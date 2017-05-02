Facebook's EPS Is Stronger And Growing Faster Than Reported, Warranting Continued Upside

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is expected to release Q1 2017 as-reported earnings of $0.87 per share on 5/3, representing 67% growth over $0.52 levels generated during the same period last year. Full-year expectations are slightly less aggressive, though they are still forecasting EPS growth of 28%, from $3.50 to $4.48. Over the last year, the market has rewarded this expected growth, as shares have gained 30%, though with material volatility. However, this run has driven multiples higher, and at current projected growth rates, FB is starting to look somewhat expensive on an as-reported basis.

However, after making appropriate adjustments under Uniform Accounting Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), it is apparent that profitability is even greater than as-reported metrics suggest, and FB is growing even faster. As such, further upside would be warranted going forward.

Specifically, under UAFRS, Adjusted EPS (EPS') is expected to grow by 61% in Q1 2017, from $0.72 in Q1 2016 to $1.17. Additionally, EPS' is expected to grow by 40% over full-year 2017, from $4.26 to $5.92. As the chart below highlights, EPS' already is materially greater than as-reported EPS, and expected to grow faster, indicating investors may not realize how strong FB's profitability really is. Strong, aggressively growing EPS' also implies there is significant further upside potential for FB at current valuations, which remain only slightly above corporate averages after recent share gains.

The quarterly results show a similar trend, with EPS' remaining positive in each quarter other than Q1 of this past year. Given stronger than reported profitability trends, the firm can be valued based on a P/E basis, and at current levels NOW may be cheap.

UAFRS, Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards, call for removal of distortions from issues like the treatment of R&D and stock option expenses. Once removed, it is apparent that EPS' is likely to grow much faster than as-reported metrics suggest, and are already stronger suggesting valuations are not too strong.

UAFRS vs. As-Reported EPS

Investors make major decisions about which companies to own based on quarterly company earnings, the most common metric mentioned in traditional corporate investment analysis.

However, more often than not, the earnings that companies report in any given quarter can swing wildly and lead investors to completely wrong conclusions because GAAP and IFRS rules force management to report results in ways that are not representative of the real operating performance of the business.

While there is a case to be made that some management teams can use "creative accounting" to adjust numbers, the research would show that more often than not, the real problem is with the accounting rules themselves, not management's use of them.

Impact of Adjustments From GAAP to UAFRS

There are several adjustments required to make earnings representative of a firm's true cash flows. For FB, the most material are related to R&D expenses and stock options.

GAAP and to a lesser extent IFRS (which allows for capitalization of a portion of R&D expense) treat R&D investments as expenses, when in actuality these are investments in a company's future operations. They may be good investments or bad investments, but hard to think of R&D as cost of goods sold.

In the case of R&D expense, this is often a multi-year investment in a firm's future offerings. Expensing R&D violates the basic matching rule of accounting, that expenses should be recognized in the period the related revenue is recognized. Expensing R&D also can dramatically increase earnings volatility, as the timing of R&D related to multi-year projects can create lumpy earnings volatility, distorting understanding of a company's real profitability.

Meanwhile, stock option expenses are treated as an operating expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. It is a financing decision if you will. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the enterprise value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

UAFRS reporting adjusts for these traditional accounting distortions by treating all R&D as an investing cash flow and rebucketing stock option expenses into the enterprise value of the firm. These simple reclassifications remove a tremendous amount of accounting noise related to investment activities and improves investors understanding of the operating earnings of a business.

Below, we have included in tabular form, all of the adjustments required to get from net income to UAFRS adjusted earnings:

Significant EPS' growth suggests the firm remains undervalued even after recent stock gains

As shares of FB have risen from $115 to $145+ in 2017, and from $105 at the beginning of 2016, valuations have grown, with traditional P/E levels currently sitting at 26.4x. With as-reported growth expectations of 28% for the full-year 2017, it initially appears that FB would be fairly valued with a 0.94x PEG.

However, after necessary adjustments under UAFRS, FB is actually trading at a slightly lower valuation, at a 25.9x UAFRS-based P/E. When considering expected 40% growth in EPS', at current valuations, the company is trading at a 0.66x PEG. As such, at current prices, FB is still undervalued, and continued upside would be warranted going forward.

By using Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), investors see a cleaner picture that distorted GAAP and IFRS metrics cannot show. By standardizing financial reporting consistently across time and across companies, corporate performance and valuation metrics improve dramatically. Comparability of a company's earnings over time, trends in corporate profitability and comparability in earnings power and earnings growth across close competitors and different sectors becomes far more relevant and reliable.

To find out more about Facebook, Inc. and how their performance and market expectations compare to peers, click here to access the open beta of the Valens Research database.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Equities and Credit Research Committees, which are responsible for this article. Professor Litman is a recognized global expert in advanced financial statement analysis, corporate performance, and valuation.