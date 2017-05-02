Tractor Supply Co.: Opportunity Ahead

In my previous article, I identified Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) as a high-quality, low-debt company with a record of strong growth and high profitability. At the time, its share price had fallen from highs (~$97) to around a more reasonable $69. However, my analysis indicated that investors should wait for a further drop in share price before establishing a long term position.

After a warm winter and other business factors led to a disappointing quarter, the share price has plunged further to the low $60s. Is the company undervalued? If so, is the company still worth establishing a position in, or has it become a value trap?

According to Yahoo Finance, all 22 analysts covering the stock consider it undervalued, with a low price target of $65, a high of $105, and an average of $78.10. Analysts also project an annual EPS growth rate of 13.46% over the next five years after an average 16% growth rate over the past five. Given the company's high 5-year and TTM ROIC numbers, low dividend payout ratio, and ambitious growth plans and potential (outlined in my previous article) this seems like a reasonable assumption. However, given the challenges faced by the company over the past quarter, I apply a margin of safety in my DCF model by assuming a growth rate of 80% of the analyst projections. This yields a growth rate of ~10.75%. Due to the strong long-term growth history of the company, its durable competitive advantages, and commitment to share repurchases, I assume a terminal growth rate of 6%. Including book value and a discount rate of 15% (my desired rate of return), this analysis yields a fair value of ~$58. Reducing the discount rate to 12% yields a fair value (~$81) closer to average analyst price targets, making the company considerably undervalued at present levels.

The company's leadership blamed the majority of this past quarter's disappointing performance on the weather and urged patience in judging their performance, while projecting sustained confidence in their plans for continued strong growth:

In April, the weather has turned more spring-like and our consumers are responding positively to our assortments and sales have improved. We know from our many years of experience, the spring sales can shift between the first quarter and second quarters and that is why we have consistently stated that our financial performance can be best accurately assessed, by the halves and not by the individual quarter's business.

The key developments highlighted in their earnings call were their strong performance and growth prospects in the Western United States, the robust performance and growth potential in their Petsense business, new distribution centers (they recently announced plans to build one in New York to support further expansion in the North East) to support store growth and increase cost and customer service efficiencies, and their increasingly customer and mobile technology driven supply chain.

One of the programs they have put in place to enhance their already top-tier customer service and sales program (they hire former farmers and agricultural workers to work in their stores) is their 1.5 million member strong customer loyalty program (Neighbor's Club) which is still experiencing rapid growth. Through this program, management has been able to gain a complete picture of customer shopping history, providing TSCO with the ability for more targeted messaging.

Another initiative that has achieved great results for them and is still in the early stages of growth is their Buy Online Pickup in Store Program. It taps into the growing e-commerce trend by allowing customers flexibility and convenience with same day pick-up service. This program has the added benefit of increasing in-store sales by customers that come in to contact with sales personnel when they come in to pick up their orders. Company sales data has verified this strategy to be successful.

The market as a whole has not bought in to the company's claim that weather was the chief culprit behind this past quarter's results and the declining share price reveals a consensus that the company's best days may be behind it. However, closer inspection of the company's fundamentals reveals that this company remains a great one with strong growth prospects due to its strong start to sales in the second quarter, its success and growth in its new technology-driven customer service initiatives, and its continued room for store growth aided by the addition of new distribution centers. At current share prices it offers good value, and a further drop of 5-7% would offer an exceptional opportunity to establish a position that could provide long-term average returns north of 15%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.