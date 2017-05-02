Q1 Results Give Insight On Fiat Chrysler Luxury Division

The recent Q1 results from Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) gave some insight into the progress the company is making in its luxury vehicle sector. Alfa Romeo and Maserati give the company an advantage over Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM). They provide the company with the opportunity to improve profit margins. These are not so high in the small car sector in which FCA is so strong. These two brands are the final piece in the jigsaw of FCA's brand strategy.

Maserati Brand.

This is an iconic brand in existence since 1914. Much like Alfa Romeo it had declined in importance until CEO Sergio Marchionne decided to shake up the company's brand strategy. The strategy has grown out of FCA's successful sale of Ferrari (OTC:RACE). There were well-founded doubts about this at the time. Ferrari is such an iconic racing brand, and Marchionne himself is a great fan and owner of Ferrari sports cars.

The link with Ferrari remains in the realm of engines. There is a long-term deal in place for Ferrari to supply engines to Maserati and Alfa Romeo (up to 275,000 units by 2023). Engines are mostly being designed and built by Ferrari in Marinello, but completed and blocked at Maserati's state-of-the-art facility in Italy at Grugliasco. An example is shown below:

Maserati is now booming on a combination of sports, saloon and SUV's. Thee is an ambitious target of selling 75,000 units by 2018. The problem with Ferrari for Marchionne was that its growth prospects are very limited. Increase the production too much and you lose the exclusivity and thus high premium price point.

Maserati historically had a similar pedigree to Ferrari. The picture of the legendary Grand Prix world champion Juan Fangio below illustrates this:

It does not look like Maserati will follow Ferrari into today's Formula 1 Grand Prix. Anyway this racing series seems to have fading allure nowadays.

Maserati also has a history of iconic sports cars, such as below:

Now they are broadening the range while still aiming to keep the sporting pedigree. The "Ghibli" and "Quattroporte" sedans are selling very well. The new "Quattroporte" got very good reviews when it was released last year. it is pictured below:

It was memorably described as the closest thing you can get to driving a Ferrari with rear seats and a boot. With the "Ghibli" and the "Quattroporte" Maserati is going big on style, performance and engine sound. It is targeting the BMW 5 series and the Mercedes E-Class, autos which perhaps try more to be all things to all men. This is an area where FCA have to be careful to differentiate between the Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands. In terms of performance and price, there are a lot of similarities between the Alfa Romeo "Giulia Quadrifoglio" and the Maserati "Ghibli".

The new departure of manufacturing an SUV, the "Levante", has been an early success. It is pictured below:

The "Levante" comes with the option of a 3.0 liter twin turbo-charged V6 engine which gets you from 0-60 mph in 5 seconds.

To be launched in 2018 is the new sexy "Alfieri", shown as a concept car at the Geneva Motor Show. It is pictured below:

The older "GranTurismo" and "GranCabrio" models will be replaced in the next couple of years. As with Alfa Romeo, the brand is being manufactured in Italy, at their factory in Modena. The heritage of Italian design and Italian speed is being maintained.

Maserati Performance.

Maserati sales are on a roll. Last year they sold 42,000 vehicles, this year they are targeting 60,000.

In Europe 2016 was a record year, and 2017 looks like following up with surging growth:

2016. 2017.

Jan: 439 units. Jan: 1001 units.

Feb: 372 units. Feb: 723 units.

Mar: 755 units. Mar: 1397 units.

In China last year they sold 12,250 vehicles. This year they are targeting 18,000. The "Levante" was successfully launched last year on Alibaba's Tmall portal. The first 100 models sold out then within 18 seconds. Maserati now has a network of physical dealerships around the country, through which the new launch of Alfa Romeo will be centered. The company is expanding its dealerships in the country by 50% this year.

In North America the same pattern has emerged, with strong sales figures so far:

2016. 2017.

Jan: 525. Jan: 889.

Feb: 728. Feb: 1087.

Mar: 997. Mar: 1312.

The "Levante" is expected to do especially well this year given the liking in North America for SUV's.

Q1 Results & Luxury Range.

FCA's Q1 results were very well received by the market.

Q1 profits rose to Euros 1.5 billion from Euros 1.38 billion a year earlier. The company re-iterated its projection of over Euros 7 billion in EBIT for 2017 as a whole.

Profit margins in Europe rose from 1.9% to 3.2%. This is key as it was on the back of improved Alfa Romeo and Maserati sales. Maserati margins are still not quite where the company would like them to be. This is put down to the high worldwide launch costs of the "Levante". This is now mostly behind the company though, and margins should accordingly improve in 2017. Future quarterly results should be studied for this.

Maserati in total saw its earnings increase a stunning amount, from Euros 16 million to Euros 107 million. Sales were up 75%, shipments and revenues were up 90%. EBIT margins were at 11.5% up from 3.1% year-on-year. The company target of 60,000 sales in 2017 will also be well worth watching at future quarterly results calls.

My recent article gave details of the planned re-birth of the 107-year old Alfa Romeo. I will not repeat those details here. These are the final pieces in Marchionne's brand strategy for FCA to have a range of upmarket sporty Italian cars. In Alfa Romeo's case they are being manufactured in the reconfigured factory at Cassino in central Italy. The early signs look good, though Alfa could be a tougher nut to crack than the success we have already seen with Maserati.

At the results briefing, the company confirmed their target for combined Alfa Romeo and Maserati sales of 230,000 units for 2017. This would not make the section profitable for the year as a whole, but the company was hoping the division would swing into profit by Q4.

The Alfa Romeo SUV the "Stelvio" was launched in Europe & the Middle East region in Q1. It is being launched in NAFTA in Q2 and in Asia Pacific in Q3. The company announced it had 10,000 firm orders as at the end of March. The 8% rise in Europe in Q1 was said to be mainly on the back of increased sales of Alfa Romeo autos as well as the successful launch of the low-cost Fiat "Tipo".

The key positioning of Alfa Romeo was confirmed by Marchionne at the results briefing:

"Effectively all the Maserati and Dodge developments hinge on a proper execution of the Alfa strategy".

As regards the "Stelvio" in North America, he stated:

"Our target in terms of pricing and positioning is dead on BMW, which is not necessarily the case in Europe where I think that the ambit of coverage is a lot wider."

Conclusion.

FCA has many very sound economic value indicators. In particular is the PE ratio of 6.05 which is low compared to the average of the auto industry. Its profit margin however is low, at 1.39% against the market average of 4.51%. My previous article detailed some of the positive valuation metrics. Maserati and Alfa Romeo can do much to improve this metric.

Ford failed with their luxury brands in Europe such as Jaguar and Land Rover, which they sold off. The Lincoln brand has no worldwide kudos. GM have fled Europe but never managed any brand kudos with Opel and Vauxhall.

The success of Marchionne's luxury brand strategy with these two iconic marques is integral to the improved outlook for the company. Early signs, and Marchionne's brand performance history, lead one to a high level of confidence in the successful execution of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.