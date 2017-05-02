Sprint: Why A Subscriber Beat Tomorrow Could Be Huge For The Stock

Introduction

I have remained bullish on Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) subsidiary Sprint (NYSE:S) throughout its run over the past year, although I did note last quarter that I expected the rate of stock appreciation to slow as the law of big numbers made it harder to match the company's tripling of its stock price over 12 months. I also said I expected last quarter's subscriber adds to be impacted by Sprint's decision in September to end all subsidized phone upgrades for longstanding customers. Obviously that didn't happen as Sprint came in above expectations.

With Sprint back above $9 and another earnings report around the corner, I want to talk about where I see the report coming out and what it means for the stock. I will first explain why I expect Sprint to have a positive report tomorrow, and then I will identify one particular bearish argument that I find deeply flawed. Finally, I will explain why a beat this quarter might be particularly bullish for the stock.

Legere Frames The Math For Us

This report will mark the end of Sprint's FY2016, which didn't end until March. While the headline subscriber figure will be important, the market is focused on postpaid phone net adds in particular, the most lucrative category of subscriber.

To get the obvious out of the way, it is still highly unlikely Sprint has actually matched the Un-Carrier's extraordinary market growth. As usual, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has had the best quarter so far, reporting 1.1 million net subscriber adds, of which 798,000 were the lucrative postpaid phone subscribers. With Sprint still trying to crack 400,000 net postpaid phone adds in a single quarter, it almost certainly won't match that. And while T-Mobile's net income rose above $600 million, Sprint will almost certainly report another loss.

Even better for the Un-Carrier, CEO John Legere estimates T-Mobile took 250% of the postpaid phone growth in the quarter for the whole industry. That comes to a total of 320,000 net postpaid phone additions between the four carriers.

As good news that is for T-Mobile, it may also bode well for Sprint. Because the Big Two reported earnings as well and they were ugly.

Extrapolating From The Big Three

Many media reports have mistakenly reported AT&T (NYSE:T) as beating Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in the postpaid phone category by "only" losing 191,000, and sought to portray it as a beat of expectations of 245,000. Since it was the first time either company had ever lost postpaid phone subscribers at all that would have still been quite a wakeup call. But in fact the media has misstated the numbers, confusing the broader postpaid category - which includes tablets - with the postpaid phone category. Postpaid phone subscriber losses were clearly identified as 348,000.

That's actually worse than Verizon, which reported losing 289,000 postpaid phone customers. Combined with AT&T losing 348,000 and T-Mobile, the net growth between the three of them only comes to 161,000. That would leave another 159,000 for Sprint to snag, assuming T-Mobile's market outlook is correct.

What If It's Not?

I would still be optimistic, even if Legere hadn't said anything. Sprint reported last quarter that over the last nine months it has been running postpaid phone net adds at about double last year's rate, or about an extra 150,000 per quarter. With Sprint reporting just 22,000 postpaid phone net adds last March, that would put its postpaid phone net adds this quarter about 172,000, or better than where Legere's math puts it.

The only cloud here is the iPhone. While my expectation that removing iPhone subsidies would depress Sprint's net adds in the holiday quarter proved incorrect, the company did report that postpaid phone churn rose in the quarter, snapping a streak of over a year of falling churn levels. In the earnings call CEO Marcelo Claure specifically identified the removal of iPhone subsidies as the cause of the increased churn. So iPhone customers really did leave, as I predicted. But Sprint added so many new ones it beat on subscribers anyway.

Sprint Reverses Course On iPhone

I wrote earlier that Sprint doubled down on this strategy this past quarter, refusing to match free iPhone offers from Verizon and T-Mobile. Sprint places the strongest emphasis on leasing, which doesn't actually give customers a free device like the other two carriers do. They have to either turn it back in or pay $200 when the lease is up. However, it was pointed out to me in the comments of that article that Sprint has offered 18 months of free lease payments, essentially leaving only the final payment for consumers.

While not a free device, that does mean Sprint has essentially re-instated the iPhone subsidies it revoked last year, which I expected to be a consistent drag on subscribers this year. It used to require a $200 payment up front for a $650 iPhone and eat the difference, a $450 credit to consumers. Now, it requires a $200 payment in 18 months, and nothing upfront, and still eats the difference. This may have resulted in Sprint actually reversing some of the damage lack of iPhone subsidies caused last quarter.

Last quarter churn rose by 5 basis points. That marked a substantial shift from previous quarters when churn was falling 10-15 bps per quarter Y/Y. If iPhone subsidies really do make 20 bps of difference in Sprint's 30 million postpaid customer base, that would suggest another 60,000 net adds over the baseline, which would put net adds over 200,000.

Meanwhile, another factor which has been identified as a drag on subscriber growth by others will, in fact, be a complete non-issue.

Fact-Checking The Half-Off Problem

Motley Fool argued on Christmas Eve - and others have subsequently adopted the narrative - that Sprint was heading into trouble in the new year because it has reached the two-year anniversary of its initial Cut Your Bill In Half promotion. Fool thinks this could set off a major subscriber exodus, and any expectations based on other factors should be discounted accordingly. I actually think Half-Off resets will be a non-issue.

There are three reasons I don't see Half-Off as being a big problem. The first is a little awkward, and I hesitate to say it even now for fear that I will end up being the one missing something obvious. But I think Motley Fool might need to double-check its facts.

Sprint's half-off offers actually died and then were resurrected in 2015, and when they came back they were in a substantially different form than they were before. So there are actually two sets of half-off subscribers who face upcoming promotional expiration. When the deal came back the second time in late 2015, a lot of changes had been made. One of which was that the deal had a defined time limit of two years. But those plans will not reset until winter 2017.

Fool is looking at the first set of customers who switched in December 2014. But Fool seems to have missed the fact that those plans have no reset. CEO Claure specifically said that "this great deal is not a promotion. This will be the customers ongoing price." A short while later in the official press release announcing the deal Sprint confirmed "customers are entitled to the half-off rate as long as they remain on the plan."

Most wireless plans have some fine print that says the company can walk away from the deal, even a "guaranteed" deal, as long as it allows subscribers to leave without paying a penalty. So Sprint theoretically could break its lifetime pledge. But I have found no evidence that it has published any intent to do so. I mean no disrespect to Fool, which I consider a strong publication for investors, but they seem to have made a basic factual error here.

Not Such A Deal Anyway

But if somehow I have missed a big announcement about breaking the lifetime pledge, I'm still not worried about Half-Off. Consider the timing issue. Sprint first began offering half-off deals in December 2014, and then repeatedly extended the promo in early 2015. This means that one-third of the hit, give or take, should already be factored in 4Q2016, when Sprint comfortably beat subscriber expectations, including mine. 1Q2017 gets about the other two-thirds of this (probably nonexistent) reset.

Consider finally, too, the magnitude of the resets. Sprint's half-off offer certainly generated press and attention, and may well have contributed to Sprint's progress in reducing subscriber churn in 2015. But the 1.0 offer actually had some fine print that substantially diminished the savings. First, unlike T-Mobile they were not given credits for the phone they turned in. So they lost whatever residual value the phone had.

That's water under the bridge now, of course. It won't influence subscriber decisions today. But even worse, a lot of the historical calculations turned out to be based on old two-year contract plans, where the subsidy for the phone was baked into the monthly service price. Meanwhile, Sprint's Half-Off plan prices were based on the newer, installment plans where phone service and phone hardware are sold separately.

This meant that half of the phone subsidy charge in the old base plans was baked into Sprint's new service plans. Meanwhile, so was the full, separate charge for their new Sprint phones. So basically, they were paying a 50% surcharge on each phone they bought from Sprint.

What all this means is that most of the initial wave of subscribers who are facing alleged resets this year are not really on cut-rate plans even now. The hike in their bills should be relatively small. Just getting rid of the phone surcharges would take a fair amount of the sting out of it.

Financials

Sprint's financials are a little harder to project because carriers can report substantial adjustments to spectrum values in any given quarter, making precise estimates difficult. Trend is more the appropriate metric in wireless these days. I expect the trend to be positive.

Nevertheless, to put something a little more tangible behind that, Sprint reported a $0.14 loss last year, when various one-time charges were added and $0.06 when they were excluded. The consensus has been for those losses to dip in the current quarter to $0.04 in the red. Sprint's subscriber adds were strong but required expensive device subsidies as discussed, as well as yet another price cut on its Unlimited Freedom plan.

While I expect subscriber adds to be strong, they may not yield outsized financial gains. While I am usually somewhat of a contrarian on Sprint, I actually would agree with the consensus here, which matches up almost perfectly with the rate of decline in losses for Sprint's last three quarters of one-third lower.

Investment Implications

While Sprint stock already has rebounded above $9 as merger speculation heats up again, that boost is somewhat fragile as the stock has broken below $8.50 several times over the last few months as merger mania has waxed and waned. The real floor of resistance for the stock has been $8, not $9.

Nevertheless, a strong subscriber growth report should not be underestimated. For all its continued success, T-Mobile's report actually marked its lowest number of subscriber net adds in three years. Competition is impacting them even if they are still the best competition. If Sprint can deliver a quarter of subscriber growth continuing unabated, while all the others slowed, it may finally begin to get credit from the market overall as a wireless competitor in its own right, and not just a merger target waiting to be picked off.

As I've said before, Sprint's spectrum holdings alone are worth $16 a share. That is liquidation value, without crediting the company as a going concern, which apparently much of the market doesn't right now. I have focused on subscriber count so much because I believe another strong beat might change that, with an accompanying boost to the stock.

Conclusion

The Half-Off problem is almost certainly completely nonexistent. The iPhone problem was both smaller than expected to begin with, and may even reverse this quarter. Meanwhile even Sprint competitors seem to think it substantially improved its net adds this quarter. If it is the only one of the four that does, that could go a long way to prompting a market re-assessment of Sprint's value. I expect Sprint to report a strong quarter tomorrow and remain bullish on the stock.