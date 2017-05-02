Apple: Just Not Good Enough

After the bell on Tuesday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported its fiscal second quarter results for the period ending April 1st. Shares were a couple of dollars lower in the after-hours session after revenues came in just short of Street estimates, while the company handily beat on the bottom line. Additionally, guidance was light as I expected, but the company did expand its capital return plan. Here are my initial thoughts regarding Apple earnings.

The first thing that stands out is that iPhone unit sales came in at 50.76 million, about a million and a half units short of Street estimates. As I've detailed in many recent articles, it is certainly possible that consumers hold back on purchases as they wait for this year's new phone(s) that are supposed to be major upgrades. Average selling prices rose about 2% over the prior year period, thanks to the 7 Plus having a higher price than its predecessor.

With iPhone units being a little light for Q2, I was not surprised that Apple's guidance was below expectations. The company is forecasting revenues of $43.5 billion to $45.5 billion, and the top end of the range is just below the Street's current $45.57 billion average. As I detailed in my earnings preview article, the $45 billion figure was key for the revenue midpoint, and Apple did not surprise me by coming in below that. Gross margin guidance also details a sequential decline of 40 to 140 basis points, which isn't much of a surprise as new iPads are likely lower margin and iPhone sales dry up a little.

When it comes to everything else, the iPad did a bit better than expected, more than 8.9 million units versus an expectation for around 8.6 million. Mac sales came in at 4.19 million, a little light compared to estimates of 4.26 million. However, both product lines saw increases to their average selling price, with Mac ASPs up almost 10% over last year's period, leading to a 14% rise in Mac revenues for the period.

Additionally, Apple's services segment missed revenue forecasts by almost $100 million, while still showing 17.5% growth, but that was more than offset by "other products" that came in around $650 million ahead of estimates. On the bottom line, Apple had a nice 8 cent beat, primarily driven by lower-than-expected operating expenses, a lower-than-expected tax rate, and more "other income" than expected. EPS was up 20 cents over the prior year period, with about half due to better net income and the rest from the buyback.

One of the other key parts of this report was the major update to the capital return plan. Apple now expects to return $300 billion to investors by the end of March 2019. This includes a $35 billion increase to the stock buyback program, as well as a 10.5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.63 per share, which was the high end of my predicted range. That gives Apple an annual yield of 1.71% based on Tuesday's close, although the number is a little higher if you figure in the after-hours decline. Apple has returned $211 billion to shareholders through March 2017.

In the end, Apple had a decent report on Tuesday, but it wasn't good enough to keep the past year's rally going. While the company had an impressive bottom line beat, iPhone unit sales were light and the rest of the business couldn't make up the difference. As expected, guidance was a little light, so it seems like consumers are waiting for the next iPhone. With a cash balance of more than $256 billion but just $98.5 billion in debt, Apple announced a nice increase to its capital return program. Unfortunately, for investors, the chart below shows a stock that's run tremendous in the past year, so this mixed report has shares down about $3 in the after-hours.

