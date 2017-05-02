Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of +59 Bcf would be compared to +68 Bcf last year and +63 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +59 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 28. A storage report of +59 Bcf would be compared to +68 Bcf last year and +63 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is higher by 4 Bcf from our Friday estimate.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 4 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of 63 Bcf.

For the week ending 4/28, storage will tighten versus the five-year average and last year after two back to back bearish storage reports. Residential/commercial demand was higher w-o-w, but the biggest increase came from power burn and Mexico gas exports. The previous week saw pipeline maintenance bring down Mexico gas export by over 1 Bcf/d, but the latest reading shows a complete recovery has taken place.

Our forecast was revised higher to +59 Bcf as we adjusted production estimates higher. We have to make assumptions on gas lost in pipe, and given our underestimation of implied balance over the last three storage reports, we have made some adjustments.

However, based on our forecast, we are still 4 Bcf below the latest ICE settlement report and lower than some of the consensus estimates we've seen.

Looking at natural gas prices today, traders we talk to highlight three concerns they still have with the market before they contemplate going long. If you would like to start receiving our premium updates, please take a look here. For a free sample, please message us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.