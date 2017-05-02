Agrium's (AGU) CEO Charles Magro on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Downey - VP of Investor and Corporate Relations

Charles Magro - President & CEO

Steve Douglas - SVP & CFO

Jeff Tarsi - VP of U.S. Operation

Jason Newton - Head of Market Research

Harry Deans - SVP and President, Wholesale Business Unit

Analysts

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Steve Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Roberts - UBS

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Parkinson - Credit Suisse

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Sandy Klugman - Vertical Research Partners

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Jonas Oxgaard - Bernstein

Don Carson - Susquehanna Financials

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Agrium Q1 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Richard Downey, Vice President, Investor and Corporate Relations for Agrium. Thank you, Mr. Downey. You may begin.

Richard Downey

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Agrium’s 2017 first quarter conference call. On the phone with us today is Mr. Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Agrium; Mr. Steve Douglas, CFO; and the rest of our executive management team to discuss and review our results.

As we conduct this conference call, various statements we will make about future expectations, plans and prospects contain forward-looking information. Certain material assumptions were applied in making these conclusions and forecasts. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information.

Additional information about these factors and assumptions are contained in our current Quarterly Report to our shareholders, as well as our most recent Annual Report, MD&A, and Annual Information Form filed with Canadian and U.S. Securities Commissions to which we direct you.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Chuck Magro.

Charles Magro

Thanks, Richard. Good morning everyone and welcome to Agrium’s first quarter earnings call. Last night, Agrium reported solid first quarter earnings and what is seasonally our slowest quarter. Our results were supported by strong Wholesale volumes and good margins across our Retail product line despite some challenging weather towards the end of the first quarter.

The U.S. spring application season showed signs of a potential early start in late February; however, weather in March quickly turned wet and cool across much of North America which delayed application. We also made good progress on our key growth initiatives this quarter, which will drive long-term shareholder value.

As we recently announced, we have successfully started up our new urea plan at our Borger facility which was on time and on budget and is expected to be operating at full capacity by the end of the second quarter. The project included a new 610,000 ton urea plant and refurbishment of the existing facility which is expected to improve plant reliability for years to come as well as diversify our product offering and reduce reliance on a single ammonia pipeline to reach our end market.

Retail growth continues to be a focus for the Company and we have completed several tuck-in acquisitions already this year. We are also ramping up our greenfield build program as a new avenue for growing our footprint. We have made good progress in this regard. We are currently in the construction phase at two locations with the further five sites that would be under construction by the end of the third quarter and additional sites identified for future builds.

As we discussed, when we first announced the strategy, we have taken a detailed regional analysis approach to our new build program. Looking to sell high-value gaps in our footprint that will add to the competitive position of our Retail network where acquisition opportunities haven't been readily available.

Turning now to the details of our first quarter results, overall, we saw strong Wholesale nutrient volumes and solid Retail earnings. Our Retail EBITDA and gross profit levels were up compared to the first quarter of last year, and with the second best ever for our first quarter, with good performance in both our North American and international operations.

Our Australian business performed particularly well once again this quarter, achieving a 29% increase in EBITDA over last year's previous record first quarter in local currency terms. Strong demand for crop protection products and higher revenues from our livestock exports business were key drivers for the strong performance.

I am pleased to report that Retail delivered year-over-year improvement in gross profit across all products and services category. Total Retail crop nutrient sales volumes were quietly lower this year primarily due to wet weather in March. However, we were able to achieve a 13% increase in average margins per ton over last year

In seed and crop protection chemical, increased sales of our proprietary product lines help contribute the higher gross profit level as we continue to focus on adding values for growers through this important segment of our business.

In our Wholesale operations despite reduction in gross profit this quarter was primarily due to higher natural gas cost and lower crop sale prices. This was partially offset by the significant increase in sales volume across all three nutrients this quarter as well as lower per ton cost for potash and phosphate.

Wholesale EBITDA was up year-over-year primarily due to lower SG&A cost as a result of our operational excellent focus. While total nitrogen margins were lower this quarter compared to last year, our nitrogen margins still average above $100 per ton and urea margins were over a $130 per ton, highlighting once again the unique competitive advantages of our nitrogen business.

Global demand for potash has been strong and we achieved high production and sales volumes this quarter with sales increasing in both international and domestic market. These market conditions also supported prices and combined with the reduction in our cost per ton of product sold. Our potash cash margin averaged $100 per ton this quarter.

I’ll now turn it over to Steve Douglas to discuss our guidance and provide an update on the integration process for pending merger.

Steve Douglas

Thank you, Chuck, and good morning everybody. As reported, we have tightened our annual guidance range slightly taking the revised range to $4.75 to $5.75 per share. While wet weather has delayed our sales volume in Retail, Agrium expect strong demand for crop inputs in the first half of 2017. U.S. growers are now underway with spring application and planting and all indications are that fertilizer application rates are strong.

As a result, Retail's annual EBITDA range remains stable and Wholesale's annual production tons have not changed. We're providing a first half guidance range of $3.75 to $4.25, which incorporates these variables. Note, the SG&A for Retail was higher year-over-year mainly due to the record number of acquisitions made in 2016 as well as cost resulting from a higher than usual percentage of sales from crop production products sold in Q1.

We do expect our cash operating coverage ratio for the first half of 2017 to be in line with the first half of last year, and on annual basis to be below that of last year's level. The acquisitions made in 2016 will add approximately $35 million in EBITDA this year.

Agrium's financial stability in the challenging market conditions was once again demonstrated this quarter. Our key get metrics remain stable, while our current dividend is covered approximately two times by free cash flow. Our major expansion projects are now all complete, which will free up significant cash flow for the future reallocation. We reduced our expected annual CapEx expenditure range for 2017, as a result of efficiencies that we expect to capture in our Wholesale planned maintenance project as part of our operational excellence program.

As Chief Integration Officer for the merger of, with Potash Corp, I can tell you that both companies have been very busy preparing for the confirmation of the deal. Everything that we have seen thus far continued to support our expectations of achieving this stated synergy target.

We are still expecting deal completion sometime in the middle of this year, upon the seed of our outstanding inventory approval from the U.S., Canada, India, and China. Once final approvals are received, our new organization will command a strong an enviable balance sheet, allowing us to consider all opportunities for growth in addition to returning capital to shareholders.

I will now turn it over back to Chuck to provide a summary of the outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Charles Magro

Thanks, Steve. Since our call in February, crop prices have declined driven by the extremely strong yields in South America this year. As a result, the USDA confirmed that U.S. growers are expected to reduce corn acreage by 4 million acre this year and that this acreage will shift in soybeans and cotton.

Canola acreage in Canada is expected to increase significantly. The increase in acreage in for soybeans, canola and cotton should support Agrium's seed earning as we have a greater penetration of proprietary seed for these crops than for corn. We have included a slide in our quarterly commentary deck that puts shift in acreage in the perspective, highlighting the anticipated $10 million acre increase in combined soybean, canola and cotton area.

The outlook for crop inputs demand for the spring season remained solid, despite the weakening in crop prices over the past year. While grower cash margins are down somewhat from earlier this year, they remain higher than last year for most crops. We've also seen growers continue to apply above normal rate to fertilizer this spring.

While Western Canadian spring demand will be supported due to shortfall applications season last year and record canola acreage intention, there is now some increased risk in losing some fertilizers sales volume in this market as the spring application season is well behind last year and some farmers are currently focused on getting crops off the field that are still standing from last fall.

While we realize growing markets fundamentals remain challenging, we are focused on being partner of choice with global growers and helping them achieve the greatest value from our products and solutions.

In the nutrient market, we continue to see a relatively tight supply demand situation for potash at least until the new facilities start producing earnings. This has been led by strong market demand in key international markets including Brazil and Asia as well as solid demand profile in North America. Potash shipment was strong in late 2016 and early 2017 and we saw record demand from Brazil, up 25% compared to 2016 in the first quarter.

We have also seen an increase in Indian imports year-over-year and do not expect the substantive impact on demand for potash related to the reduction in the Indian potash substitute. Uncertainty over the timing of the next Chinese contract negotiations have had a little impact on market sentiment or demand this year. Our global potash shipment estimate for 2017 has increased slightly to a range of 61 million to 63 million tons.

In nitrogen, global prices have been supported so far this year by higher raw material cost particularly in China and Europe. Chinese exports are down 58% compared to the first quarter of 2016. However, lower Indian imports partially offset the reduced Chinese supply. Our expectations for 2017 export are 6 million to 8 million tons from China, which is a significant reduction from previous year.

In North America, nitrogen prices were impacted by the slow start to the spring application season, high urea imports in January and February and cautious by behavior ahead of recent capacity additions in the U.S. We believe current nitrogen prices are at or near for levels and expect normal seasonal pricing trends looking through the second half of 2017.

Recent tightness in the phosphate markets has supported international prices earlier this year. This was largely driven by the sizable increase in demand from Brazil; however, demand has slowed in recent week. We do expect however that higher input costs are likely to keep 2017 phosphate prices above 2016 levels.

We anticipate that nutrient prices will be supplied as we move into the second half of the year, but the marginal cost of product has increased compared to levels a year ago, providing higher cost core prices. Additionally, Agrium has distinct global advantages when it comes to production cost for both nitrogen and potash.

In closing, I believe Agrium has benefitted from the value of our integrated and diversified portfolio, and we continue to focus on capturing value from our operational excellence program as we enhance and optimize our business. This strategy was an important enabler of our margin with Potash Corp and we are very excited about the next steps in bringing our two great companies together to create the leading provider of crop inputs globally.

Both companies have closely aligned missions and visions to help seed the growing global population and we look forward to the many benefits that operating as a stronger combined company will offer our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and community. Our shareholders will benefit from significant value creation from the transaction as we capture our $500 million of annual operating synergy.

Before I open the call to questions, I would like to announce that Steve Dyer has decided to step down as a President of Retail effective May 1st. Steve will move back to Canada and become Head of Special Projects at Agrium. We will have -- and we have begun a search for Steve's replacement.

On the call today from Retail will be Jeff Tarsi, our VP of U.S. Operation. I know most of you will be very familiar with Jeff, as he has been active in shareholder outreach and answering your questions on Ag Retail for over 25 years over the past 10 years as part of Agrium and before that with UAP.

I would now like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen at this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Wong from RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wong

So just want to ask about nitrogen. Entering the year I think, we all have expected that nitrogen prices might be a little bit volatile this year. But it's probably safe to say that the prices for urea have been weaker than what most of us had expected, so maybe you can just walk through some of the thoughts on how the markets unfolded differently on the demand side and the supply side versus those expectations at the beginning of the year? And have any of those changes or some price changes outlook for recovering next year? Thanks.

Charles Magro

Good morning, Andrew. I have Jason Newton, our Head of Economy to talk you about the fundamentals and then Harry Deans can talk you about what we're seeing for our nitrogen book. Go ahead Jason.

Jason Newton

Good morning, Andrew. Yes, I would agree with you that relative to expectation, the nitrogen market has been a little bit weaker. The urea market particularly has been weaker than expected. There is number of drivers behind that. Starting globally, we look at marginal production within China, that's actually really behaved pretty much as we expected or it actually maybe produced last so. Our estimate in Q1 is that, Chinese production was down about 4 million tons. And if you look at the export total and the exported 1.2 million tons, that would down about 1.7 million tons.

So, there's a big differential there and it's made up for with consumption. So, Chinese consumption was quite down a little bit more than expected at the start of the year. And that supports the exportable supplies entering Q2, a little bit higher than what we'd have expected given the production. Now, we are seeing some support for Chinese prices at current level which would be expected because still prices remain below marginal cost level.

Now, we shipped into North America, that market is probably underperformed more than expected. And the big driver there has been the delayed start to the year. So, if we look back to February, industry expectations were -- but the season would get off to an early start. And imports from offshore sources in both January and February were close to 1 million tons each. So, combine that with increased domestic production and it really closed the GAAP with supply on a fertilizer year basis. And with the delayed application, we start the pressure on prices and we've seen unseasonal pressure on U.S. nitrogen prices.

But as we look forward into the second of all of the year, not much has changed; and when we compared to a year ago, we had both key raw material prices and urea prices at unsustainably low levels and cost production has increased by about $20 per tons for Chinese producers. So if we look at the global floor, we think it's above where it was a year ago. And in terms of North American prices because of the increased North America production, we do think the market will be more discounted than it was a year ago. But the floor is probably in the same neighborhood on a same level that it was last year.

Charles Magro

And Harry, why don't you talk about our North American business?

Harry Deans

Yes, thanks Chuck. Yes, Andrew, what we've seen as we've seen this a little bit of customer hesitation I think in Q1 with the course of the adjacent of credit line. But looking at our commitments on the behalf of the book for Q2, we thought ammonia commitments at 60% and urea very strong at 82%. So, demand for urea has been pretty brisk that we've seen so far.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Byrne from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Byrne

Just a quick shout out to your further level of discloser in your slides and release, it's very helpful. Just wanted to drill in a little bit about that $130 a ton margin you commented on, on your urea in the first quarter. How would you split that out between your retail operations in Western Canada versus say Central Cornville? And for your retail purchases in the -- retail purchases of nitrogen in the Central Cornville, how much of that is from other U.S. suppliers and imports and were you fully loaded up at the beginning of the quarter? Or did you buy more spot as the quarter went on and maybe took advantage of that slide in the import price?

Charles Magro

Good morning Steve. You have to deconstruct that question a bit. So, what we will do is, we will have Harry talk about the Wholesale margins. The $130 that I referred during the opening comments, our only Wholesale margins, that has nothing to do with our Retail business. So, we'll answer that question and then what I will do is we can answer your question about how we bought nitrogen for retail and Jeff Tarsi and I can answer that for you. So, go ahead Harry.

Harry Deans

Thanks Chuck. Steve, the margins for overall nitrogen was $100 a ton of which a 130 was a margin for urea and the margin for ammonia was about $90 a ton.

Charles Magro

And then Steve, so just a little more on that. Obviously, we have our 80% of our operations in North America sitting in Western Canada. We had very competitive gas prices. And as we've talked about many times before, Western Canada now with the integration with Retail, which maybe where you're heading as we're able to keep those tons close to the home have lower supply chain cost and because of that we get logistic savings, we've got natural gas, competitive advantages as you know sitting in Western Canada. And then we have an end market premium because exporters have to bring that those tons up -- where those tons up into our market and so we have end market premium, low natural gas cost, low supply chain cost because of the integration retail.

Now, your question when we talk about retail, we were able to buy when we had seasonally low prices in Q4 and in early Q1. We usually layer that on as part of our retail inventory build program and we do have some pretty attractive pricing when it comes to nitrogen. And so far, from our Retail customer perspective, certainly our prices and our margins are holding and we're quite happy to that. And we actually think that we're going to have a very strong second quarter in retail primarily because some of the advantage feedstock we were able to -- specifically the fertilizer, we were able to acquire early in the first quarter and late in the four.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Roberts from UBS. Please proceed with your question.

John Roberts

Could you talk a little about the nitrogen fertilizers expansions for the next year or so outside of North America? I think we have a pretty good grip on North America, but I'm not sure I know exactly what the outlook is overseas over the next 12 to 18 months?

Charles Magro

We can give you -- good morning, John. We can give you some high levels and then if you need more details, please contact IR certainly after the call. Go ahead Jason.

Jason Newton

Good morning, John. If we look outside North America, what we're expecting to see this year is continued ramp up of some of the supply coming in Africa. So, Algeria, Nigeria had some plants to start up partway to last year. So, continue to see the increase there. We also see some increased production out of Iran as a couple of plants that are starting in Iran over the next couple of years. And then outside of that, we see some new supply in Southeast Asia, Indonesia and Malaysia. And then, we are also expecting to see some closures. So, there is there a plant in Kuwait that is expected to close over the next year.

We've seen over the past couple of years that basically in China, the permanent closures have matched the expansions, and given where market conditions are today, I would expect that to continue to be the case. So all total, we do expect that in 2017, we'll continue to see capacity utilization globally decline as the net new capacity of nitrogen exceeds demand growth in 2017. Beyond 2017 and into 2018, 2019, we start to see capacity utilization move higher as really beyond the plants that are currently under construction. There is very few are being constructed for that time period.

Charles Magro

Yes, John, just couple of more comments. So, we're constructive on the nitrogen business. We think we have one of the best nitrogen businesses certainly in North America and potentially around the world. We see demand continuing to grow for nitrogen. We don't think that changes. And the world needs one to two world-scale nitrogen plants per year, depending on whose estimate you use. It could be even three world-scale plants per year.

So, we do have some new capacity coming online in North America and other parts of the world. But certainly as we get through 2018, we could turn very constructive in terms of the supply demand, and operating rate should increase and that should allow prices to increase as well. So, we think that nitrogen setup for long-term success. We may go through a temporary period of dislocations for new tons. But long-term, we are quite constructive on the nitrogen business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Oliver on for Ben, thanks for taking my question. On Slide 5, it appears that the utilization rates are deteriorating a bit and they're below the 2017 targets. Could you give us some color on what's happening there, and if you think, you'll still be able to meet those targets?

Charles Magro

Good morning, I have Harry Deans to talk about our operating performance for nitrogen. Go ahead Harry.

Henry Deans

Thanks Oliver. Thanks for your question. Yes, in essence, you must remember that 2016 was a record year for us in terms of ammonia utilization rate and also potash utilization rate. So, you have to put all in perspective. What's happened in Q1 is that we have to tie ends as we start to do in our Borger asset, as we took the asset down to the tie ends to new urea expansion. At the same time, we actually did some work on the turbine that was playing up a little bit and actually sorted that to you.

We are going top of that, we find quite a lot of external factors in the quarter that have affected our utilization rates likely as we've had on the Magellan Pipeline. Dyna and Borger, that's prevented us some supply and all the ammonia to the markets we led to. And also we had issues with supplier feedstock, our unit up in Joffre which reduced our rates as well. We expect that we will get back to the targets as promised over the rest of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Adam Samuelson from Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Adam Samuelson

Maybe a question on Retail, the crop nutrient shipments for the year were taken down a little bit. I guess I'm presuming that just Western Canada and maybe some of the lost tons there. The EBITDA range was unchanged and trying to get a sense for as you look at the order book now third of the way through the year and into the part of the spring -- most of the spring selling season, if the confidence there is improving or maybe still little bit cautious because of the weather as you think about get advanced during the higher and the lower end of that range?

Charles Magro

Good morning Adam, I have Jeff Tarsi to answer that question for you.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, Adam, about half of that ton acreage was relating to Australia and some of our strategy changes there in the Western side of the country at primarily deals with some low margin tons and some different shift and strategy that we have might be a little bit less volume, but higher margins as we go forward on that. And then the other half as you said is related Western Canada and the wet weather we are experiencing right now even though the weather does appear to be improving.

Going into the second quarter, we see very strong demand. We still got a lot of runway ahead of us as far as planning is concerned. We don't see any shift from pulling this weight, so that's very strong as relates to nutrient demand going into second quarter. So, yes, we're optimistic from that standpoint.

Charles Magro

Yes, maybe one other comment, Adam for you. So, the first quarter this year was 50 million of EBITDA, second best first quarter ever pretty impressive considering that we did have a very late spring. So, we're feeling very good about globally our retail business. The one area that we're watching, which we still have plenty of time, but it's in Western Canada. We really do need to get rolling in the Western Canada here in the next two to three weeks. And so far, I'm sitting in Calgary today it's going to be 21 degree Celsius. It's a beautiful dry spring day. So, I think we will be moving pretty quickly here.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Vincent Andrews

Just a question on potash. In the press release, there is a comment about maybe the market slowing down after the spring season or cautious view on that, which is little bit different than some of your peers. So, I am just wondering, is that sentiment coming from the Retail side of the house or from the Wholesale side of the house? And with your, increasing your shipment expectation, is that to imply that you are worried that price might weak in the second half or into the next year based on the new supply?

Charles Magro

Hi, Vincent. I will answer your question here. So, look, potash has been strong and I must say it's been a bit stronger than we had thought when we talk to you in February. So, look, we're moving a lot of tons right now. Domestically, we can't protect this moving an awful lot of tons internationally. The Chinese contract I have no idea when it will be signed, but I can tell you that there's a fundamental difference. The last two years, we didn't do a lot of trade around the world until the Chinese contract was signed. And this year, we're doing an awful lot of trade around the world. So, we have been really, really impressed with the first half business.

The second half of the year, so far, I think looks good. You can't get too far ahead of this thing. We do need to understand where we're going to settle with the Chinese. But given where we are right now, and then if the Chinese contract comes in, the second half of the year could be quite good. You've referenced that they also in the room now is when does the new supply come online and what is that due to pricing. And we think will happen now is certainly in the second half of this year, we still could see very good demand because we do think. And if you look at our guidance for global shipments, up from 61 to 63 range. So, we did take that up modestly this quarter as well.

So, what we think is going to happen actually, we should have decent and demand will be strong. It all depends in terms of pricing and when the new capacity comes online. We don't have any more information than you do, but we do know that it's coming in late 2017, 2018. That may be a first-half 2018 issue, because we are more optimistic I think for the second half of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Parkinson from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Christopher Parkinson

When you look at your proprietary sales in both seed and ag chems, it's been pretty solid tailwind for the last several years, level on Q1. Just in the context of the new product introductions in the U.S. large-scale M&A shifts and competitor sales strategy et cetera. Can you just sit one to two things that could use the most confidence in growing this team further, but also the one or two things that may act as potential headwinds going forward? Thank you.

Charles Magro

Jeff, why don't you start?

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, our proprietary business has performed very strongly and we had strong performance in the first quarter probably more impressive with margin expansion than we had in the first quarter. And some of the things that attributed to that is that we work really hard from an OpEx basis to create better cost of goods sold in an area, and we start to see the fruits of our labor there. We're steadily improving our product mix whether that's with new products or shifts with products across different categories.

And then, we've done a lot of work the last 3 years ramp back integration in our nutritionals. And that's creating a lot of opportunities and is going to create a lot of opportunities plus going forward, growth from the revenue and the margin standpoint. Acquisitions are very attractive to our proprietary business. We pretty much know right out the best when we do an acquisition. If we look at the key elements seed shift, we know that that will be a very quick integration into a certain percentage of that business into our proprietary products, which obviously give us the margin uplift.

As far as headwinds are concerned, I don't know that I would see headwind around our proprietary business. We've got great products with our seed brands such as Dyna-Gro and Proven. We have great germplasm there and great technology packages with it. So we expect to continue to expand our business in those areas.

Charles Magro

Yes, Chris. It's Chuck. I'd say a few more things. So, I'd completely agree with Jeff. The key here is that we've built I think a set of products by investing in cash flow and we have proprietary access and exclusivity to these products. And the key for these products of course is that, they add values for the grower. So, we are able to increase their yields, increase their bottom line because we have exclusivity in some of these products that we have invested heavily in.

We think that can continue, we talk a lot about our tuck-in strategy that is that beachhead continued to expand on margin because then a quick synergy is to put these proprietary products into those businesses. But we also have to and we plan to continue to invest backwardly into the propriety product's portfolio because we have had so much success. Go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Tarsi

And one thing also I would add Chuck is that we've seen tremendous success over the last two years with our propriety business and our international markets. It took some time in Australia to get these products up, get them rich or get them introduced to our customers in those areas and as well as a South America. But we've really seen a lot of growth there and we expect that growth to continue very nicely in those international markets.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Joel Jackson

Maybe a couple of questions on seed. Maybe talk about how the seed market has been this period has been more competitive than normal? And then, being with seed, it seems like you've done very well to get close to kind of Loveland -- part of the mix that you want for Loveland Product out of the overall chemical mix? But on seeds, it's seems like maybe Dyna-Gro is not as close to the target as one that you want, maybe you can give a little more color on that?

Charles Magro

Go ahead Jeff.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes. Joe, so we did see -- we've seen very strong demand for our Dyna-Gro brands. And as we come through the first quarter obviously we didn’t have -- we had a very little plant in progress into that first quarter. The seed shift in general for us is a shift that we see a great opportunity for organic growth. Our share in that shift is obviously below at key element book share in that part of it. So, we have invested in people and we have invested in product expansion in those areas and we think that we will see that -- we think we will continue to see those gains.

Right now, if I'm looking at, I see very high demand as we got into the second quarter for our Dyna-Gro brands particularly with cotton. We are going to have a big expansion in cotton acreage this year. We're back integrated in cotton all the way back into germplasm with an acquisition we made several years ago in Texas. So, that's going to give us a lot of opportunity there as well as a lot of margin expansion.

Joe, I don't remember we didn’t see competitive pressures on pricing. In the marketplace, I don't think that this year being different than that but one of the ways that we do mitigate in margin pressure is by our proprietary shift of seed in and level of products.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jacob Bout from CIBC. Please proceed with your question.

Jacob Bout

So, just going back to the propriety products. Can you just talk -- I think you've made some comments in the MD&A about gaining market share. Can you talk a bit about order for magnitude, what is that look like and how long that can continue for? And then maybe just switching over to merchandise, you are also showing some nice year-on-year gain. If you talk about fuels, is there anything else that's driving that in terms of sustainability there?

Charles Magro

Hi, Jacob. Jeff will answer those questions for you.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, on our proprietary -- Jacob, your question was around the proprietary level of products or the seed or whether the more direct?

Jacob Bout

Yes the proprietary both the seed and for the crop production.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, well. So, on the crop protection side of it through the new product introductions, through our strategy with total nutritional assets, that's a big component of our business today. It wasn't, if you go back three years. And we've made some great gains there. We're continuing to introduce new products in that area. It fits very well with our Precision technology platform as far as putting the right products on at the right time. So, we're going to expect -- we're going to continue to expect growth there as far as given the percentage growth above and not at liberty to do that right now.

But I think that the growth will be very healthy in those areas probably more impressive will be margin growth to get out of those types of products. And the same thing on the seed side of it, we've greatly enhanced our platform on seed adding started from last year. We're working on a right program today. We and obviously soybean, corn and cotton and it's really exciting to watch some of these things happen particularly around cotton right now. But we're seeing very strong demand. Soybean acres are going to be up this year, we've got some great drivers in that area, and I think we'll see demand in the second quarter for those.

Jacob Bout

And merchandise?

Jeff Tarsi

Merchandise is largely attributable to Australia as well as Canada. From that standpoint, our Australian business is going very nicely as we talked about earlier. The environment is been good there. So that business and I think you can contribute most to that into our international business as well.

Charles Magro

Yes, And Jacob just on the merchandise. So, our strategy has been to have fewer products on the shelf with higher margins. So, we've really went through an inventory and margin assessments over the last three years and really been operating the Landmark franchise in Australia. And that's been the strategy, it's just really to reduce the number of products on the shelf and drive up sales of the higher margin product. And that you can see the benefits in the results in the first quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sandy Klugman from Vertical Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Sandy Klugman

As an offset to lower nitrogen prices, you have a very wide dollar plus spread between NYMEX and AECO gas prices, which is providing meaningful cost tailwind. How sustainable do you expect this spread to be both in the near and the longer term?

Charles Magro

Harry.

Henry Deans

Yes, I think there is two comps in this at the moment, Sandy. So, if you look the NYMEX forward pricing, it contains with the moment. So, it's going up, but then if you look for the right, it's actually going backward dated. And the two comps are different, so the people are saying that those rig counts doubled and that's going to bring on more gas productions. So, therefore, it's going to bring the price time. We know that as you look at storage levels, storage levels are actually 330 cubic feet above the five year average. So, again that might help to bring the price time. On the other side, you got the fact that there actually production slightly less gas per month and per annum until these rigs actually start to take effect. So what we expect to see, the premium between NYMEX and AECO is pretty healthy at the moment run about once over the next time. Now, we expect that to narrow a little bit and then expand and that's what most people in the market think.

Charles Magro

Yes, Sandy, it's Chuck. So, here is what how we think about it, there is an awful lot of gas in Western Canada, but now there is an awful lot of gas in the U.S. and without major pipeline construction, which we believe are years away. But gas is going to back up in the Western Canada, which should cause us to go on sale and for companies like Agrium Mid East gas this is a huge advantage for us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of PJ Juvekar from Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

It's [indiscernible] for PJ. Can you just comment a bit about your crop protection chemical inventory any by region and the shift in planned acreage for the upcoming spring? Is that going to have any impact on how you think your inventory next for season? And then secondly, can you comment there angles you have rationale on the spring? Thanks.

Charles Magro

Good morning, Dan. We will have Jeff Tarsi to answer those questions.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, we were just at -- coming out of the first quarter, we were just marginally up on crop protection inventory, so with what the increase was and what we expect our demand into second quarter, we don’t have any concerns of our inventory. I might add that will there as well that with our vendor, we're price protected on the majority of that inventory. The shifts we see from corn to soybean, we don’t think it's going to have a great effect. If you look at where that corn acreage -- we are going to be down 4 million acres projected, 40% of that acreage is just going to come across the south and not the typical corn build area. 20% of those acreages are going to convert the cotton, which cotton increased, we get come in 2017. Cotton is actually from a usage standpoint, it actually uses more crop protection chemicals than corn does. So, we expect demand stays from in that pace of it.

And the second question, I think it was around Echelon, we continue to expand that platform and with our offerings to our growers out there, we think we have got a very solid platform. Today, we are seeing our usage increase in that standpoint what's been amazing. We introduced Echelon into our South American business this past year and the acceptance has just been tremendous in Argentina. We did this well, we will continue to do work to get that platform introduced into our Australian business as well. So, that’s going to be a work -- to me a work in progress technology is constantly changing in that area. Our growers getting very comfortable with use in this information, but at the same time, they're very dependent on our agronomist to keep up with that information and have that data available for them as they make the proper decision.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Hansen with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Hansen

Just a follow-up here on the seed margins, I can certainly appreciate all of the prior comment about the strength you proprietary portfolio, but we have also seen some volatility in past quarters around few other issues including needs of some distributors as a wholesaler. Is that something we should expect in the back half of this year as well? Or is that more of a one-off issue that we fact late last year? Thanks.

Charles Magro

Jeff, what are we seeing?

Jeff Tarsi

Again, we are not seeing anything that’s unusual in that area again coming out of the end of the first, we will very low as far as planning progress is concerned. We have seen activity pickup tremendously over the last two weeks on it. But again, I think from a margin standpoint, you have got pockets and you always going to have pocket for better pressures or stronger, but I feel regionally strong. We will be able to mitigate those with our proprietary offerings. If we look today, we're roughly on our full year average of what we got planned particularly on corn with 34%. We're behind last year from that standpoint, but based on full year average, so again a lot of runway there and not a lot great concern in that area.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jonas Oxgaard from Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Jonas Oxgaard

We got the news this morning Monsanto and Deere finally walked away from trying to convince the Justice of Department, merger -- allowed to merge their operations. Question, there so for you guys, can you talk a little bit of how you see the Precision Ag evolving? And if that presents more of an opportunity to you and with Monsanto and Deere walk away from each other, any potentials for partnering with either of those?

Charles Magro

Jeff, why don't you talk a little bit about our Precision Ag strategy and where we're trying to take that offering?

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, so we work with Monsanto to-date on our Precision platform. We can -- our growers can access it to a lot of the Monsanto information. I'll provide Echelon platform. With us, so that's nothing new from the standpoint of working with Monsanto on that side. As far as John Deere is concerned, a lot of that is around analytics and equipment analytics and stuff like that from that capacity. Again, as I mentioned little bit earlier, we continue improve our platform. We think specially if you look across farm demographics today, you're seeing a lot of young people come back to the farm that's very encouraging for us.

As these young people come back into the business, they're the group of the segment that's most attractive to the Precision platform. So, we want to make sure that we have something that's attractive to this group. And also, your efficiency is so much greater. We're trying to do -- what we're trying to do for our growers today is maximized yields and maximized profit per acres. These tools are just another tool we have in the toolbox to ensure that we're able to give our customers best agronomic information.

Charles Magro

Yes, Jonas, this Chuck. I think you had a -- it's clear that our strategy is very different than some of the others, right. So, we are an independent crop advisor. We're trying fully focused on providing yield maximization for the grower. And we have 3,000 agronomists that work in North America with growers and around the world. And so Precision Ag strategy for us is different, right. It's to maintain the independent assessment of the yield maximization, and we'll bring any product to services to the farmer.

So I think the value proposition is very different, that's how we've had very good uptake. We don't necessarily charge just per acre, we use it as part of a toolkit to sell products and services to maximize yield. So, it's a way to really build the relationship with the grower, but the backbone of our business model is still we have a lot of crops consultant in the field everyday working with the growers. And the Precision Ag strategy is really to supplement what the crop consultant can do and of course what the grower can see for his own business.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Don Carson from Susquehanna Financials. Please proceed with your question..

Don Carson

Chuck a question on the impact on acreage shifts on your overall retail business. You've talked about positive impact on seed from the shift to canola in Western Canada and so in cotton in U.S. and you made some comments in crop chemicals in the U.S., but as you look at that overall shift both in Western Canada and way from corn in the U.S. What was the net impact because obviously reach the shift corn and away from corn in U.S. I think will be negative from a fertilizer demand standpoint?

Chuck Magro

Yes, Don, it's Chuck. There is a -- it's a slight headwind and you have I think summarized that well. Jeff, can you give you his perspective and then I’ll give you some comments.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, sure, Don. If you look at the corn to soya shift, obviously the fertility segments, bigger segment that gets hit on that pace out. The crop protection segment of it with resistance management in soybeans today though it's been a growing segment for us. So, we will actually -- we actually might be step up on the crop chem side of it. And then the other thing to bear in mind for us especially for us is around our proprietary nutritionals, so what they exactly give us a better opportunity on our own nutritionals than corn to us on it. So, we look for some -- we look, if season comes outright, we look for some real opportunities on the back half of cropping season as far as our nutritionals are concerned.

Chuck Magro

And then when you think about Don our business and how we've given guidance, right. So last year was a pretty good year for year, second best year ever close to 1.1 billion of EBITDA. And now we are -- the midpoint of our guidance this year is up like 8% or something. So we have factored in that the acreage shift is part of that. But we think we can certainly offset some or all of that and then grow the business through the acquisitions that we made last year and then really driving the propriety products growth in seed and nutritionals as Jeff talked about. We are seeing really good international growth in Australia, we think that will continue and we are working hard to optimize the cost structure and the network inside of retail which will allow us to be more efficient. So I don’t want to leave you with there is a headwind here because there will be, but we have got so many other things that we are pushing forward on that. We really are quite confident certainly in the first half of the year that we are going to have a solid first half.

Don Carson

And just a follow-up on Retail, we've seen additional consolidation crop chemical with FMC picking a path to DuPont business. So, as a second tier supplier moves to a first tier supplier, does that reduce the type of discounts that you can get presumably you have got to give them better or they get better pricing from you than they get in the past?

Charles Magro

Yes, it's a great question. So, I guess what I would say is on all the big M&A that’s happening in our crop chemistry and the seed world. We don’t have big concerns. We know these -- all these customers -- all these suppliers we have talked them, we are their largest customer in many cases. We have great strategic and commercial relationship with all of them. And so we are not concerned it all, there could be actually some opportunity, if they get large enough and we get large enough that we can start doing things at a different levels together strategically.

Now, to your question on FMC, they were an important supplier and we applaud them for their acquisition. We think it's a very smart move for them. They are going to become now and even more important supplier. And generally what I'd say without talking about specific commercial issues is when they come up to the top tiers actually we see enhanced benefits, not the other way around because we then become so much important to them that we are able to really move the needle for them. And because of that what we usually get is some benefit because of that, and so usually it's a win-win relationship, Don. It's not one where we are trading a certain piece of the pie. Agrium Retail will be able to grow the pie for these large tier suppliers and as a result of that we expect to get the some recognition for it.

So again, we have no concerns. And we think that actually working a little bit closer with FMC will be a good thing for both companies.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Oliver, here again, thank you. Just on the Retail greenfield pipeline, I think you said you have five additional locations starting this quarter and only one more location identified. Does that imply that there will be a well in that new greenfield as the current projects are completed? And how long does it take to identify locations?

Charles Magro

Yes, good question. Go ahead Jeff.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, so we've got approximately teams in various stages of construction to-date. We start anywhere from wells up to just starting to do land preparation only. We got a very nice pipeline for greenfield going into 2018. Basically, we're taking in and looking at areas to identify these areas. We're looking at opportunity areas. We're looking at density of the business. We're looking at our market share in those areas. We also look at we have adjusting an opportunities in that areas that we can explore. But we put a quite a bit of detail into the areas that we've targeted to going in for greenfield. So again, we got team that we expect to have deal over the next year. We should start seeing some revenues coming in on those in 2018 on it, and the pipeline is very strong.

Charles Magro

That's all time we have for today. Thanks, if Investor Relations team here to answer any questions, follow-up questions could have. And we look forward to good spring. Thanks everyone, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.