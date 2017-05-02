TrustCo: A Bank Worth A Look

When I last covered TrustCo Bank Corp (NASDAQ:TRST) I said we would reassess under $8. We are at the mark now, so it is time to take a close look. When I first covered the name in depth, I argued you could still trust in this regional bank and that I wasn't backing away. I stood firm on a buy call back when shares were yielding over 5%. In the article I asked simply "how often do you find a safe 5% yield?" I went on to detail why the yield was safe and shares had downside protection. Now that shares are at a level where they are beginning to become attractive again for new entry, we need to examine performance to make sure there is no fundamental flaw in the name.

Well, according to its just released Q1 results, the company reported a top line beat along with an in-line bottom line. This follows a Q1 and Q2 2016, which saw top-line beats and in-line bottom lines, but a Q3 which posted a top line miss. Q4 was a top line beat. Thus, TrustCo as a whole has been reliable, and the analyst coverage is pretty accurate, but TrustCo continues to surpass mildly expectations. TrustCo's Q1 2017 core net income was up to $10.9 million from $10.4 million in Q1 2016. It was also up from the $10.8 million in Q4 2016. This is a strong result and the numbers show earnings per share of $0.11, which matched consensus estimates. Further, this is easily once again covering the dividend of $0.066. The revenues came in at $42.14 million, which beat estimates by about $1 million. Robert J McCormick, president and CEO, said:

"We are pleased to be able to report an increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Improved revenue growth provided an encouraging start to 2017. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has enabled us to produce consistent earnings, maintain strong liquidity and capital and allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. In terms of our core business, we continue to add customer relationships, which ultimately drive future growth. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented during the balance of 2017 and beyond."

This quarter the headline numbers are decent, but what fed into these headline numbers? Well, let's start with the all-important efficiency ratio. This ratio measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, and net interest yield measures the basis points the company earns over the cost of funds. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, TrustCo's efficiency ratio is among the strongest of all regional banks, and it came in at 55.81%. This is a nice improvement from the 56.22% last year. I am incredibly pleased with this result. At this level of efficiency, the company is certainly spending money wisely and generating a hefty return.

What about loans and deposits? These are critical. Well, average loans were up $142 million, or over 3.5% year-over-year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of $3.45 billion. At the same time, deposits were up to a new record. Most of the gains in deposits came from core deposit accounts. Average core deposits were up $75 million versus Q1 2016, or 1.8%. These deposits reflect longer-term customer accounts, and so are more stable. On top of that, deposits per branch were up to an average $29.2 million, versus $28.6 million a year ago.

Bottom line? This tiny regional bank is a winner. While it had issues during the financial crisis, those that got in when I first called for a buy have been rewarded with a double in share price plus have picked up massive dividends. At the current price at $8.00 per share, the stock is still relative fairly valued in my estimation. However, if you can get shares under this level, I think the name is a buy. Collect and reinvest those dividends. I was happy with most aspects of this report. The most bullish piece of this report is the fact that many asset quality measures improved once again. The bank's loan portfolio is at an all-time high. As interest rates are set to rise, the bank should see solid gains and real earnings growth.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.