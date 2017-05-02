Why General Electric Is A Buy

The company owns a few growing segments that could potentially boost their free cash flow to support the dividend growth rate, but this is based on management execution.

The current dividend growth rate of 9% is not sustainable if the company wishes to maintain its payout ratio.

Introduction

The average dividend growth and payout ratio in the last 5 years were 8.94% and 22.99%, respectively. However, I believe that the General Electric (NYSE:GE) cannot sustain the current growth rate and payout ratio. I will demonstrate this by looking at historical data, free cash flow growth expectations and revenue growth rates, and by extrapolating where needed. The information will be used in a DDM-model that will produce an intrinsic value, which will allow me to conclude that GE is at least fairly valued and potentially undervalued at the moment.

Historical data

The average dividend growth and payout ratios can be seen in the chart above. The dividend growth is showing a downward trend, the average dividend growth ratio was 8.94% over the last 5 years. The payout ratio has shown to be volatile, while the payout ratio increases in some years, it suddenly dropped by 118.31% in 2016. This is not what you want as an investor, a lower payout ratio means less dividend and a lower dividend goes along with a lower stock price. The average payout ratio was 22.99% between 2012 and 2016.

Dividend flows

The table above shows the dividend flows at the 8.94% growth rate, and the needed FCF to pay the dividends at a 22.99% payout ratio, for the next 9 years. However, is this realistic? A FCF of $82.78 billion in 2025 seems very high, considering the negative FCF of $7.4 billion in 2016. Although this was caused by lower gas prices, the FCF between 2012 and 2015 was between $12 and $15 billion. The estimated FCF in 2017 will still be 2-3 times higher the FCF of around 2012 and 2015 levels. This seems very unrealistic. However, to figure out if this could be realistic, we have to take a closer look into the expected growth of the different segments that generate revenue for IBM.

GE has 8 segments. The data can be found in the 10k-report on page 33.

Source: company presentation

A few important growth prospects from management, which can be read in this transcript.

"Our outlook for power remains consistent with the expectations shared at the outlook meeting albeit off of lower base. As we said in December, we expect double-digit earnings growth in power in 2017." - CFO Jeff Bornstein "We expect renewables to have a solid 2017 and contribute double-digit earnings improvement." - CFO Jeff Bornstein "In 2017, we expect the same focus on cost and product competitiveness with similar results."(Healthcare) - CFO Jeff Bornstein "In 2017, we expect this segment to deliver double digit earnings improvement with better execution in industrial solutions, lighting and power conversion, and we expect grid to continue to perform well. Our estimate is the industrial solutions divestment will happen later in the year. (Energy connections)" - CFO Jeff Bornstein

I will use this information for the revenue growth expectations, which can be found in the table below. I will extrapolate the 2016 numbers if no outlook has been given for a specific segment. With regards to management's growth outlook, I will always use the lowest number in the given brackets to err on the side of a conservative outlook.

Although the revenue will grow at decent rates according to my estimations, the estimated FCF is not enough to cover the FCF needed at the payout ratio of 22.99% and a dividend growth of 8.94%. In 2017 the payout ratio has to be increased to hold onto the dividend growth and payout ratio. Thus we can conclude that at current levels the dividend growth rate is unsustainable.

Theorizing about future payout ratio's

I'll be examining the following scenarios:

A) Payout ratio stays at 22.99%

B) Payout ratio will be changed to 62%

A)

If we look at the last row it becomes clear that a payout ratio of 23% is unsustainable given the growth rate of roughly 9%. The calculation suggests that the company would need to cut its dividend in 2017. Of course, this is only if the company wants to maintain the specific payout ratio and dividend growth rate. Now, by using the DDM-model we can calculate the stock price potential. We'll be using the wacc of 4.85% as our discount rate. The wacc was sourced from Gurufocus. The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

We can see that the fair value is relatively close to the current value. There's only an upside potential of 2.67%. This means that investors do not believe in the dividend growth either.

B)

A payout ratio of 62% is sustainable until 2021. After 2021 the ratio has to increase if GE wants to hold onto the 8.94% growth rate.

This scenario gives an upside potential of 52.44%. Although this 62% payout ratio seems a lot higher than the average payout ratio of 22.99%. A 62% payout ratio for GE is not so weird at all when looking at the historical payout ratios. In the last 2 years the ratio even reached above 100%, which is, of course, not a good idea either. Nevertheless, when we look at all the payout ratios between 2007 and 2017, a payout ratio of 62% is not so strange at all, and even could be likely.

Conclusion

The average dividend ratio of 8.94% at a payout ratio at 22.99% is not sustainable. Not even for one more year. The dividend stream is overvalued. However, a few segments of GE have decent potential and will even show double digit growth in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, this is not a stock you would buy for growth, but a combination of dividend and stock growth is always attractive. The most interesting thing about this analysis was the finding of scenario B. If you do believe that GE will raise its payout ratio, which is not unlikely if you look at the historical rates, this could potentially give a long term upside potential of 52.44%.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.