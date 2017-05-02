5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Growth Stocks Have Momentum, But Dividends Are Slow And Steady (April 2017 Review)

I doubled down on my contrarian strategy of preferring value over growth to drive portfolio gains from dividends instead of multiple expansion.

Outlook

It's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

In pondering the markets these days, this truism connects profoundly with me. As the overall market measures close at record highs, it can be easy to forget that not all stocks are participating in the rally. After a multi-year run that rewarded growth investments over value stocks, early/mid 2016 saw a reversal of fortunes with value stocks outperforming. However, since the election things have reversed sharply yet again with growth stocks soaring and value stocks stuck in neutral.

Source: etrade.com

It is an unfortunate reality for those of us that believe in mean-reversion and rational markets to accept, but growth has been whipping value for some time now. Here is an excellent data package was put together by Yardeni Research that shows the cold hard figures, but for those of you looking for the Cliff Notes:

Source: Yardeni Research

Source: Yardeni Research

Many of you will look at these charts and think "well this PROVES that Growth is very overvalued", but the counter-point is that the graph in 1999/2000 shows how much further things can diverge before they come back together. And this leads to the question that I have been asking myself frequently these days as my personal performance lags the broader growth indexes, 'do I have the fortitude to stick with my process despite knowing that I am being contrarian to the current momentum?'

Over the past few months, I have written a lot about overcoming fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) and sticking to a process. I am certainly not ready to capitulate yet, but I have to remind myself to keep working hard to keep my mind right about seeking relative valuation advantages (even where absolute valuations are higher than I would like) so that I can keep myself in the game (since I certainly don't think we are on the immediate precipice of a recession). I liquidated an old 401k this month from an ex-employer and have been working to get it re-deployed (hence all the buying activity). Despite my valuation pessimism, I believe that staying invested is the best (and most proven) way to benefit from the stock market.

March Review

In April, like many others with value focused portfolios, I was left in the dust by the S&P 500 returns. I finished April down 0.2% versus a 1.0% gain for the S&P 500 (but the story is worse for YTD with my returns of 2.6% looking positively anemic compared to the 7%+ of the S&P 500).

Despite my disappointed feelings of 'missing out' (FOMO is hard), the healthy dose of dividends delivered by my holdings has been a quieting tonic. For the 12 months ending April 2017, my portfolio's realized yield is 4.6% (based on its TTM value) and delivered $11,795 in cash to me. With my moves to lower my cash position, I still hope to earn over $13,000 in cash payments in 2017 (a 12% improvement from 2016).

In April 2017, I earned $801 in cash (which was about the same as April 2016, but I added a large number of dividend positions in the month, so hopefully I will be able to move the needle). Fear and greed are hard to balance, but overall I am more happy with where I am. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments lead me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of April 30, 2017

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) CORE DIVIDEND FUNDS 4.9% $99,564 $98,576 1.0% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) ETF 4.4% $9,040 $8,945 1.1% WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Div ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM) ETF 3.3% $8,722 $8,659 0.7% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) ETF 5.4% $7,908 $7,761 1.9% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) ETF 4.4% $7,022 $7,010 0.2% Global X Superdividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) ETF 7.6% $6,096 $6,010 1.4% Deutsch X Trk MSCI EAFE Hdg Eqy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) ETF 2.4% $6,002 $5,918 1.4% SPDR MSCI Australia StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QAUS) ETF 3.7% $5,226 $5,233 -0.1% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) ETF 6.5% $5,114 $5,040 1.5% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (NYSEARCA:FGD) ETF 4.1% $4,966 $4,906 1.2% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) ETF 2.9% $4,469 $4,495 -0.6% Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) ETF 6.8% $4,328 $4,288 0.9% ProShares Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HGEU) ETF 4.5% $4,094 $4,055 1.0% SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) ETF 4.0% $3,286 $3,231 1.7% JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) ETN 6.2% $3,185 $3,229 -1.4% WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) ETF 3.2% $3,076 $3,043 1.1% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) ETF 2.5% $2,870 $2,856 0.5% First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) ETF 4.7% $2,538 $2,350 8.0% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Quality Div Growth (NYSEARCA:JHDG) ETF 2.0% $2,501 $2,477 1.0% WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXPS) ETF 4.3% $2,344 $2,437 -3.8% PowerShares Europe Currency Hedged Low Vol (NYSEARCA:FXEU) ETF 17.1% $2,284 $2,290 -0.2% Eaton Vance Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) CEF 9.7% $2,252 $2,182 3.2% SPDR S&P Int'l Dividend Currency Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:HDWX) ETF 5.5% $2,241 $2,163 3.6% CORE DIVIDEND COMPANIES 7.1% $91,857 $93,007 -1.2% Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) REIT 7.6% $16,500 $16,495 0.0% New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) REIT 11.5% $9,967 $10,152 -1.8% Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Company 7.0% $8,118 $8,415 -3.5% Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) REIT 8.5% $8,061 $8,061 0.0% BP (NYSE:BP) Company 7.0% $6,864 $6,965 -1.4% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) REIT 8.0% $6,176 $6,192 -0.3% Total (NYSE:TOT) Company 5.2% $5,117 $5,042 1.5% Ford Motors (NYSE:F) Company 5.2% $4,588 $4,656 -1.5% GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Company 6.1% $4,090 $4,216 -3.0% Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Company 2.4% $3,796 $4,000 -5.1% Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Company 4.3% $3,231 $3,315 -2.5% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Company 4.3% $3,158 $3,209 -1.6% Eni (NYSE:E) Company 5.6% $3,098 $3,273 -5.3% Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) Company 3.9% $2,638 $2,606 1.2% Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Company 5.0% $2,296 $2,438 -5.8% Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH) REIT 7.3% $2,152 $2,025 6.3% Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) Invest Co 11.4% $2,008 $1,947 3.1% SPECULATIVE HOLDINGS TOTAL 0.6% $13,639 $14,508 -6.0% Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Company 0.0% $3,309 $3,735 -11.4% Teucrium Agricultural ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGS) ETF 0.0% $2,351 $2,471 -4.8% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) ETF 0.2% $2,223 $2,281 -2.5% Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) ETF 0.0% $1,871 $1,903 -1.7% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $3,885 $4,118 -5.7% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 5.0% $37,098 $36,861 0.6% Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) - Pref A (GS+A) Pref 4.0% $10,294 $10,195 1.0% PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) ETF 5.0% $8,050 $7,942 1.4% Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) - Pref L (BML+L) Pref 4.4% $4,637 $4,676 -0.8% Blackrock Limited Duration Fund (NYSE:BLW) ETF 6.7% $3,142 $3,114 0.9% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (NASDAQ:HYZD) ETF 5.3% $2,390 $2,395 -0.2% Nuveen Floating Rate ETF (NYSE:JRO) ETF 7.1% $2,386 $2,350 1.5% Goldman Sachs - Pref D (GS+D) Pref 4.3% $2,293 $2,306 -0.6% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (NASDAQ:HYND) ETF 4.9% $2,091 $2,103 -0.6% Nuveen Short Duration Credit ETF (NYSE:JSD) ETF 7.0% $1,815 $1,780 2.0% SHORTS TOTAL $20,465 $21,335 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) ETF 0.0% $8,543 $8,623 -0.9% ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) ETF 0.0% $8,003 $8,335 -4.0% ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ (NYSEARCA:QID) ETF 0.0% $3,614 $3,812 -5.2% ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) ETF 0.0% $3,352 $3,372 -0.6% ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) ETF 0.0% $1,663 $1,715 -3.0% T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Company 0.0% ($4,709) ($4,521) -4.0% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $11,359 $11,234 1.1% TOTAL 5.0% $273,983 $268,155 TOTAL + CASH $39,868 4.3% $313,850 $322,768 -0.2%

Portfolio Moves in April 2017

New Positions

SHARE BUY - BP : Bought 150 shares of this large multi-national energy company at $34.30 on Apr 28.

Reasoning: Attractive valuation and dividend yield (7.0%) despite continued weakness in commodity prices make this large energy player an attractive investment opportunity to me.

SHARE BUY - WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund : Bought 100 shares of this British ETF at $23.45 on Apr 28.

Reasoning: I liquidated a 401k from my old employer and wanted to re-invest in international exposure because I like the yield (4.3%) and relative valuation.

SHARE BUY - First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund : Bought 200 shares of this European dividend ETF at $12.25 on Apr 3.

Reasoning: I wanted to add to my international exposure because I like the yield (4.7%) and relative valuation.

SHARE BUY - PowerShares Europe Currency Hedged Low Volatility Portfolio : Bought 100 shares of this European dividend ETF at $22.85 on Apr 28.

Reasoning: I liquidated a 401k from my old employer and wanted to re-invest in international exposure because I like the yield and relative valuation.

SHARE BUY - SPDR MSCI Australia StrategicFactors ETF : Bought an additional 50 shares of this Australian ETF at $52.10 on Apr 28.

Reasoning: I liquidated a 401k from my old employer and wanted to re-invest in international exposure because I like the yield (3.7%) and relative valuation.

SHARE BUY - Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B): Bought an additional 50 shares of this large multi-national energy company at $56.55 on Apr 10.

Reasoning: Attractive valuation and dividend yield (7.0%) despite continued weakness in commodity prices make this large energy player an attractive investment opportunity to me.

SHARE BUY - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF : Bought 100 shares of this dividend ETF at $44.95 on April 26.

Reasoning: I liquidated a 401k from my old employer and wanted to re-invest in broad market ETFs with a value and dividend (2.9%) tilt.

SHARE BUY - SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF : Bought 200 shares of this dividend ETF at $35.05 on Apr 28.

Reasoning: I liquidated a 401k from my old employer and wanted to re-invest in broad market ETFs with a value and high dividend (4.4%) tilt.

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE - Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR): Sold my 100 shares of this bank loan ETF at $14.97 on Apr 27.

Reasoning: While the 5.6% yield was nice and (a 10% gain too), the fees of 1.4% were just too high to continue holding this particular ticker.

SHARE SALE - United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL): Sold my last 300 shares of this crude oil ETF at $18.70 on Apr 4.

Reasoning: I wanted to collect my 20% gain and redeploy my assets into dividend producing vehicles.

SHARE SALE - PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio : Sold half my shares (200) of this floating preferred stock ETF at $25.73 on Apr 27.

Reasoning: While the 5.0% yield was nice, I decided to make more equity investments and less debt focused ones. (a 15% gain was nice too)

Final Thoughts

Despite lagging the market this year (mostly due to my focus on valuation, yield, value, energy, and healthcare REITs), I believe I am well positioned for the inevitable volatility to come (while staying 'in the game' to let dividends work their magic for my returns). Sticking to my strategy of staying invested won't guarantee me instant riches, but it will keep me from self-inflicted wounds. The fundamentals of the world (and especially the U.S.) economy are robust, so I encourage others to climb their own personal walls of worry as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS AS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.