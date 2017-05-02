GoPro: Time For Nick Woodman To Go

Since the massively successful launch of the GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) HERO 4 Black and Silver Editions in September 2014, GoPro has consistently failed to execute on many of its most critical strategic and operational initiatives under its founder and CEO Nick Woodman's leadership. One only needs to briefly glance at a chart of GoPro's stock price during this period to fully understand the impact these failures have had on GoPro's shareholders.

GPRO data by YCharts

The Growing List of Failures

While GoPro has undoubtedly faced meaningful competitive pressures in recent years from smartphones and lower-priced alternatives, a significant portion of the demise in GoPro's share price can be attributable to self-inflicted wounds under Mr. Woodman's leadership. Examples of GoPro's and Mr. Woodman's most notable executional failures include:

1. The Failed Launch of the HERO 4 Session: In July 2015, GoPro released the HERO 4 Session and touted the product as "the Smallest, Lightest, and Most Convenient GoPro, Yet." GoPro initially priced the HERO 4 Session, which lacked several of the major features of its popular HERO 4 Black and HERO 4 Silver camera products, at $399.99 MSRP. After seeing lackluster demand, GoPro was quickly forced to reduce the price of the HERO 4 Session twice, ultimately cutting the price in half to $199.99 less than five months after its release. In typical GoPro fashion after such a massive product launch failure, the new $199 price point for the HERO 4 Session was positively spun by Mr. Woodman as a "Game Changer."

2. Two Years Without a HERO Product Line Release/Refresh: After the undeniably massive success of the HERO 4 Black and Silver Editions after their release in September 2014, GoPro failed to bring any meaningful new products or updates to its core line of products to the market for more than two years, when the HERO 5 Black was finally released in October 2016. Not surprisingly, GoPro saw a 26.8% decline in FY 2016 revenues vs. FY 2015.

3. Failure to Successfully Address Software And User Experience Issues: In 2015, GoPro began to acknowledge that it needed to improve the user experience and make it easier for GoPro users to offload, edit and upload their videos. Throughout most of 2015, GoPro repeatedly assured investors on its quarterly earnings conference calls that it was making progress on an in-house mobile software solution. However, in February 2016 GoPro announced it would acquire "Leading Mobile Editing Apps Splice and Replay" for a reported price of $105 million in cash and stock. GoPro's apparent failure to successfully develop a solution to one of its biggest problems in-house resulted in an extraordinary use of the company's available liquidity. It remains unclear whether GoPro's acquisition of Replay (which GoPro has since re-branded as Quik) and Splice has fully addressed GoPro's user experience issues or if the mobile applications will result in any meaningful return on investment for such a significant use of the company's cash and shares. On its most recent earnings conference call on April 27, 2017, the company stated that it still needs to improve its software and the overall mobile experience. Mr. Woodman again promised investors that the company is "making significant advancements towards this game-changing experience," which they "plan to share later this year."

4. Repeated Drone Development Delays and Failed Karma Launch: After botching negotiations with drone market leader DJI for a strategic partnership to co-develop a GoPro branded drone as early as 2013, GoPro announced in May 2015 it would fully develop its own drone product line. Later to become known as Karma, Mr. Woodman and GoPro promised repeatedly that its new revolutionary product would be released in early 2016. With excitement and anticipation building, Mr. Woodman disappointed both GoPro's customers and shareholders when GoPro announced in its Q1 2016 earnings release on May 5, 2016, that Karma's release would be delayed until the 2016 holiday season. In his announcement, Mr. Woodman again had the hubris to spin such a major executional failure as a positive, stating that "the upside is that Karma's launch should now benefit from the holidays." Fast forward to the 2016 holiday season and as GoPro shareholders and customers now know Mr. Woodman failed to execute and deliver on that promise as well. Less than a month after Karma was finally released in October 2016, GoPro announced a recall of the drone because of power issues during operation. Karma was pulled off of shelves until February 2017, largely missing what was supposed to be a very exciting and successful holiday selling season for Karma.

5. Hero 5 Black Production Issues: Around the same time as the company's missteps with the Karma launch and subsequent recall, GoPro also informed its investors in its 3Q 2016 earnings release in early November that it was experiencing "production issues that resulted in lower than expected launch volumes of the Hero 5 Black." Yet another unforced error by GoPro management in its preparation, implementation and execution of a product launch, which resulted in missed sales of the company's most popular product during one of the most critical holiday shopping season's in GoPro's history.

These are just a few prime examples of the many executional and operational failures under Mr. Woodman's leadership, not to mention the failure and winding down of GoPro's media unit which was once believed to be an area of major potential opportunity and growth for the company.

The Market Has Lost Faith

In recent months, it has become abundantly clear that the broader investment community has lost all faith in Mr. Woodman's ability to lead the company and successfully execute a turnaround. While there is certainly no argument with the notion that Mr. Woodman has created some incredibly innovative and successful products, what has come into question is his ability to now manage and grow the business in the later stages of its business cycle. With an ever-growing list of failures and missed opportunities, the reason for the growing skepticism among investors is fairly clear and understandable.

With each passing failure quarter after quarter, Mr. Woodman has made countless excuses for the company's misfortunes - whether it is due to the ongoing user experience issues described previously or the company's failure to make GoPro contemporary. Apologies and self reflections certainly have been made public by the company on numerous occasions, only to be followed by additional lapses and failures. Based on the market's reaction to recently announced initiatives to further streamline the business and return to profitability, investors no longer believe such a turnaround is possible under GoPro's current leadership.

Mr. Woodman's Controlling Interests Are Destroying Shareholder Value

While all the above are clearly major issues on a standalone basis, what makes the situation worse for shareholders (or alternatively, may in fact be the reason for the recurring instances of executional failure) is Mr. Woodman's ownership of the vast majority of the company's Class B shares. These interests give Mr. Woodman approximately 77% of the outstanding voting power of the company. This controlling interest enables Mr. Woodman to control, among other things, all matters submitted to stockholders, including the election of directors, amendments of organizational documents, and any merger, consolidation, sale of all or substantially all assets or other major corporate transactions.

This type of multi-class share structure that wrests all control of the company entirely in the hands of a founder has very recently come under massive scrutiny in response to Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) IPO in March, which also implemented a multi-class structure that places full control of the company in the hands of its founding members. However, there has been zero scrutiny of the same thing happening and continuing remain in place today at GoPro. While many institutional investors have cried foul at Snapchat's attempt to consolidate power and control in the hands of its founders, the market does not seem to have even batted an eye as it relates to GoPro and Mr. Woodman.

Given Mr. Woodman's control, it's not surprising that no meaningful strategic measures to completely overhaul the company, the management team and the broader strategic positioning of GoPro have taken place to date. Not even while the company has experienced financial performance declines and a collapsing share price. It's also not surprising that no activist or strategic investors have taken a notable stake or interest in GoPro, since any activist's ability to effect any real change at the company, which is so badly needed, would be futile in the face of Mr. Woodman's controlling stake. If not for Mr. Woodman's control, GoPro likely would have been a ripe target for an activist or strategic acquirer several months ago. Mr. Woodman's control has prohibited GoPro's Class A common shareholders and its Board of Directors from truly having any say in the direction the company should take to maximize shareholder value, and in turn material shareholder value has been destroyed.

A Call to Action

Luckily for shareholders, GoPro is a Delaware corporation. Under Delaware law, directors of a Delaware corporation owe fiduciary duties of loyalty and care to the corporation and its shareholders. Under these duties, directors are required to act in good faith to advance the best interests of the corporation and to refrain from conduct that injures the corporation. Based on GoPro's financial and operational performance over the last several years, it would be difficult to argue that the Board of Directors has satisfactorily fulfilled its duties and obligations to shareholders by allowing the ongoing mismanagement and repeated executional failures to continue under Mr. Woodman's leadership.

Overpromising and underdelivering can be forgivable if it happens on a singular basis, but repeatedly overpromising and underdelivering is a systemic problem that starts at the top. GoPro's Board of Directors, and namely its independent members, must take immediate action to remedy the systemic problems and demonstrable ineptitude currently present under Mr. Woodman's leadership, and act completely and entirely in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. These remedies should include, at a minimum, calling for the immediate resignation or termination of Mr. Woodman as CEO and a full exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives. The Board of Directors must take whatever steps are necessary to maximize shareholder value.

The Potential Consequences of Inaction

What happens if GoPro's Board of Directors does nothing? What else can go wrong at this point? Based on Mr. Woodman's track record over these last 2-plus years, one thing investors can certainly expect is for Mr. Woodman's laundry list of executional failures and excuses to grow. Will Mr. Woodman's claims that recent staff reductions won't hurt the company's product road map ultimately turn out to be true? Will GoPro release a new HERO 6 line of cameras later this year as Mr. Woodman has promised? Will GoPro be profitable in 2017? Or will these promises also be broken?

Another thing investors can expect are perpetually low expectations for the company. After the company's successes and profitability in 2014 and early 2015 following the release of the HERO 4 line of cameras, it's incredibly frustrating that GoPro's primary initiative in 2017 is merely to return to profitability. Mr. Woodman has clearly set the bar very low for himself and the company, and he will likely continue to do so.

Lastly, and most importantly, another thing investors can expect is added share dilution. Due to GoPro's currently depressed share price, the cost to keep key staff and personnel compensated and properly incentivized through share-based compensation will cost GoPro's shareholders dearly. In early April 2017, Mr. Woodman also made the puzzling decision to issue $175 million of convertible senior notes. Just a few weeks prior, Mr. Woodman told analysts and investors on its March 15, 2017, conference call that the company had sufficient liquidity and did not expect any need to draw on its line of credit in 2017. So even if Mr. Woodman is somehow ultimately successful in turning the company around, these convertible senior notes, which have a conversion price of $10.64 per share, will also be materially dilutive for GoPro shareholders.

Significant Strategic Value

Despite the missteps by Mr. Woodman and the company, GoPro's brand and the reputational quality of its products remains mostly intact. This presents a significant opportunity for a larger, more capable strategic operator with greater economies of scale, marketing channels, and general aptitude for managing a company at this stage. Companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which did something similar when it acquired a niche but strong and recognizable brand like Beats. Apple's ability to apply its scale and massive marketing and operational platforms has grown the Beats brand exponentially. It's difficult to argue how Apple or a company like it couldn't do the same with GoPro. Having such a large, institutional platform to support GoPro would create added longevity and reach for the brand, while also reducing the significant overhead burden GoPro currently faces as a standalone company.

Additionally, GoPro's existing products as well as its initiatives in the virtual reality arena would seemingly be a good strategic fit for a company like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which are each leading a massive push into this rapidly growing area. To date, Google and Facebook have only become passive partners as it relates to some of GoPro's products and initiatives, and it is clear that the potential synergies between GoPro and these companies could far exceed just a passive partnership. Lastly, GoPro also may be interesting to a company like Snapchat, which has branded itself as a camera company and is reportedly looking into developing its own hardware and drone products after breaking into the hardware market with its popular Spectacles. GoPro would obviously give Snapchat an immediate boost to the hardware side of its business, and Snapchat would also give GoPro greater exposure to the mass audience it has so desperately sought to break into for years. And now that Snapchat is a publicly traded company, it has the liquidity and access to the capital markets it would need to easily acquire GoPro.

In Closing

Mr. Woodman's executional failures, questionable decisions, and new status quo of perpetually low expectations combined with a rapidly closing window to maximize the value of GoPro's brand and reputational quality, leaves GoPro's Board of Directors no choice. The Board must make the bold decision to remove Mr. Woodman as CEO and place GoPro in the hands of a more suitable and capable operator with real, tangible accountability. Anything less would be unacceptable.