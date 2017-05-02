Traders Forcing Stop Losses Pushes WTI To 2017 Year Lows

April has averaged a total stockpile build of 15 million bbls over the last 7 years. We are flat month-to-date so far.

Pessimism in the oil markets is unwarranted given the clear evidence in global rebalancing.

Welcome to the forced seller edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Was today's sell-off based on fundamental developments?

Not exactly. There were news reports of Libya's oil production rebounding back above 700k b/d, but the culprit of the sell-off is likely due to the technical aspects of trading. WTI settled on the day lower by $1.18/bbl to $47.66/bbl.

Source: David Gaffen

After the $48.20 level was breached, stop losses below that level were triggered resulting in cascading sell-offs that took place minutes after. The ramp in volume highlights the amount of contracts that got stopped out.

Does this mean the oil market rebalancing isn't happening?

No. Short-term price movements in oil are associated with sentiment rather than actual fundamental developments. Could the traders have gotten an early release of API data? Certainly. Consensus is currently expecting a large crude storage draw, and if API reported a build instead, that could be a fundamental reason why the market sold off.

But in the long-term context, how many times did API or EIA report disappointing storage figures only to see the broad stockpile move lower over the course of last year? Total oil stockpile is now close to a deficit year-over-year in the US, yet all the obsession in the oil markets continue to be how crude stockpile isn't decreasing fast enough.

Here's a fun fact out there. Over the last 7 years, there has never been an instance where oil stockpile dropped in April. In fact, the average inventory build was 15 million bbls. Where are we so far in April? We are flat month-to-date. In March, total oil stockpile fell counter-seasonally by 9.5 million bbls versus a build.

Why is the market so pessimistic?

Understanding sentiment is half the battle in predicting the price of oil. Crowds can get overly enthusiastic at certain points, and overly pessimistic. While the overall oil fundamental picture continues to improve, the pace of the decline has disappointed many of the oil bulls. Why aren't US crude inventory dropping faster!

We answered this question in our last week's What Changed This Week write-up. We gave readers a breakdown of what's really going on with global crude storage. If you are interested, you can take a look here.

Our bullish stance on oil has not changed, and we continue to believe WTI will make a new 52-week high over the next several months.

