Fleetcor Agrees To Acquire Cambridge Global Payments For $675 Million

The deal promises to add international solutions to FLEETCOR's domestic Comdata system, building out a more complete set of offerings to enterprises.

Quick Take

Fleet payment solutions company FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) has announced its intention to acquire B2B international payments company Cambridge Global Payments for $675 million.

Cambridge provides international accounts payable payment processing to SMB and middle-market enterprises.

The acquisition promises to give FLEETCOR a complementary, international component to its domestic payment processing system, resulting in a more comprehensive offering to businesses.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada-based Cambridge was founded in 1992 by Bernard Heitner and Jacques Feldman as a retail foreign exchange broker and precious metals dealer.

The company expanded its service offerings to now include a range of payment technologies (Cambridge Link) and hedging strategies that it provides to a wide range of industry verticals such as:

eCommerce

Financial Institutions

Law Firms

Private Client Solutions

Relocation

Healthcare

Payroll

Management is headed by CEO Gary McDonald, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously VP Relationships at American Express Corporate Cards.

Below is a brief demo video about the CambridgeLink system:

(Source: Cambridge Global Payments)

Cambridge currently processes more than $20 billion in B2B cross-border transactions each year and counts over 13,000 business clients among SMB and mid-cap sized businesses.

The company can effect wire, draft, check and EFT payments in more than 140 currencies.

Acquisition Terms

FLEETCOR is paying $675 million to acquire Cambridge and will use a combination of existing cash and borrowing under its existing credit facility.

As of December 31, 2016, FLEETCOR had $644 million in cash and restricted cash and $6.5 billion in total liabilities, so would appear to have the resources to close the deal, although management has not yet detailed the breakdown between cash and debt.

In a company statement, Eric Dey, CFO of FLEETCOR, stated,

"We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017 and our financial leverage will approximate 2.9x post-close."

Rationale and Commentary

FLEETCOR is acquiring Cambridge to enter what it believes is a ‘$145B global revenue market opportunity.’

According to a 2015 McKinsey report on the global payments industry, the commercial cross-border transactions revenue market was larger, at $212 billion in revenue, as shown in the dark blue areas of the graphic below:

(Source: McKinsey Global Payments 2015)

So, the market is quite large, and the McKinsey report goes on to say that newer and non-bank entrants will continue to make inroads by providing easier ways to transact payments across borders.

Furthermore, FLEETCOR’s CEO touts the complementarity of Cambridge’s focus on international AP payments with its own (Comdata subsidiary) focus on domestic payments, stating,

Given that all of Cambridge’s customers have domestic AP to pay, we believe the acquisition will result in substantial synergies by integrating Comdata’s domestic AP automation and virtual card solutions into Cambridge’s client base. Moreover, we believe that this global (domestic and international) AP automation capability will differentiate FleetCor’s solution in the marketplace to deliver a more holistic global AP solution.

This deal appears to be a well thought-through and complementary transaction that will have the immediate bonus of cash EPS accretion with the longer-term, strategic benefits of a more robust offering as businesses increase their cross-border transaction volumes.

