Exxon Mobil: Don't Ignore The Cash Flow Generation Capabilities Of The Company

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) earnings announcement has surprised many and given a hint of the direction of the market as well. There has been a lot of dissection of the results here so I will not go into the details of the earnings announcement. However, some key metrics have not been highlighted which I believe were a lot more important than the earnings and production figures. Progress on these metrics gives further support to my theses about Exxon Mobil that the fundamentals will be strengthened further in the next 3-4 quarters.

The most important slide to look in the earnings announcement was the sources and uses of cash for me. The company was able to finish the quarter with more cash than it started.

Source: Earnings Slides

This slide alone hints towards the start of the upcycle in the industry. The downcycles are characterized by upstream companies scrambling to meet their cash flow needs. On the other hand, upcycles do not create such worries for these companies. XOM was able to meet its shareholder distributions (dividends) and additions to PP&E (Capital Expenditure mainly for future asset enhancement through new discoveries) through its internally generated cash for the quarter. While the dividends were in line with the quarterly payments, investment in properties was the highest in the last five quarters. This is another sign that the management is quite optimistic about the direction of the oil market.

The reason behind strong earnings and cash flows generation is recovering commodities market. US upstream business is still in the red while the international operations are profitable again. This indicates that the breakeven cost for Exxon Mobil is around $50 per barrel and higher Brent prices have resulted in turning a profit for the company. On the other hand, inherent discount in WTI has caused the profit to lag behind in the US. Natural gas prices were also on the rise and it looks like anything above $3/MMBtu will bring profitability to the natural gas segment as well. Outlook for both commodities is bright as the crude oil price will continue to rise albeit a bit erratically (explained below in detail), and the natural gas prices will be supported by higher consumption for power generation, exports to Mexico and LNG exports. If the trend in prices for these commodities continues, then we are going to see similar performance in the remaining quarters of the year as well.

Exxon Mobil's focus on Permian should help it grow its production while bringing down its breakeven cost. Increased investments in Permian might result in higher cash outflow in the next few quarters so we might not see the similar picture as depicted in the above table. It should not worry shareholders as the cash flows will be stronger from here on and dividend payments will be under no threat. Downstream margins were better than my expectations as rising oil prices were a cause of concern for this segment. In the next two quarters, expect this segment to gain further strength as the summer driving season approaches and the demand for refined products increases. Both upstream and downstream will be key contributors towards earnings and cash flows in the next two quarters.

I talked about the rising debt for Exxon Mobil and how it was not an issue for the company. Especially as the downcycle was at an end and we were likely entering an upcycle. The company generated over $10 billion in EBITDA for the quarter. Assuming the commodities markets continue to improve and the Exxon Mobil is able to grow production, full year EBITDA could be in excess of $40 billion. This will bring its leverage ratio to around 1.1x and strengthen the credit profile considerably. Hence this further proves that the addition of debt during the last two year was not too big an issue and it looks like the management was quite astute in their decision making.

Overall outlook for the commodities market is positive as there is reasonable certainty that OPEC will extend its supply cut agreement. Verbal agreement exists between most nations as there is a need to prop up the oil price. Russia has still not commented on the matter publicly but the energy minister has held meetings behind closed doors with OPEC counterparts. At the moment, Russian compliance is over 95%. In my opinion, the level of supply cut to be pushed into the second half of the year will be the topic of the debate rather than the issue of extending the agreement itself. BP (NYSE:BP) has also come out with its earnings and the company has benefited from the rising commodity prices. They have also given their estimates and believe that pushing the agreement into the second half of the year will bring inventory levels to five-year average. These measures should push the oil prices close to $60 by the end of the year. At these prices, integrated majors like Exxon Mobil will be able to record robust profits and healthy cash flows.

My bullish stance on oil means I am expecting Exxon Mobil to rise in the next few months. The rising commodity prices will result in better financials and fundamentals for the company. Industry fundamentals are on the up and this should translate into gains for Exxon Mobil. It is not a bad time to pick up some shares for the long-term. We are entering the upcycle and there is a lot of potential for upside in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.