Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Anne Pearson - IR

Stacy Locke - President & CEO

Brian Tucker - President, Drilling Services

Carlos Peña - President, Production Services

Lorne Phillips - CFO

Analysts

Chris Denison - Stephens

Mark Brown - Seaport Global

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Operator

Anne Pearson

Anne Pearson

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 2, 2017.

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 2, 2017. So any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of the replay. Management may make forward-looking statements based on beliefs and assumptions currently available to them. While they believe these are reasonable, they can give no assurances that they prove to be correct. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are described in today's news release and in recent public filings with the SEC.

Also please note that this conference call may contain references to non-GAAP measures. You will find a reconciliation to GAAP measures in this morning's release.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne, good morning everyone. Joining me here in San Antonio is Carlos Peña, President of our Production Services Segment; and Brian Tucker, President of our Drilling Segment; and of course Lorne Phillips, Chief Financial Officer.

By all accounts our first quarter of 2017 was a robust quarter for the company. Our production services segment grew at an exceptional 39% rate and we were able to expand our gross margin as a percent of revenues to the high-end of our expected range of 20%, that's up from 14% in the fourth quarter.

The drilling segment aided by improvement in Colombia operated at 72% utilization with average margins of 7700 a day, which is one of the highest drilling margins in the industry today. The both segments performed very well in the first quarter.

As noted in the press release, we had investment in working capital during the quarter and had a little heavier discretionary capital spending in Q1 that will bleed over into early Q2. But after that period we will resort back to pretty much routine and maintenance spending in the second half of 2017 and looking in 2018, as we begin to whittle away at our short-term bank debt.

Also in the first quarter we collected another $7 million on sale of drilling assets and we continue to have dialogue around selling our held-for-sale rigs that could generate an additional $10 million to $12 million in cash.

Looking at our services segment, all the businesses were up during the quarter, but as we mentioned in the press release, wireline led the way. We had a very increase in revenue and in margin in wireline in the quarter.

Well servicing and coiled tubing continue to see a very steady upward trend in both activity and pricing and we're very optimistic about that gradual continued improvement in those businesses. Labor is a limiting factor in all three of these businesses and we can put more equipment to work today if we had the people.

Looking at our drilling segment, in the U.S. we work 14, 15 rigs and put our 15th rig that's capable of working -- to work in April. So we had starting in April, a 100% utilization except for the one rig that is being upgraded where we're putting our latest generation mass and sub structure on it, that's performed so well.

One that rig is completed next month, it'll move into the Permian and at that time we'll have 16 of 16 rigs contracted and working. Day rate renewals on average, there's been a range of improvement in day rates but on average they're up 12%, 15% and in Columbia we had mostly four rigs working during the quarter.

We ended the quarter with two working and we're repositioning with some new clients and we're very optimistic that by the end of the second quarter, we should be back up to three to four rigs working and generally the outlook in Columbia is very favorable, just like it is in the United States.

That will end my remarks. I am going to turn it over to Lorne to do a financial recap and then we'll take a little bit about guidance.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks Stacy and good morning, everyone.

This morning we reported revenues of $95.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million. Reported net loss was $25.1 million or $0.33 per share. As Stacy mentioned, wire production service revenues were up 39% to $56.7 million, driven by all businesses led by wireline.

Drilling services revenues were $39 million up from $30.6 million in the prior quarter and the drilling margin per day was 7659 up from 7088 in the prior quarter, again due to a higher percentage of drilling activity that was attributable to operations in Colombia where they tend to have higher techniques -- they tend to keep average margins in the U.S.

We have 24 rigs in our fleet today. Currently 15 of our 16 AC rigs in the U.S. are earning revenues and three of our rigs in Colombia are earning revenues, which includes one rig that began mobilizing after quarter end.

Of the 18 rigs earning revenues, 11 of those are under term contracts in the U.S. for which the roll-off is as follows. One is up for renewal late in the third quarter of 2017. Four are up for renewal in the fourth quarter of 2017, one in the first quarter 2018, two the second quarter of 2018, two in the third quarter of 2018 and one in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Turning to company-wide expense items, G&A expense was $17.7 million up 17% from the prior quarter. That was driven by higher activity levels in production services, increased employer paid payroll taxes and incentive compensation resets.

For the second quarter, we expect G&A expense to be approximately $17.5 million. Depreciation and amortization was $25 million down from $26.9 million in the prior quarter. We expect D&A to be approximately $25.5 million in the second quarter.

Interest expense was $6.1 million and is expected to be approximately $6.5 million in the second quarter. Our effective tax rate was close to 0% in the first quarter, due to valuation allowance taken against the deferred tax assets, primarily related to domestic and foreign net operating losses.

We currently have $79.7 million outstanding and $11.8 million in committed letters of credit under our $150 million revolving credit facility. Cash capital expenditures in the first quarter were $24.7 million. We estimate 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million which includes an estimated $20 million for fleet upgrades and additions specifically including the upgrade of the U.S. drilling rigs Stacy mentioned, the exchange of the 20 well servicing rigs from newer models that occurred in the first quarter, and the addition of four new wireline units.

As Stacy mentioned our 2017 CapEx at front end loaded and we estimate about $35 million to $50 million will be spent in the first half of year, will be spent $25 million in the first quarter.

To meet bank covenants, the company must need a minimum bank EBITDA threshold of 12 million for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2017. As of March 31, we exceeded that requirement.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Lorne.

The market we see today continue to be fairly strong, capital spending remains high and at this point the sub $50 oil has an impact on business possibly just minimally around may be recompletions and workovers and well servicing but modest at best and – so we are still guiding for improvement into the second quarter. It's a little hard to gauge the revenue growth and production services or the margin improvement but as we talked at least in the last quarterly call when you're running at 39% growth, there is quite a bit associated cost and start-up that is little inefficient.

So we are forecasting a further improvement in margin as a percent of revenues up to 22% to 25% range above the 20% we experienced in the first quarter and continued revenue improvement at 10% to 15%. Those numbers are hard to estimate but that's a good estimate.

On the drilling side, the only really uncertainty there is in Colombia when the timing of the rigs going back to work and exactly how many back to work but we know the U.S. will be 100% utilized at improving day rates, so we're forecasting 72% to 75% utilization for the entire fleet and margin per day as a result of Columbia being a little softer in the second quarter as we redecision to some new clients that will have an impact on margin per day so we're forecasting that to be a little lower at 600 to 800 to 7200 per day. But once we get those rigs situated with these new clients, we think that margin will control back up.

That will conclude our prepared remarks and we'd be happy to answer any questions.

Chris Denison

Chris Denison

Hi, good morning guys. I guess first off, what's the percent of well service rig work that you would say is completion-related versus remedial and how is that trended over the past several quarters or even [indiscernible].

Stacy Locke

Well it continues to be primarily remedial. I think that we've seen a little bit of uptick with this better oil price particularly when it was about 50 where we're doing more longer lateral type completions where we are doing some drill-outs with the well servicing rig. But it's historically run what 70% or so maintenance and workover. So that hasn’t changed too much. I think that will change more as we -- oil prices improve and lateral lengths continue to get long.

Chris Denison

Yes and maybe just to follow-up to that, we're hearing that well servicing rigs have perhaps been favored to drill out the frac in these completions over coiled tubing unit. Could you guys talk about the dynamics there and are you seeing that and what does that mean I guess for coiled tubing utilization and what have you done to increase the utilization there?

Chris Denison

Well, I think that preferred method continues to be drill out utilizing coal tubing. As you know, there has been a gradual shift over time that the larger diameter as an example for us we added several years ago the two and three Hs and now we have a two and five H coil diameter.

So with the bigger diameter coil, you can go further in the laterals, but we continue to push out to 10,000 foot, 12,000 foot lateral. I think that there is going to be an increasing shift to start utilizing well servicing rigs but we haven’t seen too much of that so far, but we've certainly used the well servicing rigs, the fish coil out, attempting to do those long laterals in the past and so some operators we just prefer to just go straight in with the pipe from the get-go.

So Carlos, do you have anything you want to add on that.

Carlos Peña

I think our approach to have a view of the entire market, but we certainly do both. We will drill out using coil. We will do it with well service. Some operators will use a combination. So it varies.

Stacy Locke

And I would say also on coiled tubing, and really up to about the fourth quarter of last year we virtually had no large diameter coil work and with the improvement in oil prices granted we're primarily in the Eagle Ford with a large diameter or exclusively in the Eagle Ford with a large diameter coil, but we're now doing large diameter work regularly, 2H and 3H, 2H and 5H, which for the bulk of last year we had no work doing drill out.

So that activity is definitely increasing consistent with improving oil prices.

Chris Denison

Got you. My second question, as you guys are competing and bidding on jobs, have you seem like an ability to win work because of competitors that have been financially distressed and have you seen your customer base move I guess away from the companies that have been distressed? Has that led to any increase in work or market share?

Stacy Locke

Well I would say having the stability through the downturn and we remained pretty active in all of our services during the downturn. So we had trucks move in lots of different direction. That stability certainly helps but our competitors were very competitive during the downturn and they're continuing to try to gain market share and raise rate which is good.

So I don't think they've been severely damaged in any way. There's still out there competing and everyone is a little tight on capital still today even though some of them have reduced debt, they still have high interest expense and we're not making a cash flow because pricing has improved sufficiently.

So we're all still struggling in that regard, but it's getting better and as oil prices improve in the future, then cash flows will improve and I think the group will continue to be very competitively I believe.

Chris Denison

Got you. Well that's it for me guys. Thank you.

Mark Brown

Mark Brown

Hi, just wanted to ask about the guidance for drilling utilization it seems like you have 18 or 24 working today you had about 75% just curious. Do you think there is some pressure in the back half of the second quarter that could bring that down into your guidance range?

Lorne Phillips

I think that Mark has to do with Columbia you have three currently as it stand today we have three rigs earning revenues there is a chance we go to two briefly and then like Stacy said we think we could be back at three to four working by the end of the quarter. So a little bit of fluctuation there in the U.S. it’s pretty set.

Mark Brown

Okay, that’s good.

Lorne Phillips

In the U.S. Don Lacombe was in here but in the U.S. I think we pretty much already renewed in principal at least if not on paper all the contracts that are near term or medium term. So as part we know there should be no change in the U.S. to the year we should remain 100% utilized.

Mark Brown

Okay, got it. And then on well servicing it just seems like that's a tremendous opportunity given the economic make a lot of sense in my opinion but we’re just seeing sort of a gradual increase in your utilization even coming off of a what usually a seasonally weak fourth quarter. I'm just curious do you think that’s going below expectations or pretty much in line with what you thought it would do and at what point do you think the well servicing activities going to really pick up as we progress through the cycle?

Lorne Phillips

Well we agree with your observation that is slowly improving sector it’s been historically one of the most stable business we have as we talk about in the past they remain cash flow positive throughout the downturn every quarter. And but it has been slower than we would have thought in the recovery. And like you pointed out there is great upside there as you recall in 2014 there were points when we were above 100% utilization because we had 10 or 12 rigs working 24 hours.

And so we like today I think we have five rigs doing 24 hour work so we have a lot of room to pick up more 24 hour work I just think that's been a little slow to recover relative to these other businesses. And the other factor that I think it sluggy in everybody and that business is the tightness of labor and we could more equipment to work today if we can find trained or crews that we could hire and train or qualified crews it just extremely tight labor market.

And so we are hiring people every month but we do lose some every month as well to competitors and it goes on we’re losing some from some of these businesses into the pressure pumping space. So it’s been a very tight labor market. I think that I would say is the biggest constraint facing all the production services businesses I think drilling we've done a great job being accruing those rigs up without too much difficulty but on the pressure service side labor is tight and it’s a competitive market and I think all of us are struggling with that.

Mark Brown

Okay, great. Well thank you very much I appreciate it.

Marshall Adkins

Marshall Adkins

Good morning, guys. Stacy give me a little more if you would on the 20 workover rigs that you changed out your rig fleet already is certainly one of the best and not the best workover rigorous fleet out there. So what exactly did you do with the 20 rigs?.

Stacy Locke

Well, we had 20 rigs that were close to or beyond the kind of 10 year anniversary that for us we take them in. We will ask them and we do a critical inspection on them and recertify the math and stuff and totally go through them, repay them and we were faced with that capital outlay at some point in the near-term and a company that had least rigs from one of our primary rig manufactures had gone belly up and so the manufacturer got all those rigs back and these had a average life of 0.6 years I believe.

So there are a bunch that's never been used and some that were very lightly used. They were all right in our market. They were 550-foot, 104-foot up to 116-foot, even 121-foot matt. So right in our sweet spot and so we just started negotiating with the manufacturer about what kind of trade we can make.

To your point, some people would look at it and say, my God, you got the youngest fleet in the industry, why would you, why would you trade 10-year old rigs, but given officially brand new rigs helps and we think in the recovery having these newer rigs, freshly painted up will be easier to crew and position because it is a very competitive market.

So having new art helps and so that was our logic. It was a very reasonable trade financially. We thought it was a good trade and it really helps keep our fleet the youngest in the industry.

Marshall Adkins

So if you want to have about those brand-new on the market fully rigged them up and all the bells and whistles and jewelry, what would that run?

Stacy Locke

All things, working rigs, we package it with paints and pumps and close the units, but somewhere in the $1 million range, about 1.8 million.

Marshall Adkins

Okay. And that certainly the hook closed, but greater that 250 as well right?

Stacy Locke

Yes, these are all the highest capacity type wells sufficient rig. So they compete by it's work and initial play anywhere in the country and then of course the 116-feet up to 121-foot mats allow you to go into the higher pressure areas where post in some of those BOP it gets fairly tall. So you can operate your floor about those stacks comfortably and have plenty of matt.

Marshall Adkins

So it sounds like you all got a one heck of a deal on those.

Stacy Locke

Yes, it was a good trade. Yes, we feel like it was a good trade. We're opportunistic there. Honestly, we didn't want to spend money at that point, but it was just an opportunity we felt like we couldn’t let go by and someone else would grab it if we didn't. So we just went ahead and did it.

Marshall Adkins

Okay. One other one here on the wireline side, that was a stand out in the quarter. It seems like pricing utilization is out from there. Are you doing mainly plug and perf work on the frac jobs or tell us what's driving that and specifically in the wireline side, what we should look for in terms of pricing going forward?

Stacy Locke

Well we through '15 and '16, we stayed very busy on the maintenance side with our wireline fleet. So I think we were one of the most active wireline fleets across the Board in the industry and doing all sorts of slip line work and that business has increased, but the real delta in terms of revenue has been as the rig count has moved up and as the docks have started to be completed, we moved into a heightened phase of plug and perf work.

So that's really the -- everything ramped up higher, but the plug and perf work is where the big revenue gain the big tickets are coming in and that's gotten very, very active for us and the pricing is I would say in this quarter it was kind of in process of improvement and we think we'll see some continued improvement into the second quarter. We can see a little bit of the full effect in the second quarter.

So, now it’s not before or off the chart, or hockey stick or anything like that, its - I think we need better oil pricing to really drive much greater pricing improvement but there is - with the rig count as high as it is, the work that’s been done, there is demand on all these services and it’s helping improve the pricing a little bit.

Labor, as I mentioned before very, very tight. So we can’t do everything we like to be doing but hopefully we’ll built hiring more people, trending the people over time.

Marshall Adkins

All right. Thank you.

Stacy Locke

Stacy Locke

Okay. Well, thank you very much for joining the first quarter call and we'll look forward to visiting at the end of the second quarter. Thank you very much.

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

