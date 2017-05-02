Epizyme: Why Is Big Pharma Interested In This Small Biotech?

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) unique selling proposition is that, despite being an early stage company, it is a leader in a subclass of a class of drugs that has seen considerable success. That broad class has had a number of big pharma involvement; however, Epizyme's particular niche is dominated by one company - Epizyme itself.

Epizyme's drug candidates are Tazemetostat and Pinometostat, two histone methyltransferase inhibitors, in phase 2 trials. It also collaborates with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) on its invented drug GSK3326595, a protein arginine methyltransferase 5, or PRMT5, inhibitor, which is in a phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors and NHL.

HMT inhibitors form a subtype of epigenetic inhibitors, of which there are two other subtypes - HDAC (histone deacetylase) and DNMT (DNA methylation) inhibitors. A number of big pharmaceuticals have approved HDACs. Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Zolinza (Vorinostat), Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Istodax (romidepsin), Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Farydak (panobinostat) and Spectrum's (NASDAQ:SPPI) Beleodaq are some of them. There are some approved DNMT inhibitors as well, the most well-known being Vidaza or azacitidine from Celgene, which had revenue of more than $800 million in 2011 before it lost patent protection. The other successful DNMT inhibitor is Dacogen from Eisai and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which made $300 million annually before it went generic in 2013.

The third type, HMT inhibitors, is underrepresented, with no approved drugs. Tazemetostat is an HMT inhibitor, or rather, a subtype, an EZH2 inhibitor. It upregulates the expression of a certain type of cell-signalling chemokine. In its turn, this chemokine promotes tumour infiltration of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and natural killer ("NK") cells, resulting in immune cell-dependent tumour regression. What is interesting is that Epizyme, despite having completed no phase 2 trials yet, is a pioneer in HMT inhibitors with two products under development. Basically, in a broad area which has seen a lot of success, this small company leads an unexplored niche that has considerable speculative potential. That is the investment angle here.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that Epizyme has a lot of interest from institutional shareholders. 106 funds hold shares in the company, there are three 10 percent and above owners, and 115.32% of the float is held by institutions.

Epizyme also has deals in place with GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene, Eisai, the Lymphoma Academic Research Organization, or LYSARC, Roche's Genentech and Roche Molecular, and so on. Deal value totals $208 million in payments made till 2016, and millions of dollars more in milestone and royalty payments. EPZM's market cap is also in the range of $1.05 billion.

In order to understand the background to this interest, and lacking even phase 2 trial results, we need to understand epigenetic inhibitors, the success of HDACs and DNMTs, their relation to HMT inhibitors, and thus, the potential of HMT inhibitors in cancer therapy.

Epigenetic inhibitors

Cancer is, at its core, a genetic disease caused by a modification in the gene. This modification can be either genetic or epigenetic. This idea can be phrased in three different ways according to three different branches of science. One, epigenetically caused cancer is a change in the phenotype without a change in the genotype. Two, epigenetically caused cancer is a change in gene expression without a gene mutation. And three, epigenetically caused cancer is a change in the chromatin structure of the DNA without a change in the molecular DNA sequence. Or, to use an analogy, lets say there's a brightly lit room enclosed within absolutely dark walls, with small holes through which light is emanating. Now, in order to change the quantum of light, we could increase the light's actual brightness. Or we could "re-model" the enclosing wall by poking holes in it. The former would be genetic mutation, the latter would be alteration in the genetic expression without altering the DNA - or in other words, epigenetic modification. Note that DNA is wrapped around histone proteins, and the DNA+histone complex is called chromatin which is the basic structural component of chromosomes.

Gene expression can be altered by chromatin modelling, for which there are a variety of mechanisms - DNA methylation, histone modification, acetylation, phosphorylation, ubiquitination and sumoylation. These are types of covalent modifications; there are other types of mechanisms mediated by RNAs.

While these mechanisms have normal usefulness in cell development and differentiation, exogenous influences can create toxic pathophenotypes.

It has been found that a number of these mechanisms can be inhibited by small molecules. Approved HDAC and DNMT inhibitors are small molecules which inhibit histone acetylation and DNA methylation respectively. HMT is a histone methylation modulator, which is a separate, related, and probably equally beneficial point of inhibition like HDAC/DNMT.

HDACs and DNMTs: Success stories

The first HDAC inhibitors (HDACi) were developed from research done in the 1960s, and were first commercialized in 2006 with Merck's Vorinostat in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. HDACs remove an acetyl group molecule from the histone, enabling it to wrap around the DNA more tightly, and thereby altering gene expression in specific ways. HDACis inhibit this process, regulating gene expression. The following table lists most of the HDACis approved or in development:

Sources: Nature and author research

There are many different types of HDACs, which are all classified under four groups, I to IV. Pan-HDAC inhibitors of the first generation create some problematic side effects, so more focused HDACis are being developed to target specific HDAC subclasses or even single select HDACs to make things more regulated and less off-target side effect free.

DNMT inhibitors are another class of epigenetic inhibitors. DNMT is an enzyme that transfers a methyl group to the DNA, which alters gene expression without changing DNA sequence. Some of these expressions may be pathogenic. Inhibiting DNMT is thus another way to block pathogenic gene expressions using epigenetic means. While HDAC is acetylation of the histone, DNMT is methylation of the DNA.

DNMTis can also be HMAs or hypomethylating agents, as we saw in our earlier article on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). Azacetadine and decitabine are approved DNMTis.

From HDAC/DNMT to HMT: Connecting the dots

HMTs, like HDACs, are a class of enzymes that act as chromatin modifying proteins, or CMPs. However, while an HDAC is a histone deacetylasing agent, HMT is a histone methyltransferase - and Tazemetostat is an HMT inhibitor. Also, unlike the DNMT inhibitor, which is a DNA methyltransferase inhibitor, HMT inhibitors act on the histone. Now, a transferase in molecular biology is an enzyme that transfers a molecular functional group from a donor molecule to a recipient molecule. So, it is obvious how a methyltransferase functions- it transfers a methyl group from a donor molecule to, in this case, the histone.

The way to understand Tazemetostat's potential is to understand that HDAC, DNMT, HMT are all just one (subset) of a set of epigenetic processes. That one inhibitor is somehow more therapeutically effective than another has not been scientifically proven. They are all there, each responsible for a different type of pathophenotype. The science is new, but since HDACs and DNMTs work, it is quite probable that HMTs will, too. Each mechanism in the series that modifies gene expression is an important target for cancer and every other epigenetics-mediated disease. HMT is an unexplored area, but from a purely theoretical viewpoint, it is as important a gene modification module as any other epigenetic mechanism.

This is the secret behind the immense collaboration interest from big pharma with a smallcap biotech with not even a phase 2 trial.

Science/Trials

Tazemetostat is an oral, first-in-class selective inhibitor of EZH2 HMT. EZH2 is an enabler of HMT, and possibly leads to tumor growth. Tazemetostat was generally well-tolerated in early clinical trials in r/r NHL (relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma), and showed clinical activity as a monotherapy. The drug candidate is in a five-arm phase 2 clinical trial in NHL and separately in genetically defined solid tumors:

Source

Both five-arm studies should declare results by mid-2017. That should be followed by regulatory meetings. The drug has a fast-track designation in patients with DLBCL with EZH2 activating mutations and orphan drug designation in malignant rhabdoid tumors, or MRT, in both INI1-negative MRT as well as SMARCA4-negative malignant rhabdoid tumor of ovary, or MRTO.

In a phase 1 trial targeting solid tumors, as of the August 31, 2015 cutoff date, clinical data was reported on a total of 11 patients with INI1-negative or SMARCA4-negative tumors (scientific data paraphrased from 10-K).Five of the 11 patients with INI1- or SMARCA4-negative tumors experienced clinical benefit consisting of a complete response, or CR, partial response, or PR, or prolonged stable disease, or SD. In this high risk, early death prone population, even stable disease is a good indicator of overall survival or OS.

Of the five patients with an INI1-negative malignant rhabdoid tumor, one patient achieved a CR at week eight and had remained on study and in CR through week 65.Of three patients with SMARCA4-negative tumors, two patients presented with MRTO. One MRTO patient achieved a PR at week 8 and had remained on study through week 25. A second MRTO patient achieved SD and had remained on study through week 26.

Of three patients with an INI1-negative epithelioid sarcoma, two patients had remained on study with SD through at least week 24.

Clinical activity was not observed in the 19 patients with other tumors, including the three patients with synovial sarcomas.

Inhibition of EZH2, as measured by post-treatment H3K27 trimethylation compared to baseline, was observed in tumor tissue of INI1-negative patients as assessed by immunohistochemistry.

The company's other pipeline candidate Pinometostat is a DOT1L inhibitor (DOT1L, like EZH2, is an HMT) being developed in collaboration with Celgene. It is now in a phase 1 trial in pediatric patients targeting MLL-r, a genetically defined acute leukemia.

Collaborations

Tazemetostat has a Phase 1b study in combination with Genentech's Tecentriq (and in collaboration with Genentech) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Tecentriq is a humanized monoclonal antibody or mAb from Roche approved for bladder and lung cancer in 2015. The drug's peak sales estimate is $2.5bn, and last quarter it had sales of roughly $114mn, beating expectations. Roche is the largest company in oncology drug development, and a collaboration with Genentech, Roche's oncology subunit, is an important achievement.

They have another phase 1b/2 trial in collaboration with the Lymphoma Study Association, or LYSA, a French lymphoma group, to evaluate tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP as a frontline therapy for elderly DLBCLpatients with newly-diagnosed, high risk disease. R-CHOP is Rituxan, an mAb, and 4 chemotherapy drugs cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone. This is the standard of care for frontline therapy in DLBCL patients.

Epizyme partners with Eisai in Japan for tazemetostat. It owns the drug in the rest of the world.

Then there's a major collaboration with Celgene, which is worth around $100mn in already paid upfront payments for licensing tazemetostat and pinometostat globally. This license is for three specific disease areas, and may be worth millions more in royalty fees. They have another agreement with GSK to develop GSK3326595, a protein arginine methyltransferase 5, or PRMT5, inhibitor, for which they received $47mn in upfront payments and may receive royalties if the drug is successful.

Intellectual property

Epizyme has over 200 issued patents and allowed patent applications and over 400 pending patent applications in the major pharmaceutical markets, both owned and licensed. Tazemetostat has a composition of matter patent that will expire in 2032. Assuming a 2021 approval for tazemetostat in its first couple indications, that gives a long runway of over 10 years. Moreover, composition of matter patients are less assailable by generic onslaught than use patents. There are an additional 19 U.S. patents and more than 140 foreign patents, expiring by 2034. The key patent for pinometostat is also a composition of matter patent expiring in 2032, however the drug is in early stages so it may take 2 years longer than Tazemetostat to arrive at the market. Overall, from our understanding of the IP portfolio, the company is in a pretty strong position, even without extensions, to have a long market runway without fearing a patent cliff. Moreover they have orphan designations in at least two indications, which gives them market exclusivity for 7 years under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Valuation

Evaluating the company is challenging because it has a lot going for it even this early in the game. One must consider the licenses, their geographies, and the market size of the almost 10 disease areas being targeted by the company, including, of course, competition and limitations put on the market size by the very specific genetic mutations the company is targeting.

It will be simpler to do this exercise for tazemetostat alone, given that not only is it in later stage than pinometostat, but it is also being developed in the US by Epizyme alone. Now, tazemetostat is being evaluated for NHL, and also with Tecentriq for DLBCL, the most common form of NHL. It is also being studied in genetically identified INI1-negative solid tumors and mesothelioma with BAP1-loss of function.

According to the company, INI1-negative solid tumors has an annual incidence rate of ~2000 in the US, EU and Japan. This type of tumor can be of a variety of subtypes as follows:

Source: Company presentation.

This indication has an orphan designation, meaning, pricing of $100,000 is not going to be out of line here. This sort of blanket pricing is easier claimed than defended, given that, say, renal medullary carcinoma is probably a much more difficult to treat cancer than epithelloid sarcoma, a form of soft tissue sarcoma presented in body extremities and more amenable to surgical procedures than the kidney. But broadly, assuming a $100,000 mark, we have a total market potential of $200 million here for an incidence rate of 2000 patients. That is an annual figure. We need to add SMARCA4-negative tumors to that figure to get the proper potential for tazemetostat in solid tumors.

Now, take NHL, which is a big market. According to some research, this is a $9.2 billion market by 2020. Now, our targets are only patients withDLBCL with EZH2 activating mutations, and r/r NHL in the elderly, and a frontline therapy for DLBCL in the elderly. It is an extremely difficult task to quantify those things into dollars - and there's considerable competition here in some of the areas - but just off the top of my head, a $1bn valuation for this market is quite possible.

We now have to consider mesothelioma with BAP1 (BRCA1-associated protein 1)-loss of function. Mesothelioma is a disease caused mostly by exposure to asbestos, and in the US, about 3000 patients get it every year, and 12000 in all major markets. I do not have figures for BAP1 mesothelioma, however, research suggests that this is the critical genetic predisposition for making asbestos exposure carcinogenic.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion (was $850mn when I began working on this couple weeks back - wow), like I said earlier, with cash reserves of a quarter of a billion dollars. For an early stage biotech, those are interesting figures.

Investment Strategy

This is a very long term investment with a 3-year window at the least. The company is in early stages, and while there is considerable speculative potential as we have discussed here, early stage biotech - well, any stage biotech, just look at Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) - come with their own risks. Bottomline is, investing in early biotech is a job best suited to active investors; passive investors are better off playing the blue chip dividend game, or looking at index investment. For EPZM, specifically, I would take a small position at current prices, wait for minor bad news like secondaries, and load up more. I would then unload before good news, take some profits, and hold on to a smaller de-risked stake for the final battle - the PDUFA. Remember, though, that post-PDUFA, stocks often see a downturn, so factor that in while speculating on a stock like this.

Risks

Tazemetostat has upcoming phase 2 results, and much depends on how those turn out. There is really not much predictive value in the phase 1, and that itself is the risk in a company declaring phase 2 results. However, from the little that we know, we see speculative potential here; add to that the success of the other related drugs like HDACs and DNMTs, and this is no more risky than any other standard early stage biotech.

Money-wise, too, they have good cash balance, and while there's always risk of cash running out given their broad pipeline, I do not envisage $250mn to run out before at least one market approval. Their burn rate is approximately $125mn.

Clinically, there's the risk that while HDACs/DNMTs have worked nicely to an extent, that does not really imply other mutations, other gene expression inhibiting methods will work. Over the last 4 decades, oncology researchers have found that genetics-focused therapy is the least predictable of all cancer therapies. For every molecule that is approved, there are 10 that went through trials, and probably a few thousands that were researched in the laboratory.

Opinion

Bottom line of the discussion above, EPZM appeals to me for a few reasons - its extensive collaborations even at such early stage, its area of research where it is the leader, and its strong cash balance and low debt. What doesn't appeal to me is that this company is already being valued at above $1 billion, and I would have much preferred to get in when this was at least half that market cap.

