Industrial REIT Mispricing At A Sector Level

With supply coming in, we do not see the pace of growth sustaining.

This multiple is only appropriate if rapid growth sustains for an extended period.

It seems the market is extrapolating certain trends beyond a point that I feel is reasonable. Simply put, real estate sectors adjust supply to match demand causing any demand trend to be limited in duration. With increasing availability of information on future demand, we anticipate that both undersupply and oversupply will be muted in comparison to previous cycles. With supply more appropriately matching demand, we see less room for outsized growth, positive or negative.

The market disagrees with our assessment as evinced by the luxurious pricing of the industrial REIT sector. The extravagance is made most clear by a comparison between self-storage and industrial as I think the fundamental outlook for the sectors is roughly equivalent.

Rapid growth slowing to moderate growth

Both of these sectors have had impressive FFO/share growth driven by both occupancy and rate growth, which have combined to form high SSNOI growth.

Since Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is by far the largest industrial REIT, we will use it as a proxy for the sector. Its NOI growth is shown below.

Similarly, we will use the largest self-storage REIT, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) as a proxy for that sector with its growth shown below.

Each company is growing SSNOI at a clip of just over 4%. Interestingly, the breakdown of growth for each sector is also quite similar.

Coming out of the recession, growth was rapid as occupancies were low providing for lease up growth in addition to the rate growth. Today, both sectors are approaching full occupancy, meaning any remaining growth will have to come primarily from rental rates. For this reason, we anticipate growth to slow from its presently rapid rate to a more moderate pace.

Self-storage is notoriously fast to build relative to other REIT property types, which means supply can come quickly to absorb excess demand. In fact, Public Storage's CEO warned on the 1Q17 conference call that supply was becoming a concern:

2,000-2,500 properties in lease-up over the next couple of years, at least."

Thus, the impressive SSNOI growth we have seen over recent years may be slowing and I believe the market was correct in selling self-storage off to a more reasonable multiple. This now lower multiple is more appropriate for the now slower growth rate. Over the past 52 weeks, self-storage REITs have returned -12%.

Note the contrast with industrial REITs which are showing a positive 21% return over the same period. Given this move, one would assume industrial REIT growth rates will remain strong or even accelerate.

We do not see this as the case. Just as Public Storage portended supply issues in coming years, Prologis warned about supply for the industrial sector. On the 1Q17 conference call, PLD's CEO Hamid Moghadam cautioned:

After 7 years of demand outpacing supply, we still expect to reach equilibrium in 2017. But given the number of new starts underway this year, we now expect supply to slightly outpace demand in 2018"

Much like self-storage properties, industrial facilities are quick to build relative to other real estate. Further, industrial properties have low barriers to entry as tenants can build their own facilities which is not the case for self-storage. To me this suggests that even if demand remains strong, supply will keep up and put a lid on rent growth.

Therefore, we believe industrial REITs have become overheated as the impressive price performance is not backed up by fundamentals. The market is pricing in another 5 years of rapid growth for industrial REITs, but I don't see how this is possible if Prologis is right about supply outpacing demand.

Intrasector analysis

While we believe the industrial REIT sector as a whole is significantly overvalued at an average multiple of 19.7X, there is significant variance in valuation within the sector.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is at the cheap end, trading around 15.6X 2017 FFO while Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is at a whopping 27.3X. Historically, TRNO's SSNOI growth has been faster than STAG's, but this disparity in growth rate would have to continue for an extremely long time to make up for the valuation difference.

Given the heavy supply coming in the industrial REIT space, we simply don't buy that TRNO can grow at 8% for another 10 years which would be required for it to be fairly valued. Any growth less than that makes TRNO overpriced and I think it will be difficult to maintain its multiple as growth slows.

STAG is a different story as it does not require rapid growth to justify its multiple. We are anticipating flat to slightly positive SSNOI with supplemental growth from acquisitions. Since STAG acquires at a 7-9% cap rate, it has a strong spread over its cost of capital.

The bottom line

We have the following sector and stock calls:

Underweight rating on the industrial sector

Underweight or Short rating on TRNO

Overweight rating on STAG

