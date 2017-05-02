Procter & Gamble: When A Dividend Is Enough

Trian Partners has taken some major stake of late, including a massive stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) and another sizable stake - its largest ever - in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Trian put out a white paper on GE of how the company can grow, cut costs and create shareholder value. The fund generally puts out these papers on its massive investments, i.e. Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) all got one. However, we've yet to see anything on P&G. Still, are investors really all that worried? Shares of P&G are back up near $90 a share - all -time highs.

In truth, P&G isn't at a discount to its major peers - it's actually right in-line. Its margins are on par, actually dwarfing some of its biggest personal products peers. Looking for a bigger dividend? At 3.2%, P&G already pays the highest dividend yield in the space and it's got a 60-year streak of consecutive annual dividend increases.

The company, for now, is being its own activist, which is (in part) keeping Trian at bay. First, there's cost cuts and price reductions - including cutting razor prices to be more competitive. As well, innovation is still key - with P&G making a renewed promise to keep innovating in the fabric care category (pointing to the likes of Downy Unstopables and Tide PODS as successful innovations.

Its latest cost cutting initiative includes planning to cut some $2 billion from its marketing budget over the next half decade. The company has discovered that it's still losing market share despite recent ad spending hikes - so why not save that money? The cost cuts, which expends to supply chain overhaul, are also a positive as it means P&G can put that money toward R&D and innovation related spending.

The recent quarter was rather mixed, with another disappointment in regards to organic growth, however, it was filled with lots of buzz words and promised future plans. Organic sales were up just 1%, compared to the expected 1.8%. Again, it was razor sales that was weak, with grooming sales down 6% organically. There is a big thesis here that could help the P&G turnaround.

In the end, Trian still looms large and, for now, the fund doesn't have to put pressure on the company as it continues to put pressure on itself. But Trian is likely working on a white paper for P&G will some deeper cost cutting plans and suggested spinoffs. At the end of the day, being smaller means being more agile and being able to pivot and make decisions faster. I still think one of the big theses that Trian can put forward includes spinning off or selling the Gillette brand.

If P&G could get rid of the grooming business, it would be much more interesting for growth-focused investors. Ridding itself of the grooming business, and possibly homecare - all of which have been no growth segments - would allow the company to focus on areas where it's still growing, notably healthcare. Still, even a full-blown split like Energizer (NYSE:ENR) did with its spinoff of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) would be most exciting, yet P&G is a company that's 20 times the size of what Energizer was. A massive breakup that might be more of a distraction than anything else. As well, there's no discount-to-the-industry that P&G trades at that would justify a large scale breakup.

However, I also remain unsure whether P&G can truly be pressured to do anything drastic. That is, it offers the superior dividend in the consumer staples sector, and the largest shareholders - including Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street - are passive investors that are likely happy with the dividend and would rather not make waves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.