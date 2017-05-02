Construction Report: Strong Start To 2017, Apartment Oversupply Still A Concern

Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in March, its slowest rate since July 2010.

Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets. Permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be robust, though.

Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1.

Residential is up 7% and nonresidential is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak.

Private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers.

The State of Construction: Overview

Every quarter, we look at the current state of the construction industry specifically from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. While much of the focus in recent years has been on interest rates, we believe that any analysis of residential and commercial real estate valuations must begin and end with a thorough analysis of the commodity actually being sold: rentable space.

Through a series of charts, we present the current state of the "supply" curve for this rentable space market. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click 'Follow' at the top) for continued updates.

Construction Spending

Private construction spending continues to be stronger than expected so far in 2017. On a year-over-year basis, private residential spending is up 7%, and nonresidential spending is up 6%. Public construction spending fell 6% YoY, and has been a continued drag on the headline number.

We find it necessary to look at this data on an inflation-adjusted basis to better see the 'real' changes in useable space being created. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak.

Breaking down the data further, we see the sector by sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth roughly 2-3% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis), and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in March 2017.

Housing Permits & Starts

Q1 2017 total housing starts were 8.8% above Q1 2016, consistent with the construction spending data above. Multifamily starts averaged 405,000 units (annualized) in Q1, which is above the 2016 average of 380,000 units and the 2015 average of 384,000 units. This is surprising given the soft conditions already seen in the multifamily markets, which we discuss below.

Multifamily completions over the past several months continue to be near their highest level since the late 1980s. The effects of the new supply have already been felt in the national rent growth metrics, which has showed rent growth slowing to the 2 to 2.5% YoY range. We expect this to slow further through 2017. Below we show starts and completions, noting the roughly 18-month lag between the start and the completion. We forecast that completions should approach 400k in 2017.

That said, it's important to remember that demographics over the next ten years are highly favorable to apartment demand. The 14-year generation of 20-34 year olds, currently in prime renting age, has roughly 3 million more people than the prior 14-year generation.

Also, it should be noted that when we zoom out back to 1990, we see that total permitting (blue line) is only back to 1994 levels. We also find it interesting how the mix of permits has shifted significantly towards multifamily in recent years, which makes the seemingly sky-high levels of new supply in the MF space not entirely concerning because it is being largely offset by the lack of new supply in the single family space. In 2006, only 10% of permits were for multifamily units. In the most recent month, roughly 30% of permits are for multifamily (5+) unit structures.

Construction Employment

Construction employment is another good indicator of the "real" production of new space, as it essentially adjusts and normalizes some of the inflation-effects of the aforementioned construction spending data. BLS and ADP data are consistent in showing 3% YoY growth in construction employment, a solid rate of growth, but short of the 7% rate of growth seen in 2014.

Construction Costs

We break down construction costs into five categories: land, labor, materials, financing, and regulatory. Rising construction costs tend to discourage new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs. Using the two most easily tracked cost measures, wages and materials, we estimate that construction costs from these components are rising roughly 3% YoY.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter, which is also a very important and useful indicator. Turner sees an acceleration in construction cost inflation to an annualized 5%+ rate in Q1, above our 3% estimate. Cost inflation has increased every year since 2009 and has exceeded 4% per year since 2013.

(Turner Construction)

Architecture Billings Index

The Architecture Billings Index is reported monthly by the AIA and is a good leading indicator of future construction activity, particularly nonresidential construction, which can be difficult to forecast.

From the AIA, " Architecture firm billings bumped back up in March. That suggests that design activity is off to a solid start for the year, pointing to healthy levels of construction activity later this year and into 2018. With the recent uptick, firms in all regions of the country reported billings growth in March. Residential firms reported a strong acceleration in billings, while institutional firms reported continued healthy levels. Commercial/industrial firms reported a modest decline, rounding out a generally sluggish first quarter."

Signs from Rental Markets

The competitive position of REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) is largely a function of their ability to maintain or raise effective rents and keep vacancy low. REITs and other real estate asset owners benefit from "tight" rental space markets where there is limited supply and healthy demand.

Tightness in space markets can be difficult to measure, but we present a metric, Rent Growth/Inflation Spread, that reasonably estimates conditions in the residential space market. This spread has steadily contracted since its peak in 2015 as supply levels have increased in the apartment markets, which has moderated rent growth.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly apartment rent growth tracker. They noted that rent growth slowed to just 2.1% in March, its slowest rate of growth since July 2010. Supply pressures are most acute in the coastal cities, particularly New York City.

The National Multifamily Housing Council also presents a survey-based analysis of conditions in the residential rental space markets. The primary metric, Market Tightness Index, remains below breakeven 50, indicating that the majority of survey participants continue to see downward pressure on rents.

(National Multifamily Housing Council)

Despite the rent growth softness, apartment REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT index by a wide margin over the past quarter and year. While high levels of supply have been baked into the outlook for several years now, investors have been impressed by the strong levels of demand that have kept rent growth relatively firm.

Essex (NYSE:ESS) and Avalonbay (NYSE:AVB) are up over 10% this quarter, while UDR (NYSE:UDR), Equity Residenital (NYSE:EQR) are higher by over 7%. MidAmerica (NYSE:MAA), Camden (NYSE:CPT), and Apartment Investment Management (NYSE:AIV) have been the laggards.

Bottom Line

Private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers. Residential spending is up 7% while nonresidential spending is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak.

Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1, while we noted a 3% average rise in prices based on materials and labor.

Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets, but other major commercial real estate sectors have continued to shrug off the recent uptick in construction.

Multifamily permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be strong, though. Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in March, its slowest rate since July 2010. Despite the rent growth softness, apartment REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT index by a wide margin over the past quarter and past year as investors have been impressed by strong levels of demand which has kept occupancy near peak levels.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, MAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.