Noble Energy (NBL) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 02, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

J. Keith Elliott - Noble Energy, Inc.

Analysts

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Alan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm sure you noted in yesterday's earnings release, the year is off to a very strong start. As part of our disclosure enhancements, we released a new quarterly supplement, which provides additional detail and information that you will want to reference. This press release and supplement are available on our new website www.nblenergy.com. And we anticipate utilizing this same format each quarter going forward. Later today, we plan to file our 10-Q with the SEC.

In addition, this morning, we announced an agreement to divest our upstream Appalachia assets in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. This is another step in our portfolio transition that further focuses activity on our highest-return assets that accelerates value for shareholders. Given the recent signing of this transaction and the fact that it's still very early in the year, we elected not to provide updated full-year expectations on volumes, capital or cost, however, we will do so in the near future. What you will hear as we proceed through this morning's comments is that we are performing extremely well, with particular outperformance on total company and U.S. onshore oil and NGL volumes.

Following our prepared comments, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary and one follow-up. Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; and Gary Willingham, EVP of Operations will provide prepared comments. Joining us for the Q&A session is Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO, and other members of management.

I want to remind everyone that this event may contain projections and forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of these items.

Results from the first quarter reflect the company's continued excellent performance across the business. Total company volumes came in at 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, above the high end of our range, and 2% above the midpoint. Of particular note, total company oil volumes were 119,000 barrels a day, which is the high end of expectation, reflecting a strong U.S. onshore contribution and robust volumes in the Gulf of Mexico as well. Onshore oil volumes were actually above the high end of guidance, reflecting a great quarter in the DJ and the Delaware from enhanced completions and strong base performance. In fact, the DJ reflected a record oil mix of 52% of total basin volumes.

Natural gas volumes in Israel also exceeded the high end of guidance and were a record for our first quarter period. This is even with the 3.5% Tamar working interest cell down, which closed late year. Revenues for the quarter benefited from strong realizations and load differentials, particularly, in the U.S. across all commodities. This materially benefited our DJ and Eagle Ford production as well. Capital for the quarter came in well within our expectation as did our overall cost metrics, leading to both an earnings and a cash flow beat.

With that, I'll turn the call to Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Brad. I appreciate everyone joining us to review our first quarter results. Noble Energy has truly had an exceptional start to the year. We strengthened our U.S. onshore position, with the closing of the Clayton Williams Energy transaction. We sanctioned Leviathan and increased sales from Tamar. Our operational execution hasn't missed a beat, as you can see from the DJ and Delaware well results. And we have accelerated shareholder value through the agreement to monetize our Appalachia position.

On Slide 4, we revisit key 2017 goals we shared with you last quarter and our progress year-to-date. I will start with the significant progress refocusing the company's portfolio. Three years ago, we made the strategic decision to increase our onshore U.S. oil exposure and take advantage of our horizontal development expertise. This initially led to the Rosetta Resources merger in 2015. And now, with the addition of the Clayton Williams acreage, we hold the second-largest position in the core of the Southern Delaware with about 120,000 net acres. We closed the transaction within three months of the announcement and close coordination between both companies is resulting in a smooth integration. I'm delighted to welcome Clayton Williams' shareholders and employees to Noble Energy, where our financial capacity and combined technical capabilities will generate substantial future value for all our shareholders.

The next step in this transition is the divestment of our Appalachia assets, which was announced this morning. The Marcellus has been a tremendous asset in terms of productivity, a direct result of the success of our employees' efforts. However, the expanded inventory of high-return investment opportunities in our liquids-rich basins, which now totals over 7,500 drillable locations at around 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent potential, has resulted in minimal capital allocation to the Marcellus.

Today's announcement reflects the ability of our teams to accelerate the value of this asset for shareholders. These proceeds enable us to essentially cover the cash cost of the Clayton Williams transaction. We've already exceeded our proceeds target for the year, with a high likelihood of additional monetizations in 2017. Additional proceeds would be used to further strengthen our balance sheet and support our U.S. onshore growth.

With the recent portfolio enhancements, I'm completely confident that our U.S. onshore position has the best assets, our teams will deliver the best execution, and combined, this generates industry-leading production and cash flow growth for years to come. We're just scratching the surface on increasing our onshore resource potential from enhanced completions and stacked pay. Our growth from the U.S. onshore is also becoming more visible, as activity levels accelerate and we drive sequential increases in our liquids plays throughout the remainder of the year.

A key to delivering our growth agenda is our Advantage midstream position, with Noble Midstream Partners operations aligned with the company's U.S. onshore plan. The first central gathering facility will commence start-up in the Delaware Basin in the next few months, with the second by the end of the year. Noble Midstream also recently expanded their Delaware business with the acquisition of the Advantage Pipeline crude oil system, as part of a joint venture with Plains All American. We've now dedicated essentially all of our Delaware acreage to Noble Midstream for gas, oil, and produced water.

Our world-class Israel assets compliment our robust U.S. onshore outlook. We sanctioned the initial phase of the Leviathan project offshore Israel, the largest discovery in Noble's history, and the largest gas discovery in the Eastern Mediterranean region. This is an important and strategic project for Noble Energy and our partners, for the government of Israel, and for a region that is significantly short in natural gas. We were recently in Israel, meeting with customers, government officials and partners. These meetings reinforced our confidence in the energy transformation that is occurring within the country, driven by the exceptional reliability of Tamar and bolstered by the visibility and confidence in the Leviathan project. The value accretion for our shareholders will be significant as we deliver Leviathan major project milestones on the way to first gas production.

Since sanctioned, we have rapidly advanced the project. All major equipment and installation contracts have been awarded. The rig is in the field to drill two wells back-to-back, and we accelerated other project activity in continued support of a start-up by the end of 2019. Also offshore, we still anticipate a material exploration well in Suriname later this year, which will test over 500 million barrels of gross oil potential. This is a tremendous opportunity to test a potentially impactful prospect for approximately $10 million net to Noble.

I will now turn the call over to Gary to discuss the operational outperformance across the business.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. I'll start with the U.S. onshore business, where our teams have once again delivered significant operational enhancements. We continue to improve capital efficiency, both in drilling and completions, all while continuing to set new standards for safe operations. We are reducing both total drill times and costs, reducing completion cycle times, and continuing to complete more productive wells. With just a few small changes, we already expect completion cycle time for long laterals to improve by 10% in the DJ Basin.

And on well productivity, beyond proppant concentration, we are honing in on optimal stage length and cluster spacing, assessing ways to improve the frac effectiveness and generate even greater capital efficiency per well. We're also devoting more resources to advanced analytics to generate faster analysis of completion design performance and allow for even quicker design modifications that will deliver the most effective completions possible.

Turning specifically to the Delaware Basin on slide 8. The three Noble Energy wells turned online in the first quarter of 2017 are shown in yellow, normalized to 7,500 feet. After 60 days of production, the wells are outperforming the average performance of 2016, and they are 35% above our 1.2 million barrel equivalent type curve.

This yellow line includes another well in our Calamity Jane area, as well as two wells in the new Pony Deal development area in the southeast portion of the legacy Noble acreage. The Pony Deal 12 5H was completed with about 3,000 pounds of proppant per lateral foot. And the Pony Deal 12 1H was completed with approximately 5,000 pounds of proppant per lateral foot.

The longer-term production performance of these two offset wells will be important, as we continue to optimize designs to create the most value. Early performance of the 5,000 pound per foot well is very encouraging. After 30 days, it is performing 20% better; and after 60 days, it is performing 30% better than our 3,000 pound per foot well on a per lateral foot basis. As a reminder, our average proppant loading for the basin in 2017 is 3,000 pounds per foot, with come completions both lower and higher.

In addition, to these new wells on the legacy acreage, I hope you've had a chance to review the wells we announced last week that Clayton Williams Energy completed in the first quarter. Two Lower Wolfcamp A wells in the southern portion of the acreage, the Collier and Geltemeyer, are continuing to outperform the acquisition type curve currently by 30% to 40% after 7 months of production, up from the 20% to 30% previously disclosed.

In addition, Clayton Williams brought on line two Lower Wolfcamp A wells in the north of their acreage in the first quarter, which are outperforming the acquisition type curve by 10% to 15% in the early days. Also, Clayton Williams completed their first Wolfcamp C well, with a slickwater design during the first quarter, the Longoria 11 #2H (13:03) . The wells on the west side of the acreage can utilize 2,500 pounds of proppant per foot. In early days, with only around 30 days of production, the well is currently producing 1,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including over 1,100 barrels of oil per day.

There's a lot more to come in the Delaware in 2017. We just finished drilling and completing our first pad of 10,000 foot laterals, including our first 3rd Bone Spring well. The wells are timed to commence production with the startup of Noble Midstream's Billy Miner central facility around midyear. With 10 to 15 wells coming online in the second quarter and 20 wells per quarter by the end of the year, we'll be gathering more data on the effectiveness of different completion designs. And the result of these wells will provide much greater visibility for our long-term growth. We'll also have our first Noble-designed wells completed on the acquired acreage in the third quarter.

Moving on to the DJ Basin. Our enhanced completions in Wells Ranch continue to outperform the type curve by over 50% over extended periods. On slide 10, we show six wells utilizing our standard 1,800 pound per foot slickwater completion, commencing production in the first quarter. These wells are indicating significantly lower development costs per Boe.

We've also expanded our enhanced completions results outside of Wells Ranch to include East Pony. Specifically, four wells testing a concentration of 2,800 pounds of proppant per foot, which came online late in the fourth quarter, are far outperforming the type curve after 120 days. Given the outperformance over those time periods in both Wells Ranch and East Pony, we're now anticipating even greater capital efficiency improvements and value creation for our DJ Basin assets in 2017 than originally planned. We're continuing to monitor decline profiles and expect to have a better sense of the increase in estimated ultimate recoveries in the coming months.

In the Eagle Ford, production growth from South Gates Ranch completions is underway. These are impressive wells, which produce over 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent for a 7,000 foot lateral in just 120 days. Already robust rates return had been enhanced even further by recent improvements in NGL realizations. Production from the Eagle Ford is currently trending around 55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and will continue to ramp up with close to 30 of these highly prolific wells online by the end of the year.

Finally, in Israel, we recently completed the Tamar 8 well, which will continue to support our best-in-class field reliability. Our teams executed a high-quality completion, and the well has already flowed around 270 million cubic feet per day, with minimal pressure drawdown. Based on extensive production history on our existing five wells, as well as our analysis of the Tamar 8, we see the potential for positive revisions in both our gas in place and recoverable resource estimates later this year.

Robust demand growth continues to drive favorable production trends at Tamar. Gross sales volumes were up 12% versus the first quarter of 2016 and 54% versus the first quarter of 2014. Some days domestic demand from Tamar even exceeds our nameplate capacity. And it's still early days for the country in terms of shifting from coal to gas, with the government calling for natural gas-powered generation market share to grow from 60% currently to as much as 80%. This goal has been supported by announced coal plant retirements and the recent government of Israel approval of an expedited permitting process for new-build independent power producers.

Work on exports from Israel continues as well. We delivered gas from Israel to Jordan for the first time during the quarter, setting an important precedent, as we continue to market Leviathan gas to export markets.

I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments that all of our teams have delivered these last few months. Clearly, this was an exceptional quarter that once again demonstrated our track record of operational excellence and delivery. We look forward to continuing that trend throughout the year.

And with that, I'll hand the call back to Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Gary. We are delivering sustained differential improvement in well results, have already accomplished several key objectives that strengthen our company for the long term.

I will conclude by saying everything is right on track or better versus our 2017 plan. In fact, the second quarter guidance highlights a 30,000 barrel per day increase in our liquids volumes from the first quarter. Half of this increase is attributed to oil, which has 13% quarter-on-quarter growth.

We are aggressively pursuing the upside in our onshore programs and progressing Leviathan to a late 2019 start, all with a laser focus on execution and performance. We are well-positioned to deliver our long-term plan, creating value for shareholders.

Alan, this time, we'd like to go ahead and open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. And we will take our first question from Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. My first question, Gary, I just wondered if you could just maybe go through kind of the cost benefit of the enhanced completions in both the Delaware and the DJ. Starting with the Delaware, you're seeing, it looks like 30% improvement after 60 days for the 5,000 pound jobs. Could you just talk about how much incremental cost relative to the 3,000 pound jobs, and where you're at in terms of determining, whether 5,000 pounds is the way to go on a go-forward basis?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Arun, thanks. I'll actually start probably on the 2,000 to 3,000 pound change, given that's where most of the focus has been today. We've only had the two 5,000 pound job so far. When you look at the 3,000 pound wells that we've announced, we're seeing, 35% improvement in the productivity over the first three to six months on those kind of wells. Our actual cost increase associated with that 35% improvement, going from 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds, has only been about 10% in the Delaware. And part of that's because, we're still early in the program there and continuing to see pretty significant efficiency improvements that are offsetting some of that underlying cost increase associated with more proppant. So, very efficient increase in capital use there. Again, 35% improvement in productivity for about 10% more cost going from 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds.

When you look at DJ Basin, for example, where we're seeing up to 50% productivity improvement, given where we're at in the life cycle of that program, and given how efficient we already are in drilling wells, we're not able to offset quite as much of that increase cost related to proppant to increases there. So, going from a 1,400 pound well to an 1,800 pound in the DJ, we're seeing on average probably 15% to 20% cost increase, but, again, we're seeing 50% productivity improvement there.

So, I think that'll give you a sense of where we're headed as we test some of the even higher proppant concentrations, more than just those first two 5,000 pound wells in the Delaware. We can get a sense for where that'll settle in. We've said most of the program this year is going to be around 3,000 pounds in the Delaware. We do have plans to test a few more higher proppant jobs where most of it will be about 3,000 pounds on average.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

That's helpful. And just my follow-up, it sounds like you guys are pretty upbeat about how the year's progressing. My question initially in terms of the overall guidance, is the guidance basically based on your type curves? And given the outperformance, when can you be in a position perhaps to raise your guidance, just given how the wells in the DJ and Delaware are outpacing your type curves?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think we'll be looking at that. We'll be looking at guidance for the rest of the year here in the coming months. Clearly, with the announcement this morning to divest the Marcellus, we need to update full-year guidance in the future here anyways. So, I think nearer term, we've skewed the second quarter volumes up, and I think that's a realization of how well these enhanced completion jobs continue to perform. So, when you look back at the original budget, I'd say, our forecasts were based more online with our – it increased designs that we were looking at, at that time, the 1,800 pounds in the DJ and the 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds in the Delaware. But clearly, we're seeing some outperformance for that, and we've accounted for that in slightly higher guidance for 2Q.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Evan Calio with Morgan Stanley.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys, and good results.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Good Morning, Evan.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yeah. It looks like 2Q is the peak in the quarterly CapEx for the year. I mean, can you quantify how much of the Leviathan spending drives the increase, to better understand how your CapEx drops in the second half, while U.S. onshore activity rises, or just maybe color on your U.S. CapEx trend throughout 2017?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think, when you look at – you're right, second quarter could be the high-water mark on capital, at least, as we see it now. I mean, a couple of things driving that. You've got probably more of your completions, especially in Eagle Ford in the second quarter. The Leviathan drilling that's going on now, we essentially added the second well over there and made the decision to drill the two wells back-to-back. So, majority of that will occur here in the second quarter. And so, when you look at it from Eastern Med, oh, that's probably up $50 million to $100 million in the second quarter over first quarter capital.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's good. And maybe as a follow-up if I could, shifting to the Marcellus, can you disclose, your tax basis there? Think you should be covered – or what you estimate cash flow or EBITDA multiple in the sale? How many acres you considered core within that position just to kind of get an acreage metric, and I guess, how you might think about the value or the savings from shedding the FT agreements? Trying to understand better this sale.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Evan this is Fisher. I don't anticipate any tax on the transaction, so I think the proceeds will be available cash. Your second question...

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

EBITDA multiple.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

On EBITDA multiple, last year's operating cash flow was about $80 million, so I think quite a strong multiple, looking at it on a last-year's basis. I would say, the very high-value acreage in the core, probably 90,000 acres of the total. And then some, other inventory there. And I think we'll transfer some of the FT to the buyer, and then retain some of that. And I think we'll be able to probably on-sell some of that as well. So, we'll take that all into account as we account for the transaction in second quarter.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. And if I could, you mentioned that several other opportunities for additional proceeds in 2017 in your opening comments. I mean, beyond a potential Tamar farm-down, any color or dimension in there or no? I'll leave it at that.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think NBLX drop is something that'll still be a real possibility to drive some proceeds this year. And then, we'll just continue to look at our asset base from the standpoint of – our focus is on the high-return, high-margin growth drivers. And outside of that, if we can monetize something for good value, then we'll take a hard look at it, if it's worth more to somebody else.

So, that whole portfolio portion and review of the portfolio is something that we just continually do. But as you've seen the transition and what we've put in place over the last couple of years now, with the addition of the core position in Eagle Ford and the Permian, it has our ability to focus on those high-return, high-margin growth drivers, and that's where the focus is going to stay.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good job. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you. Good morning.

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Just a follow-up on the last question there, with all of the moves that you've made, adding – Can you hear me, okay? Hi. Good morning. Can you hear me okay?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Now, we can. Yeah, you're better.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. Fantastic. You made a number of moves over the last year, adding Clayton Williams, divesting the Marcellus. And a little bit of a follow-up to that last question. Beyond the Tamar sale, is the balance sheet kind of where you want it to be? And what is the constraint that you see to U.S. onshore investing? Is it cash flow? Is it managing the balance sheet if oil prices kind of hang out here? How would that impact your strategy?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, first point, oil price is kind of about where we expected it to be or planned for it to be for this year, so we haven't changed plans. It's too early in the year to change plans. I'd say, from a balance sheet – the nice part about even the Marcellus sale, it covers the cash cost on the Clayton Williams, so that very quickly returns our balance sheet to where it was.

And then we'll just look at what else comes up here. I think there'll be some more opportunities as we've highlighted to generate some more proceeds this year, accelerate some value, and then look at the mix of further balance sheet strengthening compared with opportunities to accelerate onshore activity as we go. And I would guess with sizable proceeds, we'll be able to do both.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

That's great. And my follow-up goes to the Permian. You talked about the performance from the recent Clayton Williams wells that were announced last week. Could you talk broadly about the Clayton Williams assets, whether we should expect well performance to be as strong as the legacy Noble and the Rosetta wells, and what you plan to do differently on the Clayton Williams acreage if the characteristics of the two wells from last week are representative of what you're planning on doing going forward?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Let me turn that over to Gary, but I'll say it first is the results of the Wolfcamp C well get us off to a great start.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Brian. I mean, I think it's important to remember that we just closed the deal, so I mentioned that our first Noble-designed completions won't be on until later this year. But even with the recent results that Clayton Williams has been posting out there, all the wells are pretty much above the acquisition-type curve that we use, so that's certainly encouraging.

You'll probably remember, back when we announced the deal, that we ascribed virtually all the value to the Wolfcamp A, Upper and Lower. The Wolfcamp A Lower has been more of a focus for them recently, and they've had good, strong well results across both their southern and northern portions of their acreage. So, that helps to prove up some of the – or give us even greater confidence, I guess, in some of the Lower Wolfcamp A, on our own existing acreage.

But beyond that, since most of the value was on the Wolfcamp A Upper and Lower, that provides a lot of upside in the other zones. And we talked about the recent Wolfcamp C well that they brought online that's producing 1,400 barrels equivalent per day with about 75% of that or so being oil – about 1,100 barrels a day of oil, so that's certainly encouraging.

I think it's early days. Again, we just got it closed, but certainly looking forward to bridging some of the same technology and experience to that acreage that we brought to Rosetta. And I would expect to see improvements going forward, probably pretty similar to what we've seen with Rosetta acreage.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Scott Hanold with RBC Capital Markets.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Can you guys hear me?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

We can, Scott.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right. Great. Great. And let's stick on the Permian Basin though since you guys were just discussing that and a little bit more on the Wolfcamp C. The well performance looked pretty good initially based on what you all had provided. Do you have a little bit more color on some of the performance metrics on that? And is this something that could be – do you sense is somewhat available on some of your other acreage and could be more in the plans if you look at the rest of the 2017 and maybe early 2018?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I mean, it's certainly possible. It's probably more like an 2018 number for our existing acreage. We've been watching Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C results from other operators around us and certainly see potential on our legacy acreage as well. We don't have anything in the plans for 2017 to test the Wolfcamp C. We've got a number of Wolfcamp B wells that'll come on later this year in addition to the one that we brought on a quarter or two ago. So, it's definitely in the future for us, watching other's activity and looking forward to testing it on our own acreage.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah, yeah. More specifically, I guess, then, what would you be looking for in terms of comparing that to whether it can compete with kind of the core Wolfcamp A performance? I mean, what do those wells cost on a relative basis, and what do you need to see from productivity?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, the wells aren't that much more expensive. I think it's going to come down to the productivity, the longer-term production results. Again, this is the first Wolfcamp C on acreage that we own today, and it's only been on for about 30 days. So, clearly, we need to see a bit more data than that before we go out and start standing up rigs dedicated to the Wolfcamp C. But looking forward to watching the performance of this well and judging how much activity we may devote to it in the future. I think it is a zone that produces a bit more water than the Wolfcamp A, so we'll need to keep an eye on that, but 1,400 barrels a day on the first well is pretty impressive.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then as a follow-up on operating cost, can you give us a sense of what the impact is of the Marcellus when you go-forward LOE? And maybe a little bit of color, too, into 1Q LOE came in a little bit hot. Just a little bit of color on that.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think the first quarter was impacted by a number of things, including some of the lifting time in Africa. We'll be, again, releasing some updated guidance here in the next few months once we get the Marcellus closed. But probably check in with Brad prior to then on impact of LOE for the Marcellus.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Do you have a sense of how much below sort of your average run rate it was, roughly?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

It's a little lower than the average run rate. I'd say, Scott, I'd also point out to you the gathering transportation and processing, which was a good bit under. So, the combination of LOE and GTP, they were right in line.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right. Fair enough. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Irene Haas with Wunderlich.

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Yeah, so I have a question for you on Marcellus. By the way, congratulations for exiting the trend and a really nice transaction. My question is really on CONE. Could this be a future divestiture candidate now that you're no longer really doing upstream work in Appalachia?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. We'll have to look at that pretty hard, Irene, as you would anticipate. I think the nice part is this probably actually helps the value of CONE when you think about somebody coming in that probably has plans to be maybe a little more aggressive on development than it fit in our portfolio, so we'll just have to see how that plays out.

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Phillip Jungwirth with BMO.

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning. And really like all the new disclosure in the slide deck. You commented that the results from Tamar 8 and production history suggests upside to the resource potential at Tamar. And I was just hoping you could expand upon, the gas in place seem higher than expected, and maybe put a range on what this could mean for increased resource potential at Tamar.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I'll let Keith talk about that. It was pretty impressive test of productivity from that well.

J. Keith Elliott - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Phillip, as with any reservoir with the size and scale of Tamar, as you add more wells to the field, you're continually learning new things. And, of course, the combination of that, we have been having three years of production on the field now, and a little over a TCF produced. We're just capturing more information on fault block performance, kind of individual zone performance. And we now have a chance to step back and integrate that data. Take a look at both- particularly, in addition with some special core analysis work that we're doing on some cores that we captured from the Tamar 8 well. And we'll be integrating that over the next few months, and we're optimistic about what we'll be able to do with it.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I kind of think of it, it falls back into that category that we've seen over our careers that the best and biggest reservoirs tend to get bigger and better over time.

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

That's great. And then with current gas sales agreements for Leviathan, as I believe, 525 million a day, you're pretty close to the low end of your first gas sale target. Was hoping you could walk us up to the one BCF a day, high end, and which LOI's or future agreements would be most critical to achieving that high end?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think there's a number of things in the works that give us a high level of confidence that by the time Leviathan comes online, we'll have filled up that BCF a day or possibly even over a BCF a day capacity. You have additional in-country demand that we're seeing. Gary mentioned the coal conversions and the potential switching from coal. I mean, that in and of itself, just with existing facilities is probably 400 million a day or so, so that's a sizable market, let alone, new opportunities there.

In some of the export areas, I think, there's potential in Jordan to see additional needs there. And then, we're still working hard on tying up some contracts into Egypt that can be expanded or used through existing pipeline infrastructure. So , probably on at least three fronts, we see some pretty clear line of sight to how we're going to fill up that BCF a day.

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great, thanks.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Ryan Todd with Deutsche Bank.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks. Maybe if I could ask the first one on the DJ Basin. You had great results out of the enhanced completions there in the basin. Can you maybe provide a little clarity on how much drilling inventory you have there in East Pony, and how many of these are on private versus federal land, and then when we might see the extension to some of these upside completions tested in the Mustang area?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Ryan, I mean, we've got a good amount of inventory left in East Pony still. It is a mix of both private fee and federal lands, as you mentioned. And a good portion of our activity for the rest of the year is on BLM. We're certainly very encouraged by the first wells that we tested up there, with the enhanced completions that we disclosed this morning. That type of performance, and seeing kind of replicate the performance of those enhanced completions that we were seeing down in Wells Ranch and East Pony has been pretty impressive. You can see on the slide that we showed after 120 days, those wells, on average, are producing about twice what our type curve suggested for that area, so very excited about that.

I think for the remainder of the year, a lot of the activity again will be on federal land. And due to some of the permitting constraints there and the lead time on those, the average proppant concentration on those jobs will be more than that 1,400 pound range versus the enhanced jobs that we just released. So, interested to see how those wells perform, too. But, inventory going forward still quite a bit there. I think as far as Mustang, you'll start to see some more results from Mustang towards the end of the year when Noble Midstream brings on the first centralized facility in that area for us.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks. And then maybe, as you continue to transition the portfolio with the Marcellus divestiture, I don't know, you have a well coming up in Suriname, but can you talk a little bit about maybe what the role of traditional exploration, how you kind of envision that playing in the company going forward, and as your assets continue to refocus on the U.S. onshore, how the deepwater Gulf of Mexico kind of competes for capital within that?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Brian, on the exploration piece, I think having those capabilities will continue to be a long-term benefit for us. We've obviously reduced some of the capital spend on that, and really partly to make sure that we're pushing the best of the best opportunities to the top. We put Suriname in that category, things that can be highly impactful, the things we're looking at that we – acreage we picked up offshore Newfoundland, the acreage we have over in Gabon, all those are in that same category.

The way I think about it is our objective there is to find and then pour it into the portfolio, a new core area that can really be developed probably on the heels of Leviathan wall of cash coming on. So, I think it would be a nice mix to that portfolio. We can come up with a very material new core area that we can start developing around the turn of the decade here.

I think on the Gulf of Mexico, we're in that phase now, where we've had the benefit of bringing on some very economic high-impact major projects over the last couple of years, and we're benefiting from those being on, and the cash flow that those provide right now. I think when you look at the whole program and the capabilities of the organization, the capabilities of that exploration mentality, we see it play out in our onshore development and the rapid transfer of learnings. We see the capabilities of the major project execution that kind of goes hand in hand with that playing out, as we look at integrated development plans in the onshore, and how we put a fully integrated plan together from subsurface to surface to marketing. So, I think, we're benefiting from those across the organization and will continue to do so.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from David Tameron with Wells Fargo.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Congrats on a good quarter and the Marcellus sale.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thank you, David.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Just service cost, outside of pressure pumping, sand, the stuff that's been in the headlines, can you talk about what you are seeing elsewhere in the service cost chain as far as inflation?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, David, I mean, this is Gary. Those two are certainly the biggest ones that we've seen, pressure pumping and sand. We've seen some increased prices on steel. Starting to see a little bit of increase on rig rates in some of the onshore areas, although nothing really significant at this point. I think the biggest impact for us really, for this year, is the portion of our capital that's gone to the Eastern Mediterranean, $650 million or so being spent in the Eastern Mediterranean this year, primarily on Leviathan. And that's all pretty well locked in at very close to historic low rates for those types of projects. So, it's certainly an advantage that we've got.

I think when you look at the other areas, again, pressure pumping and sand are two of the big ones. Permian is hot, everybody knows that. That's where we're seeing some of the highest increases. But I think it's important to remember that as a portion of our overall capital program for the year, our completion capital in the Permian is only about 12% of our total capital budgets. So, while we may be seeing a hot market there, it doesn't influence the overall total that much.

When we came out with budget time, I think we signaled 10% to 15% inflation is what we expected to see in the onshore. I think we're seeing that. In some cases, maybe a little bit more than that, but, again, it's highly localized and doesn't really drive the overall number as much.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, Gary, just following up on that. We're hearing that some operators are doing different types of artificial lift, doing the one-offs that we can't see right behind the scenes, the offset well costs. Is there anything there you can talk about? And then just as a one more follow-up, in Eastern Med, when you locked in those rates, as a percentage, what was that compared to when you looked at the project say, two, three years ago?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think when you look at like-for-like versus the mark off, it's down in the 20% range or so, like-for-like basis versus Tamar, Leviathan. And I'm not sure where you were headed with artificial lift on capital costs. But I think in the onshore area, we're certainly always looking for the most effective artificial lift method, and it ranges across the areas. Delaware Basin, we may have three or four different things that we're testing at any one time to ensure the optimal lift of those wells. But haven't seen a huge impact there from a cost standpoint. or upfront capital cost standpoint anyway.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thanks.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Doug Leggate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Just wanted to say good morning, Dave, and congrats on all of the news the last couple of days.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Doug.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I've got two quick ones, hopefully. Can you walk us through how we should think about the development plans, DJ versus Delaware. And what I'm really thinking about is obviously the oil mix is getting better in the DJ, as a result, you're focused on the lower GOR part of your plays. Is that deliberate? Will it continue?

And a related question on the Delaware. What are the limitations on moving to an integrated development plan there? And I've got a follow-up please.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I'd say, the increase in the oil mix in the DJ is definitely deliberate. I mean, we've been talking for a couple of years now about how we've focused activity on the oilier parts of the basin, primarily, Wells Ranch and East Pony to-date. You can certainly see the impacts of that, as we've shown on slide 9 there: 46% oil, second quarter of last year to 52% this last quarter. And when you think about how much volume we produce out of the basin, a 6% increase like that is pretty significant. I think, most of our capital will continue to be focused in the oilier part of the basin, so you'll probably see some continued trend upward from that.

I think as far as the IDP style of development, we're adapting that to the Delaware, taking all the learnings that we've had from the DJ Basin. Noble Midstream is constructing facilities for us in both places, using a lot of the same technology, same techniques, again, adopting the learnings from the DJ, and don't really see any constraints from that going forward.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I guess just for clarification, Gary, the move to Mustang, will that change that positive oil trend or no?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Depending on where you are in Mustang. I think the Eastern edge of Mustang is probably pretty similar to some of what we're doing in Wells Ranch. You go further West, and it starts to get a little bit gassier. But I think given the activity, we're still going to have folks in the Wells Ranch area over that time period. I wouldn't expect for that to drive the overall mix gassier again.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks for that. My follow-up is on the Gulf of Mexico. Obviously, to your point, Dave, about the tailwind you've got after spending a bunch of capital there. The decline there seems to have been a little better than we were expecting. I'm just wondering how you see the outlook for the Gulf over the next couple of years in terms of things you can do to offset the rollover in that production, tiebacks and things of that nature? Can you just walk us through your thoughts there? And I'll leave it at that. Thank you.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think yeah, it's held up extremely well. I think, we'll start to see some decline. We've seen some decline in the Dantzler, Big Bend area, as we would have expected. And we'll start to see some decline in Gunflint coming up.

I think the next opportunity out there is probably the Katmai development, which we've talked about probably coming online over the next couple of years. So, that's probably the most visible piece, and then beyond that, it really probably depends on what we see from exploration opportunities or other – whether it's Miocene tiebacks or deeper Cretaceous plays. And so, those will just have to be fit into the portfolio.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Does Katmai work at sub-50 (48:55), Dave?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Sub-50 (48:57) , I think, probably. I'd have to go back and look, but what I've seen of it, I think you can make it work at that. We've seen that work for some of the other Miocene tiebacks. I don't think this should be much different.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Tim Rezvan with Mizuho.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, folks. Thanks for taking my question. I, guess my first one is for Ken. Ken, there's been a lot of moving parts on the balance sheet subsequent to quarter end with the Clayton Williams deal, and now this announcement. Can you walk us through some of the parts on the cash and get movements to help us understand kind of pro forma leverage.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, sure, I think, we ended the quarter at $4.8 billion liquidity, and about $6.9 billion of debt, $6.7 million of that debt is bank and bond debt. We drew on the revolver for the cash component of the Clayton Williams transaction, which was the cash consideration. And then to take out their debt, that'll essentially be gone, then with the proceeds from the Marcellus transaction.

And then as Dave mentioned, any further proceeds, we'll take a look at do we help strengthen the balance sheet and reduce some more debt, and/or what's the appropriate investment alternative for that? So, I would expect us to continue to probably come down on the debt side with proceeds. And then, I think, as you see, as we move through the end of this year, you get the cash generation and margin enhancement, even at the $50 price deck.

So, our metrics continue to improve over the next couple of years, so I feel very comfortable that we've got the balance sheet in good shape, liquidity very more than adequate, very robust liquidity, and we can support the business growth. And, so I think, that's probably the summary.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. So the $6.2 billion of net debt at quarter end, is that kind of a good number to use pro forma?

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

For the end of...

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

As your quarter-end number before the Clayton Williams closure?

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Say, the question again. Are you talking about where we'll end up at the end of 2Q, or are you talking about the end of 1Q?

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

No, well, I'm really just asking about today. Because you were $6.2 billion of net debt, and then we had these moving pieces...

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Right...

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

So, it is safe to say that it potentially netted out.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

We went up about $1.3 billion for Clayton, and you'll have about $1.1 billion from the Marcellus transaction. So, net that, I'd expect it to be about where we finished the end of first quarter.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. And I guess my follow-up for Gary and his comments on the DJ various discussions that you monitor, and the decline profiles from the high proppant loadings you've recently used in the DJ. So, I guess, are you seeing any differences across either the DJ or the Delaware from a decline perspective, as you've used these high proppant loadings?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think we're seeing longer periods of kind of a plateau production before it goes on decline. And then once it goes on decline, at least from what we've seen so far, the decline rates tend to be a bit shallower. So, that's one reason we would still like to see more data before we come out and increase our EUR estimates.

Some of these wells, given the size of the fracs that we're putting on them, and how we're ramping them up. They may not go on decline for six months, yeah, startups. So, traditionally, we've talk about kind of needing six months of data, maybe 12 months of data to get a good view on EUR estimates. If they're not even starting decline for six months, obviously, we need a bit more data on them. So, we're watching them closely, but certainly encouraged with what we're seeing so far.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, David, to the rest of your team there.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hello. So, I'd like to ask a question about your first exports in the Eastern Med. It may not have been a large magnitude. It seems to me that, that's a significant threshold that you cross by – and it goes back to the pit that you guys made a few years ago towards those regional export markets. I wondered if you can talk about what maybe happened behind the scenes to get to the point where you could flow that gas to Jordan, and what lessons that may hold for us, or for you about what you guys going to do with exporting Leviathan volumes.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Let me let Keith talk about that, and take credit for that, because him and his team have done a fantastic job on marketing over there.

J. Keith Elliott - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Charles, I suppose the behind the scenes pieces really were just managing the – beyond managing the contractual arrangements is managing getting the cross-border interconnects in place through the INGL system. I mean, the benefit to this particular project is it's very close to the Israel/Jordan border, and so the infrastructure buildout was relatively straightforward and simple and mainly focused around, just cross-border activity agreements for the construction of that infrastructure.

I think the lessons in that have been invaluable to us going forward to, particularly, the next phase with the NEPCO contractor, because, we've learned what's required to permit construction on both sides of the border and what's required to actually do gas measurement and allocation across the border. So, those are a few of the key things that we've learned that are directly applicable into the NEPCO contract and have been incorporated into it.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Thank you, Keith. And then, Gary, if I could maybe ask one more question about those DJ completions. I know you fielded a few on that already this morning. But as we look across the industry, really, we see a lot of incremental improvements and completions with increased sand loading. But really, as we look at those graphs you guys have up there and particularly when you look at the one for East Pony on page 10, that really looks more like a step change rather than kind of an evolution or iteration.

So, I'm wondering if you can talk a bit about has this gone – does this cause you to go back to your reservoir model or has this really caused you to go back and dig deeper and reevaluate all of the assumptions to get such a dramatic change in a short period of time like this?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, Charles, I mean, we're always incorporating data from new designs that we test and taking that data and going back and kind of challenging our previous interpretation of things. It's all part of the evolution of making sure that we've got the most effective designs that we can have. I think it's no doubt that -and should be pretty clear to everybody that we're leading the industry and really the DJ and the Delaware both, testing these higher-intensity completions. And certainly, the results have been pretty phenomenal.

It's not just a matter of how many pounds per foot, I mean, we're doing a number of things around stage spacing and cluster spacing to increase the effectiveness of the frac beyond just putting more sand in there, as well as our flowback procedures. And all of that is combining to, as you point out, some pretty impressive results in East Pony, especially. And so, we're certainly taking that into account. We're going back and revisiting our models and make sure that we incorporate all the data and continue to learn.

We've talked a lot about some of the advanced analytics that we're using to be able to take that data and learn from it even quicker than in the past and hoping to get to the point where we can essentially modify designs as warranted on a almost real-time basis. So, that's all part of the plan. It's where we've been headed for a number of years, and again, I think it's pretty clear we're leading on this, and certainly, have the results to show it.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Thanks for the color, Gary.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

And we will take our next question from David Heikkinen with Heikkinen Energy Advisors.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my question. When we looked at your Delaware Basin API gravity in our recent Permian report, you all seemed okay in terms of marketing. Are you hearing anything on the marketing side or on Delaware producers seeing either increased enforcement of API gravity or higher discounts, or any thoughts about where those thresholds are for WTI standard?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

No, David, I can't really comment on that. We haven't had any issues ourselves at all. I mean, so the area that we're in is very high-quality crude. We've certainly got plenty of take-away capacity, so no issues from us.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

I meant – go ahead.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

And the NBLX Advantage Pipeline acquisition also came with some storage and blending capabilities, so...

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Oh, cool.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

So, I think we're extremely well-positioned.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And so, in that line then, I guess, your appetite, your firm transportation out of the Delaware like oil and gas, you're pretty well-handled? Any thoughts on how that would go, going forward?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, when we look at it, especially with our relationship with Noble Midstream Partners, and as Ken pointed out their recent acquisition along with Plains of the Advantage Pipeline, I think, we feel pretty good about our ability to get both crude out of the basin, as well as gas out of at Oaha [59:27].

So, I think when you look at the capacity today for both oil and gas export versus the current production levels, when you look at the number of projects that have been announced on both the oil and gas side, going forward, I think it's up to 5 Bcf a day of new projects that have been announced on the gas side and over 1 million barrels a day of new projects on the oil side. So, we feel pretty good about where we're at.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Yeah, you're in a good spot. And just kudos to the IR team. I think, slide 5'll provide a pretty good summary of quarterly progression on the onshore operating and production estimate. So, that will be really helpful.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thank you, Dave.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Mike Scialla with Stifel.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah, thanks. Just a follow-up question. I think Charles asked you a little bit on the East Pony area. But it looks to us like it's kind of the only place outside of the Greater Wattenberg where the Niobrara works economically at least with any scale. I guess, one, is that a fair statement? And if it is, do you have any explanation for that? Is it geology, or it is just the completion techniques that you're using or any other thoughts around that?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I'm sorry let me make sure I understood your question. Was your question is that East Pony is the only place in the DJ, where the Niobrara works economically? Is that what you said?

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Outside of the Greater Wattenberg . I mean, it looks like there's obviously – the gassier portion of the play works fine in the Greater Wattenberg area. But in the oilier part of the play, outside of the Greater Wattenberg area, it seems like East Pony is a one-off. I'm just wondering if that is true, and if so, can you explain that.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I don't know if it's a one-off or not. I mean most of the recent activity outside of what you would consider kind of the traditional Greater Wattenberg area has been focused in that area, whether it's by us or a couple of other companies that are near East Pony. And certainly again from the results we're showing, it's a highly economic part of the basin for us.

In the past, we've tested some other acreage outside of the traditional Wattenberg area and outside of East Pony, and frankly, had some mixed results. I'd remind everybody, that was a few years ago with old frac technology or old frac designs, and so I don't know that it necessarily condemns those areas. But certainly, our focus right now, again, is on Wells Ranch, East Pony, and soon to be Mustang, is where we see most of the best value-creation opportunities near term.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

So, just as a follow-up, so with the new completion design, does that make you rethink potentially some of those other areas?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, I think that's fair. We've still got a decent amount of acreage outside of the five IDPs that we've talked about in the past. You can see it on the map that we published. So, it's certainly causing us to rethink those things. We're looking at the results that we had on those wells several years ago, with types of completions that we were putting on them, looking at how much improvement we've been able to show in some of the other areas with the new completion designs, and certainly, looking at that as to whether that's a place to test some new designs going forward.

And we may do some of that. I don't think it's going to be a significant part of the capital program in the next year or two, but it's certainly an opportunity to test some things and see how much wider we can create kind of the opportunity wedge here with some of this new technology we're using.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Gary.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Gail Nicholson with KLR Group.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. In regards to Wells Ranch, in 4Q, you talked about the wells at Wells Ranch were exhibiting higher oil compositions than the type curve. In the 1Q well that you brought online, did you experience a similar compositional outperformance?

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I think that's true, Gail, and particularly, as you look at our 1Q total oil mix to continue to grow, I think, it's up from 46% about a year ago to 52% now. That is from focused activity and low GOR areas at both Wells Ranch and East Pony. So, certainly, running a little bit higher on the oil side than our type curve on the oil mix in Wells Ranch.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. Great. And then could you talk about the unitization agreement at Alba, and what that does for you on a go-forward basis?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Gail I mean this is an agreement that has been being negotiated for a couple of years now. We've got it finalized finally. It did result in a reduction in our interest in Alba by a couple of percent. And so, when you think about our sales volume forecast for Alba going forward, you need to take that into account in the forecast. But it's really a situation where the field extended onto an adjoining block, and it's been part of an ongoing negotiation for quite some time.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. And that, actually, as we look at it going forward that reduction in interest there is really more than offset by the performance of the onshore program so...

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Whitmarsh, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks, sir.

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thank you. I know we've run over a couple of minutes. Appreciate all of the questions today. Our team is available all afternoon and going forward for additional engagement and conversations, and we look forward to talking with you. Thanks.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We'd like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

