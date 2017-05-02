Silver Will Continue Lower With More Supply And Lack Of Stimulus

The administration's inability to get legislation through, such as stimulus, is going to prevent the economy from expanding.

About a month ago I was bullish on silver with positive effect. I had bought into the market that was moving up. My thinking was that tax reform would get a moderate amount of traction. That, in turn was to push silver through $1800, which it did. Then, I was looking at $20.00. That never happened, nor did anything remotely considered tax reform get proposed. Simultaneously, more signs that the U.S. economy is slowing are showing up. Because of the deterioration in the economy and lack of stimulus, silver pushing to $20.00 is simply not happening. Instead, silver moving down to $16.00 looks like a strong likelihood. Without a concerted effort by the administration and government to push through tax reform and infrastructure spending while the U.S. economy contracts then silver is very likely to fall through the $16.00 level over the next several weeks.

I thought tax reform would be difficult to pass. I had mentioned on many occasions that there are some 9,800 tax chapters and 10,000,000 words in the tax code. Instead of a plausible tax reform proposal, what America got was a concept for taxation that likely has no real shot at being turned into legislation. The writing was on the wall, however. The Republican-controlled congress could not push through a repeal/replace for Obamacare. That should have been easy. Tax reform will be far more difficult.

For now, the data on the U.S. economy is showing more and more that the economy is expanding less and less. Last week's GDP report is telling of the speed of the economy. Silver, a base metal used industrially, will see demand sap with a slower economy. The economy desperately needs that spark of tax reform and infrastructure spending. Although, I need to point out that I am not a "trickle down" adherent. I have no belief whatsoever that giving a tax break to the mega-wealthy does any good for the overall economy. Instead, it digs a very big hole of debt that your average American then has to pay for. That seems like a step backwards.

With demand for goods and services waning inflation will falter more. Real inflation fell to 2.4% annually last month, this, off from 2.7%. Silver will follow suit as a contributor to the products that are used to calculate inflation.

I am not a chartist. But, when you look at the silver daily and weekly charts it is difficult to look at these charts and say enthusiastically that silver is going to move higher from here:

Silver is not an inflation hedge:

If silver, like gold, as an inflation hedge then the relationship would be lock-step with inflation. The important distinction to remember is that silver is mined. If more and more silver gets mined then the price will decline given no new demand. Whereas inflation is derived from demand. Inflation moves along the same lines as the overall economy. This is where there has been a disconnect with silver lately. The economy has propped itself up over the past year, enough for the Federal Reserve to push interest rates higher. Silver has not followed suit, as the below comparison to inflation shows:

Inflation has been moving higher. The price of silver has not.

In order for silver to be related in price to any significant level there would need to be a significant change in the economy upward. Demand would have to significantly change. That trend is not in place.

According to the Silver Institute, a vast majority of silver stocks are in custodial vaults.

a Very little that is mined yearly ends up in industry, comparatively. And, with interest rates not looking set to move up significantly any time soon the silver in custody vaults is not as expensive to store. If interest rates were to head higher it might be that silver would end up on the market en masse as individuals looked to find alternatives for investments that yielded something other than a carrying and storage cost. Silver supplies, since 2012, have increased some 40%.

And, accordingly, demand for silver has been moving upward over the same period of time. But, the demand during that period of time is far off from supply, just barely hitting 20% from 2012 to 2015.

I do not see the prospects, or the economics, of silver shining any time soon given the lack of stimulus the U.S. economy is going to be receiving. Given the amounts available in storage, I do not see any large moves upward in the metal either. The economics simply are not there for a sustained move higher. Instead, the economics suggest just the opposite.

There is too much supply relative to demand. There is also not enough organic growth from the economy to suggest that silver demand will increase and push the price higher.

I was a little surprised to see how fast silver sold off recently since its break of $18.00. I do not see any one catalytic event that precipitated the selling. I do not believe that the analysis I have here, based on supply and demand as well as the deteriorating economic outlook will push silver straight downward in price. Instead, I see a range of $12.00 to $14.00 happening over the course of the next several months. I am going to sell call options above the current spot price with this range in mind. My thinking is that while there is no clear impetus for silver to head lower quickly, it is certainly not going higher. My expectation is that selling $17.00 call options out-of-the-money will see these options expire worthless.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SILVER PUTS, NAKED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.