Data Suggests That Venmo Is Winning Mobile Payments

Over the last week shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have moved higher by 7.2% on the back of a strong first quarter earnings report. The digital and mobile payment company reported $0.44 EPS, beating analyst estimates by $0.03. On the topline, PayPal reported revenues of $2.98B for the period, beating analyst estimates by $40M with over 17% year over year growth. Over the last year, shares of the company have returned 21%, beating the S&P's 14.7% return over the same period.

I've written about PayPal quite actively in the past. I believe that PayPal's dominance in the mobile payments industry is underappreciated by the market. Mobile payment technology has come so far in the last decade. Rapid smartphone adoption, alongside a large unbanked population, makes the theme of mobile payments an attractive investment. And in my opinion, there is no better way to invest in mobile payments than to invest in PayPal.

Each quarter I watch anxiously to see the company breakout it's Venmo user data. Until recently, I believe that the market hadn't noticed the jewel inside PayPal's portfolio of payment technology. If you are unfamiliar, Venmo was founded in 2009 as a way to easily transfer money for small goods. In 2012, Braintree acquired Venmo for $26.2 million. In 2013, PayPal acquired Braintree for $800 million. In short, Venmo makes it easy to send and receive money from friends and family.

In the first quarter, Venmo processed $6.8B in mobile payments, more than double the volume processed in the first quarter of last year. The growth was entirely organic too. The company was able to growth without spending capital on advertising due to the viral social customer acquisition strategy. Venmo has ingrained itself into Millennial friend groups and circles. And such, Venmo has created significant barriers to entry for new mobile payment apps.

In the days leading up to the quarter, a new survey of 2,170 Millennials found that Venmo is leading the category. The researchers asked the following question: "Which of the following mobile payment apps do you use most often?"

Researchers found that 44% of respondents answered "Venmo", 1% of respondents answered "Square Cash", 14% of respondents answered "My bank's mobile payment app",and 4% of respondents answered "Other". However surprisingly, 35% of respondents answered "I don't use a mobile payment app".

In other words, of those who use a mobile payment application, 68% of users are using Venmo most often.

The street has pushed parent company PayPal to think about a monetization strategy for Venmo. Management is working to make Venmo a major payment option. During the conference call, the company announced that they are opening up Venmo as a mobile payment option for merchants that accept PayPal, without any additional integrations.

The future looks promising for the mobile payments industry. Venmo's user metrics and recent survey data suggest that Venmo has cemented itself atop the mobile payment landscape. And for that reason, I still believe that PayPal is the best way to gain exposure to the growth of mobile payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.