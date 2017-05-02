Wabash National: Set To Deliver Growth

Given the steady demand situation at WNC, we believe the stock would soon reach its high profit target around $25 per share.

A recent Deloitte report indicates a slow recovery in the oil & gas industry, which would likely help boost demand for products of companies like WNC.

WNC’s gross profit margin increased to 16.36% in Q1 2017, which indicates that management has been able to increase efficiency.

WNC is a cyclical business and investors should not consider the Q1 top line as a signal to short the stock.

WNC Q1 2017 revenue came out at $362.72 million, which is around 19% lower than the same quarter last year.

Since April 25, 2017, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) stock has remained very bullish and went up to $23.9 per share, which represents a 17.39% increase compared to the closing price of $20.36 per share on April 24.

The recent bullishness is attributed to Wabash National Corporation's Q1 2017 financial results. Since Wabash National Corporation is a cyclical business with strong quarterly seasonality in their revenue, the slight decline in their Q1 2017 revenue should not be taken as an indication of slowing growth. Instead, we argue that investors take a broader look at the business, other financial metrics like profit margins, and future demand prospects prior to making up their mind about investing in the company.

We believe that a rebound in oil & gas sector on a global stage would provide companies like Wabash National Corporation to get ample boost in their order inflows. Furthermore, their Q1 performance shows vast improvements in certain segments of the business. Especially the DPG, final-mile space, and Process Systems segment's performance were promising in Q1 2017.

Wabash National Corporation currently has a high price target of around $25 per share. Based on the Q1 financial performance, we believe this price target would be reached within next six to twelve-month period. Hence, secondary investors should consider to increase their exposure to Wabash National Corporation.

Key Takeaways from Q1 2017 Financial Results

Figure 1: Wabash National Corporation's Q1 2017 Revenue Came Out 18.98% Lower Than Q1 2016

On April 25, 2017, Wabash National Corporation released their Q1 2017 financial results, which showed the company has earned a revenue of $362.72 million in the first quarter of the year. Despite the fact that market turned bullish after the earnings call, this year's Q1 revenue of Wabash National Corporation came out 18.98% lower compared to the $447.68 million revenue in Q1 2016.

Furthermore, Wabash National Corporation management was only able to maintain a net profit of $20.17 million, which represents a 26.71% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure 2: Wabash National Corporation Gross and Net Profit Margins Improved to Some Extent

Although both Wabash National Corporation's top and bottom lines declined in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016, their management received a consolation prize in terms of a tad increase in gross and net profit margins, which increased to 16.36% and 5.56%.

We preferred to see the quarterly profit margin above 7.5%, which was reached by the company in their Q4 2015, but it was good to see that Wabash National Corporation ended the downtrend that lasted since Q1 2016 and finally was able to turn the table.

Figure 3: Wabash National Corporation's Working Capital Declined to $281.60 Million in Q1 2017

At the end of Q1 2017, Wabash National Corporation's working capital was at $281.6 million, which is around 24.1% lower compared to their $370 million working capital in Q3 2016.

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, the CEO of Wabash National Corporation, Dick Giromini, mentioned that the company has "continued to see stronger quote activity as well as orders and backlog levels." We believe the decline in working capital of around 24% in the last two quarters is a result of this strong quote activity and strong demand.

Conclusion

For two years, in 2014 to 2016, Wabash National Corporation's stock price faced a strong technical resistance near the $15 per share level. There were actually ample reasons for a lack of interest from investors. Wabash National Corporation.

As the demand and orders declined in oil & gas and chemicals sector during these two years, as an industrial manufacturer, Wabash National Corporation prospects turned gloomy, which was reflected in their stock price.

However, over the last year, the industry condition has been gradually changing. According to a recent Deloitte report, the OPEC decision to cut production will have a positive impact on the industry and it would be set on a "slow path to recovery." We believe the rebounding industry would provide ample macro factors to help companies like Wabash National Corporation to increase their demand situation as well.

Figure 4: Wabash National Corporation Revenue Has a Strong Seasonality

We already know that Wabash National Corporation's business has a strong seasonality, and if you review their quarterly revenue chart for the last ten years, it shows that their Q1 revenue has come out almost always lower compared to their Q4 revenue in the recent past. Hence, we believe secondary investors should not focus too much on the temporary downfall in revenue during Q1 2017, and focus on the long-term prospects of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.