Apple Earnings: China Hiccups Again

On fiscal 3Q17 guidance, Apple has signaled an EPS miss of 10 cents, which to me best explains the after-hours decline in share price.

This is my first look into Apple's earnings results, with a focus on China.

After the closing bell on Tuesday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported its fiscal 2Q17 results. Revenues of $52.9 billion came in just a hair below expectations, while $2.10 in EPS was above the Street's projected $2.02 and my own $2.08 estimate.

Credit: BGR

Yesterday, I wrote a piece on why China sales would be one of my key areas of focus this time - keeping in mind that Apple's second quarter is cyclically weaker and, to some extent, less impactful than the holiday and product refresh periods in the year. I stated that "if China indeed came in better than many expect and the strong dollar gives Apple a break, fiscal 2Q17 results could very well surprise the Street and help to drive another uptick in share prices by Wednesday morning."

As it turns out, the recovery in the country hiccupped once again, reversing an upward trend in revenue growth that had been forming since the September 2016 quarter. The region was in fact the only one outside Japan that saw a deterioration in YOY growth compared to last quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

It will be interesting to listen to management's narrative around China sales and the additional color that CEO Tim Cook and the team usually provide (including the mainland vs. Hong Kong split) as the press release did not elaborate further on the subject. But from what I have been able to observe so far, the region performed rather poorly this quarter compared to what I had expected.

Quickly turning to fiscal 3Q17 guidance, Apple has signaled an EPS miss of 10 cents compared to consensus, which to me best explains the -2% after-hours decline in share price. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research

To quickly wrap up my first look into Apple's earnings, here's a recap of other key metrics measured against expectations:

iPhone units sold: 50.8 million vs. 51.4 million expected

iPhone average selling price: $655 vs. $666 expected

Gross margin: 38.9% vs. 38.7% expected

Fiscal 3Q revenue guidance: $44.5 billion at the mid-point of the range vs. $45.7 billion expected

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.