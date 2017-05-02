Mattel: Risk Of Dividend Cut Too High

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is a toy company with a high yield. Should a dividend growth investor consider adding it to their portfolio?

The yield on MAT is pretty high, is that good or bad?

The current yield on MAT is 6.91% which is high, especially for a run of the mill C-Corp like MAT. Why is the yield so high? Is MAT what might be called an accidental high yielder, where a big price decline has pushed the yield up?

Looking at price action and what the yield since 2007, its clear there is a significant correlation between price and yield (not altogether unexpected given that yield is a function of price and dividend payments), but I note that since 2021 there hasn't been any increase in yield without a similar decrease in price. So let's look at what MAT's dividend history looks like. I found on the company website on this page.

As a dividend growth investors, I like to see regularly increasing dividends, and MAT hasn't really done that. Starting in 2001, MAT switched from paying dividends quarterly to paying only once a year. 2001 also saw a fairly big cut in dividends, from 36 cents a year to 5 cents a year. 2003 saw the dividend increased to a level higher than before the 2001 cut. Dividend payments from 2007 till an increase in 2010. It might look like dividends were cut in 2011, but that marks when MAT went back to quarterly dividends. The annual dividend in 2011 was $0.92 (an increase of 9 cents over the 2010 dividend). Starting with the first dividend payment in 2014, dividends have remained flat at $0.38 a share per quarter. From this data I conclude that the high yield is more because of a low price than because the company is paying out high dividends. Backing up conclusion is the ratio of the 4 year average yield versus the current yield. Looking at the SA page on dividend data for MAT, I see that the 4 year average is 4.76%. Given that during 3 of those 4 years the dividend was frozen, it is clear that the current high yield is mostly due to low price.

A dropping price isn't in itself a bad thing. As a dividend growth investor I want to buy my stocks at good prices, so a drop in share price could be an opportunity. When the price drops because of some news the market doesn't like, but that also doesn't impact the company's ability to continue paying dividends into the future, that price drop is an opportunity. When the news casts doubt on the company's ability to pay the current dividend that is not an opportunity. The trick is figuring out which category the news falls into.

The YCharts® above show me the 10 year history of MAT's revenue and EPS. Clearly these metrics are variable quarter to quarter. Christmas is a big quarter as is the quarter leading up to it. What concerns me about these data is the slow decline in both metrics over the last 4 to 5 years.

Looking at the dividend compared to the EPS over the last 5 years, there is yet another disturbing trend. While the dividend wasn't always fully covered by EPS in each quarter, it generally was covered on a yearly basis. But over the last 5 years that coverage has declined. Coupled with slowly declining revenues and earnings, that leads me to suspect that the dividend is in increasing danger.

What do the credit reporting agencies think of MAT? Looking at Moody's, they rate MAT as Baa2. While this is an investment grade credit rating, it concerns me that Moody's downgraded MAT in March. The primary reasons for the downgrade is that Moody's thought MAT's efforts to improve margins and profits would take longer than expected, and (more important to me as a dividend growth investor) that is cash flows didn't cover the dividend.

Looking at what S&P has to say, they put MAT on watch with a negative outlook, but have not yet downgraded it. However, after the downgrade from Moody's the two agencies rate MAT at the same level (BBB). While it's a good thing that MAT has an investment grade credit rating, the latest actions of the rating agencies make me worry about MAT's prospects going forward.

What does the latest earnings report tell us?

On the company website, MAT has a presentation on the latest earnings announcement. The reasons stated for the revenue and earnings decline concern me. Basically what that excuse says to me is that the prior quarter's numbers (and maybe even the prior two quarters') were inflated because MAT shipped more product to retailers than they could sell. If I was a retailer in that situation, I would likely order fewer items from MAT for next Christmas because I don't want to devote warehouse space to items that I won't be selling during Christmas. This over-supply issue tells me that the revenue declines are likely to accelerate, at least for Christmas 2017.

This slide raises further concerns. It's more concerning to me that management didn't expect the level of gross sales declines they got in this quarter. Management had to know how much over-hang (that word just conjures up all kinds of negative images for me that I don't think management actually intended to convey) there was at their customers, so why did the slower reorders surprise them? I am also very concerned that the obsolescence expense was higher than management anticipated. That tells me that management is still underestimating how much work remains to produce and sell toys kids (and their parents) will buy. Management should have a plan to turn this around, and yet data from the latest quarter shows that management's plan has yet to gain traction.

This slide on cash flow is more bad news. Sure MAT burns though cash in Q1 every year, and then build back up the rest of the year. This quarter however, management managed to burn though $218 million more cash than last year. Unless MAT manages to generate a lot more cash than it did last year, a year from now there won't be enough cash to burn though the amount they did in Q1 2015!

Is there ANY good news?

At this point one needs to wonder if there is any good news at MAT. Looking at finviz.com, analysts seem to see some silver lining in the cloud that is MAT. I guess that its good news that analysts see MAT improving its EPS to -2 cents a share. And they do predict EPS growing next year and the next 5 years by fairly high rates.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). MAT doesn't qualify for inclusion in David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), so while I will use the current dividend payment in my calculation, I will assume that MAT never again increases its dividend. Given that the dividend has been flat for several years, and that revenue and earnings are still declining, I think assuming no growth is the maximum amount of dividend growth it is prudent to assume for MAT.

Using those values in the DDM calculation produces a NPV for the dividend stream of $23.75. Because revenues and earnings are declining, and cash flow doesn't cover the dividend and the credit rating was recently downgraded, I want an additional 20% discount off of the NPV of the dividends when I determine a buy price. Taking all of that into account, if I were to buy MAT, I would want a price below $20.

One thing to keep in mind is that when a stock like MAT pays a dividend, even if it will never raise that dividend, DDM will come up with a value. That value might even be below the current market price, but all that means is that the stock is cheap. That doesn't make it a good investment. This is why I always look at other factors before I calculate a buy price.

Can options help?

The call premiums are pretty skimpy, so I don't see much opportunity there at this time. However I do see a put contract with a very nice premium.

Looking at the June expiration date, the put contract with $23 strike price will produce a premium of around $1.50 a share for a contract lasting only 45 days. Since the bid and ask prices are so far apart be sure to use a limit order to avoid any surprises.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I will want to keep a close eye on cash flow to see that it increases enough to more than cover the dividend. In fact, I don't think I would buy MAT until the cash flow YTD covers the dividend YTD (that might take more than 1 quarter).

Any reason to buy MAT depends on the worst being over (or at least nearly over), so I will want to see EPS at least meet analysts' expectations. Beating them would be even better.

Conclusion

I think there is some significant danger to the dividend. Each investor should look at MAT and evaluate the risks to determine if the potential reward is worth taking those risks. For my own portfolio, I think there is too much risk of a dividend cut at this time, so I would wait for 1 or more quarters to see if MAT can meet analysts' expectations. Even if I was willing to take that risk, I don't see that MAT is currently priced to make it worthwhile.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.