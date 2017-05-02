Diamond Offshore Or Ensco? Two Different Business Models But The Same Struggle

Both stocks are going down after a recent breakout of their initial similar pattern. It suggests more downside depending on the oil prices.

Investment thesis:

The earnings season for the offshore drillers has kicked in and we can begin to look at how the industry is faring lately.

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV) are two top-tier companies, particularly different when it comes to their fleet composition while being involved in the same offshore drilling segment. I found interesting and important to analyze their results, to acquire a good understanding of this entire struggling sector through two financially solid companies.

I - Diamond Offshore. Quick presentation.

Important links:

Press release about the 1Q'17 results. Click here. 1Q17 conference call. Click here.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company's total contracted backlog was $3.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work.

5/1/2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 day rate DS Ocean BlackHawk 8 12 5,5 0 495 DS Ocean BlackHornet 8 12 12 3,5 495 DS Ocean BlackLion 8 12 12 1,5 400 DS Ocean BlackRhino 8 12 12 0 400 Drillship 32 48 41,5 5 Ocean Courage 8 12 12 7 425 Ocean Monarch 5 9 0 0 180~ Ocean GreatWhite 8 12 12 6 325 Ocean Valor 8 10 0 0 455 SemiSub 29 43 24 13 DW Ocean Apex 8 1,5 0 0 245 DW Ocean Valiant 8 1,2 0 0 110 DW Ocean Victory 0,5 0 0 0 398 Deepwater 16,5 2,7 0 0 MidW Ocean Guardian 0 0 0 0 0 MidW Ocean Patriot 5,7 7 12 5,2 250 Ocean Scepter 5,5 0 0 0 55 Midwater/JU 6 7 12 5

Kelly Youngblood - Diamond Offshore Drilling. Today, we reported after-tax net income of $24 million or $0.17 per share for the first quarter of 2017 compared to our fourth quarter 2016 results of $116 million or $0.85 per share. The sequential decline was a result of a customer settlement and tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter for $36 million and $43 million, respectively, partially offset by new contract start-ups during the first quarter for the Ocean BlackRhino, Ocean GreatWhite and Ocean Scepter.

Liquidity and Long-term debt.

Cash on hand is $123.1 million and Long-term debt is $1,981.2 million. DO currently have an undrawn revolving credit balance of $1.5 billion.

II - Ensco Plc. Quick presentation.

Important links:

Financial Position - 31 March 2017 $3.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities

ESV 05/01/2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 DR/mob. Ensco DS-6 8,5 2 0 0 0 0 582 Ensco DS-8 8,5 12 12 11 0 0 632 Ensco DS-10/new 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drillship 17 14 12 11 0 0 Ensco 8503 5 0 0 0 0 0 95 Ensco 6001 8 6 0 0 0 0 302 Ensco 6002 8 12 12 0 0 0 262 Ensco 5004 8 7 0 0 0 0 209 Ensco 5006 8 12 8 0 0 0 487 Semisubmersible 32 37 20 0 0 0 Ensco 52 4 0 0 0 0 0 99 Ensco 54 8 12 12 12 12 9 72 Ensco 67 8 0 0 0 0 0 52 Ensco 68 3,1 0 0 0 0 0 62 Ensco 71 8 8 0 0 0 0 65 Ensco 72 4 0 0 0 0 0 65 Ensco 76 8 12 0 0 0 0 125 Ensco 80 7 12 0 0 0 0 70 Ensco 84 8 12 12 12 8 0 72 Ensco 87 3 0 0 0 0 0 52 Ensco 88 8 12 11 0 0 0 65 Ensco 92 8 12 12 12 12 12 95 Ensco 96 8 12 2 0 0 0 65 Ensco 97 8 12 2 0 0 0 65 Ensco 100 7,2 11 0 0 0 0 185 Ensco 101 4,5 0 0 0 0 0 75 Ensco 104 1 0 0 0 0 0 65 Ensco 106 5 12 12 12 12 12 75 Ensco 107 3 0 0 0 0 0 129 Ensco 109 8 1 0 0 0 0 185 Ensco 120 6 12 12 12 0 0 95 Ensco 121 6 2 0 0 0 0 95 Ensco 122 4 0 0 0 0 0 100 Jackup 137,8 142 75 60 44 33 Thunder horse 8 12 12 24 0 0 105 Mad Dog 8 12 12 24 0 0 65

Jonathan Baksht - Ensco Plc Starting with the first quarter results versus prior year, a loss of $0.09 per share compared to earnings per share of $0.74 a year ago. As detailed in our press release, first quarter 2017 results included $8 million of discrete tax expense and $6 million of other expense to complete a previously announced debt exchange. Excluding these items, an adjusted loss per share of $0.04 compared to earnings per share of $0.74 a year ago. Total first quarter revenue was $471 million versus $814 million last year.

Liquidity and Long-term debt.

$2.1 billion of cash and short-term investments

$2.25 billion available revolving credit facility

$4.9 billion of long-term debt

III - Analysis.

Revenues comparison trend.

Contract drilling expenses for Diamond were $203.5 million in 1Q'17 representing 54.4% of the total revenues and Ensco contract drilling expenses were $278.1 million or 59.0%. Diamond offshore has a slightly better efficiency ratio.

The major difference between the two companies is that Ensco has about 1/3 of its revenues coming from the Jack-up segment, and Diamond offshore has basically only one jack-up actually working (Ocean Scepter) and jack-up revenues are negligible.

This is a major difference between the two, because while the jack-up segment is experiencing a slow recovery since the beginning of 2017, the floater segment, conversely, is still experiencing a terrible downturn.

DO CEO Marc Edwards said in the conference call:

We believe that it is still too early to call a bottom in deepwater utilization, although we could be witnessing the first signs of a trough and falling rig demand. However, even when demand stabilizes, there will likely still be an oversupply in the sixth-generation asset class.

ESV - P. Carey Lowe said in the conference call:

As a consequence, we expect further rig attrition and new build delivery deferrals or cancellations will help improve the current supply imbalance. On the demand side of the equation, we continue to see signs of improvement with higher oil prices as compared to a year ago and a corresponding increase in customer activity along with lower offshore project costs creating a more favorable environment for new contract awards.

Both companies announced several new contracts in 1Q'17.

Diamond announced that the company secured two new contracts for the Ocean Monarch in Australia, and In the North Sea, a new two-year term contract for the third-generation Ocean Patriot with Apache, beginning in the second quarter of 2018.

Ensco announced several contracts and contract extensions for its jack-up rigs.

The second difference between the two companies, is that Ensco has still two rigs under-construction -- the Ensco 123 and the Drillship DS-10 -- while Diamond Offshore has no rig under-construction so a much lower future CapEx, estimated at $145 million for DO in 2017.

Because Ensco owns a more versatile fleet, with a strong Jack-up segment, I believe ESV is better positioned to recover first, assuming a recovery in the jack-up segment starting early 2017.

Conclusion:

DO and ESV are among the five companies -- including also Noble (NYSE:NE), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Rowan (NYSE:RDC) -- presenting the best potential to survive this unprecedented downturn. They have both a good balance sheet and a manageable debt.

Oil prices are going down lately, but I believe it is temporary and we will be back above $55 per barrel in 3Q'17. I see this temporary weakness as an opportunity to accumulate good companies at a very attractive price per share for either a trading strategy or eventually a new long position.

If we look at the charts.

Both stocks are going down after a recent breakout of their initial similar pattern as presented above. It suggests more downside depending on the oil prices. I believe a lower target at $6.80 for ESV and $12.50 for DO is reasonable.

