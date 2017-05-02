Mattel: Fundamentally Overvalued

The analysis provided in this article has not found any upside potential in Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) shares in the foreseeable future. The company has demonstrated financial results in the last quarter, in which we found a declining trend in the growth rate of all P&L lines. There is also evidence of declining margins over the recent years. We consider this as a headwind for revenue growth. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is overvalued in the base scenario, which is based on a quite optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity up to 12%.

Mattel's shares have fallen by over 17% year-to-date. The current price is around $22, which is around 35% below its 52-week high. In terms of comparative valuation, it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28x versus the five-year average of 20x. The company's main competitor, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), is trading at 22.8x last-twelve-months' earnings. The stock has been in downtrend since September 2016 (see Diagram 1).

Diagram 1

(Source: Morningstar.com)

We would like to examine the last quarter's report. The recent 10-Q indicates that the top line has fallen by 15% year-over-year to the level of $736M. According to the latest figures, t he three-month operating loss constituted $127M, down by 6% year-over-year, while the net loss of $113M has increased by around 8.2% compared to Q1 2016 (see Diagram 2). The three-year average net income growth is negative and stands at -29%, which is much lower than the industry's average of 17.4%. We incorporated the negative trend in the top line growth in the DCF model presented below.

As you can see in Diagram 3, the company's sales have been declining since FY2013. The last-twelve-months' revenue growth rate is -5.6%, while the benchmark is around +9%. Taking into account these data points, we expect the sales growth rate to be around -3% in FY2017.

Diagram 2

(Source: 10-Q report)

Now let us analyze Mattel's brands. In the first quarter, sales for Mattel Girls & Boys Brands have fallen by 16%, having achieved a level of $441M. Compared to Q1 2016, gross sales for Fisher-Price Brands were $246.9 million, down by 9% year-over-year. Gross sales for American Girl Brands are at $82.2 million, having decreased by 12% relative to Q1 2015. The last large segment of the company - Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands - is down by 38% with sales of $38.5M (see Diagram 3).

Diagram 3

(Source: 10-Q report)

As you can see in Diagram 4, the company's sales are mostly dependent on two groups of brands: Mattel Girls & Boys Brands and Fisher-Price Brands. Since 1Q16, the portion of Fisher-Price Brands in the gross revenue has grown modestly, while the sales of Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands have declined. Diagram 5 demonstrates that the two product categories that have been the main drivers of revenue decline in the first quarter of 2017.

Diagram 4

Diagram 5

(Source: company's data, calculations by author)

An analysis of operating efficiency shows a declining tendency in margins. The profitability ratios have gone down significantly since the highs in 2013. The gross profit margin has decreased, compared to FY2013 figure of 54%, and the last-twelve-months' value is 46%. The operating profit margin has fallen to a level of 8% of sales, while the net income margin is down to 5% of revenue. These metrics are substantially lower than the industry's averages.

As you can see in Diagram 7, the main competitor, Hasbro, is doing much better, especially in terms of operating efficiency. Mattel's efficiency ratios like ROE and ROA are almost 3 times lower than Hasbro's.

We should mention that the company is highly leveraged compared to peers. On top of that, notice the decreased interest coverage ratio (the current value is around 6.2x cash interest vs the last year's figure of over 6.5x), which means that the company may face problems raising extra debt.

We think that shrinking margins will be as an additional pressure factor on growth in the future.

Diagram 6

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Diagram 7

(Source: Morningstar.com, calculations by author)

We would like to bring your attention to the company's working capital management.

As you can see in Diagram 8, the working capital management needs improvement. During the last five years, the operating cycle has increased from 116 days to 152 days. The main reason for this is the rising level of days of inventory in hand. This metric has increased from 56 days to 77 days. The improvement in inventory management is a key objective of Mattel' management.

Nevertheless, we should notice that the days of payables have soared by 30 days in 2015 and have been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely ever since. It means that the company finances all of its purchases by accounts payable. As a result, the cash conversion cycle has diminished from 79 days to 68 days. We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

Diagram 8

(Source: company's data, calculations by author)

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 9.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

Revenue CAGR is set at -1% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $5.2B in FY2017. We expect a 2% decline in sales in 2018-2019;

The EBIT margin is set at 9% for 2017 and 9.5% for the period of 2018-2021;

Net income is expected to be around $258M in 2017, while the net margin is set at a 5% rate and then increases to a level of 6% by 2021;

The effective tax rate is expected to be around 22% in 2017;

The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 4.8% in 2017;

Net working capital is estimated to be around $730M for the forecast period (2017-2021).

We consider our projections to be quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $6.9B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $20 per share, which is 9% lower than the current share price.

Diagram 9

(Source: Morningstar.com, Author's DCF Model)

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $19 and $22 per share. This means that the target price range is lower than the current market price of the stock by 0% to -14%.

Diagram 10

(Source: Author's DCF model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using a multiple of 14.9x, they will find an upside opportunity of stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 12%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 4.9% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of the company (almost 80% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 14.9x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows at the 14.9x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 5%.

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Mattel, we see the factors than put Mattel's shares under pressure. We also do not identify significant positive catalysts causing the stock to move higher in the near future. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $19 - $22 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 5%. We think that the upside opportunity does not outweigh the risks in this case. As a result, we recommend staying away from this stock and consider an entry point at $19 per share, other things being equal.

