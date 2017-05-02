Armour Residential REIT: Prepare To Be Mindblown

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has been a mess and I once again questioned the dividend safety. Following this questioning, guess what? The company slashed its divided again and I discussed the ramifications. I have told you that I would be one of the first ones to tell you when ARR was a potential investment once again. That said, back in February I changed my tune. That is correct. This perennial bear now sees the dividend as being covered. I know, I can't believe it either. But things have improved, and a buy call is justified. This name has disappointed me before, but there has been some momentum in the mREIT sector following a long, painful decline in share prices across the board. What I have noticed is that for the most part book values have stabilized a bit, spreads are no longer narrowing dramatically, but most of all, the dividends are being covered. Does my call hold water? Let us turn to the Q1 results.

The quarter was once again decent. Core income, a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $29.1 million, which translates to $0.69 per share. These earnings were down quarter-over-quarter very slightly from the $29.1 million last quarter. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, the company actually saw another quarter of positive GAAP net income, coming in at $52.7 million or $1.33 per share. The key here though is that the company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter were covered.

Digging deeper one of the key metrics I always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. In the quarter, the annualized yield on average assets rose a tremendous 22 basis points to 2.93% from 2.71% in Q4. Further the annualized cost of funds, was 1.32% holding firm from Q4. The end result? The net interest spread widened heavily to 1.61% from 1.4%. This is a great result. But why? Well one major source of stress in this sector is prepayments and they remain high. Here in Q1 the constant prepayment rate came in at 8%, falling dramatically from 11.1%. Wow.

Of course, there is always the all-important book value. There is no doubt this has been the weakest metric of ARR. It has gotten clobbered. A cursory review of the last year reveals this. ARR reported its so-called shareholder equity to be $3.96 at the end of Q2 2015; adjusting for the reverse split this was $31.69. It fell in Q3 2015 to just $29.05. It was down again another 3.5% to $28.00 in Q4 2015. In Q1 2016 it got crushed and fell to $25.52. In Q2, book value jumped 4.86%. Then Q3 it rose another 8.5% to $27.87. To end Q4, it fell to $24.39. That was a $3.48 loss folks. However in Q1 it jumped 9% to $26.07.

After this quarter, barring catastrophe, I see the dividend being covered all year long. If I am looking at this quarter from a stand-alone viewpoint, I would conclude that the company was performing astonishingly well and it follows a good Q4. I actually can't believe this, but I reiterate a buy call. Now let's hope once again that it doesn't let me, and you the shareholder, down.

