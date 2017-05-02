Is Seadrill Partners' Distribution News A Buying Opportunity?

Previously, the company's report that stated that Seadrill Partners might not be insulated from Seadrill restructuring pushed Seadrill Partners' units from $5 to $3.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) has recently shared important news, which, interestingly, did not move the stock in either direction. The company announced that it had deferred its first-quarter distribution decision until an agreement was reached with its lending banks to insulate itself from potential events of default by Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). Seadrill Partners added that discussions with banks were well advanced and that it expected to reach an agreement by the end of May. In case the company reaches such agreement, it plans to maintain the current distribution level.

Back on Feb. 28, Seadrill Partners issued a report in which it mentioned that cross default provisions could be a serious problem and that it had to prepare various contingency plans in case Seadrill enters Chapter 11. I recommended to sell or sell short Seadrill Partners units, as the market chose to ignore the news in the first few minutes of trading. The idea played out well, and Seadrill Partners settled around $3 after falling from $5:

Now, Seadrill Partners indicated that negotiations were going well and that the company was even planning to maintain the distribution, but there was no market reaction to this news. Theoretically, if an expected event (in this case, problems with cross default provisions or elimination of distribution) is able to take company's units from $5 to $3, then the announcement that this event won't happen should lead to rebound in the company's units. However, this did not happen. Is this an opportunity to initiate a long position in Seadrill Partners' units?

In my view, everything depends on how Seadrill Partners is able to insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring. Imagine that Seadrill Partners is a standalone company facing this historic market downturn. In addition, the company operates in the UDW segment, the most pressured part of the market that barely produces any jobs now, as evidenced by recent drillers' fleet status reports. In this situation, distribution should be eliminated right now in order to preserve precious liquidity.

In reality, Seadrill Partners is a part of a bigger scheme of Seadrill restructuring, so it can continue paying the distribution under certain circumstances. In my view, a lot depends on the position of Seadrill creditors. If they are willing to receive money from Seadrill Partners via distributions, the company will continue to pay these distributions going forward as current cash flow and liquidity cushion clearly allows this.

However, there are problems with this scheme. Seadrill Partners has previously indicated that it aims to extend the maturity of three credit facilities by 2.5 years. I cannot imagine how this will come at no cost for the company and its unitholders. Also, I don't see the rationale for creditors to leave part of the distribution for outside unitholders in the way it's structured now.

I believe that the market is right in its interpretation of the news. While Seadrill Partners' negotiations with creditors may end up well for the company, the cost of prolonging credit facilities is inevitable. At this point, I will not rush to buy Seadrill Partners' units at $3. While the idea that Seadrill Partners' units may return to previous levels in case of successful negotiations looks promising, the catalysts are not there yet.

