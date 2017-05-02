How AbbVie's 2020 Strategy Parallels Celgene's

Certain trading points are also discussed; I remain long ABBV but have lightened up into the stock's 9-10% price appreciation since early Q1.

Introduction

Two biotechs that tend to attract different types of investors, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), have a similar business issue, that of one dominant franchise that is facing either a patent slope or cliff, i.e. drawn-out decline of the dominant franchise or a sharp decline (or declines depending on how many different geographic regions to which one is referring).

Interestingly, each has been pursuing similar strategies to mitigate this problem, which is a major part of the analysis in which this article engages. This may not have been widely discussed, and I hope you find it of some value in thinking about not only these two companies, but other companies in any field dealing with obsolescence of a dominant profit source.

One reason to discuss this comes from a modification of the famous line from a James Bond classic, Goldfinger. In the book, the evil Auric Goldfinger is bested by Bond not once but twice. Incautiously, he merely warns Bond, saying "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

Perhaps, though, if one wants to be alert to investment opportunities, why wait for a triplet? Meaning, if two top-notch companies, ABBV and CELG, are pursuing very similar strategies not only in general but in the same fields of oncology and immunology, maybe each is on to something and doing something right? And, maybe it then follows that it makes sense to mentally award each company "extra points" or "extra credit" for an intelligent long-term strategy.

Very possibly, but then it's all in the execution. The fictional Goldfinger failed to dispose of Bond when he captured him after Bond proved himself engaged in enemy action. Let's see how ABBV did in Q1 and then how it, and CELG, are doing in their surprisingly parallel strategies to prepare for the fading of their meal ticket profit drivers.

Before getting to that, a few words about ABBV's Q1 are needed.

An overview of Q1 earnings

The press release shows some summary details of the underlying reasons for the EPS gain. There were some special swing factors making it look better than can be relied upon in the future:

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) First Quarter

Ended March 31 2017 2016 Net revenues $ 6,538 $ 5,958 Cost of products sold 1,616 1,369 Selling, general and administrative 1,368 1,355 Research and development 1,135 946 Acquired in-process research and development - 10 Total operating cost and expenses 4,119 3,680 Operating earnings 2,419 2,278 Interest expense, net 247 200 Net foreign exchange loss 13 302 Other expense, net 73 - Earnings before income tax expense 2,086 1,776 Income tax expense 375 422 Net earnings $ 1,711 $ 1,354 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.83

A few comments. First, the COGS was up a higher percentage than net revenues, which is not a positive. Second, SG&A was held in check, a good performance. This suggests that the prescribers of Humira and Imbruvica are prescribing more of the drug without greater sales effort. Third, higher interest expense is due to greater debt. Fourth, the net foreign exchange loss was much less in 2017, a transitory factor. Also, income tax rates were notably lower this year; tax expense was down 11% yoy even as pre-tax earnings were up strongly.

Looking at the swing factors, pre-tax earnings were up $310 MM. But net foreign exchange losses accounted for $289 MM of that, essentially all of it.

I am not sure what the "other expense, net" of $73 MM refers to. The 10-Q is not out as of Tuesday morning, and if there was any reference to it in the press release or conference call, I missed it. That it was a line item suggests but does not prove that it was a "one-time" expense for the Q1 2017 quarter. Even if one adds that back, total pre-tax earnings were only up $94 MM yoy. That's a 5% increase despite double-digit sales gains for Humira and huge yoy gains for Imbruvica.

Sales by product

In the US, Humira accounted for about 2/3 of sales, with Imbruvica another 11%. Ex-US, Humira represented 57% of sales, with Imbruvica profit-sharing revenues only a small amount. With Humira still growing and Imbruvica still growing very rapidly, though decelerating in the US, ABBV is primarily a 2-product company.

And really, with Imbruvica revenues to ABBV almost 5X its revenues from J&J (NYSE:JNJ) from the latter company's ex-US sales of Imbruvica, it's even more accurate to say that ABBV is a Humira company plus a US Imbruvica marketing company. And it took about $20 B to gain the rights to Imbruvica revenues (by purchasing Pharmacyclics, about two years ago).

Humira had a 12% volume gain in the US in Q1 yoy, with sales up more due to a 10+% gain in price realization. This was a surprise given very weak numbers for its TNF inhibitor competitor Enbrel, per Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 results announced the evening prior. Also, announced the same morning as ABBV's results, partial competitor Otezla, a CELG drug for psoriasis, disappointed to the downside in Q1. Humira is likely both gaining market share over Enbrel given that Enbrel shares Humira's most important indications.

The biggest swing factor downward were Viekira for hep C, down 70% in the US and 21% ex-US. By dollars.

If you look through the rest of the products, you see that ABBV shares marketing of its products, or licenses such products as Synagis, and often markets either in the US, or only ex-US.

Simply put, ABBV, with tens of billions of dollars of net debt, is largely a Humira company plus a US Imbruvica company; but it does have other strengths that could drive profits down the road (see below for a discussion of some of these).

The problems with this product breakdown

This would be a perfectly good situation if both Humira and Imbruvica had long product lives ahead of them. Humira is soon facing biosimilar competition in the EU; the US story is less certain. The company has vigorously asserted that its method of use patents for Humira are valid, and that since the first to expire of those runs until 2022, it is confident that Humira will not face biosimilar competition in the US until 2022.

Amgen has the first US biosimilar approval from the FDA, but has not chosen to market it even though the composition of matter patent has expired here.

Thus, there are up to 5 or so years left for Humira. Imbruvica's main patents in the US expire in December 2026, so I will guess that a pediatric indication will be obtained to extend protection to 2027, and after that, US sales will drop near zero - though one never knows about improved formulations extending the franchise longer.

So, if ex-US sales of Humira are soon going to decline, and somewhere between perhaps 2019 and 2022, US Humira sales are going to decline. That is, I think, likely rather than opinion. More in the realm of opinion is that with AMGN incentivized to keep what share it can in Enbrel, I'm assuming that the era of rapid, sustained and substantial price increases in TNF inhibitors is over (barring rapid general inflation) and that price risks for Humira have now tilted to flat pricing or even mild deflation.

At some point, the physician preference for Humira over Enbrel that I've been getting in my commentaries on AMGN will (again, this is opinion) give way to insurers and PBMs expressing a preference for Enbrel if it is priced low enough versus Humira.

Meanwhile, there are no special issues with Imbruvica. It is minimal competition, and in the oral space, there is not much coming any time soon that I'm aware of. The bigger issue is just how much of a positive ROIC ABBV will actually earn over time from this asset. Remember, ABBV was so hot to trot to acquire Pharmacyclics that it outbid JNJ itself, which already had a roughly 50-50 deal with Pharmacyclics and thus knew Imbruvica better than ABBV.

So, what strategy is ABBV following to have a strong business after Humira begins to fade (at some unknown rate) and Imbruvica faces a patent cliff within 10 years? And, is this validated, in a way, by CELG, a very smart company?

To answer that, a brief description of CELG. Readers who are very familiar with this company may wish to skip the next section.

How CELG's problem is similar to ABBV's

Out of expected 2017 revenues around $13.2 B, which the alert reader will note are less than Humira's annual sales, CELG is expected to get about $10 B of them from Revlimid ($8.3 B) and its close relative Pomalyst ($1.7 B). Pomalyst is the US marketing name; Imnovid is used ex-US.

Revlimid has a complicated patent situation in the US, and some issues in the EU; there are for practical purposes its only markets worth discussing. The simpler EU situation is that CELG acquired patent protection separately into 2023 and 2024; each of those patents was revoked by a lower court in 2015. They are on appeal. If the revocations are not overturned, then EU patent protection ends in 2022.

The EU has been many years behind the US in the utter and complete devastation of sales of simple small molecule brand products when they go generic, so perhaps even in 2022, some sales of Revlimid may survive in at least some countries in the EU. But I doubt there will be much left of EU Revlimid sales when it goes generic.

In the US, there is the completed deal with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Natco, its Indian development partner for generic Revlimid. The Indian generic company Dr. Reddy's (NYSE:RDY) has filed a different patent challenge. Then there is the ultra-long-running challenge from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), which is trying to obtain the active drug (lenalidomide) from CELG, which has been resisting. If I remember correctly, a court hearing on this is pending for June.

Thus, as with Humira, there are significant uncertainties as to the timing of peak Revlimid sales. As it is widely expected to see substantial growth for at least several years to come, the timing of when it will go generic in the EU, and fully generic in the US, is of real importance to the price at which shares of CELG change hands today.

In addition, Pomalyst/Imnovid has patent challenges in both the EU and US, and the near billion-dollar seller Abraxane has a patent challenge at least in the US.

So, in a sense, CELG and ABBV have similar situations. What Imbruvica is to ABBV, Otezla is to CELG. Imbruvica is ABBV's lead entry into oncology from the immunology side (Humira); Otezla is CELG's entry into immunology from the oncology side.

Each company expects to be in business for many years to come, so they have developed what turn out to be similar strategies to grow through the product transitions.

The next section explores these strategies. Note that Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) lacks this strategy.

ABBV, and CELG, move to replace aging products with new ones

ABBV has developed the cancer drug venetoclax, branded as Venclexta. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) markets this in the US through its biotech subsidiary, Genentech. The drug is given orally and currently approved as second-line treatment for some patients with CLL. ABBV and Genentech are working to make Venclexta a major product.

Imbruvica was intended to supplement Venclexta. In addition, ABBV has been developing another high-tech, advanced oral oncologic agent, one known as a PARP inhibitor. This is called veliparib and is in Phase 3 development for several indications. Disappointing Phase 3 results for veliparib in two indications were recently announced.

When one looks at ABBV's pipeline, you will also see Empliciti, an antibody that I believe was invented by BMS (NYSE:BMY). It is not listed as a contributor to sales. One also sees a variety of Phase 1 or Phase 2 drugs, including "Rova-T," a promising antibody for cancer acquired when ABBV borrowed yet more money to acquire Stemcentryx last year.

With certain in-house oncology expertise, ABBV has been trying to build on venetoclax and veliparib and perhaps other internally-generated molecules and buy its way into the oncology space, also using its marketing abilities to partner with companies such as BMS.

The tie-in of oncology and immunology has become substantial as the era of immuno-oncology has arrived.

As Humira ages, ABBV has been pursuing an internal product development and partnering strategy to replace its three major uses with two different drugs. Humira is used principally for forms of autoimmune arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis.

ABBV has ABT-494 in Phase 3 for rheumatoid arthritis and in Phase 2 for inflammatory bowel disease and atopic dermatitis, a condition generally considered to be of autoimmune etiology for which Humira is not indicated. ABBV passed on filgotinib, from Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), when it was satisfied with ABT-494; GILD then partnered with GLPG, which was "on the rebound" after the ABT rejection.

The importance of replacing Humira revenues can be seen by the fact that ABBV had not just one but two Phase 2 pipeline candidates lined up, and eventually chose the one it developed in-house.

Then, for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and at least one form of IBD (Crohn's), ABBV has partnered with the private German company BI to develop the antibody risankizumab.

In addition, ABBV has a neuro effort, some of which relates to multiple sclerosis, which has a strong autoimmune component.

So, the core of the company's plans are to continue its Humira franchise as long as it can and then build on its scientific and (importantly) marketing knowledge of the space with internally-developed products and partnered products as necessary.

CELG has been doing something very similar, though from the opposite direction, as its core franchises have been oncology. With its internally-developed heme-onc products plus its internally-developed immunology product Otezla, it's comparable to ABBV. And as all CELG-watchers know, it's been active in acquiring and partnering to enhance both franchises. So it is actively reinvesting for the next phase of growth, when Revlimid and Imnovid fade away as profit centers.

Unlike ABBV, CELG has no dividend payout. Each company shrinks its shares outstanding now and then but does not have that capital return program as a priority.

Structural differences between CELG and ABBV

It's not possible or necessary to go through the many actual differences between these companies. So I'll point to two from a product perspective. One favors CELG, and one favors ABBV.

The one that favors CELG, and is more speculative, is CELG's internal product development engine. This has built upon its insights gained from inventing and studying Revlimid and Imnovid, and to a lesser degree their predecessor drug Thalomid. These insights have led to the development of a potentially large class of drugs that CELG calls CELMoDs. Some of the seemingly puzzling deals that CELG has made in the past couple of years, including its major foray into what it calls the "immunology and inflammation" space and even CNS, relates to the potential for CELMoDs to treat many different diseases.

These are in no way limited to cancer. CELG has a CELMoD entering Phase 2b for the autoimmune disease lupus, for example. CELG also has an active oncology discovery program beyond CELMoDs; one example of that is its "oral Vidaza" late-stage program.

CELG is a much younger company than ABBV, which as the pharmaceutical arm of Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), has a long history. That background means that ABBV can help the corporate cause by building on, for example, its hormonal drugs Lupron (and Androgel) and thus be a preferred partner for Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) with its candidate for endometriosis and uterine fibroids (elagolix).

In addition, ABBV has a history in HIV/AIDS drugs. It continues to generate revenue from Kaletra, a two-drug fixed dose combination product. One of the drugs in Kaletra, ritonavir, has been used widely to "boost" blood levels of a number of other drugs. This knowledge of antivirals helped ABBV become a player in the hep C space. Its novel "G/P" combo for HCV patients is awaiting marketing approval in the US, EU and Japan this year, and may finally generate enough respect to make ABBV competitive in HCV beyond price considerations alone.

Thus, ABBV and CELG are not similar in all material respects operationally, and certainly there are significant other differences.

Time to wrap up, both continuing some discussion of these two stocks and then refocusing on ABBV.

How ABBV is doing in its renewal strategy may tell the tale of the stock

First, a final word on CELG and its similar strategy before ending with a discussion of ABBV as a total return vehicle.

CELG has a clear image. It pays no dividend, shrinks its float if and when it feels like it, and goes for growth. It's a risk asset and does not give other than that impression, though it's definitely not been a shy company about promoting its revenue goals for 2020 and beyond.

In some contrast as I see it, ABBV has similar risks as CELG but has attracted a more conservative investor base, which may present some difficulties if ABBV's intelligent strategy to prosper post-Humira falters. ABBV has no monopolies other than temporary grants by the patent office. Thus, while it maintains a high dividend payout, currently close to a 4% yield off of perhaps a 14.3X P/E based on its 2017 GAAP EPS guidance around $4.60, it's not clear how well covered the dividend will be even at the current level if something adverse happens to US Humira sales before 2022.

Also, ABBV is financially leveraged, with tens of billions of dollars of net debt. If interest rates rise significantly, the company could end up having much higher interest payments and at the same time, the appeal of the stock to yield-starved investors could diminish. So, costs could rise at the same time that price:dividend ratios could decline. On the other hand, ABBV is also not a good bond substitute. There are too many risks to Humira and even Imbruvica pricing should another deflationary recession strike.

Thus, I have looked at ABBV as a hybrid: a biotech with significant operational risks in dealing with Humira's mature status, and a bond substitute given that investors and traders have been treating it as one.

I have been investing in ABBV and recently going from a significant overweight in it to more of what I subjectively consider an equal weight stock (given I structurally overweight biotech in my personal portfolio). The sale of some ABBV that I bought mostly in the $60.60-61 range in February led to a more modest position in ABBV largely because of:

The twin late-stage failures of veliparib.

The decline in interest rates that has occurred.

The decline in the price of Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), where I bought the dip somewhat aggressively.

Seasonal stock market factors.

The strong biotech sector (NASDAQ:IBB) this year.

While the market share gains of Humira against Enbrel are a positive, there is a negative to them, namely that AMGN may cut prices (having raised them extensively the past few years) to compete.

In conclusion, I look back at ABBV this winter trading in the $60-61 range with a then-current dividend yield around 4.15-4.20% as having been well-positioned for purchase. Investors were terrified of bonds and therefore bond substitutes such as ABBV, and there was lots of fear of biotechs due to presidential tweets and the like.

Right now, both interest rates and the biotechs are less scary to traders, and have helped send ABBV up as much as 10% from that period. In only three months, that's a meaningful move for a company with the challenges that ABBV has yet to overcome. It's moving purposefully to overcome them, and I believe that the dividend will grow annually for years to come.

Thus, I own the stock with a long-term perspective. However, I also believe that even with dividends likely to be paid out for years that cannot be clawed back from individual shareholders, there is a real possibility of losing money in ABBV and never getting back 100 cents on the dollar of total return, with the stock at $66.59 as I submit this article Tuesday afternoon.

As shown, profits did not grow very fast in Q1, and that's with Humira hitting on all cylinders. What will happen when Humira sales trend down, at some unknown rate?

There is no right or wrong point of view on this stock, as I see it. It's safe for dividend growth investors... unless some day it becomes unsafe. In a world where Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) cut its dividend by 50% in 2009, anything is possible.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

