Buy Low And Sell High Will Ensure A Nice Safe 7% Yield For BP

The stock appears to provide an average return at the minimum just from the dividend without including the cyclical recovery of the industry.

BP (BP) stock has gotten back to roughly where it was in 2015. That is no small accomplishment even though the stock had been beaten down by the effects of a large tragic accident. Many smaller competitors never came back from the 2016 trough. So being large and diversified along with some luck has clearly helped. But from time to time, there is this feeling that the dividend is either in more or less danger. Companies such as BP with their investment grade credit rating tend to take dividends very seriously. Even so, the reassurance for that dividend is in the corporate strategy. Not only does the dividend appear to be safe, but there appears to be decent reasons to expect future increases in that dividend.

"Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter and full year was $2.4 billion and $10.7 billion respectively, compared with $5.8 billion and $19.1 billion for the same periods in 2015. Excluding post-tax amounts related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash provided by operating activities* for the fourth quarter and full year was $4.5 billion and $17.6 billion respectively, compared with $5.9 billion and $20.3 billion for the same periods in 2015. Net debt* at 31 December 2016 was $35.5 billion, compared with $27.2 billion a year ago. The net debt ratio* at 31 December 2016 was 26.8%, compared with 21.6% a year ago. We continue to target a net debt ratio in the range of 20- 30%. Net debt and the net debt ratio are non-GAAP measures. See page 21 for more information. "

The main source for the bearish argument is the cash flow and the continued borrowing. At first glance, the $10.7 billion cash flow does not appear nearly enough to finance the long term debt. Plus the net debt argument may fall short when dollars are repatriated.

But the current ratio is a little better than 1:1. So there is about $12 million "extra dollars" available to pay down debt. That cash should be easy enough to raise tax free if the company needed to lower its long term debt levels. More importantly, the cash flow from operations for the year was $17.6 billion without considering the effects of the Gulf of Mexico accident. That cash flow reflects the continuing strength of the company operations once the payments are made. The ratio of $58 billion long term debt to $17.6 is a little worse than the minimum ideal of 3:1. But the cash is clearly there to handle the excess debt.

Far more worrisome would be the increasing long term debt balance. It now exceeds half of shareholders equity. Plus the company has not been all that profitable historically.

Source: BP Strategy Update, 2017, Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive, Presentation

Investing in the future at market lows appears to be very scary to Mr. Market. Debt heavy companies at the market top in 2014-2015 were all the rage. But it appears to have led to a fear of well calculated debt increases at market bottoms. One has to always be careful about adding debt. But the increasing debt is combined with some very reasonable expectations of increasing production and more profitable cash flow. This company will aggressively grow production at a time when it is relatively cheap to grow that production. Buy low and sell high (or in this case, expand when prices are low and produce like mad during better pricing) still works. But it appears to be very psychologically hard for the market to accept.

A company such as BP has access to some of the world's lowest cost reserves. Now management intends to double down on that access by leveraging the company A Little. Mr. Market, who loved leverage just a few years back is now running from any leverage (and probably screaming too). The company is not so indebted (and will not be indebted) in such a way that it cannot pay the additional debt even if everything conceivable goes wrong.

So with a decent projected production increase. Add in a management that can forecast project profitability reasonably accurately. Top off the whole situation with investment grade balance sheet measures that the creditors appear to be comfortable with to reassure investors. The dividend appears very safe even if the company has to borrow to maintain the dividend. The relatively aggressive capital budget is probably more optional than cutting the dividend. Management can reduce the capital budget at any time or sell more assets to raise any needed cash.

Given that average investor returns are in the 7% to 8% range, this stock already has a fairly certain average return. It will not take too much future success to turn that average return into an above average return. All this will happen without the usual risks in getting that return because this company is well diversified.

Cash flow in 2016 (before the accident payments) dropped very roughly 15% from the year before. The fiscal year began very badly with extremely low commodity prices across the board. Yet this management salvaged some very respectable figures for the whole year. Continuing cost cutting and new lower cost projects point towards an even better future performance should those low commodity prices return.

That 7% yield will not last. Sooner or later, the market will realize the underlying cash flow that will continue into the future and grow. At some point that cash flow will result in a re-evaluation of this stock. If, as management states, they are now focused on "lean and mean", then even greater returns are possible. So the common shares (ADR's) could easily double over the next five years.

A reasonable cash flow valuation would be 8 times the cash flow for the last fiscal year before the accident payments of $17.6 Billion. This gives a value of $140 billion. That approximates the enterprise value of the company using the net debt figure. But commodity prices are still fairly low and could recover quite a bit. BP is one of the largest North American gas producers. So the company stands to materially benefit from the ability to export gas to the rest of the world. Buy low and sell high (investing in stocks) is psychologically very hard, but it still works. Management appears to be successfully executing that strategy to increase production. Now all that is needed is for the market to notice the advantages of that strategy.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.