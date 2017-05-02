April Portfolio Update: Dividend Income Is Up More Than 34% For The Year

April Portfolio Results

With the flip of the calendar, it is time to examine how our dividend growth portfolio has performed since the beginning of 2017. Year to date, our portfolio is up 4.81%. This includes dividends received, but not new money added to our accounts. I do this in order to accurately compare our results to the S&P 500. During this time, the S&P 500 is up just under 7% including dividends. While the S&P 500 is ahead of us, our dividend income continues to grow at a very nice clip, as you'll see later in the article. Rising income is and always will be my primary concern.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to pace our portfolio, rising 24% year to date. The company has almost $200 billion offshore. If and when the Trump administration is able to pass some sort of legislation regarding overseas money, Apple will be a big beneficiary of such policy. So far, the administration hasn't had too much success coming up an actual plan that might pass Congress. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) remains in second place for the year, gaining more than 21% since the first trading day of the year. Boeing (NYSE:BA) jumps to third place with an almost 19% gain in 2017. Visa (NYSE:V) continues to perform well, climbing almost 17% this year. We doubled our position back in February, which you can read about here, and we are up nicely since that purchase. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) cracks our Top 5 performers with a 13%+ gain to start the year.

Our bottom 5 performers have become a broken record of sorts. Target (NYSE:TGT) continues to be our worst performing holding, having lost 22.68%. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has really been hammered in 2017, dropping almost 18% this year. Qualcomm had to slash its guidance for Q3 because Apple has said that it will be withholding royalties from the iPhone. Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) stock price has seen a 14% decline this year and a poor first quarter report didn't help the stock of the telco company at all. Energy companies Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) complete our list, losing 9.54% and 9.35% respectively since the start of the year. Exxon gained almost 16% last year while Chevron was our best performing holding in 2016, gaining more than 30%. A bit of a breather was probably going to happen given these significant gains made last year. We invest $50 a month into Exxon and Chevron is near the top of my watch list for the month of May. Some investors might see the red that these companies are in and hit the sell button. As long as the dividends are safe, and I am of the belief that all of these dividends are just that, I won't sell them.

April Purchases

Our first purchase of the month was utility company Dominion Resources (NYSE:D). I've been looking to add a utility to our holdings and was able to scoop up Dominion on 4/10/2017 at $77.77. You can read about my reasons for buying Dominion here. At the time of purchase, F.A.S.T. Graphs listed the current PE at 20.6, while the 5 year average PE is 19.3. By this measure, shares were 6.31% overvalued. S&P Capital IQ says their 12-month price target is $75, making shares 3.5% overvalued. S&P Capital said fair value at the time was $66.10, meaning shares were trading at a 15% premium to fair value. Morningstar, which just raised their fair value for the company, says fair value is $83. By this measure, shares were 6.72% undervalued when we hit the buy button. Average these numbers out and shares were 4.5% overvalued at the time of purchase. I have no problem overpaying for a company that has the dividend growth track record that Dominion has. Dominion is a quarter position and I would have no problem adding to our holding as the year goes on.

Our second purchase of the month was CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). We picked up shares of the pharmacy benefit manager and retailer at $79.21 on 4/21/2017. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs gave a price to earnings ratio of 13.6. The 5-year average PE ratio is 16.5, making shares 21.32% undervalued at the time of purchase. S&P Capital said the 1-year price target was $82, making the stock 3.52% undervalued. S&P Capital said fair value was $98.50, giving shares a possible 24.35% of upside potential. Morningstar believes fair value is $104, which would have shares trading at a 31.30% discount. I averaged these numbers out and found shares to be 20% undervalued when we added shares to our position. At the time of purchase, CVS was one of the most undervalued stocks that I follow. I now consider CVS a full position.

Current Positions

After this month's activity, our portfolio now consists of the following 36 companies:

3M (NYSE:MMM), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Altria (NYSE:MO), Apple, AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing, Chevron, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), CVS Health Corp, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Dominion Resources, Exxon Mobil, General Electric (NYSE:GE), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (NYSE:O), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Target, Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Verizon, V. F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) and Visa.

April Dividends

While our portfolio might be lagging the market slightly, our dividends are growing by leaps and bounds. Every month has shown growth in dividends received compared to the same time period in previous years. April was no different. Dividend income for the month was up 18.32%, 29.34% and 74% when compared to April of 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively. This is actually the "worst" monthly improvement this year. Year to date, our dividend stream is up 34.17% compared to 2016, up 72.38% compared to 2015 and up 134% compared to 2014. As always, I'm not chasing yield or using any risky trading strategies to achieve these levels. The average dividend yield for each position is just under 3%. We simply make purchases of companies that we feel are trading at a decent value that pay and raise their dividends. We then reinvest those dividends and watch that income rise. Sounds boring, but it is anything but.

8 companies paid us dividends this month: Coca-Cola, Nike, Philip Morris, Altria, Realty Income, Cisco, General Electric and JPMorgan.

Conclusion

I'm not too worried about our portfolio's performance. Maybe it hasn't returned as much as the S&P 500 this year, but our goals have always been to have a portfolio that can supply enough income to cover our expenses in retirement. We are well on our way, as our income continues to grow every month. As long as that is taking place, I'm more than satisfied with our portfolio's performance. Feel free to leave a comment about our strategy or buys below. If you enjoyed what you read, feel free to hit the "follow" button up top. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI,CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM,MA, MMM,MO, MSFT,PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, GE, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT,D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investing professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.