MannKind Hopes To Reverse Fortunes With Television Show

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors often find themselves looking for silver linings these days in what has typically been a sky full of storm clouds. Amongst longtime investors, excitement is growing about a reality television show called Reversed. Whether that excitement is justified can be the subject of much debate.

Reversed is a reality television show featuring celebrity chef Charles Mattocks. The chef and producer has a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, and has begun a crusade of sorts in creating awareness of the debilitating disease. This mission has led him to the creation of a reality series that will air on Discovery Life channel this summer. The show recently wrapped up production and is now in editing. It is set to have 10 episodes.

In my opinion, the desire of Mattocks to bring diabetes to the forefront is noble. I applaud what he is doing and want that to be clear. That being said, this article is about a stock, and what matters from that perspective is whether or not Reversed can reverse the fortunes of MannKind.

Before diving into numbers, I want to address an important caveat. The title of the show, Reversed, is a bit controversial in its own right. In the diabetes community, there is a chasm of sorts regarding whether or not diabetes can be cured. This rift has powerful proponents on both sides of the issue. Controversy can be a good thing, but it can also take over the intended message. It is possible that the debate about whether or not the disease can be reversed may become more central in the discussion than the health concepts presented on the show. Exactly how this plays out will only be known when the show hits the airwaves. MannKind investors would be naive if they only look at this initial controversy in one way.

What Does Reversed Mean to MannKind?

It is no secret that MannKind is in a bit of a cash crunch. In many ways, the ultimate fate of the company could rest on whether its bet on a reality television show pays off or not. As stated, MannKind is the sole sponsor of the show. The company is in production and editing of advertising that will appear on the show.

The concept being deployed here is somewhat new. While drug companies will sponsor many things, it is not every day that we see a company sponsor a reality show. Give MannKind points for originality here. The flip side is that stepping away from more tried and true methods of advertising it gain exposure increases risk.

An advertising campaign costs millions of dollars, and even that does not mean the campaign will work. We see advertising every day, but many of those ads are not really absorbed by the audience. It takes multiple exposures to a message for that message to sink in.

When Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) launched the anti-obesity drug Belviq, an advertising campaign ensued. Over $32 million was put into Belviq television ads, which aired over 17,000 times. Even with that massive expenditure, the Belviq ads were simply not at the tip of anyone's tongue. Many investors would comment that they only actually saw the ad once a month or so. MannKind appears to be shifting away from that expensive strategy and has landed on what it hopes is an idea to deliver more bang for its buck.

This brings the discussion to the Discovery Life channel, which will air Reversed. Perhaps the most notable thought is that Reversed is going to air in the summer. Let's face it, summer is not ideal for television. There is a reason the industry runs a lot of repeats in the summer and waits until the fall to launch its new shows, and it boils down to viewership. Viewrship is lowest in the summer. In the chart below, the dips represent the summer months over the past several years.

Chart Source - Nielsen Data.

Most people have heard of the Discovery channel. It is a staple in most cable and satellite programming packages and enjoys good veiewership numbers. Unfortunately, Reversed is not airing on the Discovery channel; it is airing on a little sister of the Discovery channel called Discovery Life.

It is estimated that Discovery Life is available in approximately 45 million to 50 million homes. That represents availability in between 40% and 45% of the overall market. In 2016 Discovery Life channel ranked 97th in viewership with 89,000 viewers. This was a 7% increase from 83,000 viewers during 2015. With a rank of 97th, it is already clear that Discovery Life is a niche channel. Thus, what we have is a reality show that most likely carries appeal to a niche audience, airing on a niche network in the middle of the summer. These are simple realities investors need to grasp.

In my opinion, MannKind was not trying to be unique in its decision to sponsor Reversed. Instead, I think that it was viewed by the company as the best solution to try to raise awareness with a very limited budget. It is my opinion that if MannKind had $200 million in cash, it would have opted for a more traditional route in marketing.

The Pros

novel concept in marketing

a celebrity chef with some name recognition

a celebrity chef that has become a spokesperson for diabetes

a controversial show title

a focused subject (diabetes)

the fact that the show will air on television

sole sponsorship

this could be enough to attract maverick lenders/partners

budget for sponsoring show is likely substantially less than traditional advertising

if successful, it could pay rewards

could build investor excitement

The Cons

novel concept in marketing

Charles Mattocks is not Gordon Ramsey

a controversial show title

will air in the summer (low viewership)

will air on a niche network

the show is not about Afrezza; it is about diabetes

this could drain much-needed cash

the company may be in a much bigger cash crunch by the time this airs

could build investor excitement

The Bottom Line

If you can be excited about a reality show dealing with diabetes for the sake of the diabetes community and people with diabetes, that is great. If you want to translate that excitement to MannKind as an investment, you could be setting yourself up for disappointment. The reality is that, from an equity standpoint, this situation has a major element of risk.

There are many things stacked against the probability of this show being a success that delivers much needed sales and/or financing to MannKind. In concept, the show could even succeed without delivering a materially positive impact to MannKind. To be clear, even the more traditional routes of marketing do not guarantee success. MannKind seems to be doing what it can with what it has. If a cash infusion does not happen prior to, or as a result of, this show, the company will be in an even worse position than it is in today.

MannKind is taking a risk by investing some of its precious cash into a concept that may or may not deliver the desired results. Reversed and Charles Mattocks should get a lot of credit for creating a show idea that was picked up on a network. That accomplishment is huge. At this stage, the winner is Charles Mattocks. This summer we will see if the show is a winner, and whether or not MannKind gets rewarded for its risk. This summer is also the timeframe when MannKind investors will be on pins and needles (pun intended) to see if the inhaled insulin known as Afrezza will be commercially viable with MannKind at the helm. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MNKD. I have a very small position in Arena Pharmaceuticals

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.