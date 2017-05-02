Momenta Pharmaceuticals' (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Sarah and welcome everybody. I will begin today’s call with a discussion of the regulatory status of Glatopa 40 milligram and our Glatopa 20 milligram product results. Then I will cover our biosimilar and novel drug programs and Scott will discuss our financial results for the quarter and then we will open the call for questions.

As most of you know, Pfizer, Sandoz’s contracted Glatopa fill/finish manufacturer, received an FDA warning letter in February citing observations at McPherson, Kansas facility where our Glatopa products are manufactured. While Glatopa was not specifically cited in the observation that led to the warning letter, the FDA stated that it may withhold approval of pending drug applications. At this time, we believe the warning letter is the sole cause of the delay in the approval of Sandoz’s ANDA for Glatopa 40 milligram as we have no outstanding questions from the FDA on the application.

In terms of the status of the resolution of the warning letter, Pfizer submitted their response to the FDA. We have reviewed the response and believe it is comprehensive and convincing demonstrating that Pfizer has already done a significant amount of work to address the observations. It’s important to point out that the observations and the warning letter relate to a May to June 2016 inspection and the warning letter was not received until February of 2017. Pfizer’s response not only confirms that they have already completed most of the commitment made to the FDA following that inspection, but that they are also diligently working to implement a comprehensive quality improvement plan to remediate any outstanding observations within this facility. Pfizer has also confirmed to Novartis Sandoz that the resolution of this warning letter remains a top priority for their company and they are working with the FDA to resolve any remaining concerns as quickly as possible.

We also continue to work very closely with Sandoz to explore other possible avenues that could allow us to get Glatopa 40-milligram product to market. We are in the process of evaluating potential second source fill/finish manufacturers with the equipment necessary and the available capacity to supply the product to the market. Based on the work Pfizer has already done to resolve the observations and the warning letter and the effort Sandoz is putting forth to resolve the warning letter, we still believe there is potential for approval on launch of Glatopa 40 milligram in the 2017 timeframe. We hope to be able to provide more definitive timing on approval in the coming months.

On the legal front, as noted in our prior calls, Teva has appealed the District Court and IPR determinations singing various 40 milligram orange book patent invalid to the CAFC. Briefing will continue through the summer and the decision on the validity of these patents is expected from the CAFC later this year or in early 2018. Teva filed a case on the fifth 40-milligram Orange Book patent earlier this year. However, all parties recently filed a motion to dismiss this suite. Teva also filed a patent case earlier this year filtration patent, which is in the early stages of litigation. We continue to seek the [indiscernible] release in Delaware the Teva’s new filtration patent is invalid, not infringed and unenforceable. Teva has discontinued its efforts to seek preliminary injunctive relief at this time.

Turning to our Glatopa 20-milligram product, as a reminder, the FDA’s warning letter does not restrict the production or shipment of Glatopa 20-milligram and Sandoz continues to supply the U.S. market with this high-quality, more affordable generic. Glatopa 20-milligram also remains the sole generic product on the market for patients with RRMS and now captures approximately 42% of the 20-milligram U.S. glatiramer acetate market. In the first quarter of 2017, we recorded $23 million in product revenues from sales of Glatopa 20-milligram. We are pleased that this revenue stream continues to provide steady funding for our business.

Now to biosimilars and I will start with our lead biosimilar candidate, M923 our biosimilar HUMIRA candidate. In January, we announced that we had negotiated the early termination of M923 collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now wholly-owned by Shire. Also as part of the early termination, Momenta received a one-time payment of $51.2 million from Baxalta to fund the estimated costs of performing the development activities through September 2017. Since then, we have completed the majority of the transfer responsibility for M923 from Baxalta back to Momenta. Our development and regulatory teams are now working to prepare U.S. and EU submissions for the product. This program remains on track for a first submission for marketing approval in the mid-2017 timeframe.

Now that we have full ownership of this late-stage program, we are evaluating our options for potentially capturing significantly more value from this program. As we stated in the past, we have had inquiries from interested parties and are now in active discussions with multiple potential collaboration partners and evaluating different opportunities to maximize the value of this asset. As you know, deals take some time to negotiate and we will update you as soon as we have news that we can communicate.

I will now turn to our biosimilar collaboration with Mylan and start with M834, our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate. The Phase 1 study is progressing and enrollment is now complete. We expect to report top line data in the second half of 2017 and are now beginning preparations for a Phase 3 study for M834. On the IP front, in January, the PTAB upheld the validity of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s 239 subcutaneous formulation patent for ORENCIA that expires in 2028. We have appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals. BMS has filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, which is pending before the court and we continue to expect the case to proceed to a decision in April 2018. Based on the court’s decision, we have adjusted our strategy to allow us to proceed independent of the outcome. We remain confident in the development strategy for M834 and believe we have a pathway to launch M834 at market formation or in the 2020 timeframe. Lastly, on biosimilars we are progressing M710, the next biosimilar candidate we and Mylan prioritized for development as part of our collaboration. We expect to initiate a clinical trial for M710 in late 2017 or early 2018. And we will disclose the biosimilar candidate closer to that timeframe.

Moving onto our novel drug pipeline, I will start with our lead novel candidate, M281, our recombinant anti-FcRn candidate designed to be a novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with antibody mediated disease. We have successfully completed the Phase I single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers. Data from this portion of the study show that a single dose of 30 mg per kg achieved up to 80% reduction of circulating IgG antibodies in approximately 10 days and maintain approximately 50% reduction of IgG for about 20 days. M281 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events observed. In January, we initiated the multiple ascending dose portion of the study. Data continued to look strong and the safety profile is clean so far. We expect to release the full data from the single and multiple ascending dose portions of the study in the second half of 2017.

Now to M230, a recombinant homogeneous Fc trimer that antagonizes the activating Fc gamma receptor system and blocks immune complex media and tissue damage, earlier this year, we announced a license agreement and a collaboration with CSL for the development of M230 and other next generation Fc multimer programs. The collaboration became effective February 17 and since then, we have been working closely with CSL through a joint steering committee to put together development plan for M230. The program is on track to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of this year. As a reminder, the agreement with CSL provides us the option to fund 50% of global research and development and U.S. commercialization and manufacturing costs. In exchange, for either a 50% share of the U.S. profits or a 30% share of the U.S. profit, depending on the stage of development at which we make the decision. We expect to make our decision on the first optimum point mid-year. Importantly, we also have opt out rights under the co-funding arrangement should we decide that we have to limit our investment depending on our capital needs in the future. If at any time we choose to opt out, milestone payments and royalties will revert back to their original prearrangement amounts.

In addition to advancing M230, the agreement initiates a research collaboration to develop additional Fc multimer proteins that may originate from Momenta’s or CSL’s research. I am pleased to report the joint steering committee has finalized a research plan that will initiate work on the development of the collaboration’s next generation Fc multiple programs shortly. I had the opportunity to visit CSL’s headquarters in Australia and spent time with their teams recently. And I came away very impressed by their company and their team. And I feel we have initiated a very strong collaboration. M230 is a top priority in their portfolio and we are both excited about the direction our research collaboration is going.

Finally, on novel drugs, I will discuss M254, our hyper-sialylated IVIg program designed as a potentially high potency version of IVIg. The program continues to progress nicely and we are on track to initiate an IND-enabling toxicology study this year. We expect to initiate a clinical trial in 2018. In closing, we remain optimistic for our potential approval and launch of Glatopa 40 milligram this year and the near-term value it could create for our company. Our Glatopa 20 miligram product continues to provide steady revenues and our balance sheet is well positioned to fund our ongoing programs over the next 2 years. Beyond Glatopa, our portfolio of biosimilars and novel drugs is advancing well. Our goal is to be able to launch one or more of these products per year beginning in 2020. This portfolio has the potential to create significant value for our company, our shareholders and the patients we look to serve.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Storer

Thanks Craig. Good morning everyone. I will now review our financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and provide guidance for Q2 and the full year. We reported a net loss for the first quarter of $32 million compared to a net loss of $24 million in the same quarter of last year. Revenues for the first quarter totaled $27 million compared with $20 million for the same period in 2016. First quarter 2017 revenue included $23.4 million in product revenue, all of which was profit share we earned from the Sandoz sales of Glatopa 20 mg. This compares to $15 million in product revenue earned from Sandoz sales of Glatopa 20 mg for the same period of 2016. Collaborative research and development revenues, which includes $2 million of revenue recognized from Mylan’s original $45 million upfront payment decreased to $3 million from $5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the termination of the M923 collaboration with Baxalta effective December 31, 2016.

First quarter R&D expense increased to $36 million when compared to $29 million in the same period of 2016. The increase in R&D expense was due to the increased spending on M923 following the transition of the program back to Momenta. Please note that the incremental spending for M923 is funded through September 2017 via the $51 million payment from Baxalta. As a reminder, costs incurred by the company under the Mylan collaboration are recorded net of Mylan’s 50% share of our expenses plus our 50% share of any collaboration expenses incurred by Mylan. First quarter G&A expense increased to $23 million from $16 million in the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $5 million in legal fees and $2 million in personnel related expenses, primarily due to share based compensation expense.

The company previously gave operating expense guidance that expected non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 to be approximately $50 million to $60 million per quarter. Our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses less stock based compensation and less collaborative reimbursement revenues. For the first quarter of 2017, our total operating expenses of $59 million less stock based compensation of $7 million and less collaborative reimbursement revenues of $1 million totaled $51 million, which is at the lower end of our $50 million to $60 million guidance range. We started the first quarter with $353 million in cash. During the first quarter, we received a one-time asset return payment of $51 million from Baxalta in connection with the early termination of the collaboration agreement for M923 and a $50 million upfront license fee from CSL. In addition, during the first quarter, we recorded net proceeds of $40 million from the sale of common stock from a previously approved $75 million ATM financing facility. We ended the first quarter with $434 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Now turning to guidance, today, we are reiterating that we expect non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $200 million to $240 million for 2017. Specifically, for Q2, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be $50 million to $60 million. Our current full year spending projections include approximately $55 million of spending on M923, $51 million of which has already been already paid by Shire as part of the termination agreement and for which net income was realized in Q4 2016. Also as a reminder, we continued to expect to recognize $2 million of revenue per quarter from Mylan’s $45 million upfront payment. In addition, we expect to fully recognize a $50 million upfront payment from CSL as revenue in the second half of 2017 after the completion of a predefined milestone in the CSL 230 collaboration agreement.

We will now open the call to questions. Operator?

Dana Flanders

Hi, thanks. This is actually Dana Flanders on for Chris. My first question, just on the warning letter, do you have any sense at this point if the FDA is looking at the McPherson plant in isolation or if they may be taking just a broader view of the legacy Hospira network given some of the past compliance issues that I know they have mentioned in their warning letter? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Dana thanks. This is Craig. We don’t really have that degree of insight into it. Obviously, whenever a warning letter is issued, the agency takes a look at the bold record of the company, but everything that we have seen are really directly related to the McPherson plant. But again, we don’t have any specific insight into the broader issue that Pfizer may or may not be dealing with.

Dana Flanders

Okay. Thanks. And my second, just quick follow-up, it sounds like you are satisfied with Pfizer’s response to-date and the just their efforts to resolve the issue, so are you still looking at either switching facilities or suppliers or just either backup plans in case remediation is extended and just how big of focus for you is that at this point and when would you have enough information to make that decision? Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. I would say of course we are looking at every opportunity we have been to be able to get the product to the market as soon as possible. The primary focus is resolution to the warning letter. And your question was asking, are we satisfied with Pfizer’s attention, yes, I am. It is very clear that both Pfizer and Novartis have placed this as a very high priority and have put all hands on deck to try get this warning letter resolved. The review that we had of the submission that they have made to the original 43 certainly indicated to us that Pfizer was taking seriously the 483 and so significant progress is made even before the warning letter came. But we are looking at alternative sites because you never know you asked the part – first part of the question, we don’t have insights into their broader message here on the old full set of Hospira facilities or not and so we are and we will continue to do that until know exactly what the path to market is.

Dana Flanders

Great. Thank you very much.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks.

Tom Shrader

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. If I can follow-up on the last line of questioning a little bit, if you were to identify a second site, say today, how long would it be before you were up and running, can you give us any sense of what that process would involve?

Craig Wheeler

Well, I can give a sense of the process. I don’t think I have the math in front of me in terms of being exactly how long it would take. But the first thing whenever you go into a new fill/finish site is you actually have to either have the equipment necessary to fill their particular products you are or have to make modifications to have their line ready to be able to fill. Once that’s done, it’s a pretty straightforward process. You have to run the process to get a registration batch, you put it on stability as you differ anything that you filed for a change in site. So there is a period that would vary depending upon the current capacity and capability of the vendor and then once it’s done, it’s a pretty set timeline in terms of doing with stability and then the review period of the FDA, which is on a case like this probably a six months to eight months review.

Tom Shrader

Okay, perfect. And then for 923, is it safe to say that the legal issues have jammed things up enough, you are likely to be ready to launch when anyone is able to launch, is it going to all hold everyone at once now, is that your expectation?

Craig Wheeler

My expectation is that the legal issues are certainly going to impact everybody in this race and therefore, our statement that we think we will be there at market formation holds based upon our own view of our own both development strategy and legal strategy. Will everybody be there at once, probably not, but you can certainly expect there will be more than one product there. I think everybody is going to have their own set of legal issues depending upon their own program and how they pursuit the legal issues, either IPR or through the patent dance once they actually file a product. So we do expect it to be competitive market when it launches.

Tom Shrader

Okay, perfect. Thanks a lot Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Certainly, thank you.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good morning. So Craig, just following up on M834, obviously you are still pursuing the IPR process and new fields process on the 239 patent, but based on your comments, I mean does that suggest you have – you believe that from the formulation side that you have alternative means to potentially bring that product to market?

Craig Wheeler

I am being very careful for competitive reasons since you were talking about specifically where we are in development. But I think I will just repeat the words, I would say carefully is that with the patent case, we have adjusted our development strategy and we believe independent of the outcome of the appeal that we will have a path to market to be able to launch at market formation. So we are clearly thinking about a number of different directions here.

Douglas Tsao

Okay. And then just, obviously between 834 and 923 as well as the partnership with Mylan, you have got a lot going on the biosimilars side or when do you expect to sort of talk more broadly about sort of traditional molecules and with those primarily go through the Mylan partnership or at what point do you start to think about sort of trying to build out sort of the standalone business or portfolio for yourself?

Craig Wheeler

Well, I think right now, we still have quite a bit of work to do on the Mylan portfolio that’s keeping us plenty busy. So I don’t think you would see us extending dramatically on biosimilars beyond that at this point. We only announced one. We anticipate another – the second part of that to Mylan when it goes to the clinic, which is hopefully the end of this year or beginning of next year. And then after that, we have a regular pace as we have talked about with the Mylan programs. And so right now, I think our plate is pretty full in terms of the number of programs that we are working on and I think there has been a lot of work that we have to pick up in taking the HUMIRA candidate back from the Baxalta, because it’s an interesting [indiscernible] to do this before kind of go from a standing start to trying to file a program and pick up all the responsibilities for it in about six months and so our team is very busy with that right now. So I am not saying never saying never, but I would say right now, you should expect we are pretty busy with [indiscernible] on the biosimilars side.

Douglas Tsao

And then just one final quick question on 923, I mean to the extent that how much is sort of in terms of finding a new partner for that sort of dictated by sort of rethinking the legal strategy and some of the recent developments on that front in terms of the IP estate?

Craig Wheeler

I think our partner look us kind of independent of the IP side of things. I mean we have said that our goal is to maximize the value of the program. And so we have prioritized out-licensing versus more creative may be channel kinds of partnerships right now, because we have had this delay on the Glatopa 40 milligram revenues. But I think we are looking at what could we do on our own, what happens out there with a partner, what’s the opportunity globally, could we get into the market earlier in different parts of the globe, all of those types of things are really factoring into our partner discussions.

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thank you.

Etzer Darout

Hi, how are you. This is Etzer filling in for Jason. Just one quick question on the M230, just wanted to know I guess based on your earlier comments, when can we expect the next clinical updates for that program, just trying to get a sense of what the developmental regulatory timeline would be for that product to reach the market? Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So right now, our plan is to actually enter the clinic with Phase 1 in the fourth quarter of this year. So you should think about it, Phase 1, which is typically about a year long, by the time we get through all of that. And then depending upon the results there, we would make a choice of which indication and some indications would be quicker to market, some would take longer. And so I really don’t think I am in a position of predicting and give exactly when we will reach market depending on if we choose a longer product indication or a short-term acute indication and the results of the Phase 1 will really dictate that. So we are in the process of putting that development plan together with CSL right now and we will be able to give some more color of that when we get into the clinic, but it really is going to dependent on the indication to enter those timelines to the market.

Etzer Darout

Great. Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thank you.

Ami Fadia

Hi, this is Ami Fadia for Mark. Couple Of questions, just as you think about the partnership opportunities for HUMIRA, how much of it would be determined by sort of just the deal structure and would you need to be able to fund some of the development going forward for the program or any other – through that partnership? I have one or two other follow-ups, but let me make free to answer this one.

Craig Wheeler

Sure, so I think the important thing for us is to be able to retain a reasonable revenue stream out of that product and so that could come in a number of ways. And we are looking at deals which allow us to get a significantly higher either profit share or royalty than we got out of the original Baxalta deal. And so that’s kind of number one for us. This program, the trials are done at this point and it’s covered through September with the payment. So the kind of things that we would be paying for now is going to launch preparation types of things as well as legal things and so there is still a significant amount of spend going forward, but it’s not really development expenses. It’s more on the supply and the legal side. And obviously, we would be very helpful to have somebody partnering on those, because the legal expenses could go over some time here. And so that’s a component of it, but I think our focus is value for the company in the long run for the product right now.

Ami Fadia

Got it. On the Glatopa 40-milligram, what gives you confidence that there is still a possibility of being able to launch the product this year, because you have mentioned that the warning letter is the key thing preventing in approval and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to go away plus an alternative site would take much longer. So what gives you confidence for 2017 launch?

Craig Wheeler

Yes, I think it really is the progress that Pfizer has made in terms of getting their plant in shape. So, they didn’t get a standing start when they got the warning letter. They started way back in – when they got the 483 back in last June and July and that’s what gives me at least a possibility of seeing a launch this year. If you look at the timing of resolution of the warning letters, the medium somewhere around 13 to 15 or something like that, but there is – that means there is a whole bunch that are shorter than that. And I think from what I have seen so far, what we have seen in terms of what Pfizer has done in the commitment to it, there is a reasonable chance that they will actually resolve the warning letter in a shorter period of time than the full year.

Ami Fadia

Got it. And then maybe just two other quick questions. Just one on Glatopa 20-milligram, the reported revenues for Momenta were much higher than we were anticipating. Is there – and we followed the IMS scripts and that didn’t show that type of a spike. So, are there additional volumes that are not being captured by IMS here or was there some additional inventory or net price change in the quarter? And then secondly – yes, go ahead.

Scott Storer

Sorry. Certainly, there is a portion that’s not captured in IMS. I don’t know what percentage that is, but there is always some inaccuracy in that. But I think when we look at it, I think we are about the same market share that we were on last quarter, so you are seeing some variation in accounts and timing of accounts, but I don’t think you should look at this as a transition to a major growth period for the product. I think we are seeing just quarter-to-quarter variations here.

Ami Fadia

Okay. And then just lastly on the CSL upfront, I may not have heard correctly, you said you will record this as revenue in the second half of this year or would you start amortizing it?

Scott Storer

No, the current expectations, that’s currently seeing the balance sheet as a deferred revenue balance. There is actually a predefined milestone in the agreement that we expect is going to add either late Q3 or early Q4. When that gets triggered, then we will recognize the full $50 million in the back half of 2017. So that will not be amortized, it will be a lump recognition.

Ami Fadia

So the $50 million will be a lumped recognition, but then is that the milestone or is that the – the upfront is a balance sheet item, but then the milestone is how much?

Scott Storer

I don’t think we have disclosed what the ongoing milestones for 23 are going to look like. We have talked about $550 million in total for development in commercial milestone, but the original $50 million upfront payment is currently sitting on the balance sheet as a deferred revenue item. The balance is in our cash balance and we will recognize that in the P&L in the second half of 2017.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. So, as Scott was referring to in his initial comment was that there is a certain sect of activities that have to happen before we can recognize that. And once that happens, it will trigger the $50 million recognition.

Ami Fadia

Got it. That makes sense. Thank you. Okay.

Craig Wheeler

Yes.

Liav Abraham

Good morning. Craig based on your commentary on Pfizer’s development for progress of the warning letter and you said that there is possibility potentially for approval this year. It seems as though based on your comments that if an approval would have come, it would be at the very back end of the year. Is that a fair comment? And also taking into account the fact that I think Sandoz did remove Glatopa 40-milligram from their 2017 guidance. Any specificity on timing would be helpful?

Craig Wheeler

Yes. I wish I could you give you more. Obviously, we are going to work to see as soon as absolutely possible. But I do think Sandoz is looking at this as it maybe towards the second half of the year. And so I think they have been – they have made their own decisions in terms of how they are changing the guidance. Obviously we don’t give guidance on the revenue side, but we do think that things are working, there is ongoing dialogue with the FDA and where Pfizer is, but there is a possibility, but second half of the year is probably a better timeframe.

Liav Abraham

Got it. And then just on the next steps for Pfizer and the resolution of this warning letter, you mentioned that a response has been submitted by Pfizer to the FDA. What are the next steps based on your understanding to the FDA have to accept the responses and their response and agree to it today. It is probably in the inspection that needs to take place and how involved are you in Momenta in this process?

Craig Wheeler

So I will answer your last first is that we are – you think of us as observers. We aren’t very involved at all, because we have – it’s Sandoz, Novartis and Pfizer that are really handing this. And the process by once a response has been issued it varies. It varies depending upon the quality of the response, the questions of the FDA had sometimes, there are verbal exchanges, sometimes there is a review and a second set of questions, sometimes there is a resolution or a re-inspection that happens pretty quickly. And we don’t have good view to exactly that detail of what’s happening when. So, I can’t give you any specific resolution process for the specific warning letter, because it does vary from letter to letter.

Liav Abraham

How frequently are you kept in the loop and how good is the interaction?

Craig Wheeler

Our interaction is primarily with Sandoz. And so we get our information from them with obviously permission from Pfizer that we see that information. So, if we have a little bit of a delay in terms of when we get that information but we are in very frequent contact as you would imagine.

Liav Abraham

Got it. Thank you very much.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thank you very much. I just want to thank everybody for taking the time to join us for our first quarter fall and we look forward to updating you next quarter. Thank you.

