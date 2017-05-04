Dividend Seekers: Check These Unpopular Dividend Stocks For A Potential 7% Annual Return Until 2019

Amid rocky energy markets, we continue to turn over many rocks to find something new that no one in the market is watching.

With all three major indexes standing at record levels, savvy investors should exercise extreme caution. Thematic investing along with discipline are also required in this stock picker's market.

On that front, I recommended in one of my recent articles for dividend seekers Callon Petroleum's Preferred (CPE-A) and Zargon Oil's Debentures (ZAR.DB) at $51.50 and C$91 respectively. The stocks currently stand at $53 and C$93.50 respectively while also yielding approximately 9% and 8% at par respectively. My article is here.

That said, I will present today two more stocks for dividend seekers. And as is often the case with my picks, I don't recommend popular dividend-paying stocks that many other Newsletter Editors do. Instead, my picks are undiscovered with positive catalysts ahead.

Actually, S&P stands at record high and many of these popular yielders currently carry significant risk, so their potential decline during a correction could more than offset the 3%-4% yield. As a result, investors might see their investment decline in value within 12 months after their original investment.

After all, today's picks are Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) Preferred Shares Series 3 and 7 that trade under the tickers PPL.PR.C and PPL.PR.G while currently standing at approximately C$22 and C$22.50 respectively. And there is not one single Seeking Alpha article about them to-date.

Overview

Pembina Pipeline is one of North America's largest owners and operators of energy infrastructure, including natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionation plants, storage facilities, terminals, oil pipelines, and storage facilities.

Its business is based on either long-term fee for service or take-or-pay contracts. The company currently is about 20% commodity price sensitive, but upon completion of major expansion projects in 2017 and 2018, management expects to reduce this sensitivity to less than 20% during the next couple of years. Actually, Pembina projects that by the end of 2018, about 84% of the revenue will be immune from commodity price fluctuations.

These two Preferred stocks are cumulative preferred issues that have 6 million and 10 million outstanding shares respectively, while the preferred holders are senior to the common equity holders.

Dividends on the preferred shares are payable on the 1st day of March, June, September and December in each year, to shareholders of record on the first day of the previous month, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors. Should the record date or payment date fall on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the record date or payment date, as applicable, will be the previous business day.

These two offerings were launched in 2013 and 2014, as shown here and here. Specifically:

1) Series 3: The holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative dividends at an annual rate of C$1.1750 per share, payable quarterly on the 1st day of March, June, September and December, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina, yielding 4.70 per cent per annum, for the initial fixed rate period to but excluding March 1, 2019. The first quarterly dividend payment date is scheduled for December 1, 2013. The dividend rate will reset on March 1, 2019 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the sum of the then five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.60 per cent.

The Series 3 Preferred Shares are redeemable by Pembina, at its option, on March 1, 2019 and on March 1 of every fifth year thereafter at a price of C$25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

The holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares will have the right to convert their shares into cumulative redeemable floating rate class A preferred shares, series 4 (the "Series 4 Preferred Shares"), subject to certain conditions, on March 1, 2019 and on March 1 of every fifth year thereafter. The holders of Series 4 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina, at a rate equal to the sum of the then 90-day Government of Canada treasury bill rate plus 2.60 per cent.

2) Series 7: The holders of Series 7 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed cumulative dividends at an annual rate of C$1.125 per share, payable quarterly on the 1st day of March, June, September and December, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina, yielding 4.50 per cent per annum, for the initial fixed rate period to but excluding December 1, 2019. The first quarterly dividend payment date is scheduled for December 1, 2014. The dividend rate will reset on December 1, 2019 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the sum of the then five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.94 per cent.

The Series 7 Preferred Shares are redeemable by Pembina, at its option, on December 1, 2019 and on December 1 of every fifth year thereafter at a price of C$25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

The holders of Series 7 Preferred Shares will have the right to convert their shares into cumulative redeemable floating rate class A preferred shares, Series 8 (the "Series 8 Preferred Shares"), subject to certain conditions, on December 1, 2019 and on December 1 of every fifth year thereafter. The holders of Series 8 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina, at a rate equal to the sum of the then 90-day Government of Canada treasury bill rate plus 2.94 per cent.

The Potential Return

As mentioned above, the par value for the Series 3 and 7 is C$25/share. Therefore, if you purchase them at the current price level, you will buy them at a significant discount (~10%) to the par value. This translates into a discount that exceeds 3% on an annual basis, given that the redemption dates are in 2019.

If you add the existing coupon to this discount, the total potential return from each Preferred stock will reach and/or exceed 7% on an annual basis upon redemption in 2019.

On that front, it must be noted that aside the dividends to the Preferred holders, Pembina Pipeline pays also a monthly dividend to the common equity holders. Although Pembina doesn't have to keep increasing this dividend if it's not warranted, it has increased it several times over the last years.

Actually, when the company increased the monthly dividend by 4.9% from C$0.1525 per common share per month (or C$1.83 annually) to C$0.16 per common share per month (or C$1.92 annually) for the dividend payable on May 13, 2016, the CFO stated:

"I'm pleased to report that Pembina has started the year off well by delivering another solid quarter including achieving record revenue volumes across our business. Additionally, we have increased our dividend by 4.9%, which is now the fifth consecutive year that we've increased the dividend and further demonstrates our proven track record and commitment to growing shareholder value."

And Pembina announced another dividend increase a few weeks ago. Specifically, its Board of Directors approved a 6.25% increase in its monthly common share dividend rate (from C$0.16 per common share to C$0.17 per common share), the company's sixth consecutive annual increase.

Given that Pembina just announced another dividend increase to the common equity holders, it doesn't expect to face any cash flow problems in the foreseeable future. This increase clearly underlines management's strong confidence in the business plan, ongoing expansion projects and originally projected cash flows.

But even if Pembina faces cash flow problems in the future, it will first reduce or eliminate the dividend to the common equity holders given that the preferred holders are senior to the common equity holders.

Redemption Or Not Redemption

When it comes to Pembina's strategy and preferred shares redemption in 2019, I don't want to speculate. However, statistically speaking, the conservatively-run companies like Pembina usually give debt reduction and preferred shares redemption high priority to lower their operating costs.

Also, thanks to its financial health, ample liquidity and rising oil prices over the next couple of years, Pembina can afford to redeem both Series 3 and Series 7 in 2019. But this is not a sure thing because there are no guarantees in investing.

Assuming that Pembina does not redeem these two Preferred stocks in 2019:

1) The dividend rate for Series 3 will reset on March 1, 2019 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the sum of the then five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.60%.

2) The dividend rate for Series 7 will reset on December 1, 2019 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the sum of the then five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.94%.

The 5-year Government of Canada bond yield currently is 1.053% as shown here, and I expect it to be higher by 2019. As a result, the new rates in 2019 will approximately reach (Series 3) and exceed (Series 7) 4% at par.

Key Metrics In 2017 And 2018

In 2016, operating Cash Flow was C$1.08 billion while CapEx, including acquisition expenses, totaled C$2.3 billion.

In other words, Pembina was reliant on external financing (notes, preferred, common equity) to fill the funding gap, execute its business plan and pay C$806 million in dividends (preferred and common) in 2016.

However, the company had easy accessibility to the debt and capital markets, when needed, because:

1) It maintained BBB credit rating from S&P and DBRS.

2) It had one of the lowest debt-to-equity ratios coupled with one of the lowest leverage in the peer group. Specifically, as of December 2016, net debt (excluding preferred shares) was approximately C$4.17 billion, while Pembina generated adjusted EBITDA of C$1.19 billion in 2016 thanks primarily to stronger performance in the Conventional Pipelines, Midstream and Gas Services businesses. Therefore, its leverage was 3.5 times in December 2016.

Pembina will experience a transformational 2017, because it's about to bring into service the largest suite of growth projects in its history. Completion of its C$4 billion projects in 2017 along with approximately C$1.7 billion of major projects brought into service throughout 2016, including the Kakwa River facility acquisition, will help the company reach its goal of adding C$600-C$950 million of EBITDA by 2018.

That said, and after taking into account the completion dates for the ongoing expansion projects, I project that the company's 2017 adjusted EBITDA will definitely reach C$1.5 billion while the leverage will remain under 4 times this year.

In other words, I project that the company's net debt will NOT exceed C$6 billion by December 2017 because Pembina's cash flow gap in 2017 (operating CF minus CapEx) will not exceed C$1 billion. Specifically, it has announced a 2017 capital program of C$1.9 billion while the operating cash flow in 2017 will definitely reach and/or exceed C$1.1 billion (my estimate).

Furthermore, based on the current commodity price environment and volume estimates, Pembina expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range from C$1.8 billion to C$1.9 billion delivering on its projection of nearly doubling 2015 adjusted EBITDA by 2018.

As a result, I don't expect the leverage ratio to improve considerably in 2018 relative to 2017, but I forecast that the company's leverage will remain under 4 times by December 2018.

Upon completion of the ongoing major projects in 2018, I forecast that Pembina will start generating free CF effective 2019 reducing its debt and lowering its leverage metrics, assuming that it will not significantly increase the existing dividend to the common equity holders and will not begin another major expansion project by then.

Takeaway

Amid rocky markets, I continue to turn over many rocks on a daily basis to find something new that no one in the market is watching. And I take pride in saying that investors, including of course the subscribers to my Premium Research, who have bought my unpopular high-yield dividend stocks have NOT seen their total invested capital decline within 12 months after their original investment. In contrast, they have increased their invested capital within 12 months after their original investment.

That said, the aforementioned unpopular Preferred stocks deserve to make up part of your income allocation, thanks to Pembina's healthy balance sheet, low leverage and ability to continue generating strong cash flows in the foreseeable future.

If you want to be ahead of the crowd and generate unrivaled returns that often exceed 100%, please consider subscribing to the Fundamental Investor's Stock Club where you will discover low-risk unknown or underfollowed companies that are potential multi-baggers and high-yield dividend stocks (yields above 7%) with bond-like risk. Please read the outstanding subscriber reviews here.

Also, please consider following us in real time. This will enable you to receive an email the moment any of our articles are published on Seeking Alpha. You will benefit tremendously from following us in real time because timing is everything. Just click "Follow" and also check the box "Get email alerts".

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL.PR.C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.