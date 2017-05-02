Is There More Upside? Edition 2

If readers were to remember just one thing from this series, I hope it'd be to always have a plan to manage risk and avoid surrendering gains.

Chi-Med and Exelixis still have room to run, as both are operating in areas of high unmet need and possess unique assets that give them competitive advantages.

I'm still a big fan of Blueprint Medicines, preferring that readers only shed a few shares and hold on to the majority of their positions.

I encourage readers to take profits on the majority of Achaogen and Corcept shares, while still acknowledging further upside is possible or likely.

In this second edition we are following up on five ideas that have performed well.

In the first entry of this series, we examined five of our recent winners to determine whether readers should add to their positions, hold, take partial profits, or sell all their shares. Reader feedback has been encouraging, as many of you had been asking me to follow up on prior writeups.

Without further ado, I present to readers five more stocks that have run up quite a bit. These ideas fell either into the long term category (multi-year time frame) or "runner of the year" (medium-term play).

Stock #1: Achaogen (AKAO)

AKAO data by YCharts

This antibiotic play popped on my radar after releasing positive data for lead candidate plazomicin in dual phase 3 trials and management shrewdly took advantage of the bump in share price to raise funds in a secondary offering, one that appeared quite reasonable to me in terms of size and pricing.

At a $500 million market capitalization with plazomicin able to do $500 million to $750 million in peak sales if priced at $15,000 per course, I believed that shares were still moderately undervalued. Additionally, several similar firms being acquired in the past and scarcity of value in the space led me to believe a takeout was entirely possible as well.

At the current share price, I believe the opportunity is fully valued, and that investors would be served to take profits on 75% of their positions, while holding a small portion for continued upside. Keep in mind that noted venture capitalist and former CEO of Pharmacyclics Robert Duggan reported a 5.7% passive stake in late March. A takeout in the near to medium term is still entirely possible as well. With shares priced for perfection however, my wary nature prefers taking risk off the table, as any hiccups in approval process (oustanding manufacturing issues, etc) or other negative surprises could lead to gains slipping away.

Stock #2: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

BPMC data by YCharts

Blueprint Medicines came onto my radar about a year after its initial public offering, as their approach of developing next generation kinase inhibitors while focusing on patient subsets most likely to respond appeared to be an intriguing approach.

Lead candidate BLU-285 showed outstanding early results in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, with 14 of 15 patients with PDGFRα-driven GIST experiencing tumor reduction, with six of them achieving partial response (PR). In patients with KIT expression, 5 of 13 achieved PR. A recent secondary offering took dilution risk off the table, and I told readers that I expected valuation premium to increase as the story received more attention from Wall Street.

At present levels, even after the runup and another secondary offering, I still like the story a lot and would be loathe to tell readers to part with their shares when more upside is to be had. In this case, taking profits on 25% to 50% of one's position (depending on risk tolerance) appears to be the intelligent decision, while holding the rest of shares for a multi-year time frame as the pipeline continues to progress.

Stock #3: Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

CORT data by YCharts

I noted that the company's core Cushing's syndrome franchise grew 65% in the second quarter of 2016 while CORT125134, the company's second generation cortisol modulator, appeared as effective as Korlym without the undesired side effects, potentially allowing the company to expand treatment to an under-penetrated patient population. The company's CFO had commented that revenue from the company's core Cushing's syndrome business plus cash on hand would be enough to fully fund continued expansion and planned clinical studies.

An investment in the company at the time is what I call a "core-plus" story, one of my favorite types of investments. At the very least, the market was fairly valuing the company's core business, while their promising pipeline of next generation cortisol modulators and applications in oncology were a free call option that could create value for shareholders in the future should they pan out. In such plays risk/reward is very asymmetric, allowing investors to take less risk while upside potential is substantial.

At present levels, I encourage investors to take profits on the majority of their positions (50 to 75% depending on risk tolerance and upside exposure desired). While more upside is likely, I still prefer to play this one conservatively. Management recently boosted revenue outlook to $125M-$135M from a prior view of $120M-$130M.

Stock #4: Hutchison China Meditech (HCM)

HCM data by YCharts

Otherwise known as Chi-Med, I liked this Chinese biotech a lot due to their huge commercial footprint, very deep pipeline, validating partnerships, and multiple near to medium term catalysts.

A major milestone was achieved when the company announced positive data for a phase three pivotal study involving fruquintinib in third-line colorectal cancer. Management plans on presenting the complete data set around midyear with plans for a China commercial launch in 2018 as the first approved treatment for the indication. Keep in mind that around 250,000 cases of colorectal cancer were documented in China in 2012 (of 1.4 million worldwide).

Management expects data from four early stage studies involving savolitinib, sulfatinib, and HMPL-523 this year.

With the company's future still looking quite promising, I encourage readers to only take profits on 25% to 50% of their positions, holding the rest of shares for long term upside exposure.

Stock #5: Exelixis (EXEL)

EXEL data by YCharts

In November I pointed out that temporary weakness in biotech was providing investors a solid entry point into the stock, that a strong Cabometyx launch was indicative of future success as the drug continued to steal market share from competitors in the second and third line metastatic renal cell carcinoma space. A 150% increase in the number of unique prescribers for Cabometyx was even more impressive in the light of other pharmaceutical companies involved in the space reporting declining revenues due to competitive forces, such as Bayer's Nexavar experiencing a 9.4% decrease in sales for the third quarter.

Data from the CABOSUN trial was presented at ESMO on October 10th, comparing cabozantinib to sunitinib in treatment naive poor and intermediate risk RCC patients, with patients on cabozantinib experiencing a median PFS (progression free survival) of 8.2 months versus 5.6 months for those on sunitinib. Objective response rate for cabozantinib was 46% versus 18% for sunitinib. This also bode well for the company's future, as Sutent was expected to reach $1.2 billion in sales in 2016.

I told investors the longer the firm stayed independent, the more room the stock had to run due to the above factors.

At present levels, investors would be served to take profits on half of their positions, holding the rest of shares "house money" for at least another year or so, as earnings continue to impress and the company's cash flow continues to fund expansion.

Final Thoughts

I hope the above was useful for you all and gave some practical examples of the risk-management mentality that I constantly mention. Too many times we discuss upside in a particular idea while failing to focus as much time on entry and exit points, as well as managing risk. As always biotech is full of numerous risks, much more than many other sectors. From IP protection to companies with similar therapies, dilution to data blowups, investors have their work cut out for them in this minefield. My hope is that by reading this series investors will be reminded the importance of having a thesis AND gameplan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.