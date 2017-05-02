Versum Materials' (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Nahla Azmy – Head-Investor Relations

Guillermo Novo – President and Chief Executive Officer

George Bitto – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kieran de Brun – Credit Suisse

Neel Kumar – Morgan Stanley

Ian Zaffino – Oppenheimer

Mike Harrison – Seaport Global Securities

Dan Rizzo – Jefferies

Chris Kapsch – Aegis Capital

Mike Sison – KeyBanc

David Silver – Morningstar

Operator

Nahla Azmy

Thank you, Raco. Thanks everyone for joining us today for our second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. We hope you’ve had an opportunity to review the news release we issued a short time ago. We’ve also posted our earnings call slide presentation at the Investor Relations section of our website at versummaterials.com. We encourage you to review these documents.

On today’s call, we will start with prepared remarks from Guillermo Novo, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and George Bitto, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Then we will follow with a Q&A session.

Now with that I’m pleased to turn the call over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Nahla. We’re pleased to have you join us today for a discussion of our second quarter 2017 results, an update on our path to achieve our 2017 priorities and on our increased confidence regarding our outlook for the semiconductor industry and our performance for the year.

Please turn to Slide 5. For those of you who are new to our story I will mention a couple of key highlights. Versum is a premier and innovative global supplier of materials predominately serving the semiconductor industry. Our financial profile is characterized by strong growth prospects, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flow generation. We have leadership positions in profitable and complex industry. As one of the largest and most diversified material suppliers to the semiconductor industry, we have a global infrastructure and technical and commercial capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustained profitable growth.

Please turn to Slide 6. Let me start with a key performance highlights for the quarter. George will provide more financial details later in the call. One of our key priorities is to drive profitable growth. This quarter we delivered robust top-line growth with strong gross profit and adjusted EBITDA margins. Sales were up 16% versus prior year driven by solid performance from both business segments. Industry fundamentals have been strong as has our competitive performance. Within the Materials segment, Advanced Materials and Process Materials both delivered strong year-on-year volumes. Delivery Systems and Services also had a strong second quarter predominantly driven by robust equipment sales in Asia.

Gross profit margins of 43% remained strong as we continue manage all levers to drive performance, volumes from legacy and new products, price mix, productivity and strong cost management. Adjusted EBITDA was up 13% largely driven by strong sales with costs in line with our plans. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 32% were in line with our target range.

So to summarize what this means in the context of what I shared with you in our last call, the Versum team at all levels are completely aligned on meeting our commitment to customers and shareholders. Our quarter and year-to-date performance is aligned with our goals. Robust top-line growth driven by both legacy and new nodes, strong margins driven by product mix and productivity, cost in line with expectations for both business and separation activities, strong cash flow from operations and prudent and disciplined capital allocation. As a result of the strong year-to-date business performance, our strong market position and the positive industry outlook, we are raising guidance for the fiscal year 2017.

Please turn to Slide 7. Safety is at the core of everything we do at Versum. We see safety as – performance as an important indicator of our operational excellence and operating discipline. As such safety is front and center in everything we do. Our goal is for zero injuries and we’re committed to working to achieve that goal. Our year-to-date performance continues to show improvement relative to prior year.

Please turn to Slide 8. As a reminder, we rolled out our 2017 priorities on our call, our year-end call last December. In our first year as a separate public company, we’re focused on building a strong foundation to capture and maximize the industry’s accelerating growth trends. This includes execution on four critical pillars that position us to deliver ongoing value to our customers and our shareholders. They are a successful transition to a standalone company, building a results oriented culture, enhancing productivity and delivering profitable growth.

Please turn to Slide 9. Let me update you on the achievements towards these priorities, starting with culture. Accountability for results and customer focus are core to all our activities. Throughout our transition to a standalone company EH&S has stayed front and center in our focus of activities. We have put in place systems and processes to ensure we’re performing well and that we continue to strengthen our safety culture.

We believe that to deliver top performance all parts of the company need to be performing to their potential. We have increased visibility to the performance of our key business platforms have set clear financial and strategic goals for our business line leaders and their teams and have aligned our rewards to these goals. I’m pleased to say that we’re seeing the benefit of the business ownership mindset our teams have started to build. We see this in the decisions that they’re making that are driving our safety performance, top-line growth, innovation activities and POR wins, their focus on improving the productivity across our manufacturing assets and their commitment to being good stewards to the resources they have under their responsibility.

Given the profile of our industry delivering value to our customers comes hand in hand with delivering results for the company. Our customers are at the center of all our activities. This requires maintaining high level of customer intimacy and trusts so that we can partner and innovate – in innovation and growth. We have made significant progress in shifting our focus towards being more externally focused and delivering value to our customers.

We appreciate the recognition we’ve gotten from our customers in terms of the supplier awards, but more importantly we appreciate the POR wins that we have been getting with them and the trust they place in us as a valued partner for their future. And we’re also strengthening our quality and reliability capabilities. As the industry moves to next generation nodes, materials are becoming more critical enablers to these new technologies. Our customers are raising their expectations and requirements for new materials with regards to quality and reliability of supply.

Quality and reliability have always been critical to the value we provide our customers. We will continue to invest in strengthening our capabilities and to address their future needs. Productivity continues to be a critical contributor to our performance. We drive improvements to ensure we have best-in-class cost positions while delivering on our quality and reliability commitments. We’ve done this while keeping a strong safety performance as we increase capacity and productivity at our plants.

We have debottlenecked key plants and increase their productivity. This has allowed us to both reduce cost and increase capacity efficiently both of which help us deliver on our profitability targets. Delivery systems and services have been able to meet strong order bookings by efficiently managing capacity. They’ve added shifts and managed our plant loadings across our network to maximize our capacity as efficiently as possible. We’re now well positioned to meet our customers equipment needs for the coming year. Our PMs NF3 plant in Asia has delivered record productivity as now brought on very cost effective incremental capacity, which is now being loaded.

This high productivity, higher loading and proximity to our customers have further improved our cost position. As a result although we have seen some softening in NF3 pricing in Asia, our NF3 margin in Asia have actually expanded. Additionally as I mentioned last quarter, we’re still in the path to complete our WF6 debottlenecking capacity in the fiscal third quarter. This will be followed by another expansion later in the calendar year. Both of these capacity expansions will be cost effective and accretive to our margins as we increase their loading.

Our Advanced Materials business has also expanded capacity of several key products to support new node ramps as well as support moves to high volume manufacturing, or HVM, for several of our products. This is both enabling growth and driving productivity. We continue to be on track to building our standalone infrastructure and capabilities. With continued progress this past quarter, we’re pleased to report we’re on track with our expectation for both the cost and the implementation timing.

We continue to target early 2018 for the completion of our ERP system. We are nearly through the design phase and next quarter we expect the build phase to accelerate. We’re focused on simplification and standardization of our systems to best practices and are only customizing where it is critical to meet unique business needs. Furthermore, we’re on track with transitioning of Air Products TSAs as projected.

Finally R&D relocations are expected to be completed by late summer and early fall. We complete our plans expand both CMP slurry and surface prep and clean capabilities in Tempe, Arizona and in Taiwan. Our new deposition R&D facility in hometown is progressing well and should be operational by the end of the calendar year. Our new lab in Korea will also be in place by the end of the year.

On profitable growth, we are delivering on our commitment. Double-digit Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA growth are on track with winning expected PORs that will deliver future growth. We’re maintaining strong margins and with the strong first half financial performance, we ended the quarter with a solid cash balance that can support our organic and inorganic initiatives. And finally, we initiated the cash dividend.

Please turn to Slide 10 to cover some of the market trends. This past quarter was sequentially another strong quarter for the semiconductor industry. As with the prior quarter, the strength of the second quarter was also broad based and included semi sales, semi unit shipments, equipment spending and foundry sales. The most significant drivers this quarter continued to be the VNAND growth accelerating with strong demand of solid state drives. DRAM remaining tight given mobile and server growth segments, foundries and ICs while experiencing some initial yield issues are progressing with their 10 nanometer ramps and the latest refresh cycle smartphones is expected to low the 10 nanometer production of our foundries throughout 2017.

Demand of auto and Internet of Things is driving sustained growth of our legacy nodes. And microprocessors are benefiting from the PC refresh cycle that has helped the segment return to near-term growth. And lastly, the emergence of semiconductor manufacturing in China continues to drive increases in fab CapEx and wafer fab equipment investment.

Looking ahead, we believe the demand for high performance and lower power consumption will further enable – to further enable cloud computing, big data analytics, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and mobile computing will accelerate 7 nanometer production by a number of foundries in 2018. All these industry fundamentals are not only increasing demand for materials, but they’re also driving robust growth for wafer fab equipment.

Please turn to Slide 11. Materials were up 9% on strong volumes and maintained solid gross profit margins of 48%. Advanced Materials had significant growth in the high teens driven from broad based customer demand across foundry, memory both in VNAND and DRAM and logic. Given new PR wins and strong growth in prior year PORs, all our product lines posted a higher year-on-year results. Just to reiterate, critical to our success in AM product is our close collaboration with our customers to support innovation and new ramps.

Process Materials sales were up also primarily from demand growth in the memory market, particularly VNAND in Asia. That said the PM business was constrained by capacity limitations in NF3 and WF6 as well as some third-party supply tightness. As anticipated, we have seen price softening in NF3. The team has been able to offset the softer prices with improved cost from productivity initiatives and loading our new capacity.

Please turn to Slide 12. The last two quarters have been very strong in equipment demand for our DS&S business and delivering robust year-on-year sales growth of 38% and gross profit margins of 30%. As with the AM business, the end market drivers for DS&S were broad based including memory, foundry and logic, particularly in Asia. Further as we had indicated in last quarter, we did see the anticipated higher value product mix, which improved margins. The MEGASYS team also delivered growth at both existing and new customers across both established and new locations.

With that I’ll turn over the call to George to go through more detailed review of our financial performance and our guidance. George?

George Bitto

Thank you, Guillermo, and good morning everyone. Please turn to Slide 14. As Guillermo discussed earlier capitalizing on market demand fundamentals we delivered a strong second quarter as a public company with double-digit top-line growth and continued high adjusted EBITDA margins. The business continued to perform well as we transition to an independent company operations and embark on our SAP implementation.

As a reminder for comparison 2017 results for Versum reflect operations as an independent company versus 2016 results, which are presented on a carve-out accounting basis, including allocated governance costs from Air Products. Sales of $270.8 million increased 16% from the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong growth in both our materials and [indiscernible] operating segments. We delivered gross profit margins of 43% similar to last year. With stronger volumes and associated loading benefits in both segments offset the expected higher cost of becoming an independent company, pricing softness in PM, particularly NF3, and the negative segment mix impact on margins due to the particularly strong relative quarter in DS&S.

Overhead cost of $40.4 million including selling and administrative and research and development were higher than prior year associated with our becoming independent, but we’re consistent with our expectations. Given that we are still in our first year of transition through establishing our own standalone platform and exiting the Air Products transition service agreements. Overhead costs are expected to remain slightly elevated due to the duplication of cost and services.

GAAP operating income was $69.9 million for the quarter. GAAP net income was $44.9 million and diluted earnings were $0.41 per share. This quarter we have added adjusted net income, which was $47.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44. To provide net operational results, this excludes the $6.1 million of separation and restructuring charges associated with a one-time relocation of personnel R&D facilities to Versum sites and our SAP implementation costs.

Note that on both the GAAP and adjusted basis, net income and EPS are not directly comparable to prior year due to the $11.6 million of interest expense associated with debt incurred to capitalize the company versus zero interest expense last year. Our effective tax rate of approximately 20% this quarter was at the low-end of our expected 20% to 25% range for the year due to the impact of non-recurring items. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest was $1.9 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million was up 13% from prior year with a strong sales and underlying operating performance offsetting the higher expected cost structure.

Now please turn to Slide 15 for a discussion on the segments. Material sales of $198.3 million were up 9% with strong growth in many of our Advanced Materials products and with Process Materials contributing more modest growth given capacity limitations, prior year business exits and softer pricing. Currency contributed 2% of the increase. The segment delivered solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 38% including the impacts of higher costs associated with becoming an independent public company.

Advanced Materials delivered year-on-year volume growth in the high teens. We expect continued year-on-year solid growth for the balance of the year given our positions in the strong industry fundamentals. While still delivering top-line growth, the Process Materials product lines continue to be impacted by our current portfolio capacity constraints and prior year business exits. We did bring on additional NF3 capacity in Asia and our WF6 new capacity will start up later in the third quarter. As discussed previously, we are seeing pricing softness primarily in NF3.

Most of our other products continue to grow nicely, but given the above factors we expect PM to contribute lower growth over the balance of the year when compared to our AM portfolio. Materials segment adjusted EBITDA of $75.2 million was up 7% with volume and the associated loading benefits in manufacturing and cost improvements being the key drivers to growth. These impacts coupled with favorable currency more than offset the softer pricing and higher operating overhead costs associated with becoming independent.

Overall, segment margins will continue to benefit from the improved product mix from a higher proportion of advanced materials product sales. Now please 16, the delivery systems and services cyber. The strength in equipment sales from the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter enabling DS&S to post sales of 71.7 million, a robust year-on-year sales increase of 38%. Our strong competitive position allowed us to achieve growth rates in excess of the underlying market demand growth.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%. In addition to the strong volume performance as we had indicated last quarter, we did see the anticipated improvement in higher value product mix. This mix benefit together with the loading benefits of increased equipment sales contributed to the overall improved EBITDA margins. Higher costs were a slight offset again attribute to becoming independent.

Given our expectations of customer demand, we anticipate a continued strong order book and year-on-year growth in this business throughout the balance of the year. In the corporate segment, the adjusted EBITDA of negative $6.8 million is due to standalone company governance activities, which remain consistent with our expectations. In addition, the segment was negatively impacted by a favorable FX impacts in the quarter.

Now please turn to Slide 17 to review year-to-date cash flows. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $93 million. Recall that last quarter we discussed the fact the first quarter benefitted from favorable interest and tax payment timing and also higher payables associated with the spin from Air Products. Each of those items reversed in the second quarter. We are therefore showing year-to-date cash flow, which represents a more normalized view of performance. The year-to-date cash from operations of $93 million includes a negative $9.3 million before tax separation and restructuring costs.

We have estimated $20 million to $25 million in before tax restructuring costs for the full fiscal year 2017. So we expect these costs to continue throughout the balance of the year. Working capital was a use of $29 million of cash in the quarter attributed to the timing and higher level of sales and DS&S order and shipment timing. Capital expenditures year-to-date were $20.2 million including $6.5 million associated with one-time capital spending from our separation and restructuring activities. We expect our capital spending to accelerate in the second half of the year and be in line with our guided range of $75 million to $85 million for the year. This resulted in free cash flow for six months defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures of $72.8 million.

Finally, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $175.8 million. This level of cash on hand gives us the financial flexibility to drive growth through organic investments and also to build the capacity to pursue value enhancing inorganic growth opportunities. Now, please turn to Slide 18 to discuss our financial guidance.

Given our year-to-date results and the prospect of ongoing favorable industry fundamentals, we are raising our guidance for fiscal 2017. Predicated on our internal expectations and external industry forecast for global GDP in the 3% range, MSI in the 4% to 7% range and wafer fab equipment spending in the 13% to 17% range, we expect underlying industry strength together with our competitive positions to enable us to deliver solid year-on-year volume performance in both our materials and DS&S segments.

And finally although we are only two quarters in we remain on track with our projected transition cost to establish independent operations. For sales, we are increasing our outwork to a range of $1.02 billion to $1.065 billion. This represents 5% to 10% year-on-year growth from fiscal 2016 sales of $970 million. We are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year to $340 million to $355 million, which represents a year-on-year growth in increase of 4% to 9% from fiscal year 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million resulting in continued strong margins.

As mentioned on our previous calls, our adjusted EBITDA performance will be dictated by market-based product and customer mix and our ability to effectively move from transition services to our own administrative infrastructure. Our outlook assumes currency rates to be consistent with April levels. Remember this adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes the $20 million to $25 million of restructuring costs as we implemented our own IT infrastructure and relocate our administrative and research and development infrastructure.

We still expect capital spending for the year to be in the range of $75 million to$85 million including $35 million to $40 million of spending for standing up our IT infrastructure and the relocation of R&D assets. Depreciation and amortization is now expected to be approximately $45 million. Our effective tax and book – our cash and book tax rates are expected to still be in the 20% to 25% range with the first two quarters actuals being at the lower end of this range. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest is expected to be approximately $7 million for the year.

In conclusion, we are pleased to mark, what is now our first half as an independent company, with strong results and we continue to be focused on meeting our financial targets for fiscal 2017. Now, let me turn the call back over to Guillermo

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, George. Please turn to Slide 20. Versum is well positioned to benefit from the secular growth trends and a leading position in the semiconductor materials market, a company with solid growth, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flow. We operate as a leading materials and equipment supplier to the semiconductor space, which presents us with meaningful profitable growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic. Innovation, safe and reliable supply, quality and partnership with our customers are at the center of how we create value for our shareholders.

We’re a new old company. While this is only our second quarter as an independent company, we have a legacy of decades of customer relationship, knowledge and participation in this industry. We continue to deliver strong growth performance in line with our track record of over the last three years. This concludes our prepared remarks. So, let’s open the call for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s first question comes from Kieran de Brun of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Kieran de Brun

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Kieran. Thanks.

George Bitto

Thank you, Kieran.

Kieran de Brun

I was just wondering if you could discuss a little bit more of the trends you’re seen within Process Materials particularly pertain to pricing NF3 and if you’re seeing anything in WF6 as well? And then on the flip side if you could also just comment on how we should think about the contributions from the NF3 capacity expansion and potentially as we look out to 2018 on the WF6 debottleneck. Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you for the question. So we look at both the NF3 and the WF6 pricing, most of the softening we’ve seen has been in NF3 in line with what we have been discussing in the last calls that’s really much more of a dynamic of supply demand balances between new capacity coming onstream for NF3 and new capacity coming onstream for VNAND and that’s the biggest driver for the increased demand. We’ve seen the pricing. We expected it. We’ve managed through it and I think we are now at a level that we’ll start seeing that level off. I think the dynamic will be now more as the VNAND capacity really starts picking up and bringing things into balance.

For WF6 is a much more narrow application. It is really focused right now the big growth on VNAND and NF3 goes into other applications. It’s a much bigger market. So the dynamics are a little bit less muted. So we see now – the changes have happened. We’ve managed through them as we had indicated before. We have a lot of different levers to move and we moved them. As I indicated in my comments, in NF3 specifically for Asia, our margins actually expanded as price came down really through the excellent work our team has done in Asia to bring on cap – not just new capacity but getting more productivity out of our existing assets over the last year and a half. So we’re very well positioned.

We see ourselves as the low cost producer at this point in time. So the real question for us now is we’re beyond reinvestment economics at these levels. It’s really how do we want to grow, where do we want to put the best investments, do we want to expand in our existing sites or do we want to go into new sites. And your second question was more about AM and some of the growth drivers there. We’re seeing broad based growth on some of those areas and expect our margins to continue to drive growth there.

Kieran de Brun

Perfect, thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Neel Kumar of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Neel Kumar

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Neel.

Neel Kumar

Heading into 2017, I believe you had expected growth to be stronger in the back half of the year than the first half. And with the strong volume growth that you have had in both segments through the first half of 2017, has that demand been pulled forward or has there been any change in the seasonal timing of demand this year?

Guillermo Novo

Neel, there is a lot of dynamics going on right now in our industry, although we are talking about semiconductors. Obviously the macro demand if you look at phones, Internet of Things, there is a sustained long-term growth that that’s driving the industry. The issue is the different parts and depending on how you’re positioned between the logic, foundry and especially right now the memory can have different drivers. If you look at the latest forecast from the industry on MSI, they had increased the first half of the year and we know I think everybody is seeing that in their overall demand with a little bit more muting in the second half of the year. Right now, when we step back and we look at just our outlook really factoring in that industry is still positive. We are performing well with our PORs. I think the part that we just more cautious right now is the macro demand issue. A lot of the forecasts really – that is what can create significant up or down variability depending on policies and some of the economic activities in the different countries. So that is probably the biggest part that is muting the risk.

From a manufacturing perspective, inventory builds or supply balances that are impacting first half versus second half, I think, depending on the space there is different drives. Logic has been a little bit more slower yields, with the new nodes and obviously in memory may be a little bit more build up in some of the inventory. So that will have to be managed through by the industry.

Neel Kumar

All right. And it looks like EBITDA margins for Delivery System & Services increased from 20% in 1Q to 25% in 2Q. Can you talk about the drivers of that and whether that level of margins would be a good run rate for the rest of the year?

Guillermo Novo

Let me give a general comment and I’ll ask George to comment a little bit more. But remember you have to compare to last year also. And our margins have been overall the mix on an annual basis has been pretty steady. Last year we sort of had the reverse case; this year we’ve sort of inverted. And it is really an issue of the mix. These are orders that come in sometimes big chunks depending on if we invoice as we go or if we invoice the whole order when it's ready, there could be some noise just based on timing but George may be you want to give a little bit more color.

George Bitto

The only thought is I would say, as we said last quarter our margins were low and we said product mix was going to be – was a big driver of that. And that’s mix depending on the types of equipment that we're selling as well as the level of installation activities associated with it. As we expected the second quarter rebounded nicely from that to 25% that you mentioned. And so I think across all those ranges that's where the business should operate.

Neel Kumar

Great thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ian Zaffino of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ian Zaffino

Hi great, thank you very much. Good quarter outlook.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks Ian.

Ian Zaffino

A question would be on the deal front. I know you had talked previously about looking for deals, maybe kind of layering them onto your global chassis. I guess we have been a little quiet on that side there. Give us a sense of maybe what you are seeing or is there anything in the pipeline or what we should expect? Thanks.

Guillermo Novo

I think it is normal that you always see a very quiet on that front just given the nature of the activities. As we’ve indicated, I mean we were building up our cash position so that we have the flexibility to do deals and we continue to manage those areas as a core part of our activity. So when we're ready we’ll make sure that we communicate any deals that we do. But bolt-ons we stay with the same focus, bolt-ons medium size is the big thing that we're focused on right now.

Ian Zaffino

So is it a matter of you're just not finding things you like? Is it a bid versus ask spread? Maybe give us a sense of what is happening there.

Guillermo Novo

I mean these are – this is a very concentrated industry and it takes time to find and nurture some of these deals, especially when you're talking about bolt-ons these are not you can be buying technologies, you can buy product lines, you can buy small companies with owners so there's a lot of time and attention that needs go into the process. So it's just part of how it works.

Ian Zaffino

All right, thank you very much.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Mike Harrison of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison

Hi good morning.

George Bitto

Good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi Mike.

Mike Harrison

Was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the mix in your materials segment and its impact on margin? It sounds like Advanced Materials grew quite a bit faster than Process Materials, which should have been a nice positive for mix year on year. And then just wondering if maybe you can comment within Advanced Materials did you see mix as a negative to margin?

Guillermo Novo

Look, so this quarter obviously when we talk about mix we need to be careful on some of the numbers we report here are based on how we calculated based on product level and George you can comment a little bit on that. And we sometimes talk about our business mix which is really more the portfolio of AM versus PM. AM having in general higher gross profit margins than the PM portfolio. So we have seen the growth coming from the portfolio. And all areas as we indicated are going very well or advance deposition. Our CMP and our cleans we’re seeing it broad based, it’s coming in advance logic over the last few years. Frankly our history has been coming out of a very strong logic side. The last few years we've been working hard to increase our position in the memory side and this year we're seeing the benefits of that in both DRAM and especially in VNAND, but off to a smaller base.

So we see a lot of growth potential there on our higher end products as we move forward. So it's really more of a mix, these are not areas in the AM that the pricing changes a lot. When it does change it's more of a factor of products moving from small volume to higher volumes and then you might – and sometimes we see price we talk about price erosion, but it's – in AM it's really not price erosion per se, it's we change prices because we're shifting from small volume to high volume and the mix changes there.

George if you want to add anything else on the AM part of the portfolio?

George Bitto

Well I would just say like I mean – so we did see a couple of things this quarter. So certainly within materials when you look at a comparative point of last year Advanced Materials grew faster so we did see some positive mix in that context. If you step up even a higher level because delivery systems grew at such a large rate we actually see negative business mix there because that's lower profitability on the material side.

So it does move around but your comment was correct, we did see positive mix in materials due to hired Advanced Materials sales. Realize our comparison point is last year so we're comparing with a little bit different cost structures, as well so that gets kind of muted when you look at what the overall margins moved.

Mike Harrison

All right and then was also hoping that you could talk a little bit about the spending maybe in the quarter or during the year, spending related to trials and other efforts that you have out there to win new PORs. How much of a headwind was that to your margin in the materials business? And how long would you typically see between when you are spending on trials and some of that upfront investment and when you would start to see a volume contribution from those new POR wins?

Guillermo Novo

If you look at it, it is not necessarily an incremental cost it’s just part of our business model so we're doing this every year with PORs obviously there's more activities at certain points right now with all the 10 nanometer, 7 nanometer VNAND activity there's a little bit more. But that’s just about how we shift resources internally between the R&D and the deployment of those technologies at our customers. What we have been doing is increasing our investment in certain areas, not so much in the R&D front but in that last mile of interaction.

As I said in the prior question, we're coming off a lot of very strong base in logic and growing to memory. One of the issues, one of the areas that is a big growth area for us that we're not as represented especially in the AM side is in Korea. And when you talk about Korea it's about memory. So that's an area that we're investing in labs, we're adding capabilities so that we can do that last level that last mile of innovation with our customers. But that's embedded in our area.

As we move forward, what you can see, one of the questions that I always get is are we investing to the maximum in our organic growth? And I would say right now we see opportunities to increase some of our investments, especially if you look at the CMP area is a good example, expanding our positions we're doing very well with the oxide, advance oxide and VNAND is an example; a lot of PORs, significant growth for us. And we're taking that to all customers. But we don't participate, for example, in tungsten, we don't participate our market share position in Korea and in China in the memory markets which is the same customers. There's a lot of room and upside for us. So we are going to be increasing a lot of our investment in that area to drive that. But that's sort of built into our plans and we’ll talk about that as we move forward into 2018.

Mike Harrison

All right and then last question I had is for George. Can you talk about the transition services agreement with Air Products? How those costs are going to trend? When exactly are you expected to go off the TSA? And how does that impact the P&L when that transition – off the transition services agreement happens? Thank you.

George Bitto

Sure. So just quickly, I mean the Transition Services Agreement where their products run throughout the remainder of this fiscal year and into the beginning of next year. Many of those come off by the end of this fiscal year, but a lot of those agreements are tied to our SAP implementation, which would be in the beginning of 2018 as Guillermo said and that's when we would finish that. So we would expect to be off of our Transition Service Agreements in 2018.

What we said in the original call was we expect circa $7 million to $10 million, I think, of additional cost this year due to duplications of resources as we manage through that. And so we should see that improvement as we go forward depending on how fast we get off whether it’s this year could result in improved performance this year, but then less transition to next year.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen our next question comes from Laurence Alexander of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Rizzo

Hi this is Dan Rizzo on for Laurence. You just mentioned that you're looking to expand into memory and tungsten. Are there any other areas besides memory where you are under representing that you want to increase your focus?

Guillermo Novo

I mean if you look at our cleans business we're expanding a lot of our innovation. Investment has been in the advanced packaging area. And that's going well for us. That's an area that we had defocused years ago and over the last three years we have been putting a lot of investment. We're very well-positioned across deposition in both the organosilane and organometallics, we continue to invest there probably more in new molecules, new metal molecules, precursors. So there's a lot of opportunities in these more unique new products that are critical for next-generation nodes.

And in CMP I mean we're probably of all the players one of the broadest based in most segments. The only one that we haven't participated in as you mention is the tungsten that's been more IP-related. But we've the VIP landscape changing that is opening a huge market for us where the industry is looking for innovation and new solutions. And I think that's a great opportunity for us.

Dan Rizzo

Okay and then you mentioned also that you are thinking about maybe expanding existing sites or potentially going into new sites for your – I think your NF3 production capacity. I was just wondering is there a major cost difference? I mean obviously I would think there is, but I was just wondering what the cost difference was between just two different methods of expanding or just kind of green fielding a facility?

Guillermo Novo

Yes definitely expanding in new a facility is going to give you the highest, the best cost position if you have a good cost position and I think that's probably one of the things that we're looking at, we're very well-positioned. But there's also value to our customers for diversification location, being closer to our customers responsiveness. So we're factoring in all these things not just cost but other critical drivers that are important to our customers. And we're talking to that to make sure that as we position our network that we're well-positioned to meet their needs today and in the future.

Dan Rizzo

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Chris Kapsch of Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

Yes good morning. A couple follow-ups on the trends in the materials segment. I think you characterized the Advanced Materials volume strength benefiting from demand across logic and foundry and memory customers whereas the Process Materials business was – the strength there was focused more on memory.

So, I am just wondering if you could maybe flesh that out a little bit. Is there something about the overall demand backdrop for the semiconductor industry that wouldn't translate into stronger demand for some of your Process Materials across those other segments?

Guillermo Novo

I think the biggest difference in PM versus AM, is AM is driven by innovation. So you can get a lot of growth when they come into a new next-generation node there's really just totally new materials that are going in different integration schemes, different number of steps. So there's a lot of opportunities to maintain our growth in those areas. In the Advanced Materials both in memory and in logic.

In the PM business the molecule doesn't necessarily change, so it's not a new product. Sometimes and we've seen this over the history and we expect it to continue. The specifications change they get tighter quality requirements, purity requirements become much more critical as we go into some of these very sophisticated next-generation nodes where any impurity can cause some damage to or yield impact to our customers.

So the biggest issue there is, VNAND is driving the increased number of steps in memory, so that's why it's really radically increasing the demand for PM products, where the other segments are much more driven by MSI, VNAND is both wafer starts and you're putting more layers and using more materials. So that's why it's a bigger driver for PM.

Chris Kapsch

Okay, that is very helpful. I think it is sort of in the lexicon that maybe the industry used to talk about. It sounds like maybe Advanced Materials benefits a little bit more from technology buys whereas Process Materials a little bit more from capacity buys, which right now is very concentrated in the memory sector. And I get the increased steps associated with VNAND for sure.

And then just to follow-up the margin comments that you made, NF3 margins improving in spite of the lower pricing variances. And I get productivity and some cost take outs. I'm also wondering if you benefited simply from currency. Is this product sold in dollars and now that your costs are sort of in local currencies so therefore the strength that we have seen in maybe the Taiwanese dollar, the Korean won, is actually translating into better margins for the process chemicals – or sorry, the Process Materials biz?

Guillermo Novo

So let me give general comment and I’ll let George talk a little bit on the currency I mean, a little bit. The business in Asia our Asia plan is basically supporting Asia, so we’re in, for example, we're making in Korea and selling in Korea so that tends to be one to one [ph]. So it's really been much more of where our cost per units are coming down because of the productivity and just the things our plants are doing overall. We source the U.S. and other parts of the world from our U.S. plant so that's a different network, but in Asia it's more Asia for Asia. But George if you want to comment?

George Bitto

So to your first question, I mean we have different customers for different products in different currencies and we don't always have control over that in this quarter and showed this in the back of slides. Currency contributed about $2 million of positive EBITDA for the quarter on Materials, primarily driven by the currencies you mentioned Taiwanese dollar and Korean Won now just benefited.

Chris Kapsch

Okay, but just so I understand, are sales for NF3 generally denominated in US dollars or are they generally denominated in the local currencies of where your customers are? That would be helpful.

George Bitto

The sales in Asia, which is the Korea plan is generally I mean we do have some dollar denominated, but the majority of it would be in local currencies. Obviously our goal is to match the currencies of our cost and revenues and that’s what we try to do.

Chris Kapsch

Okay, thanks. And then just if I could follow-up on the CapEx and looks like I guess with the cadence of spend picking up and implied based on your CapEx guidance range and where you are at year to date. So I assume most of that is ERP. So is that accurate? And can you just talk about how much spending has taken place for the SAP implementation and how you expect that to roll out and how the program is going at this point? Thanks.

George Bitto

Okay, so I think on the capital question, clearly we think the second half is going to accelerate it's not just SAP although that’s a portion of it. As we move through our R&D restructuring activities we expect the capital portion of that to increase and in our underlying business activities we expect our capital to increase as well. Relative to the SAP implementation it is going well. We are on progress, as I mentioned $35 million to $40 million of capital for restructuring activities is still our estimate.

And realize already on the IP implementation side depending on where you're at in the project is a different mix between what can be expected what can be capitalized and we expect the capital portion of to come into play as we go throughout the summer.

Chris Kapsch

Thanks guys.

George Bitto

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mike Sison of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Mike Sison

Hey good morning. In terms of materials, it does look like you are growing a little bit faster in the first half from your initial goal, 1.5 to 3 times GDP. When you think about maybe some reasons for that better growth, is it market share gains on the newer nodes or newer technologies or just better adoption of your materials with your customers?

Guillermo Novo

I think it's all of the above. I mean MSI has been stronger and it's in the first half. So underlying our legacy products have done well. But more importantly as you’ve mentioned the PORs and the new businesses have been growing very well and it's been broad. Logic has been doing very well, as has memory, where both advanced deposition and I would say CMP doing very well. In our organosilane, organometallics I would say our advanced oxides in VNAND had been doing very, very well for us with our new next-generation Sierra. And our cleans which is not necessarily driven by those phases it's more on the package side but that's also done very well.

Mike Sison

Great. And then I know most of your deposition materials are atomic layer or ALD. Is there a continued trend of that displacing CVD over time and does that play a more prominent role on the new nodes going forward?

Guillermo Novo

We say – I mean that’s one of the advantages I think that we see is our deposition business is really a leading area for us to have insights and visibility into what our customers and the OEMs are looking for in next-generation films that they're putting in. So yes we see a lot of growth potential in both our key platforms over OS and the OEM platforms and in deposition. And that's also giving us insights on the things that we want to polish and clean later on, so there's some synergies that we see across that portfolio.

Mike Sison

Great, thank you.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks.

Operator

And that our next question comes from David Silver of Morningstar. Please go ahead.

David Silver

Thanks. I have a few kind of oddball questions left. But on capital spending, I guess when I look at the budget for this year it’s roughly equal to maybe the past three years combined when you were not an independent Company. And based on just the flow of comments here, I am wondering if post this initial transition period and SAP spend, should we be looking at a materially higher capital spending level for your Company 2018 and beyond based on your comments about trying to penetrate areas where you are underrepresented and some other things? And I guess I am excluding the potential for M&A. But maybe an ongoing CapEx budget that might be reasonable based on the growth opportunities in your core activities now. Thank you.

George Bitto

Okay good question. If we look at our CapEx the big capital investments that would drive is an NF3 plan, that’s sort of the biggest assets that we have, it's small in relation to other chemical industries, but say depending on how we decide if we build on one of our existing sites or greenfield that can go from $40 million to $80 million. But we don't see that recurring every year or every other year it's every longer period of time that we would see those kinds of investments.

For the rest of the area we are not capital intensive. So when I talk about investing, I'm talking about R&D and people, resources and technology, so it's more on the expense side where we put our resources. And I look at it is the best thing we can do for our shareholders in terms of returns is organic growth. And if I can invest in more in the more capabilities to leverage the technologies that we are developing, that is the best investment. And I think what we're seeing right now. We have spent the last year developing some core new technologies be it new molecule capabilities and deposition, or newer abrasives, or new additives, or new formulation capabilities in our CMP and our cleans business. The issue now is making sure that we have the resources to engage our customers in that last mile of work.

These products don't just sell themselves; even though they're great technology you really need to be working with your customers closely and that's really more investments maybe in R&D capabilities and in people rather than in manufacturing. The manufacturing part of it is still a lower number.

David Silver

Interesting. So maybe we should be thinking of a somewhat higher R&D spend as a percentage of sales going forward, is that a fair…

George Bitto

If we see the opportunities for growth, yes we will put the investments – between doing M&A or doing an R&D, I see it both as an investment that needs to generate returns. And I think it will be in the end very accretive if we do that.

David Silver

Okay and then I’m serious I wanted to I wanted to ask you about some of your comments regarding your Megasys business. And in particular the idea that you were gaining Megasys work from new “new customers”.

So, me sitting here, I can definitely understand why Megasys is valuable to both you and your customer where there is an existing relationship. I’m a little less certain: A) why a customer would want to invite a new materials supplier in the form of Versum from a MEGASYS perspective if they are already working with various parties. And then also from Versum's perspective, should we think about the MEGASYS offering as maybe, I don't know, a gateway product or service to – for a customer acquisition? Or are there other kind of ancillary benefits that Versum sees from offering this service to brand-new customers where there is not a current relationship? Thanks.

George Bitto

So we look at MEGASYS, the big change that we did is this is no longer just a strategic segment where we try to leverage insights and visibility to how we can better service our customers and all. This is a business we’ve structured it so that it can be profitable and drive growth. We actually strength the business over in a few years ago and just right sizing and so that we had a good P&L and that we could drive good growth, good profitability. But more importantly, improve the quality of our services to safety and the services that we provide our customers.

In this business customers can do their work themselves or they can give it to us to do for them. They do that when they achieve the reliability of materials handling is difficult to manage materials so how we mange safety, the whole infrastructure we have to support them is very important.

When I say new customers there are new contracts that we have. This industry has concentrated, we deal with almost everybody, so we’re not necessarily new to them, but there are new contracts within the MEGASYS service, where some of these customers have opted to go with us because they see us as a better service provider and the value proposition that we bring to them they see as valuable to their future.

David Silver

Okay and then just a final question if I may. I was looking at the material segment first half volume growth, 13%. And I was trying to relate it to Slide 18 where you have a variety of metrics to measure underlying semiconductor market demand. So, when I look at the 13% first-half growth in materials volumes, I mean, should I think about that as you are growing four times GDP or maybe three times MSI growth? Or maybe are you growing in line with equipment spend?

In other words, internally how do you guys – what is the key rule of thumb or what are the key metrics or is there even another one that you look at, I don't know smartphone introduction or something like that?

George Bitto

Yes, I think if you look at the Materials side as we’ve said and you can see in some of our prior slides that we talk about three big drivers, one is underlying the MSI, its overall market and sort of drives general volume. Two, is the shifts that are happening in technology, new nodes that we’re launching, our use of POR that allows you to get more growth. And also the architecture changes, VNAND, as I said, is unique in that there is probably more steps therefore actually per wafer you’re using more materials to make some of those next-generation nodes.

So as you said, you should look at it in terms of multiples of GDP, which means that we are growing faster than the underlying market. So those specific areas are doing better for us in terms of our overall mix. I think that’s one of the advantages that we have is the diversity of our portfolio that we’re participating in a lot of different areas and that gives us the overall growth. These strong as AM is a good example. Very strong top-line growth, recognizing that memory and VNAND is not our biggest part of our portfolio.

So we’re growing very healthy across the portfolio and as we gain share positions in some of these faster growing areas is a lot more upside potential for us.

If you look at the Delivery Systems, that’s more – you have to look at non-MSI per se more the wafer CapEx investment at the industry and we are doing well. We are very well-positioned in Korea for example right now and obviously a lot investment is driven by memory there and that has been very good.

And China because a lot of these same players are in China and our U.S. customers, the multinationals, are bringing in a lot of our investment in that space.

David Silver

Okay, thank you very much.

George Bitto

Thanks.

Nahla Azmy

Thanks Raco. I just wanted to bring your attention to a couple investor conference events in which we will be participating, first is the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference, in New York on May 9, as well as the Credit Suisse Semiconductor Supply Chain Conference in Boston on June 12. So we definitely will look for seeing many of you in about two weeks. And with that again thank you for you time and interest in Versum.

