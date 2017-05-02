Buy The 3 Biggest Dividend Payers For Retirement Income To Supplement Social Security

As a result, high-quality dividend stocks can supplement Social Security income. This article will discuss the three companies that pay the most in annual dividends.

With low interest rates, parking excess retirement funds into savings or CDs will not generate much income.

The majority of retirees rely heavily on Social Security. But with rising costs of living, and the disappearance of pensions, Social Security may not be enough income for retirement.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

It's no secret that Social Security is a big source of income for many retirees. But what is surprising, is the extent to which Americans will rely on Social Security to fund their retirements.

According to a December 2016 report from the Social Security Administration, over 62 million Americans will receive Social Security benefits this year.

And, Social Security is a major source of income for recipients. Among individuals aged 65 and over, 48% of married couples will generate 50% or more of their total income from Social Security.

Meanwhile, 43% of unmarried people will rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.

With costs of everything from food to healthcare rising every year, many retirees could use an income boost.

That's where dividend stocks can be very helpful.

Dividend stocks can be a great way for retirees to supplement their Social Security with additional income.

The top 3 dividend payers, in terms of total annual dividends paid, were:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): $12.44 billion

(NYSE:XOM): $12.44 billion Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $12.055 billion

(NASDAQ:MSFT): $12.055 billion AT&T (NYSE:T): $12.037 billion

This article will discuss why investors can count on each of these 3 dividend stocks for secure retirement income.

Retirement Dividend Stock #1: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil's dividend credentials speak for themselves. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of companies with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

You can see the entire list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 35 years in a row, including a recent 2.7% hike. It has a current yield of 3.8%.

This is not an easy time for Big Oil - crude oil is still well below its 2014 peak level. The reason Exxon Mobil has continued to raise its dividend through the downturn is thanks to its huge cash flow and excellent balance sheet.

Exxon Mobil generated $26.4 billion of operating cash flow and asset sales in 2016. This more than covered the nearly $12.5 billion in dividends paid to shareholders for the year.

There was enough cash flow left over to support $16.7 billion in capital spending and investments.

Source: 4Q Presentation, page 19

Exxon Mobil also has a strong balance sheet. It ended 2016 with $3.7 billion of cash. And, it has the highest credit rating of its peer group at AA+ from Standard & Poor's, and a lower level of debt than its competitors.

Source: 2017 Analyst Meeting, page 12

Its strong cash flow and excellent balance sheet provide the company with high returns on capital. According to the company, over the past ten years, Exxon Mobil's return on capital employed averaged almost 20%, more than five percentage points higher than its biggest competitor.

Last year, Exxon Mobil was the only one out of the top five global integrated majors to have positive free cash flow. For example, Exxon Mobil's close competitor Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had negative free cash flow of $4.5 billion.

Going forward, Exxon Mobil's long-term outlook is positive. It is the largest publicly-traded energy company in the world, with a global operational footprint. Exxon Mobil expects demand for energy will increase 25% from current levels by 2040.

Its huge financial resources give Exxon Mobil the ability to invest aggressively to capitalize on the growing demand for energy. In 2017, the company expects to spend $22 billion in capital expenditures to fuel its future growth.

Exxon Mobil anticipates production to average 4-4.4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day through 2020. Production volumes are set to grow 2% on average through 2020.

Retirement Dividend Stock #2: Microsoft

Next, Microsoft has a 2.3% dividend yield. It is a great dividend growth stock. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 272 companies in the S&P 500 Index that have raised their dividends for 10+ years in a row.

You can see the full Dividend Achievers List here.

Microsoft generates a huge amount of cash flow and has a pristine balance sheet that is loaded with cash.

For example, the company generated $9 billion of free cash flow last quarter, an 11% increase from the same quarter last year. The company has generated $23 billion of free cash flow over the first three quarters of its current fiscal year.

In fiscal 2016, the company hauled in $25 billion of free cash flow.

Microsoft is off to a great start to fiscal 2017. Revenue and earnings-per-share increased 6% and 16%, respectively, last quarter.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 4

The company is enjoying rapid growth in its strategic initiatives, the most important of which are cloud software and services.

Microsoft realized 45% revenue growth from Office 365 last quarter. Separately, Dynamics 365 revenue increased more than 80%. Azure revenue soared more than 90% for the quarter.

Microsoft closed out the fiscal third quarter with $126 billion of cash, equivalents, and investments on its balance sheet. This represents nearly 25% of the company's market capitalization. All this cash, along with a modest level of debt, gives Microsoft a 'AAA' credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

Not only does Microsoft have a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500, which yields 2.1% on average, it is also a high dividend-growth stock. It has increased its dividend by 14% per year, on average, over the past five years.

Retirement Dividend Stock #3: AT&T

AT&T is a diversified telecom company. It has four operating segments:

Business Solutions (43% of revenue)

Entertainment Group (32% of revenue)

Consumer Mobility (20% of revenue)

International (5% of revenue)

AT&T is a natural stock pick for retirees because it combines a very high dividend yield along with annual dividend growth. AT&T has a current dividend yield of 5%.

And, it has increased its dividend for 33 years in a row. Like Exxon Mobil, AT&T is also a Dividend Aristocrat. AT&T can afford its hefty dividend and still raise its dividend payout each year, thanks to its strong free cash flow.

AT&T had operating cash flow of $39.3 billion in 2016, along with $16.9 billion of free cash flow. Free cash flow rose 7% in 2016. AT&T's growth was largely due to the acquisition of DIRECTV, which gave the company access to millions of new customers.

In 2016, AT&T added 9.5 million wireless customers, including 6.2 million in the U.S. and 3.3 million in Mexico. The company enjoyed its best-ever U.S. wireless EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 45.4%.

AT&T's revenue declined 3% in the first quarter, but adjusted earnings and operating cash flow continued to increase.

Making matters more difficult for AT&T is that it has been dragged into a price war with Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which recently decided to offer unlimited data plans.

In addition, cord-cutting - referring to consumers canceling pricey cable bundles in favor of skinnier bundles or Internet streaming services - threatens AT&T's cable and satellite TV businesses.

Despite these threats, AT&T still expects continued growth. AT&T is attempting to acquire media giant Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) for over $100 billion to expand into content and add even more customers. AT&T forecasts free cash flow of up to $18 billion in 2017, which would represent another 6.5% growth in 2017.

Final Thoughts

Many American retirees count on Social Security for the majority of their retirement income. But with low interest rates and the ravaging effects of inflation eroding savers' purchasing power, Social Security may not be enough.

Since pensions are largely a thing of the past, those with retirement savings should consider buying dividend stocks to supplement Social Security. The prospect of investing in stocks might be scary at first, but investors can mitigate their risk by focusing on the blue-chip stocks with long histories of raising dividends each year.

Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, and AT&T are all high-quality businesses that generate more than enough cash flow to sustain their dividend payouts and grow them at a rate that beats inflation. This makes them worthwhile additions to a retirement portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.