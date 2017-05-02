Pure Technologies' (PPEHF) CEO Jack Elliott on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pure Technologies Limited (OTC:PPEHF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Jack Elliott

Thanks, Paul. I am pleased to report a strong start to the year driven by increased activities in our water business combined with the benefits realized from our cost control efforts. Total revenue was up 16% to $29.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was up 342% to $4.9 million compared to this time last year.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 82% compared to 75% last year, due to favorable sales mix and improved project management and execution. Net income for the three months period improved to $0.3 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million last year.

Overall, our water business representing 82% of total revenue grew by 18% over Q1 of last year, driven by strong performances by Wachs Water Services, and the International Water Segment. Wachs Water revenues grew 22% due to a general increase in business activity as well as productivity improvements through better operations performance measurement and management. We expect these trends to continue throughout the year.

Bookings at the end of March increased 17% compared to the year end. International revenues grew 116% largely due to the completion of the major PipeDiver action in our European region, while we expect additional projects during the year.

Our ongoing International business revenue is to increase sales while reducing costs. This has been further demonstrated to our recently announced collaboration with Xylem, Inc., for countries in Middle East and Asia, which provides us with access to Xylem's distribution channels and extensive business infrastructure in these countries.

We are working closely with the Xylem team to build on the brand awareness and reputation we have established over the last few years to continue to grow revenues and earnings in these markets to our mutual benefit. The Xylem is a globally recognized brand with an excellent reputation and a large sales footprint. Training and business development activities will ramp up this year with new projects expected in 2018.

Although our North American Water business was flat quarter-over-quarter, the U.S. East region performed very well following the hiring of additional sales personnel with activity in Canada expected to accelerate in Q2 and in the latter half of the year for the U.S. West region. Typically, the first quarter is our lowest period and we expect subsequent quarters to be very active and projects will vary over the last few months come on stream to complement continuing programs and other secured work.

Our total qualified opportunity pipeline for the water business remains robust and contract of the book revenue including anticipated spend on multi-year program through 2017 stands currently at over $94 million. In the oil and gas sector representing 18% of total Q1 revenue, PureHM results reflect a long cold winter in Western Canada. Nevertheless, revenue grew 10% as a result of the E-MAC acquisition was closed at the end of 2016.

With the addition of E-MAC, we believe we significantly improved our position within the North American pipeline sector, becoming an end-to-end solution provider with the added benefit of leverage in PureHM’s leading technologies and new innovative products. With victory behind us, we are gearing up to what we expect will be the most active spring and summer seasons that the business we’ve seen.

During the quarter, we also completed the pilot installation of our new central cracking technology with in line inspection tools on the pipeline owned by one of our major oil and gas pipeline customers. In addition, we are currently installing one of two systems to monitor oil pipelines that pass under rivers, an area of concern to operators due to the high risk and high consequence of failure.

We believe that these developments open the door for expansions of these new and existing service offerings as pipeline operators look to adopt safer and more efficient monitoring practices.

Before I hand off to Geoff for a more in-depth review on the corporate perspective, I am pleased to report that our focus on cost and performance measurement and accountability continues to provide benefits. The first quarter corporate G&A cost down 10% over Q1 of last year and consistent with the fourth quarter of last year.

ERP system implementation and process we design work behind us, we are not able to focus our efforts on profitable growth of our business. The year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the quarter and absolute significant equipment sales revenue component demonstrates the sustainability and scalability of our business model beginning to manifest itself and strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in those revenues growth.

I’d now like to turn over the call to Geoff, who will provide more details on our business and financial results. Geoff?

Geoffrey Krause

Thanks Jack. Looking at Slide 5 of the supplemental deck, our America segment representing 47% of total revenue was consistent to $13.9 million compared to last year and up 3% if you exclude the impact of foreign exchange. The Canadian dollar was stronger in the first quarter 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. Overall an increase in inspection and consulting activity was offset by lower revenue in Canada due to inclement weather and awaiting commencement of projects that were subject to procurement delays as discussed in Q4 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% over last year remains consistent at 24% as a percentage of revenue. As Jack mentioned, Q1 is seasonally slower as historically has been the lowest revenue generating quarter in the fiscal year due to timing of projects following the year end and the impacts of colder weather. With the start of spring and improved weather, activity is expected to increase across North America mainly in Canada and in Eastern U.S. For 2017, we continue to expect organic growth in the segments of between 5% and 15%.

The International segment making up 17% of revenue grew 116% to $5 million due to the completion of a major PipeDiver inspection in Europe and higher overall consulting and inspection activity in Australia and South America. Operating expenses were $0.2 million lower than last year due to ongoing cost control efforts helping to boost adjusted EBITDA to 61% of revenue from 24% during the same period of last year.

Overall for this segment, we expect moderate growth in 2017 based on its current pipeline of opportunities including a large PipeDiver project in the UK and renewals on a leak detection project in Qatar and pipeline monitoring in Mexico.

Apart from the new Xylem partnership, we continue to actively pursue high value opportunities and potential partnerships in other key markets and execute on their strategy of minimizing international overhead with small focused regional sales offices and partnership agreements where approved to be the most beneficial approach.

Wachs Water Services making up 18% of total revenues had another parts of quarter with revenue up 22% due to increased productivity and overall activity levels following the hiring of new sales personnel in 2016. In addition, operating expenses reduced by 17% due to cost optimization and the consolidation of certain administrative and finance activities resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million versus the loss of $0.6 million a year ago.

Furthermore bookings which are the leading indicator of future revenue have increased 17% at the end of Q1 compared to year end giving us confidence that this segment will return to pre-acquisition levels by 2019 with the corresponding increase in profitability. PureHM representing 18% total revenue grew 10% due to the inclusion of E-MAC which we acquired at the end of 2016. Overall, this segment was impacted by a long winter period.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to 16% of revenue reflecting greater operating costs from higher staff level as well as E-MAC on boarding activities which are needed to support a busy spring and summer season. Second and third quarter activities expected to increase significantly over Q1 with improved weather, we anticipated to increase both productivity and timing of projects.

During the first quarter, PureHM renewed approximately $6 million of multi-year contracts with E-MAC customers. Overall PureHM will continue to be our fastest growing division, which posted three-year compound annual growth rate of 73% at the end of 2016.

As anticipated G&A expenses in the first quarter down 10% compared to last year were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2016, following the completion of the financial system, shared service consolidation and process redesign work in the third quarter of 2016. For the remainder of 2017, I expect G&A expenses will remain consistent with the current quarter level subject to changes in bonus provisions, which are adjusted for corporate performance.

R&D initiatives including Jack now mentioned earlier continue to focus on increasing the capabilities of our technologies and all end markets. During the quarter, we capitalize $1.2 million of development expenditures on existing technologies. The collection speed of receivables continues to show progress with DSO down to 94 days at the end of the quarter from 108 days at the end of 2016.

At March 31, we have $5.7 million in cash on hand compared to $5.4 million at year-end, no debt with undrawn credit facilities. We continue to enjoy a strong financial position with net cash sufficient to meet all operating and financial obligations.

With that, I would like to ask the operator to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Amr Ezzat

Good morning, gents, congrats on a strong quarter.

Jack Elliott

Thanks.

Amr Ezzat

On the international waterfronts, you touched on your approaches using partnerships and reducing your overhead footprints, which is bearing fruit now. But the margins this quarter are beyond the exceptional come again at 60% plus. I'm just trying to get a sense as to what the drivers are that and how should we think about the margins on the international waterfront going forward?

Jack Elliott

Well, I’ll answer - I guess respected on the business generally and internationally or maybe Geoff can address the margin first and so if you look at the mix of work with share internationally we had a significant project, pipeline with project our European region as we mentioned.

The other thing I would like to point out is that when partnership structure is evolving, we currently have the partnership in South Africa for example working on project to run water down there. And the Xylem partnership is exciting for us because it really helps us leverage both our technologies and what we done with the past with Xylem’s footprint as we mentioned.

So that sort of attempted to the future. We will keep our own direct presence in certain areas. So we have an office in Sidney for example and we use that we would manage our activities in the South and East Asia Region. We had a joint venture in China, as you know and that’s we’re getting to show some momentum. We don’t report in that related entity.

But we’re sorry what China I think those two opportunities there and there is increasing emphasis on water loss management, that’s been directly mandated from the central government. So we see a terrific opportunities there as the infrastructure is aging and the emphasis was changing from newbuild to infrastructure China builders. So overall I think the strategy is sounds and we allow this to operate in those market that I’d say minimal expense, so Geoff from the margin question.

Geoffrey Krause

Sure. So there is a couple things that drives the high margins there. The first one would be the size of the international projects that we have, particularly the PipeDiver, once they tend to be in the multi-million dollar type range. But we support that activity from our North American operations.

We don’t actually have a lot of boots on the ground when it comes to operations in the international realm, which you can see by the cost structure of that business. So when we do have those types of large projects roll through, both the gross margin down and the net impact on the international EBITDA tend to be disproportionate what we would see in Americas business.

As we look forward, as you know the international business tends to be quite lumpy, the projects tend to be quite large when they roll through. And so as we have those types of projects later in the year, you will see large EBITDA margins coming out of them, but I hate to say they're a little difficult to predict when that timing will occur.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. Then maybe if you could switch gears to the America, Jack you pointed out on the last call that 5% growth for the year would be disappointing that you expected more than that. I'm just trying to get a sense of how your thoughts evolved I guess since the last call, you still feel like you guys can deliver more than 5% in light of your Q1?

Jack Elliott

Based on our current visibility and our opportunity front, yes, we think it will be higher than 5%, again project timing kind of impact, but I think we are going to better at in terms of understanding that the revenue streams and then there have been risking projects appropriately. So for example if we have a very large project and can swing significantly one way the other, we tend to risk that in terms of our forecasting. So I feel more comfortable that our forecasting that I have in the past that leads particularly that the numbers I’m seeing that would indicate growth in excess of 5%. If you are probably aware there is not a lot of organic growth in the water space and other areas right now, so we are pleased to able to grab that sort of…

Amr Ezzat

That's good to hear maybe while we're on Americas that if you could comment on MWD. Last call you said that you guys are expecting sales, our first sale from 2018, but you didn't give us much in terms of scope, project and potential size. Can you touch on that?

Jack Elliott

Well, first of all we continue to do work with MWD and other projects, there is long-term plant versus [indiscernible]. In this particular program I don’t think that actually at this point in time I’ve decided how they are going to proceed and we are in constant contact with them. As Geoff think the 2018 guidance is probably reasonable.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, great. Thanks. Then just on the oil and gas side - one last one for me, just wondering it seems like were the bottom is behind you with - so I am just wondering on a run rate basis including E-MAC what sort of margins are guys targeting?

Jack Elliott

Well, first of all, yes. I think the worse over there. We had a great busy March, and April is extremely busy, Q2 as Geoff mentioned are largest ever quarter. I think if you look back at the PureHM, before the acquisition of HM, I think the $10 million in revenue and the year before the acquisition and it’s not all the question that Q2 revenue will come close to that number along.

So overall very strong business activity there, brining E-MAC on board has added significant capacity and expertise, so the platform we are delighted with the E-MAC acquisition. In terms of margins, I would say and Geoff can elaborate, we were obviously carrying additional cost from Q1 with reduced utilization. That will I think flesh out of the system, Geoff I would say in Q2 and beyond when we expect to get that to margins in the high-20s or less-30s.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Jack Elliott

Thanks, Amr.

Mona Nazir

Good morning.

Jack Elliott

Hi, Mona.

Mona Nazir

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. So firstly, just on the year-over-year improvement in margins [indiscernible] I’m wondering how much of that variance with sales mix and how much would kind of cost management effort?

Jack Elliott

Well, particularly the EBITDA margin certainly it’s really a function an increase in operational efficiency both in the Wachs and in the Pure water end as a result of some of the initiatives we introduced last year. And it’s not really one of our cost cutting. Although, we have put some significant cost out of this systems. It’s really planning the work better, better execution, less rework and so on, so all of those factors have led to significant increase in the EBITDA margin.

So that I mentioned in my message what we are seeing now is really the scalability of the business and the earning capacity as our revenues grow. So the market is extremely busy and we need to execute another work without undue stress on our resources and on our systems. So I think all of the pieces are now in place for us to benefit from increased revenues driving higher EBITDA margins. On the gross margin, which you get…

Geoffrey Krause

On the gross margin side, we did benefit in the quarter from large number of PipeDiver just particularly in the East that had very good margins both in terms of the locations where they were which was close to one to of our regional offices, which minimize the overall direct cost, but I think as to the Jacks point with an increase in operational excellence and execution, we avoided some rework cost and those sorts of things, which can happen and further increases the margin.

I think we said in previous calls, we expect kind of 2% to 3% margin as a result of better project management. As I see in this quarter, actually we probably seen a little bit more than that, but the balance would be mix.

Jack Elliott

I just point out then of course, the gross margin is really reflected on third-party cost and we have some projects with high sub-compact component, for example if there is an enabling [indiscernible] works that will have a diluted effect in the gross margin, so from time to time depending on what worked on stream, we may see some variation on the gross margin.

Geoffrey Krause

We expect to see some of that in 2Q.

Mona Nazir

Okay. That’s helpful. And just turning to PureHM, you spoke of revenue being potentially up to $10 million in a quarter versus the $10 million that you did annually pre-HM, seeing of ramp up continuing in staffing levels in Q1. Can we expect this to continue throughout the year, it’s our point where you can’t see this slowing down just based on plant to grow the division in the future one that you are seeing?

Geoffrey Krause

I don’t think we really see it slowing down. Mona, we are looking right now in the significant pipeline of work for the year. A lot of the work that we will do in the year is yet to be released, but we know based on the past experience that’s likely to happen. So Q4 again is really dependent and even in the summer if it gets too wet and stormy it’s difficult. So excluding weather influence as we see consistent strong activity through the rest of the year and as we ramp up our efforts in the U.S. for example, again that’s the supplementary revenue that we could benefit from later on in the year and into next year.

Mona Nazir

And just lastly for me, I just was wondering to the comment a little bit more on that Xylem partnership, how long have you kind of been in discussions with them? Is this something relatively new when opportunity arose or it’s been ongoing that to dialog?

Geoffrey Krause

Yes. We have had an ongoing discussion with Xylem. I think on the way we see the water sector trends as an infrastructure resilience, water health management and whole smart water things. And they have been putting the pieces in place to build a significance presence in that space.

So we share I think a vision for an opportunities in that space, so they are putting in place to the acquisition of [Sentry] recently and sensors the pieces I think and they are building capacity to the business development and execution. So it’s a really good fit for us. We are excited about it and as we talk so I guess which you look to the - probably over the last six months they are excited to evolve through discussions and if the time is right I think the both bodes well.

Mona Nazir

Okay. Thank you so much.

Geoffrey Krause

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is actually Ryan filling in for Rupert.

Geoffrey Krause

Hi, Ryan.

Jack Elliott

Hi, Ryan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is actually Ryan filling in for Rupert.

Jack Elliott

Hi, Ryan.

Geoffrey Krause

Hi, Ryan.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. I just got a quick question here with about $5.7 million of cash on the balance sheet and liquidity as well. Are there any M&A opportunities for this year or is your focus going to be primarily on organic growth?

Jack Elliott

This year organic growth, I think on our focus. We see certainly enough opportunity to grow robustly to share. And I think I mentioned in the past, we do see opportunities particularly in the oil and gas sector as we expand our business there, but I don’t anticipate anything happen this year and that something where to popup. But we keep our eye up and look for opportunities, and well I think right now with the E-MAC acquisition on the workflow we see ahead of us, we don’t want to stress is too much here serving to you are going to build what we have, and that will generate significant growth this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, great. Also another question since we're on the topic of the E-MAC. What kind of steps are needed before E-MAC is fully integrated into Pure and should we expect any additional costs coming up in the coming quarters?

Geoffrey Krause

Yes, Geoff here. Actually E-MAC for the most part is integrated already. We have their inventory systems on our financial systems there, staff are outworking in the field right now. One of the tracking things for us on E-MAC was - it was a very tight fit with PureHM I think as we've noted, we had some training in the first quarter that was a month to our own systems and our own process, but they're hitting the ground running right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And last question for me is for the International Water segment, you basically talked about how it tends to be quite lumpy. Are there opportunities in the future for some of that revenue to be recurring in nature?

Jack Elliott

Well, we have that some of recurring revenue then we have that project in Qatar that three or four days and some possibilities are might be extended. So there area requiring program that there above with the large needed movers are the fake inspection projects. We have the number plan for the balance of the year hear in Europe and we work closely with our partner. I think we mentioned WRC in the UK another strong partner of ours.

So what we need in international markets is I would say the benefit of those large project with an underlying base of continued work, and I think as we go and we work with the partners, we're going to see that happen. So [indiscernible] has been generating of the revenue for us. We would like to see a number of those types of situations arise to give us a foundation. At the same time, as we mentioned, our comp basis is really quite I would say low and operating these region, so can generate significant margins are relatively pick up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. That's it for me.

Jack Elliott

Thanks.

Jack Robinson

Yes.

Jack Elliott

Yes.

Geoffrey Krause

Hi, Jack.

Jack Robinson

Good. Congratulations on your progress. I just have one question multiple parts about the Xylem partnership. I'm curious how that came about in more specifically? How does it work? Is it limited to the Midland, Far Eastern regions or is it expandable to others. And I'm also interested in the economics of it? And last part of that is where do you it see taking fewer in the next three to five years?

Jack Elliott

Okay, well first of all in terms of the economics, in terms of the confidential, but it’s revenue sharing arrangement under the agreement Xylem’s workforce will execute some parts of the work and specifically smartphones our projects we decline that people to execute that work more complex projects type of others will audit and so no.

We would - generally there is something proctor to Xylem. So that's been how it’s been work we've been working to this year to introduce our combine capabilities and countries specifically are the GCC countries, the Gulf countries, so six GCC members; India, Singapore and Malaysia and we pick those countries because Xylem had a strong footprint there.

If you look India in particular, we looked at the Indian market for several years. We find them extremely interesting to us because of the significant need for investment in water sector there and the challenges, but we find it very difficult to operate there, it’s a small public company.

Xylem and sensor ITT have been in India for many, many years. So they have a good presence there and I think together we can make significant progress in India. The Middle East was a bit - last year I think all the companies in the water space in Middle East very difficult because of oil price two times.

However, the problems they are facing have not gone away and in the long run we think it’s reached our market. The Xylem building up there with the presence in the region and I believe they just opened the presence in Saudi Arabia for example and they have a strong presence in Dubai. So they are well positioned to help that leverage our combined operating in those markets. So that’s really how we selected it

In relation to other countries, we are going to run it this year and make sure we succeed with this relationship. We don’t expect a whole lot this year in terms of new revenue, all of this on the continuing projects that we have been working with and we have not a significant pipeline of opportunities that we will be transferring to Xylem to help - whether they can develop with us.

We are not going to kind of net to net it. We will work with them and help them develop these projects together to our mutual benefits. So I think for now we will stick with these countries, make sure we succeed there and then we’ll see what happens there.

Jack Robinson

Thank you. And just going back how did the partnership come about? Where was the inspiration?

Jack Elliott

We meet each other in industry conferences and I think as I said earlier, we have a shared vision of water infrastructure space, so we’ve just developed our relationship over the last two year I guess you could say and that has led to this initiative.

Jack Robinson

Thank you.

Jack Elliott

Thanks Jack.

Raveel Afzaal

Good morning, guys. Congratulations on a terrific quarter.

Jack Elliott

Thanks.

Raveel Afzaal

My first question as to do with any case that you can point to recent case studies on Metallic or PVC pipeline inspection. How these projects are coming along and what [indiscernible]?

Jack Elliott

Thanks Raveel. Yes. So the metallic business continues to evolve for us. We are currently, actually working on a multi-year program in Portland, which is a multimillion dollar three-year program, it’s old Metallic Pipe. So we are using our, it’s called 48, [indiscernible] magnetic tool and that along with other technology. So that’s an example of the evolution and the growing interest in understanding the condition of metallic pipe also.

In Atlanta, we are starting a project this quarter which would be old Metallic Pipes, so that’s a program we announced I think some time last year that work will be starting in Q2, again all Metallic Pipe. We also done more recently some PipeDiver Metallic work in Miami that was in Q4 last year and we expected to do more of that in the 2Q. So the market is evolving, we have a couple around of thought projects upcoming one in Canada and potentially one in the U.S. when we - so again that include generate some momentum there.

Raveel Afzaal

That’s great. I’m sorry I missed the name of first will 48 magnetic tool is that was a fit?

Jack Elliott

It’s called 48 g, so it’s actually manually held framework that like our magnetic sensor array, we call 48 g, because it got 48 sensor and that gives you higher resolution image than say our other. So depending on the diameter of the pipe and the spacing the sensor is that will be directive part of the resolution.

Raveel Afzaal

Very interesting. And then with respect to PipeDiver that you guys refine that as well for Metallic pipeline inspection, are you deploying that as well?

Jack Elliott

Yes. So we just did the above mentioned one in Miami recently, as you know we did a very successful demo in Europe last year and we expect and we are to come out of that. So it’s evolving, it’s going to be a growing powder business in the future and if you look at our overall business of course in the Metallic side all of the oil and gas business is Metallic Pipe. So it’s probably approaching the 20% to 50% of our business currently and that will continue to evolve in the future.

Raveel Afzaal

Terrific. And when you give the Americas guidance for 5% to 15% organic growth, is Metallic Pipeline inspection a big part of that or small part of that?

Jack Elliott

I think it will be - again I don’t have the number in front of me, but it’s going to be a mix. I mean our fixed pipe market has still got a lot of lags in it, whether it’s several projects we are working on the new, so we are very excited about that apart from the Metallic Pipe.

So when you add long-term programs that are distressed by - primarily what’s happening now is that there are new that’s been expanded to include Metallic Pipes, so there is an opportunity to provide inspection services work for both types of pipe in these long-term program in addition to these other projects I mentioned and the continuing expansion of our these types of process.

Raveel Afzaal

Great. And how are things moving on the PVC front, is there anyone who can inspect PVC pipe right now, how are they inspected and what are you guys doing in that?

Jack Elliott

Well, that’s good question. In fact, we are currently evolving the program, firstly condition assessment program in the Florida Panhandle. As all PVC pipe small and we are actively using some very interesting technique to help understand how they are performing.

PVC tends to fail to fatigue, failure through repeated sector variation cycle, so we are monitoring transit pressures using third-party equipment to identify the frequency of those transit, we are then using our engineering analysis expertise to predict the remaining use of the life.

So what we have been doing in this particular project is to advice clients that by making minor changes to the configuration of the pipe and putting air release valves for example in certain areas. Without spending any significant CapEx they can actually extend more than double the remaining use of life for PVC.

So again when you look at our type behave I think we have one of the leading experts in the world, helping owners understand that behavior and performance and using both our own techniques and third-party sensing techniques, we can help manage [indiscernible].

Raveel Afzaal

It’s very interesting. And then my final question, Jack you have mentioned in the calls, you are looking at with monetize cause it all the data that you have been able to collect on five. How is that process coming along and what are you guys doing on just an update on that will plan?

Jack Elliott

Well, we’re actually the post of the developing a strategic plan that we are - actually we’ve had internal medium care within the next two weeks. So discuss how best to do that and in summary in waterfront, certainly we are huge amount of data also the oil and gas sector to the pipelines platform that PureHM and so as people are looking at more big data and we see opportunities there and one of the interesting things were doing right now is using machine learning algorithms to accelerate the efficiency of our data analysts from our inspection tools.

So for example if you look at a typical smartphones production can take perhaps six to nine hours to analyze a lot amount of data. We expect to be able to do that and trending outs learning algorithms. So extremely exciting and the inter patients for the efficiency improvements of all of our data analysis, quick or turnaround time, more timely reports were applying so it’s very exciting.

Raveel Afzaal

And that was for me. Thank you for your time.

Jack Elliott

Thanks, Raveel

Jack Elliott

Thank you. Just in summary, I think we’re very pleased with the quarter and as said in previous comments that demonstrates, well I think that we have pretty scale with cost structure we talk with so many years and a couple of years about how we scale into the business and as the revenues go, we have seen the market capability.

Looking the head, the water sector we are looking at higher activity in Q2 and beyond as some reporters come on line, we had a very strong quarter and then east region and we’re expecting to the West Canada in particular to accelerate work remainder of the year.

We continue to invest some sales personnel that the additions we’ve made have increased our opportunity funnel and we made well look at additional investment there as the year progress to drive this revenue. So the Xylem partnership obviously is an important piece of the publisher for our international business.

And obviously we delayed with Wachs Water and their performance in Q1 and I think it demonstrate the 19 expertise in the organization and the addition of sales people to mix as help them recover and that’s achieving that recovery throughout the year. On the oil and gas sector, as I mentioned Q2 and Q3 look like their exceptional busy and [indiscernible] extreme weather, we will believe that they will have very high goal in 2017.

E-MAC has been very well integrated and they’re adding significant value right now with their management team and their engineers and as we introduce more technologies so that sector, we excited that the opportunities in the future.

So with that, that concludes our call in Paul.

Paul Moon

Yes, thanks everyone for joining us today and then we look forward to reporting on our next quarter. Thank you.

