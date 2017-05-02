VC-Backed IPOs In Private Biotech: Murky, With Many Shades Of Black

VCs have used the glamour of CRISPR technology to profit from Crispr Therapeutics', Intellia Therapeutics', and Editas Medicine's IPOs.

Many private biotech are being forced to transition to IPO in a very short time period by VCs under a pump-and-dump scheme.

In the world of initial public offerings, the figurative back alleys are rarely shed light until its very foundation starts to crumble and collapse around you. Most investors either deliberately ignore or remain oblivious to the apparent red flags until it is too late to take action.

The latest one in this debacle is the increased funding activity from venture capital firms (VCs), especially in private biotech. On digging a little deeper, everything is neither pristine nor above board as it first appears. A new and alarming trend is now becoming more and more apparent, wherein VCs are forcing a quick transition of companies from first Series A to IPO, pocketing substantial profits from IPO, and then dropping the stock like a hot potato, leaving investors high and dry.

What Are VC-Backed IPOs?

The initial offering of the stock by a company that was privately funded by VC investors is called as VC-backed IPO. A venture capitalist basically buys a stake in the idea of an entrepreneur, nurture it for a while, and then exit it with the aid of an investment banker.

In exchange of involvement in the company and minority ownership status, VC brings in the business expertise and guidance, additional resources in legal and tax matters, and the necessary connections in the business world.

However, there is also a dark side to VC-backed IPOs, especially when the focus slowly shifted to merely maximizing profits from their investment. This was aided by the reforms made by the JOBS Act of 2012. Sadly, this is gradually becoming a regular trend, especially for certain Venture Capitals of questionable intentions. The record-breaking US Venture Capital Funding of Biotech in the past year is case in point.

The VC-Backed IPO Market In The U.S.

During the past decade, there has been a surge in the VC investment. The US VC activity has grown by leaps and bounds, especially during the past three years.

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S election, macro volatility with Brexit, as well as security and other issues had caused a decline in the VC activities in recent years when compared to 2014. However, the VC activity is slowly picking up, especially in the technology sector.

In 2016, almost 500 private biotech companies successfully fundraised and nearly two dozen young biotech completed IPOs. Among them, there were quite a few VC-backed biotech IPOs.

The political uncertainty surrounding the U.S election, the Federal rate hikes, increasing protests against drug prices and proposed FDA reforms has caused an overall decline in the IPOs of Biotech stocks as well during the past quarters.

However, the money pumped into the biotech sector remained almost steady. As you can see, the amount raised by these biotech stocks is a significant percentage of the overall capital.

Thanks to the high returns from biotech stocks, it remains as one of the most popular sector preferred by VC-backed IPOs. Overall, in 2016, 42 VC-backed IPOs raised $3.5 billion in proceeds. Among that, nearly 50% of deals were biotech and only 10 deals raised over $100 million. [Ref]

The data of 1Q 2017 seems to be following the same blueprint, with pharma and biotech raking in more than 10% of overall capital till now.

With the aid of this sudden influx of capital, many private biotech companies are now being forced to transition to IPO in a very short time period by certain Venture Capitalists. While the transition from Seed -> First Series A -> First Series B -> First Series C -> Bridge -> IPO used to take years before, it is now shortened to just a few months.

Once the gains are realized, these VCs exit the IPOs.

Since these VC-backed IPOs newly launched companies have quite a few drawbacks like a weak R&D and management, it has caused damage to the very reputation of small-mid cap biotech sector.

The post-IPO performance figures of such VC-backed IPO companies are actually bleak. When comparing the relative stock performance against the NASDAQ Biotech Index's price on the day of a company's respective IPO, these stocks have performed quite dismally.

The poster child for the new phenomenon of the negative market trend of VC-backed IPOs after IPO, are three companies developing and commercializing drugs using almost the same chemistry. They are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA). All three of them are small companies with weak R&D, management, and products. Before performing a deeper analysis, let us look into the technology in order to understand it a little better.

Gene Editing Techniques

With the accelerated advancement of science, the groundbreaking gene editing technology has been discovered and is attracting quite a lot of attention. The three popular methods for gene editing are TALENs [Ref], zinc finger nucleases [Ref], and CRISPR, also called as CRISPR Cas9. However, the inherent drawbacks of TALENs and zinc finger nucleases, like the high price tag and inefficiency, has catapulted CRISPR as the frontrunner for now.

Although there are quite a few companies [Ref] specializing in CRISPR method and multiple companies [Ref] are in a race for developing therapies using the Crispr-Cas9 gene-editing system, the prominent ones are EDIT, CRSP, and NTLA.

What Is CRISPR?

Clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, CRISPR [Ref] or CRISPR Cas9 is hailed as one of the biggest biotech discovery of the century by Forbes as well as MIT Technology Review. CRISPR is a unique genome editing technology which can be used for adding, removing, and altering the sections of DNA sequence.

The CRISPR Cas9 consists of two molecules that help in introducing the change into the DNA. The first is an enzyme called Cas9 which acts as scissors for cutting DNA strands at a specific point in the genome. The second is a pre-designed RNA sequence called guide RNA ((gRNA)) which guides the enzyme Cas9 to the right location in the genome. [Ref]

There are numerous applications of this technology [Ref] like alleviating genetic disorders, treat human diseases of blood and eye etc. In addition, it can also be applied for accelerating the crop and livestock breeding, controlling disease-carrying insects with gene drives, and engineering new antimicrobials.

The Battle For The CRISPR Pie

This new discovery has the potential for a huge revenue in future, as it is one of simplest, precise, as well as versatile genetic manipulation method. Needless to say, the one with the patent holds the biggest piece of the pie. Which is how this CRISPR Cas9 technology ended up as one of the most followed battles on IPR in the recent times.

The main players in this patent war are University of California, Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, the Broad institute, and Editas Medicine. Currently, the ruling favors in favor of the Broad Institute in Cambridge. However, the basic fact is that this discovery wouldn't have happened without one another's work.

Meanwhile, a new editing protein called Cpf1 has been discovered, which perform a similar function as Cas9. [Ref] Interestingly, UK patent office has granted a broad patent for CRISPR/Cas9 patent to the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier. This means that it can be used in all types of cellular organisms. [Ref]

The details of this patent war are available here. [Ref] The ongoing updates, along with links to pertinent resources of the current patent drama can be found here. [Ref]

The Sordid Tale Of Three VC-Backed IPOs

The three companies, CRISPR Therapeutics , Editas Medicine and Intellia Therapeutics have their own set of troubles and issues. The main issue common to all three of them is that all of them were backed by VCs which were among the top 15 VCs actively involved in IPOs. Afterward, many of these VCs made a hasty exit on the company IPO date, pulling off most of their initial investments and the profits.

The prices of these stocks peaked within the first few weeks and went up by 26% to 60%. However, the prices took a tumble from the high and haven't scaled back to those levels yet.

Editas Medicine

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Editas Medicine is a discovery phase pharmaceutical company founded in 2013. The company focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing technology. EDIT has secured an exclusive license from the Broad Institute to use CRISPR/Cpf1. The company has an exclusive collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for creating chimeric antigen receptor ((CAR T)) and high-affinity T cell receptor (TCR) therapies to treat cancer.

Editas has initiated multiple research programs for Eye Diseases, Engineered T Cell Therapies for Immuno-Oncology, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Muscle), Non-malignant Hematologic Diseases (Sickle cell, Beta Thalassemia), Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Liver), and Cystic Fibrosis (Lungs). [Ref]

EDIT: Stock Price and Valuation

EDIT has a 52-week price range of $12.43 - $38.25 with an average volume of 827,043 shares and a market cap of $775.13M. The company has accumulated $185.32M of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has EPS of ($3.02) [Ref]

EDIT was formerly Angel backed and its IPO was held on February 3, 2016, for $94.4M. The company has raised $210M to date and has a pre-money valuation of $476.49M and a post valuation of $571.19M.

The EBITDA of the company has been on a steady decline drastically reducing quarter on quarter.

Post-IPO, the stock had reached the peak price of $43.99 from which it slid down to the current level of low teens. Interestingly, the company was VC backed and had transitioned from Series A to IPO in nearly 2+ years.

EDIT: Impact Of VC Backing

Among the 19 investors, most VCs had come on board during Series B (Early stage, in August 2015) and had made a quick exit after the IPO.

In just 6 months, these VCs made profits from the IPO and either disappeared altogether like Eco1 and Casdin Capital or drastically reduced their holding like Fidelity which currently holds less than 5% of the company.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG, formerly called as Inception Genomics, is a gene-editing company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Switzerland. It has business operations in London and R&D operations in Cambridge in the United States. The company's scientific founder is Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and there are also strategic collaborations with Bayer AG and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr has started programs in three primary areas: (NYSE:I) ex vivo programs involving gene editing of hematopoietic cells, (ii) in vivo programs targeting the liver and (NASDAQ:III) additional in vivo programs targeting other organ systems, such as muscle and lung. [Ref]

CRSP: Stock Price and Valuation

CRSP has a 52-week price range of $11.63 - $25.00 with an average volume of 72,524 shares and a market cap of $678.76M. CRSP has accumulated $316M of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with a current ratio of 14.56. The stock has EPS of ($1.89) [Ref]

The IPO of CRSP was held on October 19, 2016, for $91M. The company has raised $160M to date and has a pre-money valuation of $460.05M and a post valuation of $551.05M.

The revenue of the company is negligible, while the net income broke the pattern and increased in the previous quarter. After IPO, the stock had reached the peak price of $25 from which it slid down to the current level of mid-teens.

CRSP was VC backed and had transitioned from Series A to IPO in just 1.5 years.

CRSP: Impact of VC Backing

Among the 14 investors, the VCs had come on board during Series B (Early stage, in June 2016).

After making profits in IPO, the VCs exited all their holdings, especially New Leaf Venture partner and Vivo Capital.

Intellia Therapeutics

Founded in 2014, Intellia Therapeutics is a genome editing company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 system. Founded by Jennifer Doudna, the company has strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Novartis, Regeneron, and Caribou Biosciences.

The company's pipeline includes in vivo and ex vivo programs. The in vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs targeting transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and inborn errors of metabolism, or IEMs. The ex vivo pipeline targets Hematopoietic Stem Cells ((HSCs)) and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell ((CAR-T)).

NTLA: Stock Price and Valuation

NTLA has a 52-week price range of $10.83 - $30.40 with an average volume of 174,280 shares and a market cap of $500.50M. The company has accumulated $273.06M of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has EPS of ($1.42) [Ref] and has an EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) for next quarter, to be announced on June 13, 2016. [Ref]

The IPO of NTLA was held on May 6, 2016, for $150M. The company has raised $80M to date and has a post valuation of $610.00M.

Even though the revenue of the company is increasing steadily, the net income is drastically decreasing quarter on quarter. After IPO, the stock had reached the peak price of $30.40 from which it slid down to the current level of low to mid-teens.

NTLA: Reasons To Avoid The Stock

There are few other headwinds for NTLA.

NTLA has one of the highest negative market trend (-59%) when compared to NBI.

Losing the current patent dispute for CRISPR Cas9 could cost NTLA dearly, as acknowledged by the company in its IPO document that the patent fight "may adversely affect our ability to utilize this intellectual property,"

Has a huge negative profit margin of nearly -192%, implying shareholder returns seems quite impossible in near future [Ref]

The company is still in the earliest stages of development using CRISPR technology that has yet to be proven in humans. Until the range of possible outcomes is narrowed and more certainty emerges for the pipeline, the stock is best avoided.

The current approach of NTLA is similar to companies like Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY), wherein it is first focusing on getting an efficient transfer of their gene-editing machines into liver cells. But this could backfire, as Alnylam's drugs work on mature liver cells which mean that repeated dosing would not be an issue. However, the editing effect of NTLA can last only if it is done on stem cells of the liver tissue. This requires markers to be identified, for which strategic partnerships with experts in the field is necessary.[Ref]

NTLA was VC backed and had transitioned from Series A to IPO in just 1.5 years.

NTLA: Impact of VC Backing

The VCs had come on board during Series B (Early stage, May to September 2016).

After making profits in IPO, the VCs like Atlas Venture, EcoR1, OrbiMed exited all their holdings. EcoR1 has a quite long story of backing IPOs which stocks heavily underperformed the market immediately after their exit. Just to mention few: Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) -70%, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) -36%, Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) -17%, Collegium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:COLL) -13%. On the other side, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) price market has successfully surprised many investors though this stock seems to be highly overvalued by institutional owners.

As you can see, questionable VC-backed IPO can cause massive losses for investors. But the good news is that there are some tips for spotting such VCs.

Bonus: Tips to Spot Questionable VC-Backed IPOs

Thanks to some major losses, VC-backed IPOs have slowly started to come under scrutiny. But the dilemma lies in the fact that there are also genuine, profit-making, scandal-free VC-backed IPOs. So, how do you differentiate between the two? Following are some tips that can help you in identifying VC-backed IPOs that can potentially underperform.

Number of years of investment before IPO: The number of years that a VC has been involved in a company is directly proportional to how much it has contributed to the company. Despite the complexity involved from one company to another, there should be at least a few years of VC involvement before the company goes public, as they need to spend time for preparing the company for listing as well. If the number of years is less than three, it is a potential red flag.

red flag. Company litigation: If a company is sued recently, you should investigate it further before sinking your money into the company.

If a company is sued recently, you should investigate it further before sinking your money into the company. Portfolio size of VC: Typically, the VCs that have a larger portfolio tends to have worse performance when compared to the VCs with smaller portfolios. This is because they can be more focused when there are lesser things on their plate, translating to higher gains.

Typically, the VCs that have a larger portfolio tends to have worse performance when compared to the VCs with smaller portfolios. This is because they can be more focused when there are lesser things on their plate, translating to higher gains. Continued involvement of VCs: If the VCs continue to be involved in the company in form of ownership stakes or board membership, it is usually a good sign. On the other hand, if the VCs up and vanish after IPO, that is a glaringly obvious red flag.

If the VCs continue to be involved in the company in form of ownership stakes or board membership, it is usually a good sign. On the other hand, if the VCs up and vanish after IPO, that is a glaringly obvious red flag. Backers and geographic divide: Before IPO, if the company has multiple backers, it is usually a positive sign. If the backers also have experience supporting multiple industries across different regions, it further cements the scope for higher returns.

Concusion

Thanks to a confluence of forces, the biotechnology industry has been propelled to increasingly bigger size and complexity.

This new landscape of biotech is primarily defined by the aggressive capital-raising campaigns with venture capital and institutional investors. Yet, they bring in a new set of challenges as well.

The biotech sector is uniquely driven by perception more than anything else, as it is inherently difficult to perform valuation analysis based on the fundamentals. Therefore, any new issues are likely to trade up in the immediate post-IPO market.

This is where VC-backed IPOs are reaping rewards, while investors end up on the losing end. The manipulation is subtle, yet profound.

The VC-backed IPOs have been partaking in the trend of slowly inflating the prices of biotech stocks and making a clean exit after pocketing the profits. This is quite evident in the case of the three companies EDIT, NTLA, and CSPR. All three stocks are currently trading at nearly half their peak price and generally have a negative market trend vs NBI. The price for the companies which are in an ongoing patent war, for a yet-unproven technology, whose phase 3 trials are yet almost a decade away, seems quite unsubstantiated right now.

Marked Difference in Peak and IPO Price of VC-backed IPOs

As you can see from the figures below, the current price of VC-backed IPOs, NTLA, EDIT, and CRSP are significantly lower than their peak prices. Many VCs exited the stock at the peak price, leaving investors holding these yet-unproven companies. This looks like a clear case of pump and dump, albeit done with little more sophistication.

Name Peak Price Current Price EDIT $43.99 $20.22 CRSP $25 $16.49 NTLA $30.40 $14.57

Questionable IPO Price, Negative Market Trend

The Venture Capital backed IPOs like EDIT, NTLA, and CRSP has generally shown a negative market trend when compared to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI).

EDIT -1% vs NBI

CRSP +5% vs NBI

NTLA -59% vs NBI

The IPO prices of these VC-backed companies also seem to be a little inflated. Here's why.

These companies are development stage biotech, which although is potentially rewarding investment arena, is also one of the riskiest.

The lack of clinical stage studies and strong clinical data for CRISPR from any of the three companies.

The technology is yet to be proven and approved on humans.

Agricultural and industrial biotech companies would be the first to reap benefits of CRISPR. Once the industrial deployment of the technology happens, there could be many risks and unforeseen variables that may dilute the benefits. This is not factored in on the current price points.

Inherent Challenges: The Patent Issue

All three stocks are highly affected by the current patent issues.

The twists and turns of the patent rulings can deplete the cash reserves of all three companies.

Until and unless there is a complete resolution or compromise of patent issues, there is only a very slim possibility of big pharma investing in the stocks.

There is also the possibility that royalties may need to be paid by one or many companies to the other in the future.

Other Risks

The trend of 'bait and switch' by VCs wherein they are using the implied understanding that their consulting will lead to investment is clearly coming into play.

The unsubstantiated pay hikes for CEOs of yet-to-be-proven companies is suspicious at best. [Ref]

CRISPR/Cas9 is potentially just the tip of the iceberg, as there are many CRISPR/Cas9 system that remains to be discovered and patented.

If any other competing companies in other gene editing techniques like Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) which uses TALEN, become successful, it can impact the overall prices of CRISPR companies.

Unlike VC-backed IPOs, crossovers have performed better Post-IPO, with 83% stock appreciation at the median. [Ref]

The JOBS Act of 2012 had made changes in securities regulations, making it easier for companies to sell stock and for investors to invest in them. This clearly indicates that many young companies will sell their shares to the public in the years ahead, leading to more competition in the already crowded space of CRISPR.

Investors are exposed to higher valuation risk when dealing with VC-backed IPO, as companies tend to value themselves higher when selling to public investors. The public investors have access to neither structure paths nor good cohort data. [Ref]

Biotech investing is risky in general as the companies are usually founded on scientific discoveries. The FDA approval process for such companies is therefore quite lengthy and expensive.

In spite of the amazing potential for revolutionizing the treatment of genetic diseases, investors cannot realize any benefits from the CRISPR Cas9 right now, as it is still quite early. Their prices are based on the IPO value, of which the VCs had a clear say. Needless to say, these VCs are hitting many red flags of the checklist of 'questionable VCs', especially after their hasty exits.

Remember that No CRISPR/Cas9 has entered clinical trials yet, nor has the patent war subsided. The actual value potential would come into play only after the announcement of clearly defined partnerships and collaborations over the next several years for applying the technology commercially.

CRISPR obviously has the scope and a potential to be breakout stocks. But for the best outcome, these companies should follow the playbook of winners like Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND). First, they should invest time in proof of concepts and only then partner up with big pharma. By doing so, they will have lower risk development programs, translating to bigger win and better control in the long run.

When picking your CRISPR stocks, the rule of thumb is to pay special attention to preliminary data regarding efficiency, specificity, and delivery issues. These would be a deciding factor on how successful the clinical trials would be.

Of course, there are genuine VC-backed IPOs who always dot the I's and cross their T's. But there are also questionable VC-backed IPOs. Remove the trims and you will be left with nothing more than just a sophisticated spin on the plain old pump and dump scheme, albeit with bells and whistles.

In short, the current selling and buying of CRISPR stocks by investors are purely based on the anticipated revenue and profit of the company, many years in the future. As Stephen Hawking puts it, "The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge."

