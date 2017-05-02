Risk Arbitrage Today: Will There Be A Bidding War For Tribune Media?

Monday's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question centers on the use of options on deal stocks.

The past month the M&A world has seen a few overbids and bidding wars. MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) and Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) to name two have been the recipients of offers followed by competing higher offers.

Will Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) be the star of the next bidding war? Media reports on Monday suggested that Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) in partnership with private-equity firm Blackstone Group, are all interested in buying Tribune. The reports say the deadline for bids is on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, the Federal Communications Commission changed its TV ownership rules that would make a purchase of Tribune by another big broadcaster more likely.

Angie's List

Late Monday Angie's List's (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced it was being acquired by IAC Corp (NASDAQ:IAC) for about $505 million. IOC said it will combine Angie's List with its HomeAdvisor site to form a new publicly traded company, called ANGI Homeservices Inc. The business will maintain both Angie's List and HomeAdvisor brands. The deal terms call for Angie's List stakeholders to get either one Class A common share of a new company, called ANGI Homeservices, or $8.50 in cash per share. The most IAC would pay out in cash would be $130 million.

In November 2015, IOC made an unsolicited offer for ANGI for $8.75 in cash but ANGI's management rejected the bid. Then last year ANGI said it was looking for a buyer.

Angie's list is a website containing crowd-sourced reviews of local businesses and contractors. HomeAdvisor is IOC's digital home services marketplace business, and is best known for websites such as Investopedia and Vimeo.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Jive Software

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) is being bought by ESW Capital for $462 million or $5.25 per share in cash. The deal is structured as a tender offer and is expected to be completed in June. Closing is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act and a majority of the outstanding JIVE shares being tendered in the offer.

ASB Bancorp

Last week two North Carolina based banks were bought out. On Monday another one was acquired as ASB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ASBB) agreed to sell itself to First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), the parent company of First Bank for approximately $175 million in a cash and stock deal.

ASB Bancorp shareholders can elect to receive 1.44 shares of First Bancorp's stock or $41.90 in cash, or a combination of the two. The total consideration will be prorated as necessary to ensure that 90% of the total outstanding shares of ASB Bancorp common stock will be exchanged for First Bancorp stock and 10% of the total outstanding shares of ASB Bancorp stock will be exchanged for cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals and approval by ASB Bancorp's shareholders.

Isle of Capri Casinos

A casino deal has closed as Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) completed its purchase of Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) on Monday. It was an election merger with the Isle of Capri shareholders receiving $23 in cash or 1.638 shares of Eldorado stock or a combination.

TFB Bancorp

TFB Bancorp's (OTCPK:TBBN) merger with Montana-based Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) closed on Monday. TFB Bancorp is the holding company for The Foothills Bank, a community bank based in Yuma, Arizona. The deal was struck back in November with TFB receiving consideration consisting of $7.36 per share in cash and 0.607387 shares of Glacier.

FCB Bancorp

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) has completed its acquisition of Kentucky-based FCB Bancorp (OTCPK:FCBE) for a combination of cash and stock valued at $58.9 million. With the acquisition, MainSource now operates more than 90 full-service banking offices throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.

First ULB Corp

First ULB Corp (OTCPK:FUBP) and BayCom Corp (OTCQB:BCML) have announced the closing of their merger. FULB shareholders received $13.50 in cash and 0.9733 shares of BayCom Corp. stock. The deal took 132 days to close.

First Menasha Bancshares

A 4th bank deal has closed. First Menasha Bancshares (OTCQX:FMBJ) is now part of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS). Nicolet expects to issue approximately 1.31 million shares of its stock and pay cash in the approximate amount of $19.3 million to First Menasha shareholders. This was an election merger with the stock election being oversubscribed.

