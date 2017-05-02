Wells Fargo Account Opening Scandal: Worst Is Over

Before I begin, I will address the account scandal to give readers a brief overview of how this is still an overhang on Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) share price. Wells Fargo account and credit card opening scandals was a very serious matter, one that may not be comprehended by looking at the financial penalty. After all, a $200M fine for a bank that made over $20B last year seems like a rounding error. However, the share price dropped from $50 before the release of the scandal to $44, erasing $30B of market cap from WFC stock, so clearly investors were much more concerned about damage to WFC's reputation and brand.

Since then, shares have recovered back above $50, but mostly on the heels of higher interest rates as JPM remains the most valuable bank in the US, a title owned by WFC before the scandal. It seems much of the cheating stemmed from the sales pressure from top management setting ambitious sales goals, but as far as we know, the board did not directly instruct managers to cheat. While comforting, I was glad to see Carrie Tolstedt, the head of the division leave WFC as a result of her poor oversight.

Accordingly, the COO replaced the CEO and WFC began the reparation process with customers, regulators, and shareholders. As far as investors are concerned, reputation is notoriously harder to overcome than simply losing a ton of money. Recall how JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) lost $6.2B from the London Whale fiasco, but proceeded to earn $20B that same year and the share price quickly recovered within 6 months as earnings materialized. Having said that, I am optimistic that WFC shares will recover to higher levels as WFC rebuilds trust with customers. Now let us talk about a few of the factors that has made WFC into a successful bank.

WFC is one of the most successful American banks I can think of. A long-time favorite of Warren Buffett, WFC has built itself into a banking behemoth with over $1.3T in deposits as at Q1 2017. Q1 2017 earnings also showed that deposit and loan growth grew by a healthy 7% and 4% respectively, so I think WFC is well on their way to winning back their customer's trust.

However, no matter how great a business seems, every business has an underlying or "fair" value and it's our job as investors to try and estimate this quantity. I will attempt to develop fair value estimate in this article, but first, I will highlight a few of Wells Fargo's attributes that have enabled its success over the years.

Wells Fargo's Competitive Advantages

· Brand Recognition: Wells Fargo escaped the financial crisis largely unscathed with its main challenge, the Wachovia acquisition, being the biggest drag on earnings post crisis. However, this did not change investors' perception that Wells Fargo was the safest best-managed bank on Wall Street, often coined as "the main street bank." WFC is highly regarded as the safest bank on Wall Street due to its focus on traditional bread and butter banking such as mortgage and auto lending as opposed to proprietary trading. This gives investors more confidence in Wells Fargo's future earnings and accordingly, WFC traded at a higher premium than its peers up until the scandal. This is evidenced by WFC's 5-year average P/E that is 12.1 vs. JPMorgan Chase at 10.9.

· Low Cost Deposits: According to Q1 2017 earnings, Wells Fargo has one of the lowest deposit costs in the industry at 0.17%, while the next lowest is JPM at 0.2%. Before you dismiss 3 basis points as inconsequential, compute 0.03% on $1.4T is $420M, which is the amount WFC saves every year on deposits and gets added to their bottom line. The cheaper cost of Wells Fargo's deposits is also evidenced by its highest net interest margin among the big banks.

· Lack of Frequent Innovation: This may sound counter intuitive, but in business, innovation can hurt you just as much as help you, the double-edged sword of growth if you will. The traditional banking industry has not changed ever since inception; a bank lends at a rate higher than it borrows and it stands to make money.

· Competent and Shareholder-Oriented Management: This final point needs one caveat, which is the account opening scandal. However, outside of that, I believe Wells Fargo management is a competent and smart bunch. This is evidenced by the direction Wells Fargo takes in their business practices, focusing on traditional banking instead of proprietary trading. According to Q1 2017 earnings, community and wholesale banking accounted for over 90% of earnings, demonstrating management's commitment to lower risk traditional banking.

As for the dividend, I know most investors were disappointed that we did not receive an increase with the last payment, but I think this was due to stress test results not being released yet. Along with stress tests, banks must also submit their capital plans to the Fed for approval, and usually banks are not able to increase distributions until such approval is given.

Others like JPM increased their dividend with special permission granted by the Fed, but I think WFC chose not to ask for this privilege given their recent run in with the regulators, (living will approval and fake account scandal). Upon successful results of the stress test, I believe Wells Fargo would be given approval to raise their dividend and buy back shares

But How Much Is Wells Fargo Worth Today?

To asses WFC's fair value, I will use the discounted earnings per share valuation method and tweak my assumptions until I solve for WFC's current price. Wells Fargo is forecasted to earn $4.18 per share this year and if we assume these earnings will grow by 2.75% per year for the next 8 years, and then achieve terminal growth of 1.8%, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $54.

Source: My Excel Calculations

I believe Wells Fargo will grow earnings at a faster rate than 2.8% per year meaning that the intrinsic value may be more than the current stock price suggests. If we assume WFC will grow earnings 6% over the next 8 years, and grow with inflation after that, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $66 per share. The current price for WFC is a great entry point for prospective shareholders, as the intrinsic value estimate suggests a 20% margin of safety. See calculations below:

Furthermore, I may not be so off in my analysis as the CEO, Tim Sloan, just purchased 39,000 of WFC shares at $51.65 a piece in an open market transaction valued at $2M. I don't think the CEO would wager $2M of his own money if he didn't think WFC was undervalued at these levels, so I'd be a buyer here.