WestJet Airlines' (WJAFF) CEO Gregg Saretsky on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Your speakers today are Mr. Gregg Saretsky, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Sarah Walker, Vice President, Controller; Mr. Bob Cummings, Executive Vice President, Commercial; Mr. Cam Kenyon, Executive Vice President, Operations.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hugh Harley, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Hugh Harley

Thank you, Getika, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to WestJet’s 2017 first quarter results conference call. As an outline on today's call, first I would like to mention that Harry Taylor will unfortunately not be on the call as he is attending to a personal family matter. As such, Gregg, and Sarah Walker, our Vice President Controller will provide some opening remarks, which will be approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Following this, we will take questions from analysts, and then we will conclude the call with the questions from media.

I would like to remind everyone that we are holding our Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 AM Calgary Time. As such, when we’re at the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up that should allow us to get to as many questioners as possible in the hour we've allotted for this call.

Before turning the call over to Gregg, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet's future and operational performance, including statements with respect to our outlook for the 2017 second quarter and 2017 full-year.

This information is based on certain assumptions and reflects WestJet's expectations as of today's date, and accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with Securities Regulatory Authorities. Except as maybe required by Canadian Securities Law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today’s conference call. Please refer to the section entitled reconciliation of non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures in WestJet's MD&A of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for further information.

Now, I’ll pass the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we announced our 48th consecutive quarter of profitability, reporting first quarter net earnings of $48.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.41.

In the quarter, we flew a record number of guests, reported strong top line revenue growth, up 8%, and for the first time in eight quarters, we reported positive RASM growth of 2.3% year-over-year. Despite a more positive revenue environment, our return on invested capital, declined to 10% for the 12 months ending March 31, 2017. This is below our targeted long-term return on invested capital of 13% to 16% over the cycle. We are absolutely committed to returning to our targeted range by growing revenues and reducing costs to increase earnings.

Specifically in the first quarter of 2017, we began a seat reconfiguration program for our Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 fleet, which will increase capacity by four seats and six seats, respectively, on each of these aircraft types. We expect to complete the reconfiguration of the Boeing 737 fleet by June 2017 and the 737-800 fleet before the end of 2018.

The high-density Boeing 737-800, which will be part of our planned ULCC, will also contribute nicely to reduced unit costs in 2018. The new ULCC will provide Canadians with no-frills, lower-cost travel options, while broadening our growth opportunities and opening new market segments.

We are also looking forward to the arrival of our first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts, which is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of this year, with initial revenue service anticipated before the end of the year. The MAX introduces the latest fuel-efficient technology, making it approximately 14% more fuel efficient than our current Boeing 737 NGs. We will have a total of four MAX aircrafts in revenue service by late Q4, and then other seven coming in 2018.

Today, we also announced the definitive purchase agreements for up to 20 state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This agreement includes commitments for 10 firm Boeing 787-9 deliveries between the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 with options for an additional 10 aircraft to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.

As part of this agreement, WestJet is converting 15 MAX aircraft that were to be delivered between 2019 and 2021, to options available now between 2022 and 2024. We expect to fund the Boeing 787 deliveries from cash from operations and anticipate no additional net debt. This order represents an exciting new chapter in WestJet’s history. It will diversify our network. It will de-risk our dependence on the Alberta and Canadian point of sales and will provide a great new plank of revenue growth, as we take WestJet’s caring and low-fare brand to the world.

Turning to revenue, I'd like to highlight the very positive trends we see in terms of growth of our reward program, managed corporate business revenues and the number of guests who hold our WestJet RBC MasterCard. Specifically in terms of first quarter year-over-year growth, our total rewards members were up approximately 16%. Our managed corporate business revenues were up almost 7%, and our RBC WestJet credit card holders were up 35%.

In the first quarter, our premium economy or Plus revenue was up almost 30% year-over-year and well ahead of the 18% increase we experienced in 2016. As I've said before, this penetration into the business traveler segment and the growth of our rewards membership base creates a great foundation for future revenue growth from both ticket sales and ancillary revenues.

Turning now to our outlook. In terms of the second quarter of 2017, we expect system-wide capacity growth of 6% to 6.5% year-over-year, with domestic capacity to grow between 12.5% and 13%. In terms of the full-year 2017, we anticipate system-wide capacity growth between 3.5% and 5.5% year-over-year, with domestic capacity growth between 7.5% and 8.5%. The majority of the domestic capacity growth in 2017 is attributable to a combination of new WestJet Encore flying and our expanding charter business.

Excluding these two lines of business, system capacity, as measured like same-store sales, is up a modest 2.5%, while domestic is up approximately 4% in 2017.

For the first quarter of 2017, we expect - I’m sorry, for the second quarter of 2017, we expect strong traffic and revenue growth to continue and anticipate positive RASM growth of up 2.5% to up 4.5% year-over-year. While it's early days, forward bookings for the third quarter are trending ahead nicely for the quarter and we anticipate a further sequential improvement in unit revenue performance as we move from the second quarter to the third quarter.

We believe our 2017 plan will position us well for sustainable profitability as we run the business to achieve our long-term financial, operational and guest satisfaction targets. I want to thank our over 12,000 WestJetters for their continued dedication to safely providing our growing number of guests with WestJet's award-winning brand, a friendly caring serving during a rather difficult operational first quarter.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sarah.

Sarah Walker

Thank you, Gregg. Good morning, everyone, and thanks again for joining us today. As Gregg noted, we achieved our 48th consecutive profitable quarter, reporting net earnings of $48.3 million, or $0.41, per fully diluted share for the first quarter.

We welcomed a record 5.7 million guests onboard our aircraft in the three months ended March 31, 2017. Our traffic increased by 6.8% as we increased system capacity by 5.5% compared to the same period in 2016. We reported first quarter total revenue growth of 8% year-over-year. The first quarter had a load factor of 83%, up 0.9 percentage points from 2016. This increase in load factor combined with a 1.2% increase in our yield, resulted in an overall RASM increase of 2.3% year-over-year.

We continue to be pleased with the growth in our ancillary revenues. In the first quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 8.4% year-over-year to $103.4 million, amounting to an all-time high of $19 per guest. These increases were mainly attributable to pre-reserved seating fees and checked bag fees.

Turning to expenses. Our total CASM for the first quarter was up 7.8% year-over-year, while CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share, was up 4.2% year-over-year, at $0.1027. This increase in CASM excluding fuel and profit share was driven largely by increases in maintenance, depreciation and amortization expense and other operating expenses. Our CASM excluding fuel and profit share increased up 4.2% with outside of previously disclosed guidance of up 1.5% to 2%, primarily as a result of the year-over-year impact of a non-cash cumulative catch-up adjustment to our maintenance provision of $18.5 million, combined with $7 million of expenses relating to a regular operational or IROP.

These IROPs were due to severe weather experienced in the first quarter, which led to flight delays and cancellations. We experienced a record total of 29 IROP days in the first quarter of 2017, that is more IROP day occurrences that we had in the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016 combined, and approximately 2x the average of what we had experience in the first quarters over the past four years.

In terms of the cumulative catch-up entry of $18.5 million to adjust our maintenance provision, this relates to changes in our assumptions of the projected timing, cost and scope of maintenance activities related to our leased aircrafts. Our provision is calculated based on the best information available to us and is an estimate of the cost and timing of future maintenance activities.

Fuel remains a significant cost at about 23% of our operating cost in the first quarter with fuel cost per liter increasing by 36.2% year-over-year to $0.64. Average jet fuel prices were US$62 per barrel compared to US$44 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of approximately 41%. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with a cash, cash equivalent and marketable securities balance of $1.6 billion, representing 37.4% of our trailing 12-months revenue.

In the quarter, we took delivery of two Bombardier Q400 aircraft, and subsequent to the quarter, we extended leases on three Boeing 737 aircrafts and plan to return the remaining lease that expires later this year. Our credit and liquidity metrics remained strong. As at March 31, 2017, our adjusted debt to equity ratio was 1.60, down from 1.63 at the end of 2016, and our adjusted net debt was $1.8 billion, essentially flat from some December 31, 2016.

Our trailing 12-month EBITDAR was $940 million, resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.91, down from 1.93 at the December 31, 2016, still well below the internal guideline as an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR measure of no more than 2.5. We are pleased to announce that our 2017 second quarter dividend will be $0.14 for common voting and variable voting share to be paid out on June 30, 2017. Our current dividend puts our annual payout ratio at approximately 26% based on trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings for fully diluted share of $2.15.

In closing, I'd like to cover some remaining outlook items before handing the call back over to Gregg. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, to be up 1.0% to 1.5% year-over-year. In terms of the full-year 2017, we continue to expect CASM, excluding fuel and profit share, to be up 2.5% to 3.5% year-over-year, reflective of the significant growth in Q400 operations, which have higher unit costs.

I also would like to reference our costs are so much lower than our main competitor and that keeping our cost as low as possible continues to be our priority. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect fuel costs to range between $0.65 and $0.67 per liter, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 23% to 26%.

For the full-year 2017, we now expect capital expenditures to be approximately $1 billion with spending related primarily to aircraft deliveries, deposits on future aircrafts, overhauls on owned engines and the continued installation of our in-flight entertainment system. This compares with our previous full-year 2017 guidance of approximately $900 million to $920 million with a difference driven primarily by the signing in deposits related to the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner purchase agreements.

For the second quarter of 2017, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $380 million and $400 million. The second quarter and full-year 2017 expected CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share and capital expenditures, are based on an average forecast foreign exchange rate of approximately CAD$1.35 to US$1.

We continue to be very proud of the following: our investment grade business model; our strong balance sheet and liquidity; our young fleet with average age of 7.4 years; the continued successful expansion of WestJet Encore and our award-winning culture and unique brand of friendly caring service.

As Gregg have mentioned, we are looking to improve our ROIC performance. Clearly the prolonged economic downturn in Alberta has impacted us significantly. Notwithstanding that, higher fuel and the increased wide-body trans-cont capacity being put into the domestic market, we are working hard to get us back to where we should be in terms of our ROIC.

In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their commitment, focus on safety and the caring and friendly service they provide our guests each and every day, especially given the challenging winter weather condition experienced in the quarter.

With that, I'll hand it back to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you, Sarah. Getika, I guess, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the analyst question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. First question is from Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

Hi, thanks for taking my question here. Maybe first I'll just dig into ROIC comment, obviously your focus to get back up to 13%. Just wondering how we should think about the buckets that get you there? It seems like you have a good visibility on the long-term invested capital you need put into business given your fleet announcement. So when I think of the ULCC growth plans about the wide-body plans and your legacy operations and maybe Encore, how I think about the individual ROIC there? Should I think about, for example, ROIC within the wide-body being above average to lift the group rate up? Just want to figure out the buckets to get to 13% here.

Gregg Saretsky

Thanks Kevin. Good morning. I'll start and maybe invite Sarah to chime in as well. Our ROIC is a function of two things; our ability to generate more revenues from an existing asset, and secondly, the opportunity to take cost out. So if I talk first about revenues, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we are seeing great success in penetration into the business traveler segment. This is a line of business that has not been historically a major part of WestJet's revenue source over the first 20 years of our history. So we are getting good traction among the managed corporate business travel.

I think everybody has become more price sensitive even in the business segments, and WestJet's brand great value is really attracting those travelers who are now a little bit more price sensitive. The plan is to expand our Plus product, to launch an enhancement of service within the cabin, to continue to grow the revenues that come from our airline partners and from our affinity card with RBC and WestJet MasterCard. Those all contribute. The core of our businesses are 737 operation, and so a return to the 13% to 16% is going to be very much dependent upon the core of our business of 737 operation generating more returns.

And so that gets me to the cost and we have a number of initiatives in the Harper activities [ph] cost. I think the biggest two would be the reconfiguration of our fleet by adding another row of seats to our 700 and 800s. That's going to take cost up because we're dividing our total cost by those additional seats.

In addition, we have a number of IT technology initiatives in the Harper [ph] that will drive more self-service, eliminate calls to our call center and provide our guests with the opportunity to serve themselves through digital means that will make a number of our existing services more cost-effective. So it's really a cost and revenue focus in combination.

Kevin Chiang

That's helpful. Just are you willing to provide any details on some of the unit cost savings from the seat densification? Should we just think of looking at your fleet plan at the four to six seats and assume that level of CASM saving?

Gregg Saretsky

It's pretty linear and I’d be safe with that.

Kevin Chiang

Okay. And justly my second follow-up question here. I did notice in your MD&A, in your salaries and benefits section, you mentioned that there has been a decrease of participation in your, I guess, your employee plan, your share plan there? I'm just wondering what your thoughts are? I know you’ve had a little bit of a battle with the unions. I know you proud yourself on WestJetters being owners of the company. I'm just wondering if you think this foretells maybe some of the labor tension you have within your organization. If there is any comments there, that would be helpful?

Gregg Saretsky

No, not at all. I think what it tells us is that we have been growing very rapidly, and so we have a lot of employees entering our system at more junior levels and so their rates appear lower than those who are more tenured and we have more rapid growth at the bottom of the pay skill than the top of the pay skill. We've seen over history that contributions tend to be lower among those with lower incomes, and I would expect that will rise over time.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect. That's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Hunter Keay with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Hunter Keay

Good morning. Thank you. Gregg, so what does the CapEx profile look like for 2020? And when you say you're going to fund the 87 acquisitions from cash flow, it seems like that would be a little bit difficult unless you're getting a really big discount of list price for that plane. So is there no caveat to that comment that required about creative financing? You just literally expect to fund all the CapEx to cash from operations? I guess, that’s few question, I’m sorry.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, that's what I said in my prepared remarks. I mean, obviously that's a function of how we expect the business to perform and what we expect the underpinnings of the economic environment actually but absent dramatic decline in GDP and other global recession, we do expect to be able to fund this acquisitions from operations. And remember that we have essentially cancelled 15 MAX deliveries in this same window, which takes significant amount of CapEx out and that creates the money that we’ll use to fund the acquisition of 10 787s.

Hunter Keay

Okay. And do you care to comment on like is the $1 billion baseline CapEx annually a fair way to think about annually for the end of the decade?

Sarah Walker

It’s Sarah here. We don't really provide capital guidance outside of just the upcoming year.

Gregg Saretsky

But I wouldn't expect it to be going at this same run rate.

Hunter Keay

Okay. And then thinking about the long-haul strategy and - well, actually let's talk about the ULCCs for a second. The ULCC strategy, honestly the more I think about it more, I’m struggling with it, and I know you put a quote intentionally from Clive in the release about disrupting the market. But how do you ensure that you don't really disrupt yourself like cannibalizing your own yields here saying nothing about the other costs that obviously come with an airline within an airline? How are you going to manage that yield risk? Thank you.

Bob Cummings

Hunter, it’s Bob Cummings here. First of all, the airline within an airline, we are looking at this as more of a separate vehicle than integrated at this particular point. We are not going to give exact details on this call. But the network planning will be coordinated with respect to the cannibalization question and concern that you have. When we looked at all of the segments, there the ULCC could and will serve the cross-border leakage defensively and offensively, and looked at setting up this vehicle and what it would look like and how we would set it up, design it and then potentially advantageously plug into some components of current WestJet the more it made sense to us over time.

And as the competitive landscape has evolved and emerged and looking and going forward, this made complete sense to us. We've been innovative and disruptive in the past. And when we looked at this base and the range of 737, when we do announce all of the details of what the final design looks like, what the network looks like, this will certainly be accretive to WestJet's earnings and enabling us to grow another parts of the business.

Gregg Saretsky

And I might just add that we have said we are going to defend our low-fare franchise in Canada. We do already have a low-are competitor in NewLeaf and we have adjusted our capacity to ensure that we have seats at the right price to compete with those low fares in all of the market segments. Introducing an aircraft that is denser in configuration with a service that is more aligned with the services that ULCCs are providing, means that our CASM will approach something closer to $0.06 to $0.065 from the $0.10 that we are operating at today. So it creates a much stronger platform to compete in that space and to bring now additional low fares to communities, and we've seen over our 21-year history how much that stimulates demand. And how we avoid cannibalization for the most part is avoiding competing head-to-head our two brands.

Hunter Keay

Thank you both.

Operator

The next question is from Konark Gupta with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Konark Gupta

Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to clarify first on the maintenance provision adjustments, Sarah. So you did not appear to have any insight into this maintenance provision when you guided to the first quarter CASM in February and what would be the maintenance provision adjustments be like in the next few quarters?

Sarah Walker

Yes, we did factor in a portion into the guidance but it really was the work that we were doing throughout the first quarter that led it to be higher than what we had anticipated. And I guess, I'll just say what the maintenance provision. It is an accounting estimate of where we are trying to end up at the end of a lease return to authorities [ph], settle their obligations whether it’s through maintenance work or payment.

So it's a very highly sensitive model. And just some quick insight that with the 82 engines that are in there alone, if you just make a small change of $100,000 to your assumptions, you’ve got an $8.2 million change. So I think after the work that we've done, we are in a good position that going forward that any changes in estimates you will see will likely just be to some discount rate changes or maybe some sharp plan changes as we start to approach return, and then your rate is really just looking at what the additions are going forward.

Konark Gupta

Okay, thanks. And Gregg, question on the international wide-body expansion. So these 787s are coming in from 2019, and obviously you are taking out 737 MAX during the timeframe, so it's a decent CapEx offset I believe. But what happens to the 767 fleet before and after 787? Do you intend to keep these 767s until you get 787s and then spin them off or you want to continue with 767s?

Gregg Saretsky

No, I think the beauty of our plan is we have a luxury of making that decision when we get there. We had - when we inducted the 767 into our fleet, we saw them as having a five-year useful life. So you might include from that that they would be more likely to depart the fleet than stay but therefore they will be fully depreciated assets and they might still have a home and we'll make that decision as the 787 start to arrive. But we are trying to forecast where we think fuel is in 2019 and 787 is 20% more fuel efficient than the 767, and so I think it's just great that we have the flexibility to keep them or let them go.

Konark Gupta

Okay. And these 787s are being financed?

Gregg Saretsky

No. We expect them to be paid forth from cash from operations.

Konark Gupta

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Walter Spracklin with RBC. Please go ahead.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning everyone.

Gregg Saretsky

Good morning, Walter.

Walter Spracklin

So I wanted to go back to overall strategy questions here. Each of my questions will be on the ULCC and then the 787 wide-body strategy. So starting with the ULCC, Gregg, you started - this airline started as a low-cost carrier and to go with - and from what I understand you're going to go no-frills and add an extra row, and I'm struggling to see the real big difference in why you would create a whole new airline configured around fairly minor changes to configuration as well as how you'll be presenting the fares unless it is to start a new certificate and hire all new pilots and therefore rebase your salaries and how that might be a challenge within unionization efforts that occurred. Curious your thoughts there.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, so let me correct some of your assumptions. We are talking about 189 seats on these aircrafts, which is several extra rows, not just one. The one extra row is going on our existing fleet at WestJet. We view this new ULCC as being completely separately branded. It won't have WestJet's name on it. It will be separately named and we might invite our employees to help us pick that name. It will look different.

The uniforms of the people on the operation will be different. It will have significantly lower cost on every line of that business. And I guess that as you think about the easyJet or Ryan Air and what their product offering looks like, that's what this will be. So there will be more opportunity drive ancillary charges because the focus on ULCs just have a absolutely rock bottom entry fare and then you pay, as you can see, for all of the other products and services.

We have a lot of frill to young WestJet. We have a Plus cabin. We have Wi-Fi connectivity, free in-flight entertainment. We provide snacks and beverages for free. We allow people to carry on bags for free. And if you look at what the ULCCs, do none of that is included. So that's how we think about this line of business and it will be significant in lower cost, and it will be different than WestJet in 1996. WestJet 1996 was a low-cost carrier. This will be an ultra-low cost carrier and the world has really evolved to a place since 1996 where these ULCCs do exist in the states there are approximately 4% or 5% of system capacity and there is - there may be an opportunity for something of that nature in Canada.

So that's how we see that one. And we have a 21-year history of working collaboratively with our WestJetters and we will do that with this ULCC, and I expect that our people will be excited about the growth opportunities that this provides. Upgrades to captains from first officer positions and opportunity for people in WestJet Encore who fly turboprops to go over and fly jets. So it's an exciting opportunity and it's one that will allow us to defend more vigorously in that low-low cost carrier space.

And the only other thing I would say is we think about this business, the airline business in Canada is really having three segments. There is a segment that is ultra-low cost, the one I just described. There is a segment in the middle which is a value player and that's WestJet. Our fares are still lower today and our costs are lower than our primary domestic competitor and we are offering a high value product, but it has more frills than the ULCC.

And then at the high-end of the spectrum is a product that is more tailored to, I'll call, the luxury segment that is looking for something like lie-flat bed when they are flying long-haul international and that's likely what the product on 787 will afford us. And so we’ll have three very distinct products that will address those three segments from swift to luxury and all with an appropriate cost structure to match with the revenues we expect these segments to drive, and that in combination gets us to the 13% to 16% ROIC.

Bob Cummings

I'll just chime in. It's Bob. The 174 to 189 seats by itself is over 10% ex-fuel CASM savings. And then as Gregg mentioned, as you work through other parts of the business model and you look at the market you're trying to serve with respect to low fares and the competitive set, the announcement that we made to have a distinct approach into this market definitely makes sense for us.

And we’ve looked around the world with respect to what has happened with unbundling the product and offering as lower fares as possible in driving that ancillary line. And the market around the world, this has been a lucrative one with respect to the earnings that these vehicles and these companies have generated and we expect to do the same in Canada.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. The second question then is on your wide-body expansion. I know when you expanded in Canada, you were going into monopoly-served markets where pricing was high and you had a low-cost model, which made that expansion very successful. As you rollout your 787, these will not be monopoly-served markets and your low-cost approach will be less significant, given you’re now operating multiple aircraft. Fuel is much bigger portion of the core structure. So I'm curious to understand, based on that, what your strategy will be as you expand globally? Will you be targeting primarily leisure markets and therefore going with a single class cabin configuration, or with the cost of the 787 and then need to get adequate returns? Are you going into dual class cabin? Again, a low price strategy going in these markets will be very difficult given the lack of that cost differential and the fact that it's no longer monopoly. So I'm trying to understand what your strategy will be with the new wide-bodies that you’ve announced here today?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, I think the strategy really is to be the value player in that long-haul space much as classic WestJet is within domestic Canada. Still have a cost advantage over our primary competitors. We have a history of being a disruptor. I believe we will be a disruptor in this space, much as we have with our services started last year to London Gatwick which is going exceedingly well. From a customer attraction, these are mature markets as you said, Walter, but we are still finding a significant amount of stimulation in them. And we look around the world and you look at AirAsia X or Norwegian which both fly wide-bodies in a low-cost model. We aren’t - we won't be a single class. We are not today. Our 767s have two classes. We have a premium economy and an economy. And on stage lengths that start to get longer than 10 hours, which we expect to 787 to fly.

We will have an appropriately sized business cost cabin with a few more frills that will disrupt how people think about business class travel. So it's the same WestJet model that has been so successful in domestic North American service that we are going to bring to long haul and we've had a glimpse into our ability to do that in the right way through our 767 operation.

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. What I'll add is our franchise at this point to the network in Canada and the fleet and how we have evolved our channel capabilities and demand channels, learn from sixth freedom and have setup numerous channels with a reward program and all our partners in Canada and airline partners around the world, as well as our reward program. We are in a good position at this particular point to go in to the wide-body market in a bigger way and capitalize on our franchise in Canada and are growing capabilities all the way around.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. Hugh, I'll respect your two question limit. Thanks very much everyone.

Hugh Harley

Thanks Walter.

Operator

The next question is from Fadi Chamoun with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Fadi Chamoun

Thank you. Good morning.

Gregg Saretsky

Good morning, Fadi.

Fadi Chamoun

I want to circle back on what you just indicated, Bob, is my first question, is the feedback from the domestic network that you would expect as a result of this international expansion.

Bob Cummings

The kind of which, sorry?

Fadi Chamoun

So do you think that this wide-body strategy will help create a lot of accretion in your domestic network as out of the fleet through, and if there is anything, any kind of specific numbers you can share on that, that will be great.

Bob Cummings

Yes, I'll start, and then I'll let Gregg chime in if he has anything to add. Our network plan that we built over a number of years - first of all, we bought in Encore and that's been accretive and we've always thought that wide-body was a big price for us to work towards a bigger play there, and that it all works together with respect to wide-body in and out of Canada and the size that the market and where we are headed with respect to building stronger networks and stronger fleet networks, and the wide-body will definitely be accretive into and out of Canada.

Some of the capacity that you're seeing now besides what we are building with respect to wide-body, and Gregg mentioned, Encore and what we are doing into the business margin, the charter market, it all works together and to build a stronger Canadian franchise, and it will both speed the wide-body franchise and as well the wide-body franchise will definitely be accretive into Canada and using our network to take guests coming into major cities in Canada and taking them on to secondary centers.

Gregg Saretsky

The only thing I would add, Fadi, is we have a couple of domestic competitors that fly international. Their international operations will be higher CASM than we forecast our 787 operation will be. And then there are a variety of informed flight carriers serving Canada but significantly higher CASM and so it's a big market.

The addressable market size from Canada is $28 billion, about $11 million or $12 million of that is in international long-haul, and I think we are going to have great mousetrap here that will undoubtedly force a new equilibrium. So if you’ve got the right cost structure and you can ensure that your product can be appropriately priced given that cost structure, we've said for a long time at WestJet, the key with the lowest cost wins and we think this is a space that we can certainly win in.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. My second question along the same lines is just to confirm, you’re indicating that the 787 will likely fly in three configurations that are business class, lie-flat seats and ultimately premium economy and economy. And secondly, if you confirm if that's the case, then can you talk a little bit about where exactly the cost advantage of WestJet will come from versus the incumbent carriers? And if you have any indication about what kind of cost advantage you anticipate to have versus these incumbent carriers, 5%, 10%?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, we don't provide segmented results and so I'm not going to do that here today, other than to say, we expect that this aircraft even with - it's a safe assumption to make that there will be three levels of service on for the aircraft but that what we won't disclose today is how big each of those cabins will be other than to say we expect have a density advantage.

And then as Bob said, there are 20-plus wide-bodies flown currently by a Canadian operator without a domestic network. We'll have a fleet advantage. We’ll be relying on sixth freedom traffic flows and we have our own large domestic network with Encore to feed these wide-body aircrafts. So it's an advantage that comes not only from cost, which is largely a density play but then also from the fleet advantages that others don't have.

Fadi Chamoun

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Helane Becker with Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Helane Becker

Thanks operator. Hi everybody. Thank you for the time. Just a couple of questions. One is, are you going to use older 737s for the ULCC, or will there be another aircraft order coming?

Gregg Saretsky

No, we have - as Sarah said in her opening remarks, the average age of our fleet is only 7.4 years. So we have a lot of very young 737s that have been planned to be lease returned over the next couple of years as our MAX aircraft arrives and I think what we'll do now is in addition to slowing down the arrival of the MAXs that was announced in tandem with the wide-body, we will, as those few MAXs that do come into the fleet arrive, we will take 737-800s from our existing fleet and move them to the ULCC, so no incremental 737 order.

Helane Becker

Okay. So there will be two retrofit projects, right? The one you're finishing out and then a second one to increase the number of seats again?

Gregg Saretsky

That's correct.

Helane Becker

Okay. And then, can you say what the timing on the second retro is because the first one ends by year-end 2018, I thought you said in your opening remarks. So then as the MAXs come in ‘19, we’ll start to see these go through a second project?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, so we have a number of aircraft that are scheduled to be lease returned and we are in a variety of discussions with lessors around keeping those aircrafts. And those aircraft will be reconfigured as they are moved into our ULCC. So that work will happen between Q3 this year and, let's say, Q3 next year. So that work will actually be accomplished in advance of the 737-800 fleet generally. But remember, we have 115 737s in WestJet that are all going through a reconfiguration and we are talking about 10 being reconfigured for the purposes of going into the ULCC.

Helane Becker

Okay. So that was one question. And then - this was like seven part. And then my other question is with respect to the wide-body, as you think about international expansion, are there bilateral agreement issues that you are going to have to deal with to be able to serve markets or do you have Open Skies with most countries that you are thinking about growing into? How should we think about your opportunities there?

Gregg Saretsky

It's a bit of both. The EU is an Open Skies agreement with Canada, so all of that is open to us. China, we have a fairly expansive agreement between Canada and China. WestJet is not yet a designated carrier in the Chinese space. We expect that that might be a good opportunity for our 787s and so we are willing to be having to apply for designation under a number of bilaterals for countries where we don't have existing Open Skies agreements, but we don't anticipate that to be in any way limiting.

Helane Becker

Okay. And then my final question is with respect to the share repurchase program. Are you going to suspend that given the increase in CapEx, or will then in the dividend commitment still continue? Thank you.

Sarah Walker

Hi, it’s Sarah. Right now we still have about 193,000 shares under the current bid that’s expiring later this month, and if we decided to go forward and do under bid, we’ll make that announcement at that time.

Gregg Saretsky

I think, Helane, as you know, these are all subject to direction from the board. Our dividend will continue. We are not planning on reducing that. And the board, through discussion with management, will decide if and when we want to increase the dividend or issue an new CIB.

Helane Becker

Okay. Thanks guys. I appreciate the help.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Cameron Doerksen

Yes, thanks. I guess, just first question on the RASM trends. You are probably getting a lift year-over-year on the flights to London just because you have a fewer, I guess, heavily discounted initial fares into the market but I wonder if you can just maybe talk about what you're seeing on the RASM on those international routes but also how it's looking domestically if you look ahead to Q2 and Q3?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. Overall I would characterize demand as healthy and we are quite happy with what we see with demand when we put all that, the capacity on various routes and regions against that, so overall a good demand environment.

With respect to some specifics, yes, we are into second year and there is all the learnings that go with that with respect to the 767 operation and what we've done commercially with respect to our pricing and all of our channel activity there. So you're right in terms of pointing to what we are seeing on forward-looking trends and the numbers associated with that to London.

And then overall, Gregg mentioned between Plus and corporate managed travel. If you combine those two for Q1, that's over 15% incremental revenue year-over-year. So those investments are definitely paying off and we are seeing those going forward and we expect those to continue.

Alberta, there is - the economy is projecting over a 2% GDP growth this year and we are seeing demand probably pretty - demand pretty commensurate with that level of growth. We are not seeing a huge recovery, but we’ve at least hit the bottom here in Alberta and all the efforts we've made or are making to diversify where we are seeing those come in at quite a healthy level as well. So all things consists, that gives you a little bit of a picture.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. My second question is a bigger picture question with regard to your execution risk. You've got - you’re continuing to grow your existing business but now you've got two pretty major strategic initiatives underway at the same time. So I'm wondering if you are comfortable with the resources, especially on the human resources side of things to successfully execute on both of these things at the same time and what do you see as the biggest risk in the next 12 months with getting both these initiatives really off the ground?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, that's a fair question, Cam. What I would say is that we know the 737 well and these are aircraft that are coming from WestJet and moving over to our ULCC, so the execution risk there is negligible. We grew WestJet Encore from a dream to by the end of this year we are going to have 43 aircraft flying in that Q400 fleet. So in three years from zero to 43, it gives me a lot of confidence that we can go from zero to 10 on a fleet that we already know with far less execution risk.

And on the 787, we got two years to prepare for that. That's 2019 initiative. And so they are uncoupled from each other, and I think all of that should give everybody a level of comfort that this is doable. Certainly that's how we feel.

Cameron Doerksen

Do you think you have to, I guess, beef up your management team somewhat to execute on these things?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, we've announced a couple of changes already. We've announced that Bob Cummings is going to go and startup our ULCC and we’re freeing up him from the WestJet operation that we've announced his backfill. Ed Sims will be joining us. Ed has international experience from Air New Zealand. He led the international division of that airline, and so he brings a lot of wide-body long-haul product sales, distribution experience, and we are looking forward to leveraging all of his strengths and knowledge in that space.

And then Bob will be assembling a small team of folks to help him stand out at the ULCC, not any different than the team folks we put together to start-up WestJet Encore. So I think we have the playbook and we are moving nicely forward with that.

And on the IT side, as you know, we've been missing a CIO for almost a full year. Craig Maccubbin has joined us from Southwest Airlines. I think if you know what Southwest has been up to on the technology side over the last several years moving into a new GDS, it's a heart and lung transplant. Craig was very instrumental into that. He has a lot of knowledge in this space and will bring a lot of strength in building the IT systems to support all of us going on here.

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. We've inducted a number of new or different aircraft here over the last four or five years and had to deal with a busy lease return schedule. So the competencies of the organization and the capabilities are - we are very confident that we’ll do a good job over the next year, year and a half year here.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Turan Quettawala with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Turan Quettawala

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I guess, first one on the ULCC. Just wondering you've obviously talked about 10 planes initially here. How do you think about the size of that business in two to three years? Maybe does it depend on how much the new competition grows or is there an independent growth plan here?

Bob Cummings

I'll start. Then I’ll let Gregg chime in, if he wishes. Right now we are just heavily focused on head down on an initial network and what that looks like, and then we'll get into the market and just feel our way from there. We did size the market initially, and as I said it’s distinct enough to announce the approach that we announced and we'll now just get into the market and we'll feel our way from there with respect to how this grows and how this fits into the overall portfolio.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, Turan, I would say it's a question we get asked a lot how big could this be, and honestly, bit difficult for us to say. We know that 10 to start is probably a good size. We do have a history. When we announced the order book for 45 Q400s, I think, some analysts questioned whether or not in the mature market there was room for 45 more turboprops in this country. I think we've proven that. We've seen the stimulation that comes from a low fares and dramatic growth.

The ULCC is going to be purposed at the very low end of the markets serving leisure markets only. We don't expect that you'll see these aircraft flying in markets where you have a nice business mix. We think classic WestJet is perfectly capable to do that. And so the overlap will be minimized between the two brands and we think there is lots of room in Canadian domestic leisure markets and southern leisure markets.

So the size, I don't think I’ll comment on that. We’ll let our results determine how big it gets.

Bob Cummings

Turan, I mentioned this earlier but the leakage across the border traffic into Bellingham and Buffalo is something we've looked at for years, and definitely as we're putting this together and thinking about it, we have a circle around that opportunity as well.

Gregg Saretsky

5.5 million Canadians that travel across the border to start their journey and are accessing ULCC capacity from border airports. And so as Bob said, there is a good target there and we know that this 5.5 million Canadians that would rather start from home. So that's where this will be targeted.

Turan Quettawala

Fair enough. And I guess you don't have the pilots’ agreement yet on this, right?

Gregg Saretsky

I think the answer to that is it depends because we have already agreed with our WestJet Pilot Association that these planes will be flown by pilots on the WestJet pilot department list. So we won't be hiring off the street, except if we don't get enough interest by WestJet pilots to go and fly these jets. I expect we'll have lots of interest from WestJet Encore, the opportunity to move Q400s to just as a natural career progression and there would be pay raises there. So we don't expect that’s going to be a problem but until we open up the bid and see, just we won't know.

Turan Quettawala

And I guess for my second question, maybe I could ask you to comment on ROIC. It's been below the range here for some time. I guess, do you think that the ROIC can come back to your long-term guided range here before the 787 start coming in or do you think it will have to be after?

Gregg Saretsky

I think we should expect ROIC to continue to improve from where we are today. What I can tell you is that the revenue for air travel from the province of Alberta over the last two years has shrunk by $1 billion. As an airline with 40% of our capacity to from or within Alberta, there is absolutely no way to avoid the hit that comes from a market that shrinks by $1 billion when you’re so heavily over-indexed.

I think the market should be excited about the opportunity that the wide-body provides because it will diversify revenues and you’ve seen our domestic competitor speak regularly on their ability to be less impacted by what's going on in Alberta.

So we are, to some degree, dependent on Alberta coming back but we are moving assets away from Alberta and certainly over the next. The wide-body into markets where we think there are opportunities to drive that 13% to 16%. The exact timing for that, I don't have a good line of sight but expect that it will continue to improve before the first wide-body arrives.

Turan Quettawala

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Doug Taylor

Yes, thanks for squeezing me in. Can you talk about what other infrastructure investments beyond the aircraft are going to be required or that you are thinking about in advance of the 787 launch, lounges, any changes to the loyalty program, anything like that or other infrastructure?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. And we have - our product plan and overall infrastructure plan, as we are broadening our strategic approach here, we have really have laid the tracks to continue to evolve our reward program and the upper tiers of our reward program with respect to what the needs are of a frequent traveler, the corporate traveler, the global traveler and where we mingle with airline partners.

So with respect to lounges and how they evolve and evolve in our major cities, we definitely are looking hard at that plans there and how they will fit into our future. We needed to get to the right size before we got to tipping point. And as I said, our airline partnership strategy factors into that.

And then as we look through our entire product plan and our service capabilities, Craig coming on board in terms of making it easy to do business with us through a mobile devices and being able to self-serve end-to-end, that’s definitely a vision of ours and we'll have a roadmap to achieve that. That will definitely help with all segments of travelers.

So our underlying infrastructure plan, product and service plan to service the wide-body end of the market and then do what we need to do across the other segments, we are tracking along nicely and we have the scale now to continue to make those investments.

Doug Taylor

Second question for me. Can you talk a little bit about the decision to push out the MAX aircraft as part of the 787 transaction? Obviously a very different markets targeted by those two different aircrafts. I mean, is there something specific about the shifting the demand profile, or is it the ULCC decision that you think cause you to make that decision?

Gregg Saretsky

No, Doug, I think it's just being good stewards of our capital and we committed long ago that we are not going to allow our net debt to EBITDA ratio to get above 2.5. We are managing this business conservatively. We have a young fleet of NGs average age just over seven years. So we saw an opportunity to keep some of those NGs longer and preserve the capital to invest instead of into MAX aircraft to invest into the wide-body. And eventually once there is - the pipeline swollen to big ones, that capital I would like for the wide-bodies is behind us. We can go back and revisit what more we want to do on the narrow-body.

Doug Taylor

All right, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Murray with AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Thanks guys. Good morning. Just returning to the ULCC and thinking about the market, I think, Bob, you talked a little bit about the fact that there seems to be a pool of passengers who do travel over the border to do leisure. I guess, the question is where are the passengers going to come from in your mind on the ULCC? Is this something that there is another pool out there that you may be able to attack, or is it something that's going to be have to be a purely stimulation type of model in order to get the passengers on board?

Bob Cummings

Well, if you look at the models around the world, the unbundling of all the features beyond the seat, the flexibility convenience, all the comfort features when you do with the reward program, merchandising, you could really strip down a product and then the ancillaries with respect to - if you look around the world, there are carriers, if you convert it to Canadian dollar, hitting the $70 mark with respect to ancillaries.

So the total revenue prize when you look at the product and then a low fare associated with that, you can stimulate a lot of traffic or a lot of additional trips. So that the definite stimulation part of this and what that looks like and how we're thinking about that, there is a substantive opportunity there and we've seen it with respect to people crossing the border how we’ve analyzed that.

And then our franchise with respect to how we’re evolving it as the value player and how those two fit together, the timing was right for us to do this defensively as well.

Chris Murray

Now you mentioned, do you guys actually have a target for ancillary per guest at this particular point going in?

Bob Cummings

We are just formulating the specifics around that, so stay tuned.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. And then, I guess, my next question just - and it’s something that Gregg had mentioned earlier that was, I think, kind of important. With 40% of your traffic in, through and around Alberta, what are you seeing in terms of booking curves and demand profile all throughout the chain, both in leisure? And are you seeing any sort of recovery at this point? I know there is some other industries are starting to see some, call it, green shooter [ph], if you will, at West, but I'm just wondering what you guys are starting to see right now?

Bob Cummings

I don't want to get too bullish. It's looking better but it's not a vast recovery. So we are hesitant to call it a recovery. We feel much better than we did, say, three quarters ago and we do have some trends that hit in the up direction but it's too early to say we are in recovery mode.

Gregg Saretsky

Chris, I think as you know, airlines are usually the first to feel a recession and the last to recover because so much of our travel is discretionary, and until unemployment starts to decline and people get jobs and they are feel confident about their incomes, they are still holding back on their spend. So I think there are lots of signs that the economy in Alberta is improving but our share of that improvement will trail by probably a quarter or two. But we are optimistic that we’ve at least felt the bottom and we are starting to see business travel to improve first.

Chris Murray

Okay great. And leisure trends are still a little slow is what you're saying?

Bob Cummings

Yes, I think if you compare to the amount of capacity in the market, I think that's a fair characterization.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

The next question is from Ben Cherniavsky with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. I guess I’ll add to some of the questions about the ULCC hoping to get a little more clarification on what this might look like, although I realize you guys don't want to show your complete hand at this point. But is this going to be a ground-up separate entity where you're hiring several management team, you're going with a completely different network plan, network planners - for example, where would you go to buy a ticket for this airline? Would it be on WestJet's website or are you going to get a whole separate booking engine? I'm trying to envision what this would - like where is some of the cost advantages would be relative to what you’ve got now, and what kind of infrastructure you might leverage like you did with Encore?

Bob Cummings

Ben, it’s Bob. You're not going to get a real satisfactory direct answer but let me put some color around our thinking. First and foremost, the principles around this are low-cost, simplicity, unbundling and the low-fare market. And then when you look at all of the business and operating model characteristics from pure play ULCCs around the world, that's how they achieve it is with a singular focus on those principles and objectives.

So having said, I'll say we've started there and then there is the context of how we scale this up and where we do look at WestJet and where there is some coordination or plugging in to with some WestJet assets in the mix. So it is a stay tuned. I will say with respect to the brand and the expectations in the market, the plan is to keep it away from WestJet.

Ben Cherniavsky

Sorry, go ahead.

Gregg Saretsky

The only other comment I would add, Ben, is think of this more like allegiance model and less like ruche [ph]. So we are not anticipating that there will be any connection to WestJet. This will be stand-alone. You'll go to a different place to buy your tickets. The airplanes and the uniforms look different. It's a brand new line of business that will serve well our guests at the bottom end of the market without creating negative halo onto WestJet.

And the other thing is, I said before, that we believe that there is a small market here. Canada is not very densely populated and there are long distances. And so I don't expect this to get to the point where it's getting anywhere close to the size of WestJet. It's going to be a small airline with a purpose of serving a small segment of the market.

Ben Cherniavsky

But I can imagine there are too many city players where you would put this capacity without overlapping where WestJet already serves. So let's just hypothetically say you put this Vancouver-Hawaii, which would be class A for leisure market. How do you not cannibalize what you're doing on your own service unless you were to displace the capacity that WestJet is currently providing on that route, in which case there will be all kinds of questions about connectivity in your network because you say it won't touch WestJet. So how does someone get from Prince George to Hawaii through Vancouver if you're not connecting, and if you are going to be allowed for that service and how is it not cannibalize your existing capacity?

Bob Cummings

Ben, we know the market well and all the network flows where Canadians are going and coming into Canada, assessing where we are going to take share of others and we mentioned the leakage across the border. We have a pretty good idea on how this will be very accretive to WestJet with respect to where we want to put our capacity. And then I’ve mentioned a couple of times that defensively with respect to our franchise going forward and our corporate health, this serves the purpose as well.

Ben Cherniavsky

So would you see it overlapping with your existing network?

Gregg Saretsky

I'll tell you, Ben. When we started service to London Gatwick, we saw surprisingly a segmented business that found its way onto easyJet. These are people that are smart enough to do the math. They can buy a point-to-point ticket on us and a point-to-point ticket on easyJet to get anywhere in the Mediterranean at lower cost than the legacy carriers provide through connecting hubs in Europe.

So somebody going from Prince George to a point somewhere else in our network flown by the ULCC, I would imagine we do the same thing. If I take on WestJet to get to the point where the ULCC departs from and they would buy a separate ticket on the ULCC. It is a bit the way the world in ULCC space. And might there be some markets where they will overlap? Possibly.

If you look at what's going on in Australia, you have Jetstar that overlaps with Qantas in certain markets and they've figured out how to make that accretive to earnings and to total revenues. And so it may or may not overlap and we are not particularly fussed about that as long as we get the segments separate enough to make sure that this is accretive and not cannibalizing.

Bob Cummings

We say that we spend a lot of time segmenting the market.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Just for a quick housekeeping second question. The IROPs that you reported, were they mainly related to the Gatwick service because there were a lot of delays over the Atlantic this - in the first quarter as well from what I was able to track?

Gregg Saretsky

No, our operational reliability on Gatwick is tracking very close to our 737s. We actually had a very good first quarter on the 767. It's all weather-related and then construction at Toronto Pearson. We've got runway being shortened there for some re-servicing work that has caused a lot of havoc and that will continue until May 19.

So as Sarah said, we've got 2x the average over the last four years in terms of the disrupted flights, and more disruption in Q1 than the last two years combined. So it's a 2x to 3x standard deviation departure from what you would normally expect in Q1.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question is from Tim James with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Tim James

Thank you. Just want to follow-up on the return on capital question here. You’ve mentioned that you feel the ULCC will be accretive to earnings. Do you expect a launch of the ULCC in 2018, or you’re going to bring the 787 operations into this in 2019 will be temporarily dilutive to your return on invested capital? And I don't mean, will it cause it to decline relative to the prior year. I mean, could it be lower as a result of those initiatives relative to what it would be in the absence of those initiatives?

Gregg Saretsky

We don't think so. That's not how we thought about or plan for it. But on the operations and we saw that in year one on the 767, we saw that in year one, the Q400 that there is a cycle that is generally 12 months that these new operations go through to achieve maturity. And so we have these starting at different times, the ULCC, I would say for all intents and purposes it’s going to be a Q1 2018. There may be a plane flying before year-end but it’s largely Q1 2018. And that capacity will be trickled in through the year. It won't be 10 in January, 10 aircraft, but would be trickled in.

And it's going to be - it's more on base of 115 737s having 10 of them in the ULCC and not all 10 starting in January will have a very small impact on ROIC in 2018.

And then similarly in 2019, when we get into skyline which was published three 787s flying in 2019, one is delivered toward the end of the year, and we are going to be careful. I think somebody asked the question earlier about, are these going to replace 767s. And we know that the opportunity, for example, on London was 787s. This plane looks better from an economic standpoint than 767s on Gatwick. And so that might be a good place to start to ensure that ROIC is accretive right from year one.

Tim James

Okay, thank you. And then just returning on the reason for the change in the MAX deliveries, the 15 aircraft, am I correct in assuming from your answer then that you'll be keeping some of the existing NGs in service longer than contemplated under the previous plan?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, that's a good assumption.

Tim James

Okay, that's the all the questions from me. Thanks very much.

Gregg Saretsky

Thanks Tim.

Operator

The next question is from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Tyerman

Yes, good morning. My first question is on the 2017 CASM ex guidance. So if my math is right, you had unusuals of about 1% increase in CASM ex, yet you didn't change your guidance. So just wondering why that was?

Sarah Walker

For the full-year?

David Tyerman

Yes.

Sarah Walker

Really the adjustment that we've made that was a part of our guidance is really only related to this quarter, so it's not something we should be seeing going here up full-year. So the remainder of the quarters are such that we still feel like we can get to that same place and we don't need to make any adjustments to our CASM guidance.

Gregg Saretsky

But to your question, Dave, is does that infer reducing CASM through the rest of the year since the year hasn't changed and first quarter was above? The answer is yes.

David Tyerman

Where would it come from then? That's a pretty big change.

Gregg Saretsky

We've got a lot of projects underway. I've talked to a few of them. We get some benefits from seat densification. There is some benefit there from length of haul. There is a bunch of things that are going on. And a strong cost discipline across the organization. We are cost champions, and I think the organization is stepping up to help look for opportunities to save cost on every line.

David Tyerman

Okay. And my other question was on the wide-body. So, Gregg, if I understood your question - or your answer to one questions correctly, it sounds like the main advantage versus Air Canada is seat densification, and I guess against trends that you also get the fleet advantage but that doesn't - the seat densification doesn't sound like a very sustainable advantage. AC can easily match you if they need to. So where is your cost advantage?

Bob Cummings

It's Bob here. We’ve analyzed this market very carefully and the various shares going into and out of Canada. And Air Canada has its share. And then if you look at what our fair share would be with our brand, our point of sale advantages and where we are with some of the gaps that you are noting on the Plus delta side, we feel very good about growing into this business and doing that with very healthy margins and it being accretive to ROIC.

So with respect to where we have advantages and the cost advantages and the sustainability versus whether there is other gaps and where those gaps are closing, and then all the other ASMs that make up that $11 billion market into and out of Canada, and the advantages we have, I'll say, from Canadians and what our natural point of sale or share should be, we've analyzed a very healthy future for this line of business.

Gregg Saretsky

Dave, what I would suggest you might do is it's pretty easy to find seasonal or year-round deployment for 10 aircraft, much more difficult from a seasonal Canadian market to do that with 100 wide-bodies. If you look at our competitors’ wide-body deployments, it goes from very high utilization in the summer to very low utilization in the winter, and that drives a ton of CASM. We will get the advantage not only from densification but how we will deploy the aircraft, the fleet, and the utilization that we get across 12 months, not just from six.

David Tyerman

So your suggestion that really it's the scale that's the real driver here or a key driver here that you have so few - well, 10, especially that you should be able to deploy in the fine markets put them all year around where it’s a lot harder for Air Canada to do that? Is that the idea?

Gregg Saretsky

You got it. Take a look at the P&L.

David Tyerman

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for the Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Hugh Harley for any closing remarks.

Hugh Harley

Thank you for joining us this morning. This call has been webcast and will be archived in the Media & IR section of westjet.com. This call is also available for replay and call-in details were provided in our first quarter earnings release we issued earlier this morning. Thank you again for listening and for your interest in WestJet.

