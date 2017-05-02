Ford: New Low As Sales Slump

On Tuesday, shares of auto giant Ford (NYSE:F) hit a new 52-week low after the company's April sales fell a bit short of estimates. Vehicle sales in the US may have peaked for now, and with high inventory levels across the board, production cuts continue to be debated. For investors, the only good news is that the share price decline means income generation is quite high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Ford came in a little under 215,000 units in the US for April, a decline of 7.1%. However, Kelley Blue Book was looking for a 5.5% decrease, and the fall was even larger than that of peer General Motors (NYSE:GM), which saw a 5.8% decrease. Below is a summary of Ford's numbers by segment:

Passenger car sales: -21% to 49,857 units.

SUV sales: +1 to 73,318 units.

Truck sales: -4% to 91,520 units.

YTD U.S. sales: -5.1% to 876,942 units.

If there is a bright spot, it's that higher margin SUVs and Trucks aren't doing as bad as passenger cars, which should help margins a little. However, with sales slumping and inventory building, automakers may need to be more aggressive with discounts. Going into today's news, Ford was expected to show a 1.1% revenue increase this year but a roughly 12% decline in EPS. After the bad April news, those estimates will likely come down a little.

Unfortunately, for Ford and peer GM, investors seem to continue to love a good growth story, bidding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares to new highs almost daily at this point. The electric vehicle maker reports earnings tomorrow, where it will update everyone on progress for its upcoming Model 3. So far, GM's Bolt has not been a sales monster, although April sales did hit a new monthly high as distribution has expanded to more states.

With the decline in shares of Ford to a new 52-week low, there is one thing that investors, particularly those buying now, might be smiling about. The stock's annual dividend yield topped 5.50% at the day's low, which is almost 100 points higher than GM's yield and 250 basis points higher than the 30-Year US Treasury bond. Tesla does not offer a dividend to investors currently.

2017 is going to be a big year for US automakers, especially with Tesla's Model 3 on the horizon, and so far, for Ford, the numbers haven't been great. Unit sales in April declined more than expected, sending shares to a new low. At the moment, Ford is definitely a high-yielding stock, but that's only helping to partially offset share price declines at this point. If the US auto market has peaked, the situation could easily get worse, but for investors looking purely at income, Ford is likely a better choice than GM or US treasuries currently.

