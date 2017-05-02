Rowan Cos. Plc (RDC) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rowan Cos. Plc (NYSE:RDC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 02, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Chris Pitre - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Analysts

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Ole H. Slorer - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Chris Pitre - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Rowan's first quarter 2017 earnings call, and thank you for your interest in Rowan. A copy of the company's earnings report issued earlier this morning can be found on our website at rowan.com.

Joining on the call this morning are Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Keller, Executive Vice President, Business Development; and Stephen Butz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I'd like to remind you that expectations expressed during this conference call are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties as market conditions, commodity prices, offshore drilling activity levels and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings on our website, which more fully describe forward-looking statements and risk factors and other events that could impact future results. Please note that information contained herein is as of the date of today's call and may be outdated at the time of any replay of this call.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom Burke, Rowan's President and Chief Executive Officer. Tom?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your participation today and your continued interest and investment in Rowan. Following my prepared remarks, Mark will give you an update on the offshore drilling markets and then Stephen will walk you through our financial performance and guidance. After that, we'll open up the call for your questions.

In the first quarter 2017, we put finishing touches on two transactions that we executed in the fourth quarter: our joint venture with Saudi Aramco and our debt refinancing. The first of these transactions will deliver long-term profitable growth for Rowan and the second significantly improves our debt maturity profile, even though our earnings continue to be pressured by the current challenging market conditions. I continue to be pleased by our strong operational performance and focus on cost control as our management team works diligently to drive improvements to our return on invested capital.

As an update from last quarter, we continue to make solid progress towards the startup of our joint venture with Saudi Aramco and expect the commencement of operations at the end of the second quarter. We have recently agreed with our partner to name the new company ARO Drilling with ARO spelled A-R-O, which is an abbreviation for Aramco Rowan Offshore. The successful execution of the new company's business plan should provide ARO Drilling with tremendous earnings growth through the next decade. Naturally, we are excited to get started and look forward to the value ARO Drilling will provide to both partners.

During the first quarter, we followed up on the debt capital market's transaction that we executed in the fourth quarter by retiring the remainder of our 2017 unsecured notes. These transactions have left us with only $208 million of debt due before 2022, though, our $1.5 billion revolver remains untapped.

Stephen will walk you through our financial performance in detail, but in summary, we reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the first quarter, up from a loss of $0.19 per share in the previous quarter. Our first quarter EBITDA was $177 million versus consensus estimate of $158 million, driven mainly by increased deepwater revenue as the Rowan Resolute returns to a higher day rate following a period where we proactively agreed to reduce the day rate to enable a valued customer to execute key wells in its 2017 drilling program.

In the first quarter, our strong operational performance continued with revenue efficiency of around 98%. This strong up-time performance, coupled with solid expense control, resulted in our cash balance at the end of the quarter of around $1.2 billion. We continue to focus on improving operational performance across our fleet, and we are making good progress in this year. As an example, during the first quarter, all three of our rigs operating in Trinidad have dramatically outperformed our customers' drilling plans. While this has resulted in contractual end dates that were shorter than expected, all of these rigs have been awarded extensions to their programs.

Since the downturn began in the third quarter 2014, flow-through attrition now stands at 74 rigs. In jack-ups, attrition has quietly accumulated to a total of 34 rigs with most of those rigs leaving the market in the last year or so. From the population of remaining jack-ups that are over 20 years old, 76 rigs are currently cold stacked, and we believe most of these will eventually be recycled or repurposed to non-drilling applications. Another 42 rigs from the same age group have been idled for more than year with all, but two of those jack-ups being over 30 years old.

All together, since the downturn in the market began, 34 jack-ups have permanently left the market and another 180 older rigs look primed for retirement. While there is still an oversupply, the majority of recently signed contracts have favored modern assets and we believe this trend will continue. At Rowan, we've made steady progress in divesting our older assets over the last couple of years and have only two cold stacked legacy rigs in our fleet. We are in active discussions that will likely lead to these two rigs being removed from our fleet over the next quarter or so.

Before handing the call over to Mark, I'd like to share a few thoughts on the market. Last quarter, we shared that we expected limited customer spending this year with a focus on activities with lower capital commitments and short cash cycles such as unconventional land drilling and shallow water brownfield projects with muted spending on larger capital-intensive activities such as ultra-deepwater exploration and development. We continue to subscribe to this view.

Jack-up tendering continues to improve. And based on conversations with operators, we believe demand for jack-ups is likely to growing (7:31) higher as the year progresses. While we're cautious to call the bottom in hack-up demand, the number of rigs working has increased since October of last year, although at a gradual pace. Given continued tendering activity, we are optimistic that demand in the jack-up market will end higher this year than where it started so long as the commodity price stays supportive.

The majority of incremental deepwater demand has pushed into 2018 and 2019, which is likely the same timeframe that Mexico and Brazil will reemerge as stronger regions. Our expectation is that any new awards in the next several quarters will struggle to keep up with the cadence of rigs rolling off contract. However, the floating market appears to be starting to work its way towards bottom. In particular, we're closely monitoring the supply of seventh generation rigs that are either currently available or scheduled to roll off contract before the end of 2018 as that has a more direct effect on our contracting prospects.

Winners (8:40) in this business invest through the cycles, and we believe that first signs of market recovery will drive more players to action. With our healthy cash position and liquidity runway, we are well positioned to act on attractive opportunities and continue to review distressed assets and other opportunities. Of course, I can't comment more specifically at this time, but I do believe there are good opportunities available that will enhance shareholder returns.

Now, for the look at the markets where Rowan competes, I'll hand the call over to Mark.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. We continue to be encouraged by strong tendering activity, but remain mindful of the long road to recovery that lies ahead of our industry. At this point in the cycle, we are strategically approaching opportunities around the world to best position our company as initial signs of the market improvement begin to take shape.

This morning, I will provide an update on our recent contract announcements and discuss our views of the jack-up and ultra-deepwater markets before turning the call over to Stephen. Our latest Fleet Status Report disclosed the extension of work for the Rowan Reliance with Cobalt. Operations continue on North Platte #4 and we anticipate completion of that program in late May, early June of this year. As a reminder, the day rate changed to $262,000 per day on April 1 to supplement the $96 million payment that was made for their right to early terminate the contract. We are in ongoing discussions with Cobalt on the possibility of drilling the North Platte #5 program, though, we anticipate a gap between the wells.

In the North Sea, we signed a 90-day extension with Lundin providing a continuation of work for the Rowan Viking through February 2018. In the Middle East, the Gilbert Rowe contract has been extended with Saudi Aramco to align with the commencement of ARO Drilling, and the EXL III will work for an additional three months for Arena Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico through September 2017.

Turning to an overview of the jack-up market. Worldwide marketed utilization is currently at 70%, up from 68% on our last call. As we analyze the approximately 80 jack-up fixtures that have been announced in 2017, 73% of those units are younger than 20 years of age. This supports our thesis that as the market troughs and jack-ups return to work, operators will prefer newer, more capable rigs, leaving many older jack-ups with limited future value to their owners.

As Tom mentioned, our strategy remains to divest our legacy jack-ups and focus on marketing our high-spec equipment. The Middle East continues to be the most active region for anticipated jack-up demand in the next 12 to 18 months. Not only are we looking forward to the commencement of ARO Drilling, but we are optimistic about the potential opportunities for incremental demand in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait. The EXL I and the EXL IV, which are currently idle in the region, are being actively tendered on multiple projects in the Middle East and around the world.

Though the North Sea remains oversupplied, we are having constructive conversations with our customers regarding programs in the second half of the year and early next year for our N-Class and Super Gorilla Class units. Rowan Norway and Rowan Stavanger are best positioned to work in the Norwegian and the UK sectors in the North Sea, while the Gorilla Class jack-ups have more flexibility to take advantages of suitable projects that may arise outside of the region.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad, we see potential for all five of our jack-ups to remain fully utilized through 2017. Our long-time presence and excellent operating performance support earning additional backlog from our established customers.

Regarding other regions around the world, we are keeping a close eye on the developments in Mexico and the anticipated round 2.1 tender in June. We believe that Latin America will play an increasingly important role in jack-up demand in 2018 and beyond. Southeast Asia has been a hotbed for tender activity where contract awards are dominated by rigs in the region with low rates and short-term programs. We are hopeful for improving fundamentals in that market next year. We continue to see West Africa as an opportunity for longer-term projects for high-spec units. However, anticipated commencement typically range between late 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Now, I would like to briefly discuss the ultra-deepwater market. Our views are consistent with the overall industry sentiment that 2018 is the projected bottom of the cycle, though we don't expect a healthy supply and demand balance to return until later in the decade. This scenario is based on a modest increase in commodity price, but can be significantly affected by swings in either direction as projects move into and out of attractive returns for our customers. The current market utilization for ultra-deepwater units is 73%, fairly flat since our call in February.

Despite the gray clouds surrounding the broader floater market, the silver lining for Rowan continues to be the quality of our ultra-deepwater assets. Operators prefer the high-spec technical capabilities of these units, though competition will be fierce for upcoming tenders. We are confident that the seventh generation drillships will be the first to secure contracts and reside in the first group of deepwater rigs that will enjoy a more favorable supply balance.

Two of our ships are currently contracted in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and two are warm-stacked, but being actively marketed worldwide. We see six to eight high-potential opportunities for drillships of our caliber with commencement in 2018. As we emerge from this cycle, we are strategically thinking, creatively tendering and aggressively pursuing opportunities worldwide. Let me assure you that we are focused on securing additional backlog, maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and delivering value to our shareholders.

This concludes my remarks this morning. I will now turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Today, I will review our first quarter 2017 financial results and update you on our cost and capital spending guidance before opening the call for questions and answers.

But first, I'd like to say a few words about ARO Drilling, our JV with Saudi Aramco, as we look forward to its commencement in the near term. We provided certain details around the economics and the accounting for the joint venture on our last quarterly conference call and have also provided additional detail by filing a shareholders' agreement with our Form 10-K. This included the initial day rates for the first five contributed rigs and the agreed value of each of our contributions to the joint venture, which should be helpful to you in your forecasting for Rowan and the new entity.

As a reminder, Rowan will receive a modest cash distribution shortly after commencement from the company, as Saudi Aramco will contribute additional cash to maintain a 50/50 ownership split as we contribute three versus their two rigs. We expect to receive a more meaningful cash distribution in the fourth quarter of 2018 as we contribute two more rigs at that time. ARO Drilling will bolster our already strong liquidity in the short term, which is very positive in this environment, but we are also extremely pleased with the highly visible long-term growth of this entity, which should be substantial and unprecedented in our industry.

Now, I'll walk you through our quarterly results. This morning we reported net income of $10.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, essentially in line with our fourth quarter EPS of $0.08, excluding a loss on early retirement of debt. However, first quarter results include income tax expense of $30 million versus nearly a $10 million benefit in the fourth quarter. While the income tax provision for the first quarter was higher than our guidance, we still expect our provision to total approximately $50 million for 2017. It is just now more heavily weighted towards the first quarter than previously expected.

While normalized EPS was essentially flat, our adjusted EBITDA increased by $34 million versus the sequential quarter to $177 million, and our EBITDA margin of 47% represents a 6% increase from our 41% fourth quarter margins. The improvement was driven by a 6% increase in revenue and a 6% reduction in both operating costs and G&A. $29 million of the $34 million increase in EBITDA was driven by higher deepwater revenues as a result of the Rowan Resolute day rate reverting back to its original $615,000 rate on January 23. However, it is still noteworthy that we were able to increase EBITDA, albeit modestly, on the rest of our operations.

Our quarterly jack-up utilization improved by 12 percentage points, although average day rates declined by approximately $20,000. Deepwater utilization remains flat, but average day rates increased by almost $130,000 on the aforementioned rate increase on the Resolute. Our out-of-service time declined to 6% for the jack-ups and there was no out-of-service times for the drillships. Our total operational downtime increased slightly to 2% fleet-wide, but was primarily driven by downtime on the Rowan Middletown, one of our lowest-rate rigs.

Once again, our deepwater segment had phenomenal operating performance. For the third consecutive quarter, our drillships did not incur any unbillable downtime. And since the beginning of 2016, or over the last nearly 450 days, unbillable downtime for our drillships has only totaled 17 hours. Finally, our idle time across the fleet declined to 19% of available days from 29% in the prior quarter, due primarily to increased operating days on the EXL III in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Gorilla VII in the North Sea.

Moving on to expenses. Operating costs for the first quarter were $166 million net of rebillable items, slightly below our guidance. Operating expenses were approximately $9 million lower than the previous quarter due in part to cost reductions related to the warm stacking of the Renaissance in the fourth quarter and the timing of repair and maintenance expenses in the jack-up fleet.

For the second quarter, we expect operating costs to approximate $165 million and we are reducing our range on full-year guidance to $625 million to $650 million. This guidance excludes certain potential joint venture costs that may be grossed up on our income statement and offset by equal revenue.

First quarter SG&A expenses totaled $24 million, approximately $2 million less than the previous quarter and below our guidance. Although as most of the reduction was driven by mark-to-market accounting for certain share-based and performance awards, which may certainly reverse, we are still maintaining our second quarter guidance of $26 million with full year SG&A expense expected to range from $95 million to $100 million. Depreciation expense for the first quarter totaled $99 million and we maintain our full year guidance of $385 million to $395 million. First quarter interest expense was approximately $40 million and our 2017 estimate of $155 million to $160 million remains unchanged.

As I mentioned in our last quarterly call, in 2017, we will guide to our expected income tax expense as opposed to projecting an estimated rate going forward. While our first quarter income tax expense of $30 million was higher than our $10 million to $15 million guidance, it is driven by timing differences on the expense recognition versus our previous expectations, and much of the expected income tax expense for the year shifted to the first quarter.

Our full year 2017 guidance is unchanged at approximately $50 million. Income tax expense will likely remain volatile at the current levels of income, and each quarter can be impacted significantly not only by actual results, but also by changes in our forecasts, changes in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and various other factors. We continue to expect our cash tax payments for 2017 will remain in the $40 million range, excluding the impact of audits or settlements related to previous years.

Moving on to our cash flow and balance sheet, in the first quarter, our capital expenditures totaled $31 million. We are increasing our full year guidance to $120 million to $130 million due primarily to the anticipation of capital projects which prepare certain jack-ups for visible demand in late 2017 and early 2018. Our current cash balance is $1.2 billion and our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

Overall, we are pleased with our strong financial performance during the first quarter in spite of the challenging market conditions. Though our results will weaken as we work through some of our higher-priced backlog, we will continue to focus on safe and reliable operations and solid billing performance so that our backlog will be realized. As Tom and Mark both discussed, after more than two years of declining backlog, we are somewhat encouraged as we move into the next phase of the cycle and are beginning to see more opportunities, although at lower pricing, to put certain of our idle rigs back to work.

We are now prepared to open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from Ian Macpherson from Simmons. Your line is open.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Thanks. Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Tom, you mentioned, I think it was last quarter, that you were interested in some of the jack-up M&A that had been unfolding. Of course, you've been very busy organizing your ARO negotiations, which probably consumed a lot of your time and attention. But it seems like there is continuing movement on that front, and I wonder if you could comment on how you see the opportunity set for Rowan on the jack-up M&A side?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Ian, good morning. So, I do think we are interested in the jack-up – expanding our jack-up fleet or, I'd say, replacing some of the assets that we're retiring. So, I would say that we have a strong interest. I would also say that we are focused on the high end of the jack-up markets. So, definitely, we're looking for new assets. We're looking for very capable assets, assets which we believe would be competitive for some time. And there's a lot of assets out there, which we're not as interested in, frankly.

We did look at the different transactions. But up to now, we haven't been able to get there either on the quality of the assets or on the valuation. I would say that the rigs that sold at the end of last year, the two Hercules Super-As that went to Borr Drilling, I think that was more of a timing issue. We had a very strong interest in those and we thought the value was good. But yeah. No, we are interested and we're continuing to look at them. Definitely focused on the high end of the asset. Not necessarily sort of Super Gorilla CJ70, that high, because there aren't many of those available, but certainly looking for quality assets.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Thanks. Stephen, are we fully collected now on the $96 million settlement from Cobalt, and that would be reflected on your first quarter cash balances? Then going forward, it's just the regular $262,000 day rate that you're collecting on a cash basis?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

That's right, Ian.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. But the deferred revenue, which is non-cash from – some of that (26:08) will still be going through the P&L?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

That's right. That piece will continue until the end of the original contract, which was end of January of 2018. So, the difference between that original rate and the $262,000, which we're collecting in cash today.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Got it. And then if I could just ask one more. Mark, you touched on several rigs that are jack-ups that have some prospects for work: the EXLs in the Middle East and elsewhere, the N-Class rigs. Of those, which would you ascribe higher probabilities to in terms of getting work in the second half of 2017?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Ian. How are you doing?

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Good. Thanks.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Ian, that's hard to say. I can tell you that they're all actively tendered. And as you know, ultimately, these have their own schedule of when to award things. So, it's real hard to say. But I would tell you that we're starting to see an increase, certainly in tenders, worldwide. We're seeing activity in the U.S. Gulf. We're seeing it in South America. We're seeing it in West Africa, in the North Sea and certainly in the Middle East. So, there are a lot of opportunities for us to secure contracts for them right now. When they'll come to fruition is just really difficult to say, but I can assure you we're staying on top of them every day.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Understood. All right. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Ian.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Ian.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ole Slorer from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Ole H. Slorer - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yeah, thanks. And congrats, Tom and team, for what I think continues to be very strong revenue efficiency and cost control.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Ole.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Ole H. Slorer - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

My question more along the lines of the first question on asset transactions. You highlighted that the jack-up market, barring something double-dip in commodity prices or some other unforeseen event, troughed about half a year ago. The Borr transactions took place just about then. Do you think that asset prices have moved up since that time, or do you think that clearing prices are still in the same kind of ballpark?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think it's a good question, Ole. I think when we look at asset prices, it does feel like they have moved up a little, but there's been so few data points. At least from the first Borr transaction to the second one, it feels like they've moved up. I think when we look at assets and we run our analysis, we tend not to look so much at construction price. We are just really focused on how it looks going forward under our model, so as far as what the value of buying the asset would be and how value-creative it is.

And so we tend to sort of look at the – an NPV model of a particular asset transaction, and we also reflect it back where we think the market is pricing our jack-ups in our enterprise value. So, I do feel – while I feel that asset prices seem to have moved up a bit, it's sure that the prices – as our stock price has gone down over the last several months, it feels like the asset prices have gone down a bit. And the ranges where our asset prices trade in our stock, I mean, depending how much you value our – the different assets, but it's definitely on the lower side of – more in line with the Borr transaction or a little higher than the first Borr transaction than the second.

And so, I don't know if that gives you any color on how we think about it. But we definitely – we look at where our assets are trading. And we also look at an NPV on future cash flows.

Ole H. Slorer - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yeah. So, do you see any changes in the competitive landscape? I mean, we have Borr as a new entrant and there are others who've been waving a big flag, private equity for buying assets although they haven't sort of done anything. So, how is the competitive landscape right now for – as you're meeting – when you're looking at assets that you want to acquire?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I do think we have – obviously, the Borr – the set up on the Borr side was, obviously, more competition on jack-ups. But beyond that, I mean the Shelf Drilling and Shelf is a well-run company, and it's gone out and bought some assets, which is not unsurprising because they bought some from Lamprell before. So, I think the competitive landscape hasn't changed that much as far as other players, besides Borr coming in. But we haven't seen many moves from others, although clearly, I wouldn't say that offshore drilling is becoming more in vogue, but it's certainly becoming a less – more interesting to other players, it would seem. But we haven't seen any action in those spaces yet.

Ole H. Slorer - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks for that clarification. I'll hand it back.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Thank you, Ole. Appreciate the question.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eduardo Royes from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. Good morning, guys.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hey, Eduardo.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

I guess, this one is for Mark. Just curious if you can provide some color on, obviously, not the day rate structure, per se, or getting too much into detail, but I'm just curious, to the extent that there may be – maybe we start to see some more longer-term contracts where you can sign a rig up starting a year from now for 18 months or two years, do you feel like you guys are at least in a position to be able to talk to customers and say, look, we're at a trough now, if I sign this rig up starting a year from now, it doesn't roll off until end of 2019 or 2020 or something like that? Are you guys able to build in some pricing escalators, whether it's indexing, whether you start lower and higher?

Just curious if you think that they'll at least be an ability to negotiate with customers and say, look, I mean, I'm happy to take the job, I'll start low up front, but odds are those markets are a lot tighter two and a half years from now, so you've got to cut me a break, I don't want to lock in at a trough price and I don't (32:57) want to be earning on this rig for up until three years from now or something like that?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure. That's a great question, Eduardo. The way I would answer that, obviously, we're in an extremely competitive situation with tendering, but I can tell you that we've gotten creative – very creative, with a lot of our tenders. We're very mindful on the jack-up side. We do think that we'll see things the end of this year if incremental demand presents itself, like we think it will, toward the end of the year that it'll trough and you'll start seeing multi-year contracts. And you'll start having to change the way you tender, because as we move out, depending on the term, you certainly want to have some built-in provisions so you don't miss the upside of the market.

But on the ultra-deepwater side, we're certainly mindful of that. With four ships, we see, as I've mentioned in our prepared remarks, we see six to eight prospects right now, and with most of those commencing sometime in 2018. So, we're very mindful and getting very creative on how to protect the upside with the ultra-deepwater ships given the fact that those are 1,250 ton dual-stacked ships.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

That's helpful. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

I don't know if that answered your question, but...

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. I know, it's tough to answer, but (34:29)...

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

We're just in such a competitive situation right now that we are mindful of going too long and staying at very low rates.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. No. Makes sense. Thanks. I guess going more along the lines of all these questions just now, but more broadly, I think a lot of guys in our seats sit here and think that they're going to need some level of corporate M&A to help tighten the market because guys – to the extent, they start thinking about market share, obviously, may be more inclined to scrap some older iron, if you have that. It's a little bit tougher maybe to think about that on the jack-up side, which is so fragmented versus the floating rig side. But I guess maybe this is just broader comment (35:08).

It seems like depending on the earning season, some guys talk a little bit more or less about the role that larger scale M&A can ultimately play. A lot of guys recently arguing that as you get down to these levels, probably the synergies aren't insignificant going forward, because rates are depressed and, obviously, these are much smaller businesses. So, just curious for some perspective on what do you think the next 6 to 12 months can look like more broadly? And I guess, Tom, this is probably more for you on the larger-scale transaction side.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure. Yeah, Eduardo, I think it's obviously something we discuss a lot. I would say just sort of three comments. One is the capital markets or at least the debt markets are constructive or are open now. Obviously, the equity markets have been pushed down for the publicly-traded drillers. But the debt markets are open, which is positive towards M&A. We have seen four asset deals announced; one with Shelf, two with Borr and one with...

Chris Pitre - Rowan Cos. Plc

Northern.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Northern Drilling. And so we have seen that. So, there has been some movements, and normally movement begets movement, right? And then, finally, the outlook is improving, at least from jack-up side. And maybe it's hard to call the bottom on the floater side, but the outlook on the jack-up side is improving. Now, the outlook – as you mentioned, it's not clear exactly what M&A will do on the jack-up side. And also when we say the jack-up market is improving, that is off basically a stagnant market – almost stagnant market in 2015 and 2016. So, any level of contracting really over 2015 and 2016 would be improving. That doesn't mean it's – when you think of the all-in cash costs per (37:07) rigs, including CapEx and overhead, a lot of jack-up contracts that are coming out right now are not that exciting.

So, I do think with those three elements, deals have happened, debt markets have opened in a recovering market, it would lead – as some transactions have happened, it would lead to more transactions. So we do believe we will see some movements in this – in 2017 or early 2018. Whether or not Rowan will participate will really be around how much value we think it creates for our shareholders.

And then the thing that we've talked about on this – on calls like this, our earnings calls and we talk about it internally is, first of all, we're certainly not an entrenched management team, so we'll do the right thing for the shareholders. Secondly is we don't want to backing (38:04) the too much debt. We believe we have a strong balance sheet in this business, and we're willing to take on some more debt, but it has to be – the cash flows have to support it.

And we also have to buy assets at a reasonable price, at a good price. Again, like I made in my prepared comments, we believe we should invest through the cycles – through the cycle. And so, we want to improve our returns. We want to scale down our investment per rig. So, now is a good time to do that. Whether it's through M&A or through individual asset transactions remains to be seen. But I would say that we work on it real hard and we spend a lot of time working on that exact issue. So yes, I think it's more likely (38:52) than it has been for the last two years, frankly.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over. And congrats, again, on the revenue efficiency, and that drillship downtime number was pretty impressive. So congrats on that.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you very much, Eduardo. Appreciate it.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Yeah, you're welcome. Thanks. Bye-bye.

