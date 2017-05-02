PepsiCo: Does The Dividend Trump Weak Results?

Image credit

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) has been an unstoppable force in the food/beverage sectors for many years. I've preferred PEP to KO due to the former's diversification with its enormous food business, deleveraging it from sinking soda sales. That hasn't exactly made me bullish but at the same time, PEP continues to chug along higher, albeit relatively slowly. The stock rallied into earnings but since then, shares have been weak. The thing is that PEP continues to be plagued by the same slow growth that just about every other consumer staple is at this point so despite the fact that I like it more than KO, Q1 results have reaffirmed for me that at $112, I don't want any part of this.

PEP produced rather weak revenue yet again as it continues to struggle to produce meaningful growth. Again, PEP has been better than KO for some time with respect to revenue growth but the fact remains that, despite its diversification, its Quaker and soda brands aren't performing all that well. That has capped revenue growth in the past and in Q1, it mustered just 1.6% in revenue growth. The organic number was better than that at 2.1% but still, we are talking about very slow growth and anyone that has read my work knows that I'm not a big fan of removing forex costs from revenue. That cost PEP 1% in Q1 and when your total revenue growth is impacted by half or so just from forex, you've got a growth problem.

If we break down the revenue components, we can see that Q1's revenue number really wasn't very good at all. FLNA produced +2% revenue but it came on -1.5% organic volume growth. QFNA was -3% on -1% organic volume and NAB was +2% on -1% volume. All three businesses produced stronger revenue than their respective volumes would have suggested as pricing remains the only real source of strength for PEP and indeed, many other consumer staple businesses. That's fine over the short term but pricing necessarily cannot continue to improve forever. At some point PEP needs volume to pick up and it just hasn't. I don't see anything in the Q1 report that makes me think volume is coming and longer term trends in the sorts of drinks and snacks that PEP relies heavily upon aren't exactly inspiring either. In short, if anything, Q1 saw more deterioration in the revenue growth outlook.

The dollar has been a thorn in the side of multinationals for several quarters now but in Q1, it actually traded down. That didn't stop PEP from losing 1% of its revenue to forex but keep in mind that if the strong dollar trade comes back - I'm not saying it is or it isn't - PEP is probably going to produce negative revenue growth. PEP is just scraping by with tepid impacts from the dollar so if that trade comes back, PEP's growth is in even more trouble. Conversely, if the dollar continues to weaken, PEP may even see a small tailwind, something it could use to be sure. The point is to make sure that if you own PEP, you are keeping an eye on the dollar because it can have an outsized impact on PEP's results in 2017.

Input cost inflation drove gross margins down during Q1, hurting operating profitability. PEP in the recent past has been absolutely masterful in terms of squeezing margins from its business. It embarked upon a productivity plan a few years ago and the results have been spectacular but all good things must come to an end. It seems PEP has topped out in terms of input costs and with no real operating margin growth to speak of in Q1, I'm wondering aloud where EPS growth is going to come from.

PEP's revenue growth is weak at best, its core operating margin is contracting and the buyback is good for maybe 1% per year. That's not a recipe for growth and indeed, PEP will be lucky to grow at any sort of meaningful rate at all with that list of undesirable outcomes. The thing is that it seems nobody has told analysts that PEP has so many challenges in front of it, as they are still quite bullish. The analyst community is seeing 6% EPS growth this year on 1.4% sales growth and while the latter number should be relatively easy to hit, I'm less sure about 6% growth. If we assume 1% from the buyback, can PEP produce 5% or so from its revenue and margins? Q1 certainly wouldn't suggest that sort of thing is likely. Perhaps PEP has some productivity gains up its sleeve we don't yet know about but I'm even more skeptical now than I was prior to the Q1 report; there simply wasn't much to like.

The thing about PEP is that I can pretty easily make a bear case against it even if you go along with 6% EPS growth. The reason is because even at that level of growth, the stock is still going for almost four times its level of EPS expansion. At 22 times earnings, PEP is absurdly priced considering all the headwinds it has to growth and the fact that Q1 was a slowdown in almost every way. Without sales and margin growth, there really isn't much to talk about but PEP remains elevated.

The dividend is a big draw, obviously, but at 2.7%, I just don't see it being good enough to compensate you for the risk you're taking by owning the stock. There are many headwinds for PEP right now and very few tailwinds - not the least of which is its exorbitant valuation - and 2.7% just isn't enough for me to want to take the risk. PEP's dividend will keep growing but not at a rate that makes me able to justify the valuation so once again, I'm failing to find any reason to own PEP here.

On the whole, Q1 certainly wasn't a disaster but it wasn't good either. PEP's growth issues continue unabated and with margin growth faltering, there's nothing left in terms of meaningful growth. The valuation is already borderline insane and with that, the dividend is watered down to just 2.7%. I suspect nobody owns PEP for the growth potential because, well, there really isn't any but at least the dividend is still growing. If you must own PEP, the dividend is the only reason but I still think your money is better spent elsewhere. PEP just has too many problems for me to want to go near it at these prices.

