeing hasn't been without its hiccups but with a strong pipeline coming - 787-10 and 737 variants come to mind - and robust demand overall, it certainly looks like the bias for revenue and margins is up. Obviously, new projects hurt margins but over time, as the kinks are worked out, there is the potential for some sizable margin improvements. We're a long way from the projects I just mentioned adding to the bottom line in a meaningful way but Boeing certainly has a tremendous portfolio, current and future.

Higher margins help keep FCF elevated, which then allows Boeing to finance things like its ample dividend as well as it enormous level of buybacks. Indeed, above anything else, capital returns made me bullish on Boeing in the past as its FCF yield was absolutely massive. With the share price in the $180s, its FCF yield is far less impressive but still, in Q1, it tripled its FCF level over last year's comparable quarter. Timing of receipts and expenditures were the main driver as operating cash flow was tremendous but again, one quarter of data isn't what to focus on here. What we should focus on is that the story of strong FCF is still intact and that means Boeing can continue to buy back lots of stock and pay its ever-rising dividend to keep shareholders happy. Capital returns are obviously a function of valuation to a certain extent so they simply aren't as valuable as they were a year or two ago but the point stands that if you like dividends and buybacks, you are probably very happy owning BA.

BA purchased another $2.5B in shares in Q1 alone and that means that it is continuing to borrow to do so. After all, BA doesn't produce enough FCF to cover its buyback because it spends so heavily, but that's fine over the short term. The level of borrowing BA is doing to cover its buyback habit is completely acceptable and remember that buybacks are malleable; investors don't seem to care when buyback levels are reduced or altered whereas touching a dividend is sacrilege. That means that when BA reaches a level it is comfortable with, it can simply dial back the buybacks but for now, it is full steam ahead and that's working out nicely for shareholders.

At 19.4 times this year's earnings, it isn't exactly cheap. Indeed, this is why I grew weary of BA in the recent past. I was certainly gung-ho bullish when the stock was $115 but at $180, it simply doesn't have the same shine. Analysts have BA hitting 16% EPS on average over the next five years and I must say, that is a lofty target indeed. That level of EPS growth assumes continued upward pressure from the buyback as well as unbridled success of the Dreamliner and 737 programs. That may very well happen and I certainly wouldn't bet against it; I have a lot of faith in this company's ability to operate. But at the same time, it seems it is mostly or fully priced in at this point and that means I'm not willing to take the plunge as I see some downside risks - like a potential oversupply situation in new airplanes - but not a lot of upside from the valuation.

I certainly don't think Boeing is a sell here like Goldman reckons after the Q1 report. It isn't nearly as cheap as it was four quarters ago but I find it to be fairly valued here, not expensive. Its yield isn't quite as enticing as it used to be at just over 3% and its buyback, while still huge, doesn't have the same impact just because the shares are so much more expensive than they were in the recent past. That will crimp EPS growth as Boeing works out the kinks on its new programs and even though the dividend is growing nicely, the base is smaller in terms of yield due to the higher stock price. I like Boeing's business but as it is fairly valued here, I'm ready to move on. Boeing is still very much a dividend and buyback story but for me, the low-hanging fruit has been picked. I'd love it if BA sold off so I could capture its dividend again but at these prices, it will trade without me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.