American Railcar Industries' (ARII) CEO Jeff Hollister on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Hollister - President & CEO

Luke Williams - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Matt Alcott - Cowen

Justin Long - Stephens

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the American Railcar Industries First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and later, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Luke Williams, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the American Railcar Industries' first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am Luke Williams, our Chief Financial Officer, and I would like to thank you for joining us this morning.

For those who are interested, a replay of this call will also be available on our website, americanrailcar.com, shortly after this call ends. Joining me this morning is Jeff Hollister, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Our call today will include comments about the railcar industry, our operations, and financial results. Following these remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements as to estimates, expectations, intentions and predictions of future financial performance based on currently available information. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a description of certain business issues and risks, a change in any one of which could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss today that are reconciled to net earnings in our press release that was issued this morning. The press release is available through the Investor Relations page of our website, as well as the supplemental information presentation.

Now, it’s my pleasure to introduce Jeff Hollister.

Jeff Hollister

Thank you, Luke, good morning. Thanks to everyone for joining us this morning.

The FTR rail equipment outlook for North American railcar markets is currently forecasting deliveries near 43,000 cars in 2017. The industry backlog at March 31, 2017 was 60,471 railcars and approximately 87% of the backlog is for hopper and tank railcars, our primary products.

The industry reported that [4814] [ph] railcars were ordered on a gross basis and 10,042 railcars were delivered during the first quarter of 2017 producing a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.5 to 1.

Although the FTR rail outlook increased some from their last report, the industry continues to face challenges as both the tank and hopper softened. As demand is shifted to lower volumes of more specialized railcars and there is fierce competition for a limited number of orders for standard railcar tops.

While inquiries for various tops of hopper railcars remain steady consistent with the past several quarters, the tank railcar market continues to be impacted more heavily than most other markets resulting in lower level to tank car enquiries. Even with industry orders at low levels, we were able to secure orders in both the tank and covered hopper car market this past quarter with 874 new railcars ordered approximately 18% of the total industry's orders.

ARIs book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was 0.76 to 1. This book-to-bill ratio and orders for the quarter do not reflect the reduction of 250 railcars from a previous backlog. These cars will remove from our backlog as we negotiated with the customer to lease used railcars rather than new railcars. The used railcars were coming off fleets from another customer and this arrangement create a win-win situation to keep our lease fleet as fully utilized as possible and meet the immediate needs of this customer.

We've taken additional new car orders in the current quarter and continue to work with key customers on additional opportunities and enquires for new car delivery later this year and into 2018.

As of March 31, 2017 we had a backlog of 3286 railcars, 1199 of which we expect will go to our lease fleet. Our continued commitment to strategically partner with customers to grow our lease fleet across a wide range of diversified railcar tops, resulted in the first quarter of 2017 having a heavier mix of railcars for lease as a percentage of total shipments which was 52% compared to our historical trend from the previous five years of 29%.

Our lease fleet is now approaching 12,000 railcars. While these shipments and orders for railcars on long term leases are not immediately recognized as profit on the income statement, they do help us in the short term to maintain a steady level of production during the manufacturing period and in the long term by providing a steady stream of future cash flows.

As we continue to support the industry with complete railcar solutions over the full life cycle of the railcar, we have remained focused on enhancing our ability to adapt to market trends through our knowledgeable management team and core group of skilled employees. Our efforts to expand our repair network and grow our lease fleet will help us weather the current market conditions and remain competitive.

The steady stream of revenues generated from our lease fleet and railcar services business served to partially offset softness in the market for new railcars. It is this commitment and the hard work of our employees that has help led our leasing segment to a quarter of over $33 million per revenues and railcar services segments to a quarter of over $20 million per revenues, while supporting key customers with necessary maintenance and repairs and availability of railcars as needed.

I now turn it back to Luke for a discussion of the first quarter financial results.

Luke Williams

Thanks Jeff.

First quarter consolidated revenues were $115 million down 35% versus $176 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was due to decreased revenues in the manufacturing segment partially offset by increased revenues in the railcar leasing and railcar services segments.

Consolidated manufacturing revenues were $61 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $124 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was driven by fewer railcar shipments for direct sale, as our mix of shipments was heavily weighted towards building our lease fleet. We shipped 549 railcars for direct sale, and 602 railcars for lease during the first quarter of 2017. This was compared to 1130 railcars for direct sale and 200 railcars for lease during the first quarter of 2016.

Railcar shipments for lease represented 52% of our total railcar shipments in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 15% during the same period of 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, we continued to produce a large mix of specialty hopper and tank railcars and our shipment saw a heavier mix of hopper railcars compared to the same period in 2016.

Due to the heavier mix of hopper railcars in 2017 and more competitive pricing due to the softened railcar markets for both tanks and hoppers, average selling prices decreased during the first quarter of 2017.

Consolidated manufacturing revenues exclude estimated revenues related to railcars built for our lease fleet of $60 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $24 million for the same period in 2016, reflecting a higher mix of railcars shipped for lease. As a reminder due to the flexibility of our integrated business model, it is at the customer's discretion whether to directly purchase or lease railcars from us.

Also please note because revenues and earnings related to lease railcars are recognized over the life of the lease, our future quarterly results will vary depending on the mix of lease versus direct sale railcars that we shipped during a given period.

Our railcar leasing revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $34 million compared to $33 million in the same period of 2016. Our lease fleet has grown to 11,869 railcars at March 31, 2017 compared to 10,556 railcars as of March 31, 2016. Although we continue to strategically grow our lease fleet, we are experiencing as slight decline in weighted average lease rates compared to the same period in 2016, given the current industry trends. Our lease fleet continues to be utilized at over 99%.

We continue to actively work with customers with leases expiring during 2017 to renew the railcars under lease with the current customer or reassign the railcars to another customer. Our consolidated railcar services revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $20 million, up 2.5% compared to the same period of 2016.

Revenue increased due to an increase in customer demand for our mobile repair services and repair projects performed at our tank railcar manufacturing facility in 2017 partially offset by an unfavorable mix of repair work in the current quarter at some of our other repair facilities.

Consolidated earnings from operations for the first quarter of 2017 were $22 million, down 46% compared to $41 million for the same period in 2016. Our consolidated operating margins were 19% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 23% for the same period in 2016.

These decreases were primarily driven by lower earnings from operations in our manufacturing and railcar services segments combined with slightly lower earnings from operations from the railcar leasing segment.

Consolidated earnings from operations for our manufacturing segment were 3 million and 5% of sales for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 19 million and 15% of sales for the same period in 2016. These decreases were due to fewer overall railcar shipments for direct sale as previously mentioned, higher costs associated with lower production volumes and more competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars.

These earnings from operations excluded $6 million in estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet for the first quarter of 2017 and $3 million for the same period in 2016. The estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet are eliminated in consolidation.

Earnings from operations for the railcar leasing segment were $21 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $23 million in the same period of 2016. This decreases was due to an increase in maintenance cost associated with the company's lease fleet and a slight decline in weighted average lease rate on certain renewals compared to 2016.

While our relatively young lease fleet continues to yield relatively low maintenance expenses, we expect to see slightly higher maintenance expenses in the coming years as cars fell of lease and maybe reassigned to other customers.

While the utilization of our lease fleet remains strong, we are not impervious to the declining lease rates experienced by much of the industry as a result of the softness in the overall market. On the outside, the expiration dates of our operating leases for railcars and our lease fleet are spread over the next several years which helps to mitigate the risks of renewing leases at lower rates or any inability we may experience in renewing leases or re-leasing these railcars.

As of March 31, 2017 we have approximately 11% of our lease fleet up for renewal through the end of 2017. We are actively working with customers on these renewals and have been successful in renewing or reassigning almost 600 lease railcars thus far in 2017.

Earnings from operations for our railcar services segment decreased $1 million compared to the first quarter of 2016. This decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable change in the mix of work at some of our repair facilities causing inefficiencies partially offset by an increase in demand for our mobile repair services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $8 million in same period of 2016 primarily due to increased bad debt expense, compensation cost and depreciation.

Interest expense was 6% lower in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 due to a lower average debt balances during 2017, as amounts drawn on our revolving credit facility were repaid during the first quarter of 2016.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2017 were $11 million or $0.55 per share compared to $23 million or $1.16 per share for the first quarter of 2016. This decrease was driven by the lower earnings from operations referenced earlier combined with lower earnings from our joint ventures.

Earnings from our joint ventures declined largely as a result of certain ramp down cost experience as a result of the idling of production at our Ohio castings joint venture facility and lower production and our Axis joint venture in 2017 in line with expected industry demand.

Adjusted EBITDA which excludes share-based compensation and other income related to short-term investment activity was $36 million for the first quarter of 2017. This was 33% lower than the $54 million for the first quarter of 2016. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased earnings from operations as previously discussed.

Our earnings contributed to positive cash flow from operations of $42 million during the first quarter of 2017, and we ended the quarter with net working capital of 206 million including 151 million of cash and cash equivalents.

As of March 31, 2017, we had 570 million of net outstanding under our January 2015 lease fleet financing facility. Our strong balance sheet combined with the 200 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility provides us with the ability to continue to find opportunities to strategically grow as we make future investments to further enhance our business model. We also have additional uncovered railcars available to further leverage our lease fleet as we continue to expand that segment of our business.

We continue to return value to our shareholders through the payment of quarterly cash dividends. On April 28, our Board of Directors declared a 19th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. This $0.40 per share dividend to ARI shareholders of record as of June 16, 2017, will be paid on June 29, 2017.

During the first quarter of 2017, we did not repurchase any shares of our common stock. Board authorization for approximately 164 million remains available for further share repurchases as we continue to evaluate the market and our share value.

At this time I'd like to turn it back to Jeff for some further comments.

Jeff Hollister

Thank, Luke.

Even though the North American railcar industry is facing challenging times with low order and enquiry levels, we believe our family of product offerings of quality hopper and tank railcars that serve a variety of commodities and customers sets us apart from our competition.

We continue to work with customers on active opportunities to fill our production availability later in 2017. Even at the lower production levels we are currently facing, our skilled and flexible workforce is able to efficiently produce high quality hopper and tank railcars at competitive prices.

One of our key strategies has been and continues to be the vertical integration and flexibility within our business and our supply chain, as we continue to benefit from a component manufacturing facilities and our joint ventures. Based on the current low levels in the railcar industry, as Luke previously mentioned, the partners recently decided to idle our Ohio castings joint venture production in January 2017. We expect that this joint venture will remain idle through at least the end of 2017 subject to reevaluation based on changes in future demand expectations.

Although we strive to be as profitable as possible in these joint ventures, one of the key reasons for these partnerships, as well as our ARI component plan, is the assurance of consistent high quality components when we need them and the ability to control our inventory levels and cost.

By working with our partners and our key vendors including our other joint venture Axis, we have confident that we can acquire an adequate supply of key railcar components at competitive prices for not only this year but also for years to come.

As previously announced, the sale of our current lease fleet manager, American Railcar Leasing or ARL is expected to close during the second quarter of 2017. With this sale, we have the opportunity to further enhance our capabilities by transitioning the management of our railcar leasing business in-house to ARI.

Transition plan and efforts have been underway over the past several months. We continue to believe our integrated business model lends itself to a solid foundation of knowledge that we intend to leverage as we transition to internally manage our own railcar leasing business.

We are preparing for this new opportunity by performing testing and training on our systems and actively hiring personnel including certain former ARL personnel. These efforts will help us to further establish our lease fleet operations when we take over managing our cars in-house.

We feel our ability to manufacture our own railcars for lease gives us the flexibility and competitive advantage to manage and grow our leasing business as opportunities arise to be able to meet customer’s needs, to transport a variety of commodities in both hopper and tank railcars.

By further strengthening our organization through this strategic leasing endeavor and utilizing synergies from our manufacturing and railcar services operations, we will continue to be well positioned to compete in the North American railcar leasing market.

With a commitment to be a leading railcar solutions provider and effort to support our customers, we remain optimistic in the growth of our railcar services business through our full service repair network including our mobile repair operations we offer the flexibility and capacity to meet both our ARL fleet demands, as well as those of our customers over the railcar last cycle.

This also helped us to gain valuable insight into our customer's needs. Furthermore, with the additional repair capacity available at our tank railcar manufacturing facility in Marmaduke Arkansas and at ACF facility in Milton Pennsylvani, we can perform traditional repair and retrofit services in a more efficient production line setup The capacity of these facilities will also aid us and our customers in complying with the FRA's revised directive under which we have already began to inspect railcars in 2017.

We continue working with the federal railroad administration and our customers to inspect railcar identified as part of the FRA's revised directive. We now wait a hearing date to be set by the court regarding our efforts to challenge to the directive. Throughout this process we remain focused on the safety and quality of the railcars we manufacture and supporting our customers.

Normally we’re expecting a soft year in 2017 we have scaled back our current capital expenditure plans to focus on supporting necessary maintenance needs and cost reduction initiatives and continuing to strategically grow our lease fleet. While we continue to see intense competition in a soft railcar market inquiry activity has been encouraging.

As mentioned our vertically integrated manufacturing along with our dedicated employees has helped us to remain profitable and efficient even in a challenging market. We are proud of the continued growth of our railcar leasing and railcar services segment with the help of these segments we stand ready to support the industry with a complete set of railcar solutions over the full life cycle of the railcar.

Now we’ll turn the call back over to the operator, and we’ll be happy to take your questions. Amanda would you please explain how are participants can register their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes is from the line of Matt Alcott of Cowen. Your line is now open.

Matt Alcott

Good morning, thank you for taking my question guys. Speaking of ARL, I was wondering if you guys incurred any transitory costs associated with your work on bringing management in-house in the quarter?

Luke Williams

We've had a little bit of work as we started to hire personnel as we mentioned during the prepared remarks but all that is really feeding the management team and getting us started to be able to hit the ground running as soon as the transition happens and the close of the sale take place during the second quarter?

Matt Alcott

Okay. And then once the whole process is done and you fully transition into in-house management, do you have visibility on - are you going to - is the management cost versus the fees that you guys were paying through ARL. Do you have any visibility on are you going to be breakeven, are you going to be better off or worse off?

Luke Williams

So I think as we've talked about in prior calls, the management fee and commissions we paid to ARL over the past several years has ranged from $7 million to $8 million in a given period. We don’t anticipate saving a whole lot at this point at least the first year and may be even in the second year. But we do expect some synergies as we move forward with it but we don't expect immediate savings in this first year here.

Matt Alcott

Got it. And on the production front do you guys do have any commentary that you can share with us on the rest of the year so we expect continued decline of 100 to 200 railcars every quarter going forward?

Jeff Hollister

Yes Matt. So this is Jeff, so second quarter should be pretty similar to Q1 we should be able to remain pretty steady with the production rates we’re at Q1 just to remind you that the lease percentage was very high for Q1 and that will continue into Q2 as well. And then the second half the year you should see a slight decrease in production rates we still got a little work to do at our tank car facility later in the year to keep our production rates at the higher levels so there is chance we could tail off the second of the year.

Matt Alcott

Got it. And just one last quick question, I noticed that the backlog that subject to lease has declined fairly materially from last quarter I think it was 16.37 last versus 16 37 units and now it’s 11.99. Can you give us a little color on that?

Luke Williams

So the two main factors we mentioned earlier we had 52% of our shipments for lease during the quarter so that’s 602 railcars and then as Jeff mentioned we had eliminated that 250 cars out of our backlog where we worked with the customer to give them used cars in exchange for a new railcar to help leverage and keep our lease fleet fully utilized and meet the needs of that customer.

Matt Alcott

Luke, thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Justin Long of Stephens. Your line is open.

Justin Long

Thanks and good morning guys. So maybe to start with a high level question you mentioned the competitive nature of the market right now, but I was curious does the market feel like it got more competitive sequentially in the first quarter or have you have you seen some stabilization in terms of pricing in the competitive dynamics on a sequential basis?

Jeff Hollister

I would say we were saying more inquiries and customers seem to be a point where they starting to make decision to order certain cars obviously the order size is a lot smaller than we’ve seen historically. But what we're seeing is along with our competition everybody is needing cars to fill production for 2017 and early 2018.

And so it’s getting more competitive as far as our customers have choices dependent on the car types certainly what I call standard car types pricing and rates are very aggressive where we pride ourselves on as the specialty cars that we can build from the hopper and tank car side that the rights are still meeting our acceptable margins. And so that's what we have been able to get several orders here in Q1 and we actually gotten a few orders here in Q2 as well.

Justin Long

Okay, great. But if you look at the pricing for what you define as the standard cars is it worst today than it was at the beginning of the year?

Jeff Hollister

It’s probably its worst than it was in Q4 but it’s still acceptable to pin on certain car types I mean it just really varies by car type by car type and which manufacturers can build certain car types.

Justin Long

Got it, that make sense. And I wanted to ask a second question based on your expected production and mix how should we be thinking about manufacturing margins over the remainder of the year, do you think we will see some moderation and may be to the high single-digit level just given your commentary that production could start to come down a little bit?

Luke Williams

Yes Justin, this is Luke. We definitely expect to see some pull back on margins as we move forward throughout the year just based on some of the orders were taken a little bit lower margins and lower production volumes resulting in some higher cost that we can absorb to have those lower production levels so yeah we see a little bit of pullback happening going forward.

Justin Long

Okay. And maybe lastly you guys have always talked about services margins averaging around 20% over time but this is now that the second quarter were we've been closer to the mid teens could you talk about your confidence in seeing a bounce back closer to that 20% level and is that an achievable target as we look out over the rest of the year?

Luke Williams

Yes, Justin so a few moving variables here at the end of the year obviously we ramped up some of our repair plants in 2015 and 2016 at the end of 2016 we saw several customers whether it be budget reasons or timing or whatever pulled back on a lot of our repair projects at the very end of the year. So we scrambled to put other work in its place when you change the mix of repair shops it affects efficiency and does affect margins overall and so we started to see that at the end of the year and then obviously you starting the new year we couldn't get the path land turned out quick enough either on a lot of this project work.

And so again probably filled in some of our repair volume with a mix of work that's probably not as profitable as we've seen historically. So we are starting to see an update to last month or two, as far as margins and so we are very hopeful to get back to that 20% level but it's probably going to be several months before we get back to that level as we try to work through a mix issues and working with some of our customers to get that consistent volume flow into the plan.

Justin Long

Okay. That’s helpful color. I appreciate the time. I’ll leave it that.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I am showing no further questions. I like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jeff Hollister, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

Jeff Hollister

Thank you, Amanda. Well that concludes our conference call this morning. Thanks to everyone who participated and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everybody, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.