Honeywell Has Several Options To Go From Very Good To Great

Honeywell shares are one of the more reasonably-priced options in a generally expensive industrial sector and sentiment could improve as the comps get better and management makes strategic portfolio decisions.

There are numerous options for restructuring Honeywell's portfolio of assets, with the turbocharger, HBT distribution, advanced materials, and aerospace segments all possible targets for disposal and numerous potential acquisition targets.

Honeywell's performance should look better as the year moves on, but right now, there is more chatter about whether the company should consider separating the aerospace business.

To hear some talk about Honeywell (NYSE:HON), you'd think this is a lousy business, never mind the solid margins and returns on capital. There are nits to pick with respect to organic revenue growth and free cash flow generation, I'll grant, but it's interesting to me to see what companies get a "pass" and what companies don't. Now with a new CEO in place, one who hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt from investors and analysts, there could be more pressure on Honeywell to remake the business in a more dramatic fashion.

I don't know whether or not Honeywell will restructure itself in a major way, up to and including separating from the aerospace business, but management has at least validated it as a talking point in response to a letter from an activist investor. Relative to my cash flow expectations, Honeywell shares are trading at an implied return in that space between "mid" and "high" single digits, which isn't bad, and could still offer some upside as comps get easier and the company considers its strategic options.

Not Great, But Better Than Expected

Honeywell's first quarter was not exemplary compared to other industrials like 3M (NYSE:MMM), Dover (NYSE:DOV), and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), but the results were more on par with the likes of ABB (NYSE:ABB) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and ahead of expectations. All things considered, it wasn't a bad quarter at a time when expectations seem to be running high in the sector.

Revenue rose 2% on a core basis, but would have been up closer to 4% excluding the flat results in the Aerospace segment (where weak business jets weighed on results). The HBT and SPS segments saw 3% core growth, while PMT was up 5% on flat performance in process automation, 3% growth in UOP, and double-digit growth in Advanced Materials.

Margins improved, with gross margin up close to two points and segment margin up about 70bp with better performance across the board.

There were positive signs elsewhere in the report. Process orders were up 10%, while orders in the UOP business were up 15%. While the underlying trend in commercial aerospace aftermarket isn't superb, low-to-mid single-digit growth isn't bad and the comps get easier as the year goes on.

Time To Shuffle The Deck?

Honeywell's March investor meeting was a chance for new CEO Darius Adamczyk to take the stage and try to quell some of the rumblings around the company and the stock. Reading between the lines always has its drawbacks, but Adamczyk sounded more aggressive/amenable to looking to cull out underperforming segments, with "underperforming" perhaps also including those businesses that aren't strategic and can't be run all that much better than they presently are.

What that will mean in practice remains to be seen. Honeywell's turbocharger business is a good business, quite competitive with BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and IHI, but there's no real operating synergy as is (there may be scant synergies with the aerospace business, but not major ones). As I don't see Honeywell looking to expand further into other auto parts, spinning this business out could make sense (as an outright sale could create meaningful tax leakage).

The HBT Distribution business could also be a target for disposal, and Honeywell management has been rumored to have looked at a disposal in the past. While there are some synergies here with the HBT Product business, the margins aren't great.

Last and not least is the Advanced Materials business. Although Honeywell probably doesn't want to sell when the Solstice product is doing so well (and repaying past investments), I'm not sure this collection of flourine products, specialty fibers, and specialty electronics chemicals is really a core business for a company that talks about wanting to play a bigger role in automation and the convergence of hardware and software in the industrial space.

I don't think there's any rush to sell, but I would note that specialty chemical companies often get pretty attractive multiples and this business could be a more interesting operator as a standalone entity (it could reinvest and/or expand its operations in ways that Honeywell presently won't).

The bigger question is whether or not Honeywell wants to stay engaged in the aerospace business. The aerospace business has been a tricky one for Honeywell, as improving win rates haven't translated to better revenue growth and the company has actually lost share in a few places. A merger with United Technologies could have meaningfully changed the outlook for the business, but this could be another example of a potential spin-off where both parties do better apart than together.

Time To Buy Again?

Honeywell could deploy a significant amount of capital toward remaking its business mix, with or without raising capital by disposing of those aforementioned operations. Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) would meaningfully round out the company's building controls business, while Halma (OTCPK:HLMLY) would likewise build out its safety and detection capabilities. Spectris (OTCPK:SEPJY) would add valuable instrumentation capabilities (relevant to automation), and I've written before about the possible synergies in a deal for Meggitt (OTCPK:MEGGY) if Honeywell wants to build its aerospace business further.

I'm more interested in whether Honeywell might take the plunge on a bid for Rockwell (NYSE:ROK). ABB has historically been the "suitor of choice" in the rumor mill for Rockwell, but ABB's recent acquisition of B+R likely takes a bid for Rockwell off the board. Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) has been rumored to have interest as well, but Rockwell's strengths seem to align best with Honeywell and Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and like ABB, Emerson has made other decisions with its M&A strategy. Rockwell would certainly fit with Honeywell's stated goals (including industrial software), but a deal would be expensive.

The Opportunity

Although I can follow the line(s) of reasoning that say Honeywell's aerospace business would do better as an independent company, I'm not really down on that business. Aerospace isn't contributing a lot of growth today, but the segment margins are healthy and growth should pick up in the coming years as design wins and new builds convert to aftermarket sales (where the real money is usually made).

I'm expecting long-term revenue growth of around 4% from Honeywell, which is basically on par for what I expect from the likes of 3M, Dover, and ABB. I do think there are opportunities for the company to do better on margins and free cash flow conversion, and I expect the FCF margins to grow from a historical level in the high-single digits to the low-to-mid double digits over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Honeywell shares are now about 10% above my fair value, but the implied total return from here isn't bad. On a relative basis, the shares do look a little undervalued and I think that's particularly true when factoring in the quality of the company and the options management has to create more value. All told, I'd still be a willing holder of Honeywell here and I'd likely consider buying on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.