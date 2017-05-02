Under Armour - The Company That Has Much More Potential To Grow Profitably

Valuation might seem to be stretched, but it would appear quite reasonable if the management manages to execute.

The Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Introduction

Under Armour was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football player Kevin Plank. Under Armour is the manufacturer and seller of performance apparel and gear that are mainly engineered to keep athletes cool, dry, and light throughout the course of a game, practice, or a workout.

Under Armour was started with a simple idea - that is to make a superior T-shirt. A shirt had to provide compression and wick perspiration off your ski. Also, it had to work with your body to regulate temperature and enhance performance. Main idea was to help top-performing, professional athletes achieve higher performance levels.

Company Overview

Company Description

Under Armour develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes "Under Armour" branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. The main innovative idea behind the brand is using moisture-wicking fabrications in many different designs and styles of gear that might be used in nearly every climatic zones to provide a high comfort level to athletes so that they can up their performance. The fabric was supposed to become an alternative to traditional fabrications such as cotton and nylon.

Historical Financial Summary

Income Statement

(Source)

Balance Sheet

Revenue has grown at an average rate of 27% during the last five years, which indicates that the Under Armour brand still has an appeal among its customers and still has a momentum which keeps the overall sales rate keep growing, albeit at a reduced rate.

During the same period, the operating income grew at an average rate of 48%, which indicates that company has optimized the operational processes to achieve superior growth rates.

What caught our attention from the balance sheet is the overall increase in the amount of total debt. The amount of total debt has increased 12 times from 2012. However, this growth corresponds with the level of cash used for investing, which increased substantially. The company has stated numerous times that it is planning to expand its operations and drive growth by investing into innovative products, marketing operations, and brand strength. Therefore, we can be sure that the management is trying to invest for the future growth.

Financial Results

Quick Overview

Net revenue grew to US$4.82 billion in 2016 from $1.84 billion in 2012.

Main Drivers of the Top Line Growth:

Growing interest in performance products - apparel, footwear, and accessories among the shoppers

Strength of the Under Armour brand in the marketplace that allows it to operate in premium price ranges

Main Sales Channels:

Wholesale distribution sales channel

Direct-to-consumer sales channel

Internet commerce (Expansion into international markets)

Connected Fitness business

Product Categories

Source: Company Annual Reports

The above table clearly shows that each and every product category has an outstanding growth rate. The most prominent category is footwear, which has had an average growth rate of 40%. The company had stated the importance of the footwear category a number of times, and it is investing in this particular category specifically. The overall market for footwear category is growing, so it makes total sense to try and grab a market share from its main competitors.

Industry Overview

Millennials are Going to Be the Largest Customer Category During Next 10 Years

Mobile Shopping: Millennials are practically glued to their mobile devices, which is a well-known fact, but most retailers have largely fallen behind in providing the kind of mobile experiences that these consumers desire. Hence, we have recently observed numerous bad earnings reports from the biggest players in the retail sector.

Millennials want to shop their own way, but most retailers are still stuck in the traditional model of forcing customers to shop on the store's terms and not on the customers' terms. Millennials do not want to walk or browse online around merchandise that is not relevant to them. They prefer to make their own way based on what is relevant and what they want. What the retail players miss the most is the correct understanding of how millennials use mobile devices to navigate in the online and physical world of shopping. Under Armour has opted for using connected technology and applications such as "Endomondo" to reach its audience, which is expected to have a positive impact on top-line growth.

Under Armour Goes Mobile: Fitness as a lifestyle is becoming very popular with millennial demographic, and most important is that they are willing to spend money on the experiences that they use on a daily basis. Physical activities take a big part of the day for millennial generation. Hence, Under Armour is betting big on mobile applications that augment wearable technology and traditional sportswear. Under Armour spent $150 million on MapMyFitness, an exercise app, in November 2013. In 2015, Under Armour continued its shopping spree, acquiring MyFitnessPal (an app that helps one count calories) for $475 million and paying another $85 million for the European fitness app Endomondo.

These three applications have a total of 62 million monthly active users (as of April 2017), enabling the company to access massive amounts of data that can be used to bolster marketing campaigns and drive product development. Additionally, by taking control of this app empire, the Under Armour brand will be firmly permeated in the lives of fitness-loving and technology-craving millennials.

We believe that by facilitating the community of fitness fans through an arsenal of connected apps, Under Armour will put itself at the heart of the fitness community. We can state that because Under Armour invested in its mobile ecosystem, it will increasingly become embedded in the community. The fact that mobile sales have increased each year since the company has started reporting proves our point.

Athleisure is Not Just a Trend - It's a Fundamental Shift in How Americans Dress

Athleisure has become a widespread phenomenon. Lately, we can observe that every major retailer is trying to jump on an athleisure bandwagon, which ironically was once thought to be a fad. However, it is now increasingly seen as an important shift in how Americans think about their life, work, and comfort.

Fashion is an ever-changing industry, where one style related to clothing, accessories, and footwear stands popular for a year or two and then is substituted by yet another one. Throughout the last 20 years, these changes have been taking place even with a faster speed, mainly due to technology and social media.

One overwhelming theme of the last 20 years has been an emphasis on healthy living and active lifestyle. This trend, along with new emerging technology innovations, changed the way people do their shopping and the way they dress.

The new type of clothing culture has been named as "athleisure" that emphasizes the importance of utility and comfort, both in formal and informal settings.

Technological breakthroughs have brought a paradigm shift about being connected to each other or to work. We are in a state of being connected to our work one way or the other 24/7 that demands being active and alert at all times. This in return has affected the way we dress. Most of the time, the clear lines between our work life and personal life have been blurred. Hence the clothing fashion has changed accordingly.

"Athleisure" trend in clothing is attracting more and more customers in America. In 2015, while the retail sales were flat for the year, sales of athletic wear were up 12%.

Experts predict that "athleisure" trend that has swept the fashion industry is not going away anytime soon. On the contrary, it's even getting more and more popular. While athletic wear was created for a specific use - sports or athletics, obviously - athleisure clothing isn't. And, it's this universality that has attracted many consumers to the category. It's also generally more durable, with properties like wrinkle-free and odor resistance incorporated into its tech-infused fibers.

We believe that athleisure trend is symptomatic of a larger cultural trend in America and the whole world, including the widespread shift to a focus on health and fitness. The new and emerging gadgets are helping to facilitate the process.

Shoe Business

The U.S. is the world's largest sneaker market, and shoewear sales from the top sneaker manufacturers - Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Nike (NYSE:NKE), and Under Armour - climbed in 2016 to more than $17.5 billion. For more than a decade, U.S. sales of athletic footwear have averaged about a 4 percent annual increase. This shows that the overall market is growing, which clearly means that Under Armour has plenty of chance to grab a market share from its competitors.

Top Reasons for Underperformance in Under Armour Shares in 2016 and 2017 YTD

Nowadays, investors/speculators literally hate the stock of Under Armour. Under Armour is one of the worst performing stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 index in 2017, down 30+% YTD. The stock peaked 21 months ago at $54 a share. It recently fetched just $20-21.

Under Armour's diversification into footwear was a big factor behind its shares skyrocketing in the 2014-2016 period. It's a far more lucrative business than an apparel business. However, Under Armour first became successful due to its specialty apparel items that had a positive impact on its shoe business.

Emergence of "athleisure" trend has played a big role, too. The fashion trend is strong at the beginning the most of the time.

But its early success with sneakers made for basketball star Stephen Curry was what really gave investors hope Under Armour could grow from a company with $5 billion in annual sales last year to one matching Nike's $32+ billion in annual sales.

Breaking out Under Armour's revenue growth by segment proves our point that footwear was growing at a much faster pace than its apparel business.

Meanwhile, Under Armour had its own various problems, including the bankruptcy of big wholesale client The Sports Authority, which was led by an earnings report that showed that Company had sales growth dropped below 20 percent for the first time in the previous 26 quarters. One of the reasons indicated was that Under Armour announced discounts and started selling stuff for the first time to downmarket stores such as Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) which was considered to be a negative news. However, time will show if the move had its own merits.

The Biggest Threats to the Business

Competition

Nike Inc.

Nike Inc. is the largest player in the field of sports and athleisure clothing. Nike's ambitions are increasingly clashing with those of Baltimore-based Under Armour, which overtook Adidas last year to become the No. 2 sportswear brand in America. Boosted by strong demand for footwear like the ClutchFit Drive, a $125 basketball shoe.

Adidas

Adidas has been taking more concrete steps in taking a share from US market, the main area for Adidas in the footwear market. However, Adidas is still losing its brand image to both Nike and Under Armour.

Various surveys indicate that Adidas is running more promotional activities within stores, which indicates that it's struggling to convince customers to buy shoes and, consequently, it will have a negative effect on bottom line. From the company reports, we see that the share of running sneaker sales is actually falling, and basketball sneakers' share is flat at best. This is a chance for Under Armour to grab market share. In order to do that, I believe it has to stay alert at all times and try to enhance its lead in its home market and try to beat Adidas in international markets as well.

Macroeconomics

Strong Currency and Inflation

The biggest obstacles to Under Armour's international growth could prove to be the same ones affecting all other retailers. They are mainly the soft consumer demand and a strong dollar. In the recent 4-5 years, we have observed an unprecedented money printing by the central banks around the world. Economists are still baffled by the sheer amount of liquidity pumped into the markets. For now, we might not observe strong signals for the surge in inflation. However, the most important question that any economist should ask himself is "What's Next?", and frankly, no one knows what comes next. However, the history shows that strong dollar in parallel with a strong inflation pressure might negatively affect the consumer demand for apparel and clothing.

Dependence on Third Party Vendors

Sports manufacturers' sales slowed down in 2016 due to a number of factors. One of them is the bankruptcy of a major retailer, Sports Authority, which was once the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. This fiasco has shown us that apparel manufacturers depend on the performance of third party vendors, mainly retailers, and wholesale dealers. Having a reliable partner is key, however, as all things in life, bad things happen all the time.

The Company sells its products in North America through its wholesale and direct to consumer channels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 151 factory house stores in North America primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 brand house stores in North America. In addition, the Company distributes its products in North America through third-party logistics providers with primary locations in Canada, New Jersey, and Florida.

International Channels: In international markets, the company uses wholesale customers, internet commerce, independent distributors, and a limited number of stores that it operates in certain European countries. So, any issue that might happen in any one of these sales channels will negatively affect the bottom line of Under Armour.

However, despite the gigantic bankruptcy, the industry still experienced a modest growth of around 2% across overall categories of sporting goods and fitness equipment, sports apparel, athletic footwear, and licensed products.

Performance and fitness apparel each saw an increase of 2.9% in 2016, while athletic apparel as a category only grew by 1.9%. Performance apparel encompasses high-performance fabric, specifically targeted for sports usage.

The Main Tenets for Our Bullish Investment Thesis on Under Armour

Overall Growth in Demand for Athletic Apparel

There is an increasing recognition of the health benefits of an active lifestyle. This trend provides Under Armour with an expanding consumer base for its products. In addition to that, there is a continuing shift in consumer demand from traditional non-performance products to performance products, which are intended to provide better performance by (1) wicking perspiration away from the skin, (2) helping to regulate body temperature, and (3) enhancing comfort. As we mentioned earlier, these shifts in consumer preferences and lifestyles are not unique to the United States only but are occurring around the world, which provides opportunity for Under Armour to introduce its products to new consumers around the world. Therefore, expansion into international markets is one of the key strategic initiatives that will drive top-line growth in the near future. However, it is necessary to incur a substantial amount for capital expenses to achieve sustainability of results.

The Under Armour Connected Fitness

The Under Armour Connected Fitness platform powers one of the world's largest digital health and fitness communities, and company's strategy is focused on engaging with these consumers on a daily basis by increasing awareness which will drive sales of products. Under Armour plans to grow this community by developing new and fresh applications, services, and other digital solutions to impact how athletes and fitness-minded individuals train and perform. Using the application as a tool to reach wider audiences for cross-selling will take a longer term hold on consumers and positively affect the top line going forward.

Visionary Leader - Kevin Plank

We believe that CEO Kevin Plank is one of the visionary CEOs who just needs more time. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank aims for nothing less than having his company become the US leader in sports apparel and equipment, and that means a lot. To become more knowledgeable about his philosophy and leadership, one just needs to perform a quick search for his interviews and life stories. We will not elaborate here, but it will be sufficient to say that we trust in Mr. Kevin Plank's ability to deliver.

Plank launched Under Armour with its flagship synthetic fiber athletic shirt in 1996 with his $16,000 from life savings. After he and his friend, Mr. Kip Fulks found some collegiate customers, they partnered with a textile source and manufacturer to get the business going. And, that was the start of a great story. We believe that Mr. Kevin Plank will put great effort into making Under Armour great again.

International Expansion (Growth Potential)

Under Armour has huge growth opportunities around the world. There are hundreds of new markets to tap. For instance, in China, its footwear products are presented in much fewer stores than its competitors. Under Armour goods are currently distributed at 300-400 places in China versus 12,000 places for Nike and 10,000 for Adidas products. The scale of operations that can be achieved by Under Armour is huge.

Europe, Russia, and Middle East might prove to be a lucrative markets for Under Armour in the long term. These countries have a growing middle class, which means more sales and more profits.

Brand Recognition

Under Armour should follow its own plan and stay focused on giving customers the performance products that are at the heart of its brand.

While for instance, Nike has always been a fashion powerhouse, it gained credibility first by making sure its shoes and gear worked for athletes and pro-athletes, who later become evangelists for the brand. Anyone can make a t-shirt or a pair of sporty and stylish sneakers, but customers who trusted Nike's performance gear were more eager to buy its other products too that were not designed for athletic purposes. This is a well-worn idea that Under Armour can use to reach consumers' hearts and wallets.

Plank didn't set out to make fashionable athletic gear when he built Under Armour in the first place. He just wanted his sweat-wicking tee to serve a practical purpose for customers, this has to become the core marketing element. Under Armour's shoe business needs the same approach.

Fashion trends come and go. Quality products rooted in real performance and the ability to focus on something other than quarter-to-quarter growth are what create an enduring brand.

Underperformance as an Advantage

The fact that investors have given up on Under Armour actually gives it time to come back. Investors have become so downbeat on the stock that consensus estimates call for zero earnings growth over the next three years, compared to 25.4 percent average growth over the past five years. Shares are down 30+ percent in the past year not for nothing. But we believe that consensus view is wrong, and Under Armour will make a comeback.

Financial Statements and Ratio Analysis

Selected Financial Information and Ratio Analysis

Source: Company Annual Reports

"Liquidity Ratios" analysis: "Current Ratio" is mainly used to gauge the company's ability to pay back its short-term liabilities, such as short-term debt and account payables by using short-term assets, such as cash and receivables. The ratio of below 1 would suggest that company might be unable to meet its short-term obligations, which is not a good signal. For the last three years, Under Armour's current ratio has steadily stayed above 1 and has declined from 3.7 to 2.9 from 2014 through 2016, which shows the deterioration of the ability to pay back its short-term obligations. However, it still has resources to cover in case it's necessary.

The metric of "Cash Conversion Cycle" is an especially important metric for apparel and clothing manufacturers and retailers. This metric gauges the amount of time necessary for the company to convert the resources used into cash flows. In other words, CCC is one of the metrics that firms can use to track working capital efficiency in their operations. By studying the numbers, we derive that company has slightly underperformed in the area of receivables collection, which has affected the number of days the company turns resources into cash flows. One of the major issues is related to Days Inventory Outstanding that is at persistently high level.

"Asset Management Ratios" help to gauge firm's success in managing assets to generate sales. ROA has been stable and averaged during the last three years at 8.2%, while the ROIC has averaged at 9.5%, which is on par with the cost of capital that I would expect from Under Armour of approximately of 10%.

ROE averaged at 13% for the last years, and when compared to peer companies such as Nike Inc., it has worse return profile numbers, but this is the reason why the management needs to work extra harder to make Under Armour a more profitable company.

Valuation

Appraisal of Under Armour shares by using a Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

According to the historical data, it is reasonable to expect that the company will experience a sales growth of 10% in the near future, have a long-term growth of 5%, and grow EBIT at 6-7%. Management's forecasts are considerably higher than the numbers that I used in my calculations. This will give us a better margin of safety.

I have constructed non-complicated, easy-to-understand DCF model to value the company. The model's primary inputs are based on historical data, my assumptions (best judgment), industry averages, and management's forecasts. The main forecasts are based primarily on management expectations that are adopted with my understanding of the future of the business, as to have a comfortable level of margin of safety.

Under Armour's sales grew at the average rate of 20% from 2013 through 2016. Because of the company's strategic initiatives and expansion plans, I expect an accelerated growth rate of 15-20% from 2017 to 2021. From 2022 onwards, I expect the growth rate to fall to 5%, which is an average rate of the industry.

The operating income levels are kept at an average rate of 7% as a percentage of sales. NOPAT growth rate, as a result of our projections and calculations, is set to average at 5.2% per annum, which we think is a conservative estimate. It is important to have conservative estimates as to insure ourselves from "unforced errors" (taking from the tennis parlance) of forecasting the future.

Below, you can find the DCF model that I have used to establish an approximate value for the shares of Under Armour by using the assumptions described above. The model is included, so that anyone can see what kind of assumptions and historical rates were used to come to a numeric conclusion. As a side note, I am also willing to share my model with anyone who is interested in helping to achieve the better estimates.

Source: Company Annual Reports

The cost of capital to the firm was calculated by using the target leverage ratio of 40%. The cost of debt was calculated as a weighted average of interest rate of borrowings on the balance sheet of the company, while the cost of equity was calculated by using the CAPM model formula and a little common sense. According to my calculations, the cost of equity came to about 9.2%, which I consider to be on the low side. We rounded the cost of equity at 10%. At the end of our calculations, we calculated the WACC to be at 6.89%.

The intrinsic value of the share price is calculated to be in the range of $35-38.

Though easy to construct and simple to explain logically, the DCF model has many shortcomings. For one, the end result very much depends on the assumptions which are inherently difficult to prove. In case of inaccurate assumptions, or unrealistic forecasts, the whole exercise might lose its value. In our case, I tried to have as conservative assumptions as possible. Even then, the DCF model result should be treated with caution, as investing often times is not about the numbers but more about having a sufficient amount of understanding of the business's fundamentals.

Appraisal of Under Armour Shares by Using Financial Ratios

Acknowledging one more time that valuation is more art than science, let's also use one more method for valuation, the process of financial ratio analysis.

Total enterprise value (TEV) is defined as stock market capitalization plus total debt less cash and its equivalents.

Let's start with 438.53 million fully diluted shares. This gives us a market cap of $8.5 billion, using the April 26th closing price of $19.53. We then add $817.38 million of debt and subtract $250.47 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 2016FY, which then adds up to $9.06 billion of TEV.

We calculated the total enterprise value of $9.06 billion. For the last FY, Under Armour produced $417.5 million of income from operations (EBIT), which is projected to grow at 7% rate for the foreseeable future. Dividing $417.5 million by $9.06 billion, we get an EBIT yield of just 4.6% or a TEV/EBIT multiple of 21.7!

Anything below 10 should be treated with extra care, and with 20.6 of TEV/EBIT multiple, Under Armour seems to be a bit pricey. So, this method gave us a different perspective on the valuation.

As a side note, one might wonder, why I have used the TEV/EBIT ratio instead of more traditional the P/E ratio. The reason is that though P/E ratio is a useful instrument for a crude approximation, it has serious limitations. One major limitation, which the TEV/EBIT ratio addresses, is that the P/E ratio does not take into account the balance sheet and, as a result, it can materially misrepresent the earnings yield of a business.

Additionally, in an ideal case, I had to adjust the EBIT by subtracting the maintenance CAPEX from the EBITDA. However, as a result of my analysis, the decision was made that most of the capital expenditures are used for growth purposes, such as investing in PP&E and other long-lived assets.

Conclusion

Under Armour can be described as a classic growth company. Besides the fact that it has industry support, the brand image that it managed to established is still strong among its loyal fans. We have visited a number of stores, where we asked people who purchased Under Armour products, and an overwhelming majority of them stated that they still trust the quality of Under Armour products. And, this is important, as it indicates that not all is lost.

The future value of any enterprise will be determined by its capacity to deliver value to its owners. Proceeds from the Under Armour cash flows will compound for the owners of this firm, just as they did during the 20th century when Dow increased from 66 to 11,497 (and paid loads of dividends as well). However, it all depends on the management's ability to deliver results, by taking concrete steps in the direction of expanding the business and also making it more profitable.

At current market price range of $20-21 per share, I believe the stock is more undervalued than fairly valued. This is just one more reason why I recommend the Under Armour shares as a BUY at current price. That said, if the stock were to trade down closer to the range of $15-17, I would look to buy with more enthusiasm. I believe that over any extended period of time, Under Armour will prove to be an absolute winner for its owners. I believe that in the next 2-3 years, the value of Under Armour shares will increase to at least $30-35 levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.